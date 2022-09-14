>Seguros de Autos>Tennessee

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Knoxville, Tennessee (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Knoxville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $20 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Knoxville, the overall average cost of car insurance is $117. What you’ll actually spend depends on a wide variety of factors unique to you. But despite the tourist destination’s popularity, it has relatively cheap average premiums compared to the national overall average of $158 per month and the state average of $127 per month.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding the right car insurance policy at an affordable price in Knoxville.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Knoxville is $75 per month for liability coverage and $75 per month for full coverage.

  • Drivers with DUIs in Knoxville pay an average of $125 per month for liability coverage.

  • State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Knoxville, with rates starting at $43 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Knoxville

When you’re looking for a new auto insurance policy, you likely have the cost of coverage on your mind. The cheapest available policy won’t always work best for your needs since some insurers cater to specific driver categories or circumstances.

Consider the following affordable insurers in Knoxville.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$46$22Affordable rates
Allstate4.2$85$40Liability coverage
GEICO4.2$60$29Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordable rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$20/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo

State Farm insurance offerings help safeguard against accidents and damages. The company also offers uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, as well as medical payments coverage for medical expenses incurred in accidents.

Ventajas

  • Mobile app makes for convenient account management 

  • Other types of insurance bundling discounts available

Contras

  • Some negative Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for liability coverage: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from A.M. Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites, and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.

Ventajas

  • Well-established with superior ratings from A.M. Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

A well-known insurer selling coverage in all 50 states, GEICO provides standard coverage options, as well as insurance add-ons. The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), indicating an ability to successfully pay claims.

Ventajas

  • Advertises 16 available discounts

  • Offers SR-22 insurance

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited local agent availability

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Knoxville

When it comes to finding cheap car insurance rates in Knoxville, several factors generally come into play. Take note of these tips to help you secure affordable coverage:

  • Keep a clean record. Maintain a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations.

  • Choose a high deductible. Consider opting for a higher deductible, as this can lower your premium. But ensure you have enough savings to cover the deductible amount if you need to file a claim.

  • Ask about multi-policy discounts. Bundle your car insurance with other policies, such as homeowners or renters insurance, to qualify for multi-policy discounts.

  • Look into other discounts. Ask about available discounts for safety features in your vehicle, such as anti-lock brakes and passive restraint systems.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the best rate for your specific needs.

Compare Knoxville Car Insurance Rates

Liability rates start at $20/mo.

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Knoxville: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance provides coverage for injuries and damages you cause others, but it doesn’t cover damages to your own vehicle. This insurance includes bodily injury liability, which pays for medical expenses and legal costs related to injuries suffered by others, as well as property damage liability, which covers repairs or replacement of damaged property.[1]

Knoxville drivers pay an average of $75 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Knoxville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm20
USAA24
GEICO27
Auto-Owners28
Travelers28
Erie31
Mile Auto36
Allstate38
Farmers41
Safeco44
Nationwide50
Progressive55
Chubb59
Midvale Home & Auto65
Dairyland66
National General68
State Auto69
Liberty Mutual72
Elephant78
Direct Auto84
GAINSCO95
The General111
Bristol West134
Foremost141
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Knoxville: State Farm

The difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance lies in the scope of coverage provided. While liability-only insurance covers damages and injuries caused to others, full-coverage insurance extends protection to your own vehicle as well.

With collision and comprehensive coverage, full-coverage insurance covers vehicle repairs following collisions and non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. You should consider full-coverage car insurance if you have a new or high-value vehicle.

Knoxville drivers pay an average of $159 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Knoxville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm43
USAA51
GEICO56
Auto-Owners59
Erie63
Mile Auto64
Travelers77
Allstate79
Farmers85
Safeco98
Nationwide103
Progressive114
Midvale Home & Auto116
Chubb122
Elephant123
Liberty Mutual150
State Auto154
National General156
Direct Auto181
The General184
Dairyland185
GAINSCO252
Foremost267
Bristol West322
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Knoxville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Mandated by Tennessee’s Financial Responsibility Law, drivers in the state must prove financial accountability in the event of a car accident. Most drivers need to purchase auto liability insurance coverage unless they qualify for an exemption.

Failure to meet the minimum-coverage requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability results in fines and the potential loss of vehicle registration.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

When acquiring liability coverage, you typically have the opportunity to add optional coverages, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers the cost of car damage in the event of a collision, even if you caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects against theft and damages resulting from non-collision incidents, like fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    You can benefit from no-deductible coverage for windshields, side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs. Companies may also offer additional options for glass coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Certain driving-related incidents can have an effect on your auto insurance rates. These incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations.[3]

“Having a major infraction on your record, such as a DUI or reckless driving, could prohibit you from obtaining insurance with a standard auto insurer and cause you to pay rates that are more than double the average driver,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

You should understand how your driving record can affect the price you pay for your auto insurance policy.

Find Car Insurance in Knoxville, Tennessee

See custom quotes from top auto insurers in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you get a speeding ticket, you should prepare for the potential increase in your car insurance costs — drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $105 per month for liability coverage if they having a speeding ticket on their record. Insurance companies generally view speeding violations as a sign of increased risk, which leads to higher premiums.

The table below shows average rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to those for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm2025
USAA2431
GEICO2734
Auto-Owners2837
Travelers2836
Erie3143
Mile Auto3651
Allstate3848
Farmers4152
Safeco4461
Nationwide5064
Progressive5573
Chubb5976
Dairyland6687
National General6887
Liberty Mutual7299
Elephant78100
Direct Auto84110
GAINSCO95118
The General111147
Bristol West134174
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident, you should understand how it’ll affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies generally consider at-fault accidents as a sign of higher risk and potential claims, so you’ll pay a higher premium.

Knoxville drivers pay an average of $110 per month for liability coverage with an at-fault accident on their record. Here are the cheapest insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2027
USAA2432
GEICO2736
Auto-Owners2838
Travelers2838
Erie3145
Mile Auto3654
Allstate3851
Farmers4155
Safeco4465
Nationwide5068
Progressive5577
Chubb5980
Dairyland6691
National General6893
Liberty Mutual72104
Elephant78106
Direct Auto84117
GAINSCO95126
The General111155
Bristol West134181
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurance costs can significantly increase if you receive a DUI on your driving record. Insurance companies view DUIs as a major red flag that indicates a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. If you’ve received a DUI conviction, expect a significant increase in your car insurance premiums.

Knoxville drivers pay an average of $125 per month for liability coverage with a DUI on their record. Here are the cheapest insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2032
USAA2439
GEICO2743
Auto-Owners2845
Travelers2845
Erie3146
Mile Auto3660
Allstate3861
Farmers4166
Safeco4471
Nationwide5080
Progressive5588
Chubb5995
Dairyland66106
National General68109
Liberty Mutual72116
Elephant78125
Direct Auto84135
GAINSCO95153
The General111178
Bristol West134215
Foremost141227
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age is a significant determinant of your car insurance rates. Around age 35, rates generally decrease, as drivers become more experienced. But around age 70, insurance premiums increase slightly due to factors like potential health issues and increased accident risks.

Senior drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $52 per month for liability coverage and $111 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Knoxville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm1431
USAA1838
Auto-Owners2043
GEICO2041
Travelers2056
Erie2244
Mile Auto2545
Allstate2859
Farmers3061
Nationwide3571
Safeco3577
Progressive3675
Chubb4082
Dairyland49138
National General51117
Liberty Mutual55114
Elephant5789
Direct Auto60129
GAINSCO72192
The General84139
Bristol West99239
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Car insurance for teenagers costs much more than premiums for older drivers due to a lack of driving experience and increased risk factors. Teen drivers in Knoxville pay an average of $123 per month for liability coverage and $260 per month for full coverage.

To obtain cheap car insurance as a teen, you can consider staying on a parent’s insurance policy, as this often earns you more favorable rates.

Additionally, selecting a safe and reliable car with good safety features can help lower insurance costs. Taking advantage of a good student discount by maintaining good grades can further contribute to obtaining affordable insurance.[4]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3371
USAA3881
GEICO4185
Auto-Owners4594
Travelers49134
Erie54111
Allstate64133
Mile Auto67119
Farmers69142
Safeco76168
Nationwide82169
Progressive95197
Dairyland103288
Chubb105217
Liberty Mutual117243
Elephant124195
National General125286
Direct Auto147318
GAINSCO164434
The General170282
Bristol West214514
Foremost242459
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Knoxville, TN

Save up to $717 when you compare quotes with Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Knoxville car insurance quotes by credit tier

If you live in Tennessee, car insurance companies may assess your credit history when determining the cost of premiums. Having an excellent or good credit score can help secure lower insurance rates, while a poor credit score may lead to higher premiums.

To get an idea of how credit tiers affect average monthly insurance quotes in Knoxville, refer to the chart below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Knoxville?

Where you live, down to your ZIP code, has a significant effect on car insurance rates. If you live in Tennessee, you may pay lower premiums compared to drivers in other states, with an overall monthly average rate of $127. Knoxville drivers pay an overall average monthly rate of $117, which falls below the overall national average of $158 per month.

Car insurance rates can also vary within the same state on a city level, influenced by factors like crime rates, accident frequency, and weather conditions.

More cities in Tennessee

For full-coverage insurance, Knoxville drivers pay an average of $159 per month, which is lower than some other cities in Tennessee.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Chattanooga$158$82
Clarksville$190$88
Cleveland$151$72
Franklin$147$74
Kingsport$132$62
Memphis$235$114
Nashville$198$90
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Knoxville car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance for you can feel stressful. The information below should help you navigate the process.

  • How much is car insurance in Knoxville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Knoxville is $75 per month for liability coverage and $159 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Knoxville?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest liability insurers in Knoxville, with rates starting at $20, $24, and $27 per month, respectively.

    The best way to find the cheapest coverage for you is by comparing multiple quotes online at once. This process helps you compare coverage side by side while considering cost.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Knoxville?

    The best car insurance company in Knoxville is State Farm, due to a high Insurify Quality Score, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and affordable coverage.

    USAA and GEICO are great runner-up, reliable choices for car insurance in Knoxville. And if you’re looking for temporary coverage, Hugo is your best option.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Tennessee?

    The minimum car insurance in Tennessee includes $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per person for property damage liability. Failing to obtain this coverage can result in fines and other legal penalties.

  • Is Tennessee a no-fault state?

    No. Tennessee is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is financially responsible for damages and injury they cause to others.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Why You Should Have Auto Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers