Why Idaho Home Insurance Premiums Have Increased by 17% in 2024

Wildfire risk is driving up Idaho home insurance

Vegetation in Idaho is beginning to dry earlier in the year, which, along with increased snowmelt, is extending Idaho’s fire season.[1] These conditions allow more megafires (extremely large wildfires) to form. For example, the August 2024 Paddock fire burned nearly 190,000 acres over 12 days.

Home insurers are raising premiums to match this growing risk, and homeowners in the highest-risk areas face dwindling coverage options as insurers pull back on underwriting.

“[The DOI has] heard from insurers who are limiting their risk exposure in some areas of the state, mostly in areas prone to wildfire. We do expect this to continue as the market hardens,” said Robinson.Idaho is one of 17 U.S. states without a Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan, a last-resort insurance program for high-risk properties that private insurers won’t cover. Colorado, which previously didn’t have a FAIR plan and faces wildfire risks similar to Idaho, authorized the creation of a FAIR Plan in 2023.

Idaho isn’t currently considering a FAIR Plan, but the DOI proposed a Wildfire Risk Reinsurance and Mitigation Pool that’d provide voluntary reinsurance for insurers operating in high-risk areas.

Reinsurance companies provide insurance to insurers, and rising reinsurance rates have made it more difficult for insurers to remain solvent in climate-catastrophe-prone states. The DOI’s proposed risk pool could incentivize insurers to stay in high-risk parts of Idaho.

Additionally, Idaho’s DOI is proposing a fund that provides grants to consumers to help them harden their homes against fire risks.

Transplants can’t escape rising insurance premiums

Idaho has experienced a population boom from Northwestern transplants in recent years, drawing California, Washington, Oregon, and Utah residents with its low cost of living and natural beauty. Domestic migration accounted for 78% of the state’s population growth last year.[2]

But the most popular transplant cities also have some of the fastest rising premiums.

Home insurers consider climate risks for each property when setting rates, but also consider an area’s risk exposure. As Idaho’s population surges, an influx of new residents in densely populated, high-risk cities like Boise may further drive up home insurance premiums.

In Boise, where home insurance has surged by 18% this year, 60% of homes are at risk of wildfire damage over the next 30 years.[3] Coeur d’Alene has attracted Californians, who are coming from a state with an insurance crisis. These transplants might’ve been expecting lower home insurance costs, but premiums in Coeur d’Alene are up by 17% this year.