Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
In Knoxville, the overall average cost of car insurance is $117. What you’ll actually spend depends on a wide variety of factors unique to you. But despite the tourist destination’s popularity, it has relatively cheap average premiums compared to the national overall average of $158 per month and the state average of $127 per month.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding the right car insurance policy at an affordable price in Knoxville.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Knoxville is $75 per month for liability coverage and $75 per month for full coverage.
Drivers with DUIs in Knoxville pay an average of $125 per month for liability coverage.
State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Knoxville, with rates starting at $43 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Knoxville
When you’re looking for a new auto insurance policy, you likely have the cost of coverage on your mind. The cheapest available policy won’t always work best for your needs since some insurers cater to specific driver categories or circumstances.
Consider the following affordable insurers in Knoxville.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$46
$22
Affordable rates
Allstate
4.2
$85
$40
Liability coverage
GEICO
4.2
$60
$29
Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
4.5
JD Power
855
Liability Only
$20/mo
Full Coverage
$43/mo
State Farm insurance offerings help safeguard against accidents and damages. The company also offers uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, as well as medical payments coverage for medical expenses incurred in accidents.
Ventajas
Mobile app makes for convenient account management
Other types of insurance bundling discounts available
Contras
Some negative Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$38/mo
Full Coverage
$79/mo
Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from A.M. Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites, and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.
Ventajas
Well-established with superior ratings from A.M. Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Contras
Low customer satisfaction
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
4.2
JD Power
843
Liability Only
$27/mo
Full Coverage
$56/mo
A well-known insurer selling coverage in all 50 states, GEICO provides standard coverage options, as well as insurance add-ons. The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), indicating an ability to successfully pay claims.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Knoxville
When it comes to finding cheap car insurance rates in Knoxville, several factors generally come into play. Take note of these tips to help you secure affordable coverage:
Keep a clean record. Maintain a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations.
Choose a high deductible. Consider opting for a higher deductible, as this can lower your premium. But ensure you have enough savings to cover the deductible amount if you need to file a claim.
Look into other discounts. Ask about available discounts for safety features in your vehicle, such as anti-lock brakes and passive restraint systems.
Shop around. Compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the best rate for your specific needs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Knoxville: State Farm
Liability-only car insuranceprovides coverage for injuries and damages you cause others, but it doesn’t cover damages to your own vehicle. This insurance includes bodily injury liability, which pays for medical expenses and legal costs related to injuries suffered by others, as well as property damage liability, which covers repairs or replacement of damaged property.[1]
Knoxville drivers pay an average of $75 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Knoxville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
20
USAA
24
GEICO
27
Auto-Owners
28
Travelers
28
Erie
31
Mile Auto
36
Allstate
38
Farmers
41
Safeco
44
Nationwide
50
Progressive
55
Chubb
59
Midvale Home & Auto
65
Dairyland
66
National General
68
State Auto
69
Liberty Mutual
72
Elephant
78
Direct Auto
84
GAINSCO
95
The General
111
Bristol West
134
Foremost
141
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Knoxville: State Farm
The difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance lies in the scope of coverage provided. While liability-only insurance covers damages and injuries caused to others, full-coverage insurance extends protection to your own vehicle as well.
With collision and comprehensive coverage, full-coverage insurance covers vehicle repairs following collisions and non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. You should consider full-coverage car insurance if you have a new or high-value vehicle.
Knoxville drivers pay an average of $159 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Knoxville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
43
USAA
51
GEICO
56
Auto-Owners
59
Erie
63
Mile Auto
64
Travelers
77
Allstate
79
Farmers
85
Safeco
98
Nationwide
103
Progressive
114
Midvale Home & Auto
116
Chubb
122
Elephant
123
Liberty Mutual
150
State Auto
154
National General
156
Direct Auto
181
The General
184
Dairyland
185
GAINSCO
252
Foremost
267
Bristol West
322
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Mandated by Tennessee’s Financial Responsibility Law, drivers in the state must prove financial accountability in the event of a car accident. Most drivers need to purchase auto liability insurance coverage unless they qualify for an exemption.
Failure to meet the minimum-coverage requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability results in fines and the potential loss of vehicle registration.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
When acquiring liability coverage, you typically have the opportunity to add optional coverages, such as:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers the cost of car damage in the event of a collision, even if you caused the accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects against theft and damages resulting from non-collision incidents, like fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling objects.
Glass coverage
You can benefit from no-deductible coverage for windshields, side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs. Companies may also offer additional options for glass coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
“Having a major infraction on your record, such as a DUI or reckless driving, could prohibit you from obtaining insurance with a standard auto insurer and cause you to pay rates that are more than double the average driver,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.
You should understand how your driving record can affect the price you pay for your auto insurance policy.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you get a speeding ticket, you should prepare for the potential increase in your car insurance costs — drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $105 per month for liability coverage if they having a speeding ticket on their record. Insurance companies generally view speeding violations as a sign of increased risk, which leads to higher premiums.
The table below shows average rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to those for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
20
25
USAA
24
31
GEICO
27
34
Auto-Owners
28
37
Travelers
28
36
Erie
31
43
Mile Auto
36
51
Allstate
38
48
Farmers
41
52
Safeco
44
61
Nationwide
50
64
Progressive
55
73
Chubb
59
76
Dairyland
66
87
National General
68
87
Liberty Mutual
72
99
Elephant
78
100
Direct Auto
84
110
GAINSCO
95
118
The General
111
147
Bristol West
134
174
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you cause an accident, you should understand how it’ll affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies generally consider at-fault accidents as a sign of higher risk and potential claims, so you’ll pay a higher premium.
Knoxville drivers pay an average of $110 per month for liability coverage with an at-fault accident on their record. Here are the cheapest insurers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
20
27
USAA
24
32
GEICO
27
36
Auto-Owners
28
38
Travelers
28
38
Erie
31
45
Mile Auto
36
54
Allstate
38
51
Farmers
41
55
Safeco
44
65
Nationwide
50
68
Progressive
55
77
Chubb
59
80
Dairyland
66
91
National General
68
93
Liberty Mutual
72
104
Elephant
78
106
Direct Auto
84
117
GAINSCO
95
126
The General
111
155
Bristol West
134
181
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Insurance costs can significantly increase if you receive a DUI on your driving record. Insurance companies view DUIs as a major red flag that indicates a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. If you’ve received a DUI conviction, expect a significant increase in your car insurance premiums.
Knoxville drivers pay an average of $125 per month for liability coverage with a DUI on their record. Here are the cheapest insurers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
20
32
USAA
24
39
GEICO
27
43
Auto-Owners
28
45
Travelers
28
45
Erie
31
46
Mile Auto
36
60
Allstate
38
61
Farmers
41
66
Safeco
44
71
Nationwide
50
80
Progressive
55
88
Chubb
59
95
Dairyland
66
106
National General
68
109
Liberty Mutual
72
116
Elephant
78
125
Direct Auto
84
135
GAINSCO
95
153
The General
111
178
Bristol West
134
215
Foremost
141
227
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age is a significant determinant of your car insurance rates. Around age 35, rates generally decrease, as drivers become more experienced. But around age 70, insurance premiums increase slightly due to factors like potential health issues and increased accident risks.
Senior drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $52 per month for liability coverage and $111 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Knoxville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
14
31
USAA
18
38
Auto-Owners
20
43
GEICO
20
41
Travelers
20
56
Erie
22
44
Mile Auto
25
45
Allstate
28
59
Farmers
30
61
Nationwide
35
71
Safeco
35
77
Progressive
36
75
Chubb
40
82
Dairyland
49
138
National General
51
117
Liberty Mutual
55
114
Elephant
57
89
Direct Auto
60
129
GAINSCO
72
192
The General
84
139
Bristol West
99
239
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Car insurance for teenagers costs much more than premiums for older drivers due to a lack of driving experience and increased risk factors. Teen drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $123 per month for liability coverage and $260 per month for full coverage.
To obtain cheap car insurance as a teen, you can consider staying on a parent’s insurance policy, as this often earns you more favorable rates.
Additionally, selecting a safe and reliable car with good safety features can help lower insurance costs. Taking advantage of a good student discount by maintaining good grades can further contribute to obtaining affordable insurance.[4]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
33
71
USAA
38
81
GEICO
41
85
Auto-Owners
45
94
Travelers
49
134
Erie
54
111
Allstate
64
133
Mile Auto
67
119
Farmers
69
142
Safeco
76
168
Nationwide
82
169
Progressive
95
197
Dairyland
103
288
Chubb
105
217
Liberty Mutual
117
243
Elephant
124
195
National General
125
286
Direct Auto
147
318
GAINSCO
164
434
The General
170
282
Bristol West
214
514
Foremost
242
459
Find Car Insurance in Knoxville, TN
Save up to $717 when you compare quotes with Insurify
To get an idea of how credit tiers affect average monthly insurance quotes in Knoxville, refer to the chart below.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Knoxville?
Where you live, down to your ZIP code, has a significant effect on car insurance rates. If you live in Tennessee, you may pay lower premiums compared to drivers in other states, with an overall monthly average rate of $127. Knoxville drivers pay an overall average monthly rate of $117, which falls below the overall national average of $158 per month.
Car insurance rates can also vary within the same state on a city level, influenced by factors like crime rates, accident frequency, and weather conditions.
More cities in Tennessee
For full-coverage insurance, Knoxville drivers pay an average of $159 per month, which is lower than some other cities in Tennessee.
Knoxville car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance for you can feel stressful. The information below should help you navigate the process.
How much is car insurance in Knoxville?
The average cost of car insurance in Knoxville is $75 per month for liability coverage and $159 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Knoxville?
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest liability insurers in Knoxville, with rates starting at $20, $24, and $27 per month, respectively.
The best way to find the cheapest coverage for you is by comparing multiple quotes online at once. This process helps you compare coverage side by side while considering cost.
What are the best car insurance companies in Knoxville?
The best car insurance company in Knoxville is State Farm, due to a high Insurify Quality Score, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and affordable coverage.
USAA and GEICO are great runner-up, reliable choices for car insurance in Knoxville. And if you’re looking for temporary coverage, Hugo is your best option.
How much car insurance do you need in Tennessee?
The minimum car insurance in Tennessee includes $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per person for property damage liability. Failing to obtain this coverage can result in fines and other legal penalties.
Is Tennessee a no-fault state?
No. Tennessee is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is financially responsible for damages and injury they cause to others.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.