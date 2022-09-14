Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Certain driving-related incidents can have an effect on your auto insurance rates. These incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations.[3]

“Having a major infraction on your record, such as a DUI or reckless driving, could prohibit you from obtaining insurance with a standard auto insurer and cause you to pay rates that are more than double the average driver,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

You should understand how your driving record can affect the price you pay for your auto insurance policy.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you get a speeding ticket, you should prepare for the potential increase in your car insurance costs — drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $105 per month for liability coverage if they having a speeding ticket on their record. Insurance companies generally view speeding violations as a sign of increased risk, which leads to higher premiums.

The table below shows average rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to those for drivers with a clean record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident, you should understand how it’ll affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies generally consider at-fault accidents as a sign of higher risk and potential claims, so you’ll pay a higher premium.

Knoxville drivers pay an average of $110 per month for liability coverage with an at-fault accident on their record. Here are the cheapest insurers in the city.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurance costs can significantly increase if you receive a DUI on your driving record. Insurance companies view DUIs as a major red flag that indicates a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. If you’ve received a DUI conviction, expect a significant increase in your car insurance premiums.

Knoxville drivers pay an average of $125 per month for liability coverage with a DUI on their record. Here are the cheapest insurers in the city.