These Cities are Paying the Most in Rent

Cities across the United States are lifting quarantine-era rent forgiveness policies soon. But are Americans any more ready to pay rent than they were before the pandemic?

The pandemic has upended the world as we know it in nearly every aspect of our lives — our jobs, schools, and social lives have had to drastically change to fit the new normal. With the unemployment rate at a historic high, paired with legally mandated stay-at-home orders, many Americans have found themselves in a difficult situation, as paying rent has never been more difficult yet necessary.

In late March and early April, many cities across the U.S. instituted measures such as eviction moratoriums and rent freezes to accommodate these extenuating circumstances. Under an eviction moratorium, landlords are prevented from evicting tenants during this public health emergency (and thirty days beyond its declared end). Rent freezes ensure that rent prices cannot increase. However, as more cities continue to re-open, these housing security measures are set to end, even as they have helped many families maintain a safe place to live. If cities with copiously high rent burdens allow their eviction moratoriums to expire, they may face a homelessness crisis compounding on an already quickly-spreading outbreak.

The national discourse around rent affordability may be under the national spotlight due to stay-at-home orders, but these issues predate the pandemic and will continue to affect Americans after. According to the United States Census Bureau, both average rent prices and the number of rental properties have followed an upward trajectory within the past decade — between 2012 and 2016, four out of five U.S. metropolitan areas experienced rent increases, and the national average for median gross rent rose by $21. One potential factor in this trend is the housing market crash in 2008, which had widespread ripple effects on the real estate market and overall housing costs. However, as the quarantine era has clearly shown, the ability for many people to afford their rent is erratic, especially given that the American economy has yet to fully recover to its pre-pandemic state. The conversation around housing access in the U.S. should continue after the eviction moratoriums and rent freezes end. To that end, the data and research team at Insurify studied rent and demographic data to determine the top twenty cities whose residents are paying the most in rent, proportional to their income.