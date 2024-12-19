New Mexicans with homes valued at more than $350,000 may soon have access to adequate home insurance through New Mexico’s FAIR Plan. The state’s insurance regulator is requesting a one-time $50 million allotment for the state-run program.

The money would allow the FAIR Plan to increase its maximum coverage limits from $350,000 to $1 million for residential properties and from $1 million to $2 million for commercial properties, according to reporting from Source New Mexico. The median sale price for homes in the state was $385,000 in November 2024, according to real estate company Redfin.

Alice Kane, the New Mexico superintendent of insurance, officially informed the Legislative Finance Committee of the request on Nov. 21 as part of the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance’s (OSI) budget request for the 2026 fiscal year. The office is aiming to increase access to affordable home insurance for qualifying residents and provide better payouts for property owners.

If approved, the additional $50 million in funding would help the OSI continue efforts to modernize the FAIR Plan program by increasing the program’s maximum coverage limits by more than 185%. The OSI already increased the FAIR Plan maximum coverage limits for residential properties, from $250,000 to $350,000, in 2024.