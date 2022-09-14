Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Wilkes-Barre pay an overall average of $138 per month for car insurance, similar to Pennsylvania’s state average of $143 per month and lower than the national monthly average of $158. Pennsylvania has a relatively small number of uninsured drivers, which could help keep rates low.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and saving money on your auto policy in Wilkes-Barre.
Datos Breves
When shopping for cheap car insurance in Wilkes-Barre, you’ll likely find the lowest prices with Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost.
Full-coverage and liability-only policies cost an average of $180 and $96 per month in Wilkes-Barre.
Pennsylvania is a “choice” no-fault state that allows drivers to use a tort system for additional insurance payouts in some cases.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Wilkes-Barre
Finding the cheapest car insurance will depend on your specific needs. While some companies offer overall lower rates than others, you may find a different company better meets your coverage needs. Taking time to look at your options can help you make an educated decision that helps you save money and get the best coverage possible.
Here are a few of the cheapest policies available for drivers in Wilkes-Barre based on different situations.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$103
$55
Cheap rates
Travelers
4.3
$118
$83
Teen drivers
Foremost
3.5
$163
$59
Drivers with an accident
4.5
842
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$97/mo
A well-established company in the insurance industry, State Farm provides some of the cheapest auto coverage in Wilkes-Barre. The company offers standard auto coverage options as well as some additional insurance products. State Farm advertises 10 available discounts for customers to save with, too.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
4.3
829
Liability Only
$81/mo
Full Coverage
$115/mo
Travelers offer policies for home, auto, renters, and recreation vehicles. The company offers competitive rates, even for drivers with spotty records. And eligible teenagers can earn good student, student away-at-school, and driver training discounts.
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Foremost
3.5
A
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$152/mo
Founded in 1952, Foremost initially offered insurance for mobile homes. Farmers Insurance purchased Foremost in 2000, which allowed Foremost to expand its services. The company now offers a wide range of insurance products, including mobile home insurance, auto insurance, and commercial auto products for small businesses.
Ventajas
AARP-endorsed mobile home and motorcycle coverage
Provides coverage for drivers who may otherwise have a tough time finding a policy
Contras
Frequent customer complaints about claim processing timelines
Auto insurance quotes not available online
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Wilkes-Barre
When you’re looking for cheap car insurance, you should consider a few different ways you can save money. Beginning the shopping process with some knowledge can help you get the best deal for the coverage you need.
Insurers consider several factors when determining insurance rates, including your driving record, age, location, vehicle type, and average mileage. For example, drivers in urban areas may pay elevated rates because accidents occur more frequently in heavy traffic.
If you want to save money on car insurance, try the following tactics:
Look for discounts through work or school. Check with your employer to see if it partners with specific companies for discounted policies. If you’re a student with good grades, you may also qualify for lower rates.
Improve your credit score. Insurance companies may use your credit history when determining your rates. You can improve your credit score by paying off debt, reducing your debt-to-income ratio, and paying your bills on time.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Wilkes-Barre: Mile Auto
Liability insurance is often the cheapest coverage option for drivers. If you have a loan on your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase full coverage. Liability insurance provides coverage for the other driver and their property if you cause injury or damage in an at-fault accident. It doesn’t cover you, your passengers, or your vehicle in an accident.[1]
In Wilkes-Barre, the average cost of liability-only insurance is $96 per month. The table below provides a list of insurance companies that offer the cheapest liability rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
52
State Farm
53
Foremost
56
Erie
62
National General
63
Auto-Owners
67
Safeco
70
Midvale Home & Auto
80
Travelers
81
GEICO
84
Progressive
84
The General
93
Allstate
94
Plymouth Rock
98
Direct Auto
100
Liberty Mutual
101
Dairyland
107
Nationwide
107
USAA
110
State Auto
113
Bristol West
126
Chubb
126
CSAA
166
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Wilkes-Barre: Mile Auto
Full-coverage insurance provides the most coverage for your vehicle and passengers in an accident. This coverage includes collision insurance and covers both personal costs and costs to other parties. A full-coverage policy with comprehensive coverage also provides additional protections against damages from storms, debris, theft, or vandalism.
Monthly, Wilkes-Barre drivers pay an average of $180 for full-coverage policies.
If you lease or finance your car, your lender may require you to maintain a full-coverage policy until you pay off your vehicle. You also may want to consider a full-coverage policy to protect against costs associated with an accident if you don’t have the cash on hand to replace your vehicle. Find which insurance companies offer the cheapest rates for full coverage in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
70
State Farm
97
Erie
113
Travelers
115
Safeco
117
Auto-Owners
121
Plymouth Rock
133
Midvale Home & Auto
135
Nationwide
140
Liberty Mutual
147
Foremost
152
GEICO
152
Progressive
153
Direct Auto
159
Allstate
171
State Auto
189
National General
195
CSAA
199
USAA
199
The General
219
Chubb
230
Infinity
231
Bristol West
234
Dairyland
251
Medical benefits coverage pays for medical expenses for you and anyone else covered under your policy after an accident, regardless of fault.[2]
Pennsylvania is a choice no-fault state, which means drivers can decide whether they want to purchase tort coverage to help them get additional payouts from a driver responsible for an accident.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Medical benefits
$5,000 per accident
Optional coverages typically available in Pennsylvania include:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage
This provides coverage to you and your passengers if you face injury from an accident caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver. UM/UIM stacking allows you to purchase uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage for multiple vehicles on one policy.
Income loss
This pays a portion of lost wages due to injuries from an auto accident preventing you from working.
Collision coverage
This coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle following an auto accident or collision with another object.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers costs associated with non-collision incidents, including damage from fire, vandalism, natural disaster, and more.[3]
Extraordinary medical benefits
This offers coverage for medical and rehabilitation costs that exceed $100,000.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with incidents on their record could pay a higher rate than drivers with a clean record. Insurers view drivers with a history of claims and incidents — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations — as higher risk. Other events, like accidents you didn’t cause or parking tickets, don’t have much of an effect.
The type of incident on your record can affect how much your rate increases.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets: State Farm
Drivers with a speeding ticket may pay slightly higher rates than drivers with a clean record. A history of speeding tickets could indicate to insurance companies that you’re a higher risk to insure.
Wilkes-Barre drivers with a ticket pay a monthly average of $118 and $222 for liability and full-coverage car insurance. The liability rates below are slightly higher than what a driver with a clean record would pay for the same policy.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
53
62
Erie
62
81
National General
63
75
Auto-Owners
67
82
Safeco
70
91
Travelers
81
98
GEICO
84
100
Progressive
84
104
The General
93
115
Allstate
94
111
Direct Auto
100
123
Liberty Mutual
101
130
Dairyland
107
132
Nationwide
107
128
USAA
110
131
Bristol West
126
153
Chubb
126
152
CSAA
166
205
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Insurance companies view drivers with an accident on their record as a higher-risk driver more likely to file future claims. If you have an accident, you’ll likely receive points on your driving record and see increased rates compared to drivers with clean records.
Drivers in Wilkes-Barre with an accident on their record pay an average of $129 per month for liability-only car insurance and $241 per month for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
53
67
Erie
62
86
National General
63
83
Auto-Owners
67
87
Safeco
70
99
Travelers
81
106
GEICO
84
108
Progressive
84
112
The General
93
124
Allstate
94
121
Direct Auto
100
133
Liberty Mutual
101
140
Dairyland
107
141
Nationwide
107
139
USAA
110
142
Bristol West
126
162
Chubb
126
163
CSAA
166
226
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
You’ll pay a significantly higher rate for insurance if you have a DUI In Pennsylvania, and you’ll also likely face license suspension or temporary revocation.
Though Pennsylvania doesn’t require SR-22 policies for drivers with a DUI conviction, the state does have strict laws that include fines, license suspension, probation, and mandatory alcohol treatment programs.[4] Drivers in Wilkes-Barre with a DUI pay a monthly average of $148 for liability policies and $277 for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
53
82
Foremost
56
87
Erie
62
87
National General
63
97
Auto-Owners
67
104
Safeco
70
108
Travelers
81
125
GEICO
84
130
Progressive
84
130
The General
93
144
Allstate
94
145
Plymouth Rock
98
151
Direct Auto
100
155
Liberty Mutual
101
156
Dairyland
107
165
Nationwide
107
165
USAA
110
170
Bristol West
126
195
Chubb
126
195
CSAA
166
257
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Insurance companies consider your age when determining your auto premium. Costs generally decrease for drivers with age. In particular, you tend to benefit from low rates at age 35 and beyond until you reach 70. Senior drivers have higher crash death rates per mile driven, as well as potential physical barriers.[5]
Though senior drivers face slightly increased rates, you can still find affordable auto coverage. Senior drivers in Wilkes-Barre pay an overall average of $99 per month for car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
50
37
State Farm
70
38
Erie
80
44
Travelers
85
60
Auto-Owners
90
50
Safeco
94
56
Nationwide
98
75
Progressive
103
56
GEICO
113
62
Liberty Mutual
113
78
Direct Auto
115
72
Allstate
129
71
CSAA
143
119
National General
148
48
USAA
149
82
Chubb
157
86
The General
168
71
Bristol West
176
95
Dairyland
190
81
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Insurance rates for teen drivers are much higher than premiums for older drivers since younger drivers are statistically more likely to have a serious car accident.
Average policies for teen drivers in Wilkes-Barre cost $222 per month. Teens may qualify for lower rates by staying on their parents’ insurance (including when they head off to college). Additionally, teens can save money by opting for a safer vehicle and getting good grades in school.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
158
87
Auto-Owners
192
106
Erie
197
108
Travelers
198
139
Safeco
200
119
GEICO
227
126
Plymouth Rock
227
167
Nationwide
228
175
Liberty Mutual
236
162
Foremost
259
96
Progressive
262
144
Direct Auto
277
174
Allstate
287
158
USAA
313
173
CSAA
319
266
The General
333
141
National General
355
115
Bristol West
370
199
Dairyland
387
165
Chubb
407
223
Wilkes-Barre car insurance quotes by credit tier
Pennsylvania allows insurance companies to use your credit history when initially determining your premium. Insurers can also use your credit history when you renew your policy, but only if doing so reduces your rates.[6]
Your credit score can affect your insurance rates because insurance companies may view your credit history as an indicator of your likelihood of filing claims. Drivers with excellent or good credit typically earn lower rates than people with poor credit.
The chart below shows the average rates drivers in Wilkes-Barre pay for full-coverage auto policies based on credit tier. The rates may vary depending on where you live and what insurance company you receive coverage from.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Wilkes-Barre?
On average, drivers in Wilkes-Barre pay $96 per month for liability insurance and $180 for full-coverage insurance. In comparison to the state average — with monthly average rates of $92 for liability only and $194 for full coverage — Wilkes-Barre drivers pay a similar amount.
Auto rates within Pennsylvania may also vary based on where you live. For example, drivers in Wilkes-Barre pay less than drivers in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, and Allentown, on average. Wilkes-Barre may have lower auto rates than other areas of the state since the community has a population of just under 45,000.
More cities in Pennsylvania
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Wilkes-Barre compares to other Pennsylvania cities.
Wilkes-Barre car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance takes a little time. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding car insurance in Wilkes-Barre.
How much is car insurance in Wilkes-Barre?
Wilkes-Barre drivers pay an overall average of $138 per month for car insurance. Full coverage costs $180 per month, and liability coverage costs $96 per month. Your rates will depend on your driving history, age, insurer, coverage, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Wilkes-Barre?
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost have the cheapest car insurance rates in Wilkes-Barre. Their monthly rates start at $52, $53, and $56.
What are the best car insurance companies in Wilkes-Barre?
With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, the cheapest auto rates by coverage level, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Wilkes-Barre.
Erie and Travelers also earned high IQ Scores — of 4.4 and 4.3, respectively — and provide quality auto coverage.
Does Pennsylvania ever require SR-22 insurance?
No. Pennsylvania never requires SR-22 insurance, but drivers with a DUI conviction face penalties, including fines, license suspension, probation, and mandatory alcohol-treatment programs. All drivers in the state must maintain the minimum liability insurance.
Do you need a car to get around Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania?
Yes. Most people need a car to comfortably get around Wilkes-Barre. The city has some public transportation run by the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, but the routes don’t provide complete access throughout the city.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.