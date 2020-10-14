These Cities Had Greatest Pandemic Rent Price Drops

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the cost of housing in these U.S. cities.

In a year where staying at home has never been more of a priority, real estate markets across the United States have seen major fluctuations in demand, with the pandemic only furthering the divide between homeowners and renters in the United States. Cities across the country are displaying diverse responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shutdown that followed. While some large cities are doing relatively well at keeping case numbers flat and investing in the revitalization of local businesses, it’s undeniable that city living is markedly different from what it used to be.

As attractive city features like bars and entertainment venues remain operating at limited capacity or are closed altogether, many city residents across the U.S. have decided to call it quits on urban dwelling. Residents with the financial means to buy houses have been leaving cities in droves; ratcheting up home sales in suburban and rural areas. These large-scale urban exoduses have in turn changed city rental landscapes. In some cities where finding and securing an affordable rental was not for the faint of heart, the tables have turned — rentals are in need of residents, and with comparatively low demand, their prices are dropping.

The meaning of home has never been more clear than in the wake of a global pandemic. The coronavirus has not only affected the housing and rental landscapes in 2020, but the rollout of these ramifications will likely be seen for years to come. To understand where the U.S. has seen some of the most drastic effects of COVID-19 in their real estate markets, the research team at Insurify looked at nationwide rent data to identify the cities with the most significant decreases in rent costs over the pandemic.