¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Home to stunning landscapes, storied professional sports teams, major tech companies, and a thriving coffee culture, Seattle has a little something for everyone. The tradeoff for people in this bustling city is relatively high car insurance rates. The average cost of car insurance in Seattle is $256 per month for full coverage, compared to Washington state’s average rate of $192, according to Insurify data.
Seattle's dense population likely contributes to its higher car insurance rates. Traffic congestion on city roads can lead to higher accident rates.
Seattle had 740 fatal crashes in 2022, the most recent year for which the Washington Traffic Safety Commission has data.
Drivers with an at-fault accident pay, on average, $379 per month for full-coverage car insurance, compared to $256 for drivers with clean records.
Seattle's average car insurance rates are higher than the national averages of $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only policies.
Best car insurance companies in Seattle
The right car insurance company for you may be different from the ones you see below.
“The best advice is to shop around and know how much you can afford for your monthly premium and any out-of-pocket expenses if you have a claim,” says Stephanie Marquis, director of public affairs at the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner. “Each company prices their coverage differently, and there are many factors that go into what they charge.”
Companies like Travelers, USAA, and State Farm are good starting points for your auto insurance search, bringing decades of industry experience and affordable rates.
4.3
A++
$147/mo
$306/mo
Whether you’re seeking a liability-only or a full-coverage policy, you can count on Travelers to provide some of the lowest rates. The 160-year-old national insurance company also offers a variety of discounts for additional savings.
Ventajas
Wide array of coverage options
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Only 1.8 stars (out of 5) on Trustpilot
Rideshare insurance only offered in Colorado and Illinois
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
4.5
863
$73/mo
$152/mo
If you’re looking for car insurance with the best value as an active-duty military member, veteran, or qualifying family member, USAA may be right for you. The company offers affordable rates with discounts designed for members of the military community.
Ventajas
SafePilot safe-driving usage-based telematics program offers policy savings of up to 30%
Available nationwide
Contras
Policies only sold to current or former military members and their families
4.5
839
$71/mo
$149/mo
Insuring multiple drivers can get costly, especially if you have teens or a driver with a blemish on their record. State Farm, the nation's largest auto insurer, offers multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts and deals for students to ensure you’re getting the best rates on your policy.
Ventajas
More than 100 years of experience in the insurance industry
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Accident forgiveness coverage only offered to long-term policyholders
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Seattle
Liability-only car insurance covers the other party’s bodily injuries and vehicle repairs if you’re at fault in an accident. It’s generally the most basic coverage offered by car insurance companies and, therefore, the cheapest. But keep in mind that having only minimum coverage can leave you financially vulnerable if your vehicle is damaged or totaled in an accident you caused. And if you finance or lease your vehicle, the lender or leasing company will require you to have full coverage.
Liability coverage costs an average of $111 per month in Seattle. If you only need the minimum required insurance coverage, here are some of Seattle’s cheapest car insurance companies.
Full coverage may be optimal if you commute frequently, drive in a high-risk location, or own a high-value vehicle. Your lender may also require you to have collision and comprehensive coverage if your car has an outstanding loan or lease. On average, Seattle drivers pay $256 per month for full-coverage car insurance.
The following insurers offer affordable quotes for full-coverage auto insurance.
Car insurance requirements in Washington
Washington drivers must carry the state’s minimum liability coverage to drive legally. Liability insurance pays for the other party’s property damages and medical expenses if you’re at fault in an accident.[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Car insurance is an essential financial tool to help you protect your assets if you’re involved in a car accident. Consider these additional coverages to stay financially protected on the road:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If someone else is at fault in an accident but doesn’t have enough coverage, this insurance will cover the gaps. UI/UIM coverage can also pay for hit-and-run accidents. While Washington doesn't require drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage, it does require insurers to offer it to all drivers. You can decline the coverage by signing a waiver.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
If you or your passengers sustain injuries in a car accident, this coverage will reimburse you for medical expenses, lost wages, child care expenses, and funeral costs. Washington requires insurance companies to offer all drivers at least $10,000 of PIP coverage, but you can decline it by signing a waiver.
Gap coverage
Your insurer will cover the difference between what your car is worth and your car loan outstanding amount if you total your vehicle in an accident.
Accident forgiveness coverage
Rates tend to increase after an at-fault accident. But this coverage forgives your first at-fault accident, ensuring your car insurance premiums stay the same. Just keep in mind that not all insurers offer accident forgiveness.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. If you have incidents on your driving record, your auto insurance premiums are likely higher than someone with a clean driving record.
The more severe and frequent the driving incident is, the higher your rates will be. Insurance companies may even refuse to insure you if you have severe or too many traffic violations.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
A speeding ticket may seem like a minor traffic infraction, but it can increase your insurance premium. Depending on your insurer, a ticket can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, resulting in hundreds of dollars in additional payments.
Seattle drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $370 for full coverage and $160 for liability-only policies. Here are a few of the cheapest companies for drivers with speeding tickets on their record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents can result in thousands of dollars in car repairs, medical costs, legal fees, and increased insurance rates. If you’ve recently caused a car accident, you’re not completely out of luck when looking for an affordable auto policy.
An at-fault accident in Seattle can bump drivers' car insurance rates to $379 for full coverage and $164 for liability only. The following insurers offer the most competitive monthly rates if you’re looking for car insurance in Seattle with an at-fault accident in your driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
DUI convictions can spell major legal and financial repercussions for drivers, including significantly increased insurance rates. Seattle drivers with a DUI will need to obtain an SR-22 certificate or proof that they have the minimum liability coverage in the state of Washington.
Seattle drivers with DUIs on their motor vehicle records face average monthly car insurance rates of $430 for full coverage and $187 for liability only. If you’re a high-risk driver in Seattle, finding a company offering you insurance can be challenging and often expensive. Fortunately, these companies offer affordable monthly car insurance rates to drivers with DUIs.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
While auto insurance premiums typically fall at age 35, you may see a gradual increase in your rates again after 70. Age-related conditions, such as slower reflexes and decreased vision, increase the likelihood of an accident, so insurance companies account for this risk by making rates more expensive for senior drivers.
Still, Seattle seniors pay the lowest average car insurance rates of any age group in the Emerald City. Full coverage averages $182 per month for seniors, and liability averages $79.
Seniors can still find affordable monthly insurance rates with the following companies.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers usually pay some of the highest insurance rates for car insurance. New drivers have the least experience on the road and, therefore, are often more susceptible to more at-fault accidents. So, insurers charge them higher rates to offset the risk.
Young drivers can lower their rates by staying on their parents’ policy, driving a safe car, and taking advantage of student-away-at school and good student discounts. Comparing auto insurance quotes from car insurance companies can also help you save money. Teens younger than 18 won't be able to get their own policy without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
Seattle teen drivers see average monthly insurance rates of $441 for full coverage and $191 for minimum coverage. You can start your search by reviewing monthly quotes from some of the cheapest car insurance companies for teens featured in the table below.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Seattle
Finding cheap car insurance doesn’t always mean you’re getting the best policy. It’s important to consider a company’s track record of customer satisfaction, claims handling, financial strength, and coverage options to meet your needs.
But you can still find a car insurance company that checks all your boxes by following these tips:
Compare quotes. Get quotes from at least three different companies. Ensure that your coverage types and amounts are similar across policies for the most accurate comparison.
Stack discounts. You can get discounts for bundling insurance products, being a member of an affiliated group, or even putting your policy on autopay. Most insurers advertise discount offerings on their website, but you can contact a company representative to see if you qualify for other deals.
Keep your risk profile low. While you have little control over several things when it comes to your insurance rates — like where you live, your age and gender, and your driving experience — you can still take steps to lower your risk. For instance, you can keep your driving history clean and drive a safe vehicle.
Opt for a higher deductible. A higher deductible usually means lower premiums. If you choose a lower deductible for your policy, be sure you can pay it when you file a claim.[2]
Seattle car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies in Washington are allowed to consider your credit history when setting your car insurance rates. Drivers with good credit often pay much less than drivers with bad credit. The table below highlights the differences in full-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers of varying credit levels.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Seattle?
Drivers in Seattle can expect to pay $248 per month for car insurance, which is higher than the national average of $212 per month. While car insurance is generally more expensive in Seattle than in other parts of Washington state, car insurance rates can fluctuate based on the city you live in.
Factors such as population density, frequency of accidents, crime rates, and severity of natural disasters contribute to increased rates. For instance, drivers in Washington cities with smaller populations — like Kent, Vancouver, and Olympia — may pay lower rates than drivers in Seattle.[3]
More cities in Washington
As the table below illustrates, drivers in cities outside Seattle tend to see lower insurance rates. For example, drivers in Spokane pay an average of $158 per month for full coverage car insurance, while the same coverage averages $200 in Vancouver. The following table shows how rates differ among cities in Washington.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Seattle
$256
$111
Federal Way
$272
$125
Kennewick
$179
$69
Spokane
$158
$81
Tacoma
$236
$111
Vancouver
$200
$83
Seattle car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Seattle.
How much is car insurance in Seattle?
Car insurance in Seattle costs $256 per month for full-coverage insurance and $111 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which companies offer the cheapest car insurance in Seattle?
State Farm has the lowest car insurance rates in Seattle; liability policies start at $71 per month. Seattle drivers can also find affordable car insurance from USAA and GEICO, the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, with liability rates as low as $73 and $87, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Seattle?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in Seattle. Of the companies Insurify has rate data for, other top Seattle auto insurers include USAA and State Farm.
Is Washington a no-fault state?
No. Washington is a fault state, meaning that the driver at fault is responsible for paying the injured party’s expenses.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.
