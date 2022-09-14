Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record could pay a higher rate than drivers with a clean record. Insurers view drivers with a history of claims and incidents — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations — as higher risk. Other events, like accidents you didn’t cause or parking tickets, don’t have much of an effect.

The type of incident on your record can affect how much your rate increases.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets: State Farm

Drivers with a speeding ticket may pay slightly higher rates than drivers with a clean record. A history of speeding tickets could indicate to insurance companies that you’re a higher risk to insure.

Wilkes-Barre drivers with a ticket pay a monthly average of $118 and $222 for liability and full-coverage car insurance. The liability rates below are slightly higher than what a driver with a clean record would pay for the same policy.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Insurance companies view drivers with an accident on their record as a higher-risk driver more likely to file future claims. If you have an accident, you’ll likely receive points on your driving record and see increased rates compared to drivers with clean records.

Drivers in Wilkes-Barre with an accident on their record pay an average of $129 per month for liability-only car insurance and $241 per month for full coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

You’ll pay a significantly higher rate for insurance if you have a DUI In Pennsylvania, and you’ll also likely face license suspension or temporary revocation.

Though Pennsylvania doesn’t require SR-22 policies for drivers with a DUI conviction, the state does have strict laws that include fines, license suspension, probation, and mandatory alcohol treatment programs.[4] Drivers in Wilkes-Barre with a DUI pay a monthly average of $148 for liability policies and $277 for full coverage.