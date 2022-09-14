Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies consider your past driving behavior when underwriting your policy. The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security maintains driving records and keeps tabs on any major incidents you might have, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents.

If you have any of these types of incidents listed on your driving record, any potential insurers will be able to see it when you apply for a policy. That’s why it pays — literally — to maintain a clean driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN See personalized quotes from top auto insurers in minutes Código postal View My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket may not increase your rates as much as other driving violations or traffic convictions, but it can still cause auto insurance rates to rise. Speeding is dangerous and was the leading factor in traffic fatalities in 2021.[6]

Cleveland drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $101 per month for liability coverage. Here are the average quotes that the cheapest car insurance companies are charging Cleveland residents with a speeding ticket on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 20 25 USAA 23 29 GEICO 26 33 Auto-Owners 27 35 Travelers 27 35 Erie 29 41 Mile Auto 35 49 Allstate 36 46 Farmers 39 50 Safeco 42 58 Nationwide 48 62 Progressive 52 69 Chubb 56 72 Dairyland 63 83 National General 65 83 Liberty Mutual 68 93 Elephant 75 96 Direct Auto 80 105 GAINSCO 91 113 The General 107 142 Bristol West 128 166 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Driving with risky behavior and actually causing an accident are two different things, and that’s why your premiums might go up even more if you do have an at-fault accident on your driving record.[7]

Drivers in Cleveland with at-fault accidents pay an average of $106 per month for liability coverage. In Cleveland, even the cheapest car insurance companies raise prices accordingly for a liability-only policy if you have an at-fault accident under your belt.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 20 27 USAA 23 31 GEICO 26 35 Auto-Owners 27 37 Travelers 27 37 Erie 29 42 Mile Auto 35 53 Allstate 36 49 Farmers 39 53 Safeco 42 62 Nationwide 48 65 Progressive 52 73 Chubb 56 76 Dairyland 63 87 National General 65 89 Liberty Mutual 68 98 Elephant 75 102 Direct Auto 80 111 GAINSCO 91 121 The General 107 149 Bristol West 128 173 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

If you have a DUI on your record, it can be difficult to find a company that will offer you a policy — and if you do, you’ll typically pay higher auto insurance premiums.[7] Insurance companies view drivers with a DUI as high-risk and charge more to cover the higher risk of loss.

Drivers in Cleveland with DUIs pay an average of $120 per month for liability coverage.