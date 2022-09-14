>Seguros de Autos>Utah

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Ogden, Utah (2024)

USAA is the cheapest liability car insurance company in Ogden, with rates as low as $58 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located just north of busy Salt Lake City, Ogden is home to around 86,000 people.[1] This mountain town’s relatively small population compared to larger cities may be why it has cheaper average car insurance rates.

Drivers in Ogden pay an overall average of $125 per month for auto insurance, which is less than the overall state average of $141 per month.

Here’s how to compare rates, find cheap insurance, and save money on coverage in Ogden.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Ogden is $90 per month for liability insurance and $161 per month for full coverage.

  • The cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Ogden is USAA, with rates as low as $90 per month.

  • Utah is a no-fault state and requires drivers to carry a minimum of $3,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Ogden

The right car insurance for you depends on personal factors like your age, vehicle, ZIP code, driving history, and more. The cheapest company for you may not be the cheapest for someone else, which is why it’s important to shop around.

Here are three of Ogden’s cheapest car insurance companies, but you should compare rates from multiple insurance companies to find the best fit.

USAA4.5$99$65Military members and families
Clearcover3.2$147$87Digital account management
Safeco3.8$114$66Claims handling
Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

4.5
Just south of Ogden is Hill Air Force Base, home to many military members and their families. USAA offers car insurance specifically to military personnel and veterans, and Ogden military families can take advantage of its savings and highly rated customer service. Plus, its relatively affordable rates mean it’s easy to save on car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest

  • Military-specific discounts and programs

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • No 24/7 customer service

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for digital account management: Clearcover

Clearcover may appeal to tech-savvy drivers for its digital-based platform and account management tool. It advertises that it can pay for claims in as little as seven minutes. Clearcover’s convenient app allows drivers to pay their bills, file claims, show proof of insurance, and access roadside assistance quickly.

Ventajas

  • Award-winning mobile app

  • Car maintenance discounts available through Car Care program

Contras

  • No bundling products available

  • Few discounts

Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for claims handling: Safeco

Liberty Mutual owns Safeco, an online insurance company that offers 24/7 claims services and cash back for going claims-free for six months. Drivers can also customize their policies and bundle insurance with RV, motorcycle, home, boat, and renters insurance for more savings.

Ventajas

  • 24/7 claims services

  • Offers a diminishing deductible

Contras

  • Limited number of discounts compared to other insurers

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Ogden

When you’re looking for cheap car insurance in the Ogden area, you’ll want to consider different factors including coverage options, discounts, number of drivers, and the type of insurance policy you need. 

You can save money with the following strategies before buying your policy:

  • Shop around. Use an online comparison tool to get car insurance rates from multiple companies to determine which coverage options and budget best fits your needs.

  • Get discounts. Car insurance discounts can help you save money on your policy. Look for discounts for signing up for automatic payments, having certain vehicle safety features, and insuring more than one car.

  • Bundle policies. Consider bundling your car insurance with other policies like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ogden: USAA

Liability insurance pays for other parties’ injuries and damages from car accidents you cause. It offers no financial protection for your vehicle, property, or passengers; it’s often the cheapest option because it provides minimal protection.

Ogden drivers pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage.

While car insurance rates vary based on individual needs and circumstances, the table below shows average rates from the cheapest companies in Ogden.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA58
Safeco60
Sun Coast68
Auto-Owners71
Midvale Home & Auto74
State Farm78
Progressive83
GEICO84
National General84
Dairyland85
Liberty Mutual87
GAINSCO98
American Family99
Allstate106
Nationwide117
The General121
Bristol West138
Farmers138
State Auto182
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Ogden: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability coverage, plus comprehensive and collision insurance. You’ll pay more for full-coverage policies, but they offer more protection. Your auto lender or lessor may require collision and comprehensive coverage to protect their interest, but drivers with higher-value and newer vehicles should consider it, too.

The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Ogden is $161 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurers in Ogden.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA90
Safeco103
Auto-Owners110
Midvale Home & Auto121
State Farm121
Sun Coast123
Travelers124
Progressive128
GEICO129
Liberty Mutual144
American Family153
National General160
Allstate165
Nationwide180
Dairyland187
The General194
GAINSCO205
Farmers212
State Auto219
Bristol West247
Estimate your Ogden car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Utah

Utah is a no-fault state, which means drivers seek compensation for damages and injuries with their own car insurance company and must maintain PIP coverage.

Utah requires all drivers to carry liability limits of 25/65/15 and $3,000 per accident in PIP. Here are the state-required coverages:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $65,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$3,000 per accident

While these are minimum coverages, they may not be enough for every driver. Auto insurance companies offer more coverages that drivers can add to their policies for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if someone without insurance or without enough insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for vehicle damages and repairs for non-collision incidents like fire, flood, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers car repairs if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement covers the cost of a rental car or alternative transportation while your car is in the shop for repairs after a covered claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a history of incidents might find it difficult to get cheap insurance in Ogden. Incidents on your record can include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other moving violations, which show insurers that you’re a high-risk driver.

Insurance companies charge higher rates to offset that increased risk. For example, drivers with clean records pay an average of $90 per month for liability insurance, but that average increases to $129 per month after a speeding ticket, $128 per month after an at-fault accident, and $146 per month after a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA58757792
Safeco60848795
Auto-Owners719496113
State Farm7899102124
Progressive83111114132
GEICO84108112133
National General84109114133
Dairyland85113115135
Liberty Mutual87121124138
GAINSCO98123128156
American Family99130132157
Allstate106136141168
Nationwide117152157186
The General121162166192
Bristol West138181183219
Farmers138178183219
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is a significant factor that car insurance companies use when setting rates. Teen drivers pay more expensive car insurance rates because their lack of driving experience increases their fatal crash rate to nearly three times as high as drivers age 20 and older.[3] But rates decrease as drivers age and gain more experience, as long as they have a clean driving record.

Drivers may see rates increase again around age 70 due to factors like vision and hearing loss, medication side effects, and other medical conditions that increase the likelihood of accidents.[4]

Here are Ogden’s average car insurance costs based on age:

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$286
20s$181
30s$138
40s$127
50s$110
60s$107
70s$115
Ogden car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Utah can legally use your credit history when underwriting your policy and determining rates.[5]

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores will likely qualify for lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Here’s how credit tier affects average car insurance rates in Ogden.

Rates by Credit Tier

Ogden car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide to driving on black ice and the answers to common questions about car insurance in Ogden below.

  • How much is car insurance in Ogden?

    The average cost of car insurance in Ogden is $90 per month for liability insurance and $161 per month for full coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Ogden?

    USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies in Ogden, with liability rates of $58, $60, and $68 per month, respectively.

    But the cheapest company for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. It’s important to compare rates from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best deal. You can also use a quote-comparison website to help you look at multiple rates in one place.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Ogden?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Ogden that Insurify identified include USAA, Safeco, and Clearcover. These insurers have solid IQ Scores, good customer satisfaction ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

