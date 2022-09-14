Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Making a mistake on the road can have a lasting effect on the cost of your car insurance premiums. In general, drivers with an incident on their record — like a speeding ticket, driving under the influence charge, or at-fault accident — pay more for car insurance than people with a clean driving record.[4]

Charleston drivers with an incident pay $201 per month for car insurance, on average. How much your premium increases after an incident will depend on the severity of the offense and whether you have prior infractions on your record.

Find Car Insurance After an Incident Insurify partners with more than 100 top insurers for quotes Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

You typically need to pay an up-front fine for a speeding ticket. Receiving a speeding ticket is a red flag for insurance companies, so some insurers may charge you higher insurance premiums.

Drivers in Charleston with a speeding ticket pay an overall average of $221 per month for car insurance. Find some of the cheapest options for drivers in this category below, and see how rates compare to those for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 34 47 Erie 42 64 USAA 42 59 GEICO 62 87 Liberty Mutual 71 107 Progressive 75 109 Clearcover 78 117 Nationwide 78 110 Allstate 87 122 Direct Auto 87 126 Dairyland 91 132 CSAA 115 167 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Many insurers view a past at-fault accident on record as an indicator of future claims. With this higher risk indicator, drivers with an at-fault accident tend to pay more for car insurance. Each month, drivers in Charleston with a past at-fault accident pay an overall average of $211 for car insurance.

See how rates for a clean driving record compare to rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 34 47 Erie 42 63 USAA 42 59 GEICO 62 88 Liberty Mutual 71 107 Progressive 75 110 Clearcover 78 130 Nationwide 78 111 Allstate 87 123 Direct Auto 87 127 Dairyland 91 131 CSAA 115 171 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

One of the most serious moving violations, a DUI comes with financial consequences. Drivers with a DUI pay significantly higher rates for car insurance than drivers with less serious incidents in their past.

In Charleston, drivers with a past DUI pay an overall average of $238 per month for car insurance.

Here’s a breakdown of average quotes for drivers with a DUI in Charleston and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.