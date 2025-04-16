Home>Homeowners Insurance>New York

Best Long Island Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chubb, Travelers, and New York Central Mutual offer some of the best homeowners insurance policies in Long Island.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Long Island, New York, is $2,882 per year for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. This is higher than the U.S. national average of $2,584 for the same amount of insurance coverage.

Long Island homeowners face high premiums due to increased risks from coastal storms, wind damage, and flooding. About 34% of properties on the island have a risk of flooding during the next 30 years, making flood insurance a smart and sometimes necessary add-on.[1] Standard policies typically exclude flood damage, so it’s important to understand your specific needs.

Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Long Island.

Quick Facts

  • Long Island homeowners pay higher average premiums for home insurance than the state annual average of $2,124.

  • Ocean Harbor Casualty and New York Central Mutual have the lowest average annual home insurance premiums in Long Island, at $996 and $1,238, respectively.

  • You can earn lower home insurance costs by bundling policies, installing safety and security features, and choosing a higher deductible.

Best home insurance companies in Long Island

Long Island homeowners can choose from several reputable insurance companies that offer various coverage options and discounts. The best home insurance company for you depends on your specific needs. For example, you may need to insure an older home, protect against flood losses, or prioritize in-person customer service.

Below are three top-rated insurance companies and what they offer Long Island residents.

Best company for flood-prone areas: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$150/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$234/mo

Long Island has an extensive shoreline and many homes in or near flood zones. Chubb stands out as a coverage option for Long Island homeowners because of its comprehensive water damage protection and high-value property coverage options.

Unlike many standard insurance companies, Chubb offers optional flood insurance as an add-on to its homeowners policies, and it tailors coverage for high-value properties.

Pros

  • Top customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study[2]

  • Flood coverage available as a supplement to homeowners policies

  • Offers property manager service for vacation homes in hurricane-prone areas

Cons

  • Higher-than-average premiums — especially for coastal properties

  • May require higher minimum-coverage limits than some competitors

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Best company for older homes: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$130/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$203/mo

Some homes on Long Island pre-date the U.S., and many beautiful estates popped up along its coastlines during the Gilded Age. Even if your Long Island home isn’t on any historic register, insuring an older home can bring unique challenges due to outdated electrical systems or hard-to-find building materials.

Travelers is a solid choice for these properties because it offers additional replacement cost coverage, which provides extra coverage to repair or rebuild your home after a claim if the limits on your insurance policy aren’t enough. It also has many independent insurance agents across Long Island.

Pros

  • Offers additional replacement cost coverage for homes and personal property

  • Below-average customer complaints according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study

  • Doesn’t offer flood insurance — although it may be available through a partner company

Best company for high-risk coastal homes: New York Central Mutual

high-risk coastal homesNew York Central Mutual logoNew York Central Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated

New York Central Mutual (NYCM) is a regional insurance company with a strong presence in New York, including high-risk areas along the Long Island coast. Its underwriting experience with wind, hail, and water damage makes New York Central Mutual a good coverage option for homeowners in exposed areas like Montauk, Fire Island, Long Beach, and many areas in Suffolk County, New York.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

  • 24/7 customer service

  • Unique discounts, like those for remote workers and living in a green-certified building

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer flood insurance — although it may be available through a partnership with Wright Flood

  • Limited bundling options

  • Not available outside of New York

Cheapest home insurance companies in Long Island

If price is your top concern, Ocean Harbor Casualty offers the cheapest homeowners insurance policy in Long Island. The company has an average annual insurance premium of just $996 for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

The table below compares average premiums from several insurance companies serving Long Island to help you find the most affordable coverage option.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Ocean Harbor Casualty$996
New York Central Mutual$1,238
Kingstone Insurance Company$1,724
Merchants Insurance Group$1,789
Dryden Mutual Insurance Co.$1,875
Security Mutual$1,879
Travelers$1,954
Kensington Insurance Co.$1,988
Nationwide$2,234
State Farm$2,277
Preferred Mutual$2,377
Pure Companies Group$2,453
Utica National Insurance Group$2,471
Allstate$2,499
Ontario Insurance Company$2,509
Narragansett Bay Insurance$2,564
Unitrin$2,602
National Grange Mutual$2,683
Palisades Group$2,858
Sterling Insurance$2,932
Chubb$2,973
AIG$3,049
National General$3,172

Shop for Home Insurance in Long Island

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in Long Island?

Homeowners in Long Island pay an average of $2,840 per year for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For an insurance policy with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost is $2,924.

Rates can vary widely based on your home’s ZIP code, age, construction type, and proximity to the coast. Other rating factors include your claims and credit histories and whether you choose add-ons like flood or windstorm coverage, which may be necessary in high-risk areas.[3]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in New York

The more it’d cost to rebuild your home, the more you’ll pay for home insurance. That’s why homeowners with higher dwelling limits typically pay higher premiums. Your coverage limit should reflect your home’s full replacement cost, not its market value.[4]

The table below shows average annual premiums in New York based on different dwelling coverage amounts.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$986
$200,000$1,540
$300,000$2,124
$400,000$2,732
$500,000$3,352

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A deductible is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket before your homeowners insurance policy kicks in to help cover a claim. Choosing a lower deductible means your insurance company takes on more risk, so your insurance premium will be higher.

Opting for a higher deductible can reduce your monthly costs, but you’ll pay more up front if you have to file a claim for damage.

The table below shows the average annual premiums for different deductibles for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,175
$1,000$2,124

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in New York

Home insurance rates can vary between different cities in New York and even between different ZIP codes in the same area. Factors like the risk of coastal flooding, storm exposure, and distance from a fire department can all affect your premiums. Areas with higher crime rates also see higher rates.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums for different cities in the state.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Albany$1,474
Bronx$2,602
Brooklyn$2,581
Buffalo$1,285
Corona$2,314
Ithaca$1,224
New York City$3,088
Long Island$2,840
Rochester$1,190
Staten Island$2,118
Yonkers$1,813

Find Long Island Home Insurance

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in Long Island

Owning a home on Long Island comes with a few unique responsibilities. Consider the following factors when securing home insurance:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/453d0b710d/types-of-houses-96x96-yellow_025-mansion.svg

    Homes with higher-than-average property values

    Homeowners with high property values — especially in Nassau and Suffolk counties — will likely need higher dwelling coverage limits to fully protect their investment. Higher levels of coverage increase the cost of insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Coastal risks

    Coastal exposure increases the risk of windstorms, hurricanes, and flooding — particularly for homes near the shoreline. While standard homeowners insurance policies typically cover wind damage, they don’t include coverage for flooding. You’ll have to purchase a separate insurance policy, either through the same company that insures your home, an independent insurance agent, another private company, or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through the federal government.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Homes with older infrastructure

    Long Island has several historic neighborhoods. Older homes may have higher home insurance costs due to the high risk of fire, electrical issues, or plumbing failures.

Long Island home insurance FAQs

Many homeowners in Long Island have questions about how home insurance works and what it costs. Below are answers to some common questions to help you make informed decisions about your insurance coverage.

  • The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Long Island is $2,840 for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. But your costs may be higher if you need flood insurance, extended water damage coverage, or other necessary coverage endorsements in coastal or high-value areas.

  • Ocean Harbor Casualty offers the lowest average annual premiums in the state, at just $996 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. You should always compare quotes, coverages, and discount options from multiple insurance companies before deciding on the right company for your insurance needs.

  • In New York, the average annual premium for $500,000 in dwelling coverage is $3,352. But your rates may vary depending on your insurance company, ZIP code, deductible, personal property coverage limits, liability coverage limits, and any supplemental coverages you choose.

  • The 80/20 rule in homeowners insurance indicates you should insure your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If you don’t, the insurance company may reduce your claim payout.

  • To lower your premium, consider increasing your deductible, bundling your home and auto policies, installing home safety and security features, and shopping for coverage regularly to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Sources

  1. First Street. "Long Island City Flooding Risk."
  2. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. New York State Department of Financial Services. "Understanding What Affects the Cost of Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.

Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate