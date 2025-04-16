How much is home insurance in Long Island?

Homeowners in Long Island pay an average of $2,840 per year for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For an insurance policy with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost is $2,924.

Rates can vary widely based on your home’s ZIP code, age, construction type, and proximity to the coast. Other rating factors include your claims and credit histories and whether you choose add-ons like flood or windstorm coverage, which may be necessary in high-risk areas.[3]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in New York

The more it’d cost to rebuild your home, the more you’ll pay for home insurance. That’s why homeowners with higher dwelling limits typically pay higher premiums. Your coverage limit should reflect your home’s full replacement cost, not its market value.[4]

The table below shows average annual premiums in New York based on different dwelling coverage amounts.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $986 $200,000 $1,540 $300,000 $2,124 $400,000 $2,732 $500,000 $3,352

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A deductible is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket before your homeowners insurance policy kicks in to help cover a claim. Choosing a lower deductible means your insurance company takes on more risk, so your insurance premium will be higher.

Opting for a higher deductible can reduce your monthly costs, but you’ll pay more up front if you have to file a claim for damage.

The table below shows the average annual premiums for different deductibles for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,175 $1,000 $2,124

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in New York

Home insurance rates can vary between different cities in New York and even between different ZIP codes in the same area. Factors like the risk of coastal flooding, storm exposure, and distance from a fire department can all affect your premiums. Areas with higher crime rates also see higher rates.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums for different cities in the state.

City Average Annual Premium Albany $1,474 Bronx $2,602 Brooklyn $2,581 Buffalo $1,285 Corona $2,314 Ithaca $1,224 New York City $3,088 Long Island $2,840 Rochester $1,190 Staten Island $2,118 Yonkers $1,813