Cheapest Auto Insurance in Morgantown, West Virginia (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability insurance in Morgantown, with a rate of $33 per month.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Morgantown typically pay lower auto insurance rates than the national average. The average cost of liability insurance in Morgantown is $79 per month, which is lower than the national average of $104 and similar to the West Virginia state average of $74.

Morgantown has a relatively low population of 30,000 people. The smaller number of drivers on the road and short average commute time of around 17 minutes may contribute to the city’s lower-than-average rates.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Morgantown, including how to compare quotes, consider coverage options, and meet your coverage requirements.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, Erie, and USAA offer the cheapest liability insurance in Morgantown.

  • The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Morgantown is $176 per month, which is lower than the national average of $213 and similar to the state average of $179.

  • West Virginia state law allows insurers to consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Morgantown

Every driver has a unique situation that affects car insurance premiums. To find the best insurance rates, it’s critical to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies and find the cheapest car insurance options that meet your insurance needs.

Before you start your search, it’s helpful to see which car insurance companies offer consistently better rates. Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in Morgantown. The rates below reflect average statewide insurance costs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$54$33Cheap rates
Erie4.4$65$40Customer service
USAA4.5$65$40Veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$54/mo

State Farm offers drivers in Morgantown some of the cheapest rates for liability-only and full-coverage policies.

One of the largest insurance companies in the country, State Farm offers a wide range of other types of insurance products. These include pet insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, boat insurance, ATV insurance, and motorcycle insurance. Consider doing business with State Farm for multiple policy types to tap into savings.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region[3]

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Some negative reviews on Trustpilot

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for customer service: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

Erie Insurance earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. In addition to top-tier customer satisfaction, Erie Insurance offers below-average rates.

The company has a Rate Lock guarantee, which means your premiums won’t change from year to year unless you make changes to your policy. Erie Insurance Group offers multiple insurance policy types, including life insurance, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and more. Bundling multiple policies could lead to savings.

Ventajas

  • Rate Lock guarantee can keep rates steady

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

Contras

  • Must finalize policy with an insurance agent

  • Must file claims over the phone

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

USAA sells a number of insurance products and financial services and works exclusively with military members, reserve members, veterans, and their immediate family members. Around 1,000 veterans call Morgantown home. USAA offers cheap rates for drivers who qualify for a membership. The company’s plentiful discounts can also make it an appealing choice.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Safe drivers can save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Contras

  • No customer service hours on Sunday

  • Must have a qualifying military connection to join

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Morgantown

The amount you pay for car insurance will vary based on several factors, including your driving record, location, age, credit history, and vehicle type.[4] But regardless of your situation, you can find ways to save on your coverage.

Use the strategies below to help you find the most affordable car insurance option for your unique situation:

  • Shop around. Shopping around involves getting an insurance quote from multiple car insurance companies. Every insurer has a different method of determining rates, which means shopping around can help you find the best rates.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible often translates into lower premiums. If you have a well-funded savings account to cover expenses after an accident, then a higher deductible could be the right choice for up-front savings.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurance companies offer a discount when you purchase multiple types of policies through the same insurer. For example, you might earn a discount for purchasing a life insurance policy and car insurance through the same company.

  • Find discounts. Many insurers offer a range of discounts. It’s worth finding out if you qualify for a discount to save on your insurance premiums.[5]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Morgantown: State Farm

Liability-only auto insurance is the cheapest amount of coverage you can buy. This type of policy includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, which means the insurer will help you pay for damage and injuries you cause. But a liability-only policy won’t help you pay for repairs to your own vehicle or your own medical bills.

In Morgantown, liability-only car insurance costs an average of $79 per month. The table below highlights average rates for liability-only policies from Morgantown insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm33
Erie40
USAA40
GEICO60
Liberty Mutual67
Progressive71
Clearcover74
Nationwide74
Allstate83
Direct Auto83
Dairyland87
Midvale Home & Auto92
Foremost96
CSAA110
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Morgantown: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy offers more robust financial protection than liability-only coverage. In addition to liability coverage, this type of policy includes collision and comprehensive coverages. After an incident, the insurer will help you pay for repairs to your vehicle.

If you’re paying off an auto loan or leasing a vehicle, your lender will likely require you to carry a full-coverage car insurance policy. Even if you don’t need to buy this coverage, it can be a good idea to purchase the extra protection. It’s an especially good option if you don’t have the money available to cover repairs to your own vehicle after an accident.

A full-coverage car insurance policy in Morgantown costs an average of $176 per month. Here are average full-coverage car insurance costs from insurers in Morgantown.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm54
USAA64
Erie65
GEICO98
Progressive116
Nationwide123
State Auto135
Allstate136
Clearcover137
Liberty Mutual151
Midvale Home & Auto156
Direct Auto173
CSAA199
Foremost237
Dairyland238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Morgantown car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in West Virginia

Per West Virginia law, drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. It’s illegal to drive on public roads in the Mountain State without this minimum coverage.

Here are the specific minimum requirements West Virginia drivers must meet:[6]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

The minimum liability insurance won’t cover repairs to your own vehicle after an accident. If you want more protection, consider the common coverage options below:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have a car accident, collision insurance helps pay for repairs to your own vehicle. Collisions include accidents with other vehicles and crashes with stationary objects, like a tree, fence, or utility pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If something other than a collision damages your vehicle, comprehensive car insurance can help you pay for repairs. Covered events include theft, severe weather, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

    Motorists driving without insurance can still cause injuries or damage to you or your vehicle. A UM/UIM auto policy will help you pay for repair costs. It’s an extra measure to protect your wallet from events beyond your control.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Mistakes behind the wheel can turn into an incident on your driving record. Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents typically lead to higher car insurance rates. Insurers view past driving incidents as a risk factor and adjust rates to account for added risk.

The average cost of car insurance for Morgantown drivers with a past incident is $119 per month for liability insurance and $266 for full-coverage insurance.

Here’s how an incident on your driving record can affect average liability car insurance quotes in Morgantown.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm33464655
Erie40616061
USAA40565667
GEICO608485100
Liberty Mutual67101101112
Progressive71103104119
Clearcover74111123124
Nationwide74105105124
Allstate83116117139
Direct Auto83120121139
Dairyland87126125145
CSAA110160163184
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Most insurers take your age into account when determining premiums. With the least amount of experience behind the wheel, teen drivers pay the most for car insurance. In general, young adults continue to pay higher rates into their 20s.

Drivers with more experience often see rates fall between the ages of 35 and 70. But past age 70, senior drivers see rates increase due to aging-related risk factors.

Compare the average cost of car insurance by driver age in Morgantown below.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$357
20s$227
30s$167
40s$152
50s$128
60s$120
70s$132

Morgantown car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in the state of West Virginia can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit pay lower rates for car insurance than drivers with poor credit.

The chart below illustrates average full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier in Morgantown.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Morgantown car insurance FAQs

Before you shop around for car insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Morgantown.

  • How much is car insurance in Morgantown?

    Morgantown drivers pay $79 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full-coverage insurance, on average. How much you pay for car insurance will ultimately depend on your driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Morgantown?

    With a liability insurance rate of $33 per month, State Farm is the cheapest auto insurer in Morgantown. Erie and USAA also have some of the cheapest liability coverage in the city, with respective rates of $40 and $40 per month. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Morgantown?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength score of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Morgantown. The average cost of State Farm Car insurance in West Virginia is $33 per month for liability and $54 for full-coverage insurance. Erie and USAA are other top insurers in the city.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Morgantown city, West Virginia."
  2. State of West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. "West Virginia Insurance Bulletin No. 20 – 12."
  3. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  6. West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Consumer Insurance Information."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

