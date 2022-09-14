Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Cleveland, Tennessee, is a smaller city by population compared to other cities in the state. Drivers in the area enjoy an average commute time of 20 minutes.[1] Luckily for those commuters, car insurance is relatively affordable in Cleveland compared to the rest of the country, costing an overall average of $112 per month compared to the national overall average of $158 per month.
Car insurance costs vary depending on your personal situation, and that’s why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes. Insurify analyzed the best insurance companies for drivers to help you get the lowest rates.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Cleveland, Tennessee, is $72 per month for liability coverage and $151 per month for full coverage.
Cleveland drivers pay less on average for car insurance than drivers in Cordova, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville.
State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in the city, with rates starting at $41 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cleveland
Car insurance is much cheaper in Cleveland than in major Tennessee cities. But it can be tough to sort out which company is the best option. You can buy the same basic car insurance from just about any insurer, but certain companies might have better prices for you, depending on your personal situation.
Here are some of the different options that might work better for you depending on your circumstances.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$46
$22
Best overall
Erie
4.4
$68
$32
Affordable rates
USAA
4.5
$55
$26
Military families
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$20/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$41/mo
State Farm is one of the largest auto insurers in the country by market share and offers the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland, Tennessee. Drivers can take advantage of a long list of discounts for lower rates and multiple add-on coverages for more protection.
Ventajas
Excellent J.D. Power claims satisfaction ratings[2]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
For nearly 100 years, Erie Insurance has been selling auto coverage. The company operates in 12 states and Washington, D.C., and also offers more than two dozen types of insurance, including home, life, and business insurance. A.M. Best gives Erie an A+ rating for financial stability and credit strength. The company has a lower-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Customer Complaint Index, and ranks third in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power rankings. The company also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Ventajas
Excellent BBB, J.D. Power, and A.M. Best ratings
Competitive rates for teenagers and drivers with speeding tickets
Contras
Available in only 12 states
Customers can’t buy a policy or file a claim online
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$49/mo
USAA is a full-service banking and insurance company for veterans, military members, and their families. While not everyone can sign up for USAA’s auto insurance, people who can enjoy highly rated customer service and cheap car insurance.
Ventajas
Low premiums compared to other insurers
Excellent J.D. Power claims satisfaction ratings[2]
The good news is you can bring down the cost of your car insurance without forgoing driving altogether. These options each have their pros and cons, but they can help you get the coverage you need for an affordable price.
Compare quotes. Shop around with as many companies as you can to find the cheapest quote for the coverage levels you want. Check the companies’ customer satisfaction ratings, account management tools, and add-on options to see which one is the right fit for you.
Reconsider coverage. Reassess your coverage options to see if you can afford to lower or completely drop add-ons, like collision or comprehensive coverage.
Change your deductible. Increase your deductible to the highest you can afford to pay out of pocket if you ever need to file a claim. Higher deductibles usually lead to lower premiums.
Look for discounts. You can get a discount on your premiums for paying in full, setting up automatic payments, driving a car with safety features, and driving safely.
Bundle coverage. If you buy your homeowners insurance or renters insurance with the same company as your auto insurance, you can most likely score lower premiums on both products.
Compare Cleveland, TN, Car Insurance Rates
Liability-only coverage starts at $20/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cleveland: State Farm
To drive in Tennessee, you need to purchase a minimum level of liability coverage.[3] Liability coverage provides other drivers with reimbursement for medical care and car repairs when you injure them or damage their property in an accident you cause. It doesn’t provide coverage for your injuries or property damage. Because liability coverage is the absolute minimum coverage you need, it’s typically cheaper than a full-coverage policy.
Cleveland drivers pay an average of $72 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Cleveland.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
20
USAA
23
GEICO
26
Auto-Owners
27
Travelers
27
Erie
29
Mile Auto
35
Allstate
36
Farmers
39
Safeco
42
Nationwide
48
Progressive
52
Chubb
56
Midvale Home & Auto
62
Dairyland
63
National General
65
State Auto
66
Liberty Mutual
68
Elephant
75
Direct Auto
80
GAINSCO
91
The General
107
Bristol West
128
Foremost
135
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cleveland: State Farm
Full-coverage policies include comprehensive and collision insurance. Comprehensive insurance covers car repairs from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, weather, and objects falling on your car. Collision insurance provides coverage for car repairs after a collision, even if you caused it, like hitting a fence or another car.
Lenders generally require you to buy a full-coverage car insurance policy while you’re paying off your vehicle. You can drop the coverage after that to save money, but many people choose to keep it. Without full coverage, you’d have to replace your vehicle on your own if your insurer totals it after an accident.[4]
Cleveland drivers pay an average of $151 per month for full coverage. Here’s how much insurers charge for a full-coverage policy in Cleveland.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
41
USAA
49
GEICO
53
Auto-Owners
56
Erie
60
Mile Auto
61
Travelers
74
Allstate
76
Farmers
81
Safeco
93
Nationwide
99
Progressive
109
Midvale Home & Auto
111
Chubb
116
Elephant
117
Liberty Mutual
143
State Auto
148
National General
149
Direct Auto
173
The General
176
Dairyland
177
GAINSCO
241
Foremost
256
Bristol West
308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Tennessee is a tort liability state, meaning that if someone else injures you in a car accident, it’s their responsibility to reimburse you for medical care and car repairs, typically through their liability insurance.[5] You’re even allowed to sue them to collect payment for personal injuries and property damages.
On the flip side, in order to pay for those expenses, Tennessee requires all drivers to carry a minimum level of coverage. Keep in mind that a liability-only policy is meant to pay someone else if you cause an accident; if you want coverage for yourself or your car, you’ll need to buy an optional full-coverage policy. Tennessee requires the following car insurance minimums:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Drivers in Cleveland can also consider the following additional coverages to add more protection to their auto insurance policy:
If you have any of these types of incidents listed on your driving record, any potential insurers will be able to see it when you apply for a policy. That’s why it pays — literally — to maintain a clean driving record.
Shop for Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN
See personalized quotes from top auto insurers in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Getting a speeding ticket may not increase your rates as much as other driving violations or traffic convictions, but it can still cause auto insurance rates to rise. Speeding is dangerous and was the leading factor in traffic fatalities in 2021.[6]
Cleveland drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $101 per month for liability coverage. Here are the average quotes that the cheapest car insurance companies are charging Cleveland residents with a speeding ticket on their driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
20
25
USAA
23
29
GEICO
26
33
Auto-Owners
27
35
Travelers
27
35
Erie
29
41
Mile Auto
35
49
Allstate
36
46
Farmers
39
50
Safeco
42
58
Nationwide
48
62
Progressive
52
69
Chubb
56
72
Dairyland
63
83
National General
65
83
Liberty Mutual
68
93
Elephant
75
96
Direct Auto
80
105
GAINSCO
91
113
The General
107
142
Bristol West
128
166
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Driving with risky behavior and actually causing an accident are two different things, and that’s why your premiums might go up even more if you do have an at-fault accident on your driving record.[7]
Drivers in Cleveland with at-fault accidents pay an average of $106 per month for liability coverage. In Cleveland, even the cheapest car insurance companies raise prices accordingly for a liability-only policy if you have an at-fault accident under your belt.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
20
27
USAA
23
31
GEICO
26
35
Auto-Owners
27
37
Travelers
27
37
Erie
29
42
Mile Auto
35
53
Allstate
36
49
Farmers
39
53
Safeco
42
62
Nationwide
48
65
Progressive
52
73
Chubb
56
76
Dairyland
63
87
National General
65
89
Liberty Mutual
68
98
Elephant
75
102
Direct Auto
80
111
GAINSCO
91
121
The General
107
149
Bristol West
128
173
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
If you have a DUI on your record, it can be difficult to find a company that will offer you a policy — and if you do, you’ll typically pay higher auto insurance premiums.[7] Insurance companies view drivers with a DUI as high-risk and charge more to cover the higher risk of loss.
Drivers in Cleveland with DUIs pay an average of $120 per month for liability coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
20
32
USAA
23
37
GEICO
26
42
Auto-Owners
27
43
Travelers
27
43
Erie
29
43
Mile Auto
35
58
Allstate
36
58
Farmers
39
63
Safeco
42
68
Nationwide
48
77
Progressive
52
84
Chubb
56
90
Dairyland
63
101
National General
65
105
Liberty Mutual
68
109
Elephant
75
121
Direct Auto
80
129
GAINSCO
91
146
The General
107
172
Bristol West
128
206
Foremost
135
217
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Senior drivers generally have the most experience of anyone on the road. But around age 70, driving capabilities start to decline, making accidents more likely.[8] Before that point, though, Cleveland senior drivers pay much lower average rates than most other drivers.
Senior drivers in Cleveland pay an average of $50 per month for liability coverage and $106 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest auto insurers for seniors in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
14
29
USAA
17
36
GEICO
19
39
Auto-Owners
20
41
Erie
20
42
Travelers
20
54
Mile Auto
25
43
Allstate
27
57
Farmers
28
59
Nationwide
33
68
Safeco
33
73
Progressive
34
72
Chubb
38
78
Dairyland
47
132
National General
49
111
Liberty Mutual
52
108
Elephant
54
85
Direct Auto
57
123
GAINSCO
69
183
The General
81
133
Bristol West
95
228
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Adding a teen driver to your policy causes a big price hike for policyholders. Insurers charge higher premiums for people younger than 25 because they don’t have as much experience as older drivers and are at an increased risk of getting in an accident.[9]
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Cleveland is $118 per month for liability coverage and $247 per month for full coverage. Here’s how much the cheapest car insurance companies charge on average for a liability-policy for Cleveland teenagers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
33
67
USAA
36
78
GEICO
39
80
Auto-Owners
43
89
Travelers
47
128
Erie
51
105
Allstate
61
128
Farmers
65
136
Mile Auto
65
113
Safeco
72
160
Nationwide
79
163
Progressive
90
188
Dairyland
98
275
Chubb
100
207
Liberty Mutual
110
232
Elephant
119
186
National General
119
273
Direct Auto
140
304
GAINSCO
157
415
The General
164
270
Bristol West
204
491
Foremost
232
440
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Get Cleveland Car Insurance Online Today
Insurify partners with the best companies to provide free quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cleveland car insurance quotes by credit tier
Tennessee lawmakers allow insurers to take your credit history into account when deciding how much to charge you.[10] If you have an excellent or good credit score this means you might qualify for the lowest premiums — but that also means you might also be penalized with unaffordable premiums if you have a poor credit score.
Here’s how much Tennessee residents pay per month, on average, for full-coverage insurance depending on their credit tiers:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Cleveland?
On average, Cleveland residents pay less than the nationwide average for liability-only coverage, at an average of $72 per month versus $104 per month for the whole country. Compared to Tennessee’s state average of $78, Cleveland drivers pay about the same.
More cities in Tennessee
Tennessee residents pay a lot less for car insurance than people living in most other states, and that’s also true for Cleveland residents compared to Tennessee as a whole.
Here’s how Cleveland car insurance costs compare to other Tennessee cities:
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cleveland car insurance FAQs
Learn more about vehicle factors that can affect your car insurance to help you shop when comparing quotes. You can also read more about Cleveland car insurance below to help answer any questions you may have.
How much is car insurance in Cleveland?
The average cost of car insurance in Cleveland, Tennessee, is $72 per month for liability coverage and $151 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland?
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest liability insurers in Cleveland, Tennessee. These insurers have liability rates starting at $20, $23, and $26 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cleveland?
Among the best car insurance companies in the city are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These auto insurers have low average quotes, high customer satisfaction ratings, and strong financial stability ratings. But you can compare quotes from these insurers to see which one offers you the cheapest price for the coverage you want.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Cleveland?
Many factors can affect your car insurance costs, including your age, gender, vehicle, and past driving history. Additionally, the cost of medical care and car repairs, accident and theft rates, and traffic density in your area can influence how much you pay.[9]
How much car insurance do you need in Tennessee?
Tennessee requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[3]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.