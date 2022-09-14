Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. If you have incidents on your driving record, your auto insurance premiums are likely higher than someone with a clean driving record.

The more severe and frequent the driving incident is, the higher your rates will be. Insurance companies may even refuse to insure you if you have severe or too many traffic violations.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket may seem like a minor traffic infraction, but it can increase your insurance premium. Depending on your insurer, a ticket can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, resulting in hundreds of dollars in additional payments.

Seattle drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $370 for full coverage and $160 for liability-only policies. Here are a few of the cheapest companies for drivers with speeding tickets on their record.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Direct Auto 145 129 National General 184 134 State Farm 190 91 USAA 197 94 Safeco 202 133 GEICO 237 113 Allstate 254 123 Nationwide 267 144 Liberty Mutual 273 253 The General 279 159 American Family 296 142 Chubb 329 156 Farmers 339 163 Travelers 403 193 Dairyland 467 214 Bristol West 479 229 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents can result in thousands of dollars in car repairs, medical costs, legal fees, and increased insurance rates. If you’ve recently caused a car accident, you’re not completely out of luck when looking for an affordable auto policy.

An at-fault accident in Seattle can bump drivers' car insurance rates to $379 for full coverage and $164 for liability only. The following insurers offer the most competitive monthly rates if you’re looking for car insurance in Seattle with an at-fault accident in your driving history.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Direct Auto 153 136 National General 195 142 State Farm 200 95 USAA 206 99 Safeco 213 140 GEICO 249 118 Allstate 267 129 Nationwide 279 151 Liberty Mutual 285 265 The General 292 166 American Family 307 148 Chubb 342 163 Farmers 355 171 Travelers 421 202 Dairyland 484 222 Bristol West 493 236 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

DUI convictions can spell major legal and financial repercussions for drivers, including significantly increased insurance rates. Seattle drivers with a DUI will need to obtain an SR-22 certificate or proof that they have the minimum liability coverage in the state of Washington.

Seattle drivers with DUIs on their motor vehicle records face average monthly car insurance rates of $430 for full coverage and $187 for liability only. If you’re a high-risk driver in Seattle, finding a company offering you insurance can be challenging and often expensive. Fortunately, these companies offer affordable monthly car insurance rates to drivers with DUIs.