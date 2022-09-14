Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia, has roots dating back to the late 1700s. Though it’s the most populous city in the Mountain State, Charleston has a population of only about 47,000.[1] Drivers in Charleston pay an overall average of $133 per month for car insurance. That’s slightly higher than the state’s average cost of car insurance of $127.
The cost of car insurance in West Virginia is a little less than the overall national average of $158 per month. In less populated areas, drivers typically face a decreased risk of traffic accidents and property damage because fewer drivers are on the road. This may decrease the overall cost of car insurance for drivers in the area.
Charleston drivers pay $79 per month for liability-only coverage and $187 for full coverage, on average.
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Charleston for full coverage, with a monthly rate of $56.
Charleston drivers with incidents on their records pay an average of $119 per month for liability coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Charleston
Insurance companies take many factors into account when determining your premiums, including your age, ZIP code, vehicle type, and driving record.
Every company takes a slightly different approach to calculating premiums and assessing the risk you pose, which means you may get significantly different quotes across companies. Shopping around can help you lock in the best coverage for your situation.
Find more information below about three of the top insurance companies in Charleston that consistently offer low average rates and quality coverage.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$54
$33
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$65
$40
Veterans
Erie
4.4
$65
$40
Families
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo
State Farm offers some of the cheapest rates for Charleston drivers looking for affordable car insurance policies. Policyholders can save more money from one or more of the company’s 10 advertised discounts. The company earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
USAA provides affordable rates for Charleston drivers. The company only works with and sells coverage to active and reserve military members, veterans, and qualified family members. USAA tailors coverage to benefit military members, with discounts for storing your car during deployment or simply garaging your car on a military base. The company earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
SafePilot program rewards safe drivers with a discount of up to 30%
Variety of discounts
Contras
Coverage only available for active and former military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
Erie has affordable average car insurance rates for Charleston drivers. Families can benefit from a number of savings opportunities, including the company’s Rate Lock feature and youthful driver, college student, and multi-policy discounts. The company boasts an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Offers other insurance products, like life insurance, renters insurance, and home insurance
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
Contras
Limited online services for customers
No usage-based insurance policies
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Charleston
Car insurance is an unavoidable expense. The good news is that you can find ways to save money on your necessary auto coverage.
Here are some different ways to help you save:
Shop around. Different companies offer varying car insurance rates. Shopping around is the best way to lock in the lowest rate for your unique situation.
Look for a discount. Many insurance companies provide a variety of discounts for customers. Take a minute to see if you qualify for any.
Increase your deductible. Setting a higher deductible often leads to lower auto insurance premiums. If you have the money on hand to cover a higher deductible, consider this option.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Charleston: State Farm
Liability car insurance covers any property damage and bodily injury you cause the other driver during an accident. This type of insurance won’t cover your own vehicle repair costs or medical expenses. Liability-only car insurance is generally the cheapest coverage option. But the lack of protection for your vehicle repairs could lead to an expensive bill after an accident.[2]
The average cost of liability insurance in the city is $79 per month, and here are some of the cheapest car insurance options in Charleston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
34
Erie
42
USAA
42
GEICO
62
Liberty Mutual
71
Progressive
75
Clearcover
78
Nationwide
78
Allstate
87
Direct Auto
87
Dairyland
91
Midvale Home & Auto
97
Foremost
101
CSAA
115
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Charleston: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance provides more financial protection than a liability-only policy. On top of liability coverage, a full-coverage auto insurance policy includes collision and comprehensive coverage. After an incident, this type of policy can help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle.
Most auto lenders require drivers with an auto loan or lease to carry this coverage, but it’s a good idea for any driver who wants to avoid out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.
The average cost of full coverage is $187 per month, but the table below shows the cheapest companies in Charleston to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
56
USAA
68
Erie
69
GEICO
103
Progressive
122
Nationwide
129
State Auto
141
Allstate
142
Clearcover
143
Liberty Mutual
158
Midvale Home & Auto
163
Direct Auto
181
CSAA
209
Foremost
248
Dairyland
249
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in West Virginia
It’s illegal to drive on public roads in West Virginia without a minimum amount of liability insurance. In addition to property damage and bodily injury liability insurance, you also need to purchase uninsured motorist coverage. And, per West Virginia law, insurance companies must also give you the option to purchase underinsured motorist coverage.
Take a look at the state’s minimum insurance requirements below:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Many drivers decide to purchase more than the minimum insurance requirements. Here’s a look at some of the optional coverages you can consider:
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident — like a fallen tree, theft, or severe weather — damages your vehicle, comprehensive coverage can help you repair or replace your car.
Collision coverage
After an auto accident, collision coverage will kick in to cover your repair or replacement costs. This coverage even applies if you caused the accident.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes towing, jump-starts, tire replacement, gas delivery, and other services.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Charleston drivers with an incident pay $201 per month for car insurance, on average. How much your premium increases after an incident will depend on the severity of the offense and whether you have prior infractions on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
You typically need to pay an up-front fine for a speeding ticket. Receiving a speeding ticket is a red flag for insurance companies, so some insurers may charge you higher insurance premiums.
Drivers in Charleston with a speeding ticket pay an overall average of $221 per month for car insurance. Find some of the cheapest options for drivers in this category below, and see how rates compare to those for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
34
47
Erie
42
64
USAA
42
59
GEICO
62
87
Liberty Mutual
71
107
Progressive
75
109
Clearcover
78
117
Nationwide
78
110
Allstate
87
122
Direct Auto
87
126
Dairyland
91
132
CSAA
115
167
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Many insurers view a past at-fault accident on record as an indicator of future claims. With this higher risk indicator, drivers with an at-fault accident tend to pay more for car insurance. Each month, drivers in Charleston with a past at-fault accident pay an overall average of $211 for car insurance.
See how rates for a clean driving record compare to rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
34
47
Erie
42
63
USAA
42
59
GEICO
62
88
Liberty Mutual
71
107
Progressive
75
110
Clearcover
78
130
Nationwide
78
111
Allstate
87
123
Direct Auto
87
127
Dairyland
91
131
CSAA
115
171
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
One of the most serious moving violations, a DUI comes with financial consequences. Drivers with a DUI pay significantly higher rates for car insurance than drivers with less serious incidents in their past.
In Charleston, drivers with a past DUI pay an overall average of $238 per month for car insurance.
Here’s a breakdown of average quotes for drivers with a DUI in Charleston and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
34
57
Erie
42
64
USAA
42
70
GEICO
62
104
Liberty Mutual
71
119
Progressive
75
125
Clearcover
78
130
Nationwide
78
130
Allstate
87
145
Direct Auto
87
145
Dairyland
91
152
Foremost
101
169
CSAA
115
192
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Most auto insurance companies consider your age when determining your premiums. Drivers typically pay lower rates starting between the ages of 25 and 35, and the downward trend in rates can continue for decades.
But around age 70, senior drivers might face increased car insurance rates because auto insurers account for aging-related risk factors.
Senior drivers in Charleston pay an overall average of $91 per month for car insurance. Take a look at the average car insurance quotes for older drivers in Charleston below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
39
24
Erie
48
29
USAA
50
31
GEICO
74
45
Progressive
80
49
Nationwide
88
53
Allstate
105
64
Liberty Mutual
119
53
Clearcover
123
67
Direct Auto
127
61
CSAA
147
81
Dairyland
184
67
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers lack experience behind the wheel, so they typically pay the highest insurance rates by driver age. Although it’s impossible to change your age, you don’t have to overpay for car insurance.
Teenagers in Charleston pay an overall average of $261 per month for car insurance.
Young drivers can save on car insurance costs by getting good grades, driving a safe vehicle, increasing their deductible, and looking for discounts. Also, shopping around can help you find the best deal for your needs.[5]
Explore the cheapest average quotes for young drivers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
101
61
USAA
119
73
Erie
132
81
GEICO
172
104
Progressive
231
142
Nationwide
233
141
Allstate
263
161
Clearcover
269
147
Liberty Mutual
282
127
Direct Auto
347
167
CSAA
372
204
Dairyland
428
156
Foremost
467
190
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Here are the average rates for full-coverage car insurance by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Charleston?
Drivers in Charleston pay an average monthly premium of $133, which is slightly higher than the state average of $127.
Coverage in Charleston is more affordable than some other popular cities in the Mountain State. For example, drivers in Huntington pay an average of $204 per month for full-coverage insurance, while Morgantown drivers pay $176.
Car insurance is generally cheaper in less populated cities like Charleston due to lower accident rates and traffic density. Drivers in the city have a relatively low average commute time of about 18 minutes, which could also contribute to lower rates.
More cities in West Virginia
If you live elsewhere in West Virginia, you’ll likely find different car insurance premiums.
Charleston drivers typically pay a bit less for coverage than drivers in other West Virginia cities. See how average quotes compare below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Charleston car insurance FAQs
Before you start comparing quotes from top insurers, you should determine how much coverage you need. The following information should answer any remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying cheap auto insurance in Charleston.
How much is car insurance in Charleston, West Virginia?
Charleston drivers pay $187 per month for full-coverage insurance and $79 for liability coverage. The overall cost of car insurance in the state is $133 per month. How much you pay for coverage depends on your driving record, age, vehicle type, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Charleston?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Charleston. It earned an above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5. Other top insurers include Erie and USAA.
What companies have the cheapest car insurance in Charleston?
State Farm, Erie, and USAA are the cheapest liability auto insurers in Charleston, with rates as low as $34, $42, and $42 per month, respectively.
The cheapest car insurance company for you depends on your budget and coverage needs. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from different insurers to find the one that offers you the best rates.
How much is car insurance in West Virginia per month?
The overall cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $127 per month. On average, drivers in the state pay $74 per month for liability coverage and $179 for full-coverage insurance.
What car insurance do you need in West Virginia?
West Virginia drivers must carry the following amounts of minimum coverage:
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability: $25,000 per accident
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
