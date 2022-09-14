Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Pittsburgh pay more for auto insurance than residents of smaller Pennsylvania cities like Lancaster, perhaps because Pittsburgh’s large population of college students makes it a riskier place to drive. But even though Pittsburgh is the second-largest city in Pennsylvania, its drivers pay less for coverage than the statewide average of $143.
Pittsburgh drivers pay $210 per month for full coverage and $94 per month for liability-only coverage. But you can still find cheap car insurance from State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance.
Datos Breves
Pittsburgh drivers pay nearly 37% more for car insurance than the national average.
Insurers in Pennsylvania can consider your credit score when setting your premium.
Pennsylvania is technically a no-fault state, but there are some important exclusions.
Best car insurance companies in Pittsburgh
There’s no way to identify a single car insurance company as “best” because the best company for one driver might fall short for another. Look for the company that offers the right policy and customer service for your needs while also delivering an affordable price. You can reach out to an agent to discuss your situation if you’re not sure where to start.
These three Pittsburgh car insurance companies fit the bill for various types of drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$103
$55
Cheap rates
Mile Auto
3.5
$72
$53
Infrequent drivers
Erie Insurance
4.4
$119
$64
Customer service
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$107/mo
State Farm insures more than 9% of car insurance policyholders in the U.S. and Canada, making it North America’s largest car insurer. It’s also one of the most financially sound. A.M. Best gives it an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating.
Ventajas
Bundling discounts, including for life and auto
Coverage choices for rideshare drivers, car rental, and travel expenses
Contras
Limited customer service options outside of mobile app
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$57/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo
Mile Auto offers usage-based policies for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. Customers pay a base rate plus a per-mile rate.
Ventajas
Only pay for the miles you drive
No tracking device needed — just snap a picture of the odometer
Contras
No AM Best or Better Business Bureau rating
Unresolved customer complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$69/mo
Full Coverage
$124/mo
Erie provides less-common coverages, such as for pets, personal property, and locksmith services. It has an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best and earned J.D. Power’s top score in the Mid-Atlantic region for customer satisfaction for auto insurance.
Ventajas
Excellent variety of coverages
Ability to lock in rates
Contras
Low-rated mobile app
Usage-based insurance discounts and policies not available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pittsburgh
Insurance professionals evaluate many factors when they calculate your auto rates. The main one is the coverage itself — the more auto insurance coverages you opt for and the higher your limits, the more you’ll pay. One of the best ways to save is by eliminating insurance products you don’t need.
What you need depends on how and when you drive. You might need full coverage if you commute to downtown Pittsburgh for school or work. If, on the other hand, you work remotely from your home in Monroeville or another suburb in the Pittsburgh area, liability coverage might be enough.
Here are additional ways to save on your Pittsburgh car insurance:
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pittsburgh: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance doesn’t cover your own injuries or damages. It provides bodily injury and property damage protection to cover damages and medical expenses for other drivers when you’re at fault in an accident. On average Pittsburgh drivers pay $94 per month for liability insurance. Mile Auto offers the cheapest rate at $57 per month.
Here are the cheapest insurers for liability-only car insurance in Pittsburgh.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pittsburgh: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance is optional unless you’re financing your vehicle, but it’s good to have because it covers your losses in an accident. For the most complete protection, opt for both collision coverage, which protects you when you have a collision with another vehicle, and comprehensive coverage, for non-collision events like fire, theft, vandalism, and severe weather.[1]
On average, Pittsburgh drivers pay $210 per month for full coverage and Mile Auto offers the cheapest full-coverage rates.
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania drivers must carry liability insurance for each of their registered motor vehicles.[2] The minimum coverage is low compared to other state minimums and may not provide enough protection, so you may want to consider increasing your limits.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 for death or injury of one person per accident
$30,000 for death or injury of two or more people
Property damage liability
$5,000
Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning you must file a bodily injury claim with your insurance company even if the other driver was at fault.[3] However, the law allows drivers to opt out by selecting certain coverage options. Here are some other coverage options you should consider when buying car insurance in Pennsylvania:
This lets you and other covered people receive compensation for medical bills and other monetary losses unless the accident meets the definition of a “serious” accident, which typically refers to significant impairment or injury. You must sue the other driver or their insurance company for reimbursement of “non-serious” non-monetary damages.
Full tort coverage
This covers both monetary and non-monetary damages. However, you must still seek compensation from the at-fault driver for damage to your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for Pittsburgh drivers with an incident
That heightened risk can prompt your auto insurance company to add a surcharge to your premium and terminate any discounts you receive based on your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding car is more likely to be involved in an accident because the driver has less time to react. Speeding also makes accidents more dangerous by reducing the effectiveness of safety equipment like seat belts and airbags. Speeding contributed to 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4]
A speeding ticket — especially if it’s not your first — could drive up your auto insurance rate. On average, drivers with a speeding ticket pay $116 for liability insurance, but State Farm offers the cheapest rate for $69 per month.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident will likely result in a rate increase that could stay with you for three years following your insurance claim. The amount of the increase depends on your claims history and how bad the damage was. If you file too many at-fault accident claims, there’s also a chance that your insurance company will decline to renew your auto insurance policy.
In Pittsburgh, State Farm offers the cheapest rates for drivers with an at-fault accident for $75 per month.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Drivers with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher are considered intoxicated under Pennsylvania law.[5] A DUI conviction is one of the most serious behind-the-wheel violations you can receive. Many companies will even decline to renew a driver following a DUI.
If you find another insurance company to insure you, it’ll likely be at a significantly higher rate than you paid before — much higher if you’ve had prior reportable incidents. However, some insurers still offer reasonable rates to drivers with DUIs. State Farm has the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI at $91 per month.
Below are the Pittsburgh companies with the best monthly rates for drivers with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Pittsburgh car insurance companies base insurance rates on many factors, including your age. While young drivers typically have the highest rates, their premiums progressively decline until age 35. But once you reach age 70, you’re likely to see your rates climb again.
One reason seniors pay more after age 70 is that they’re more likely to have health problems that can affect their driving ability. Those issues also make them more prone to being seriously injured or killed in a crash.[6]
Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates for seniors in Pittsburgh at $41 per month.
Below are the insurance companies in Pittsburgh that offer the most favorable monthly rates to senior drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenagerspay higher car insurance rates than other age groups because they’re less experienced and are more likely to be involved in an accident. However, teens can take several actions to reduce their Pittsburgh car insurance rates:
Stay on your parents’ policy.
Drive a less-expensive car, such as a compact or sedan. Avoid sports and collector/classic cars.
Pittsburgh car insurance quotes by credit tier
Pennsylvania allows insurance companies to consider your credit history to calculate an insurance score that affects how much you pay for a new policy.[7] Drivers with good credit typically pay lower premiums than drivers with poor credit.
Here’s how credit tiers affect Pittsburgh car insurance rates.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Pittsburgh?
Full-coverage car insurance costs $210 per month in Pittsburgh, which is significantly less expensive than the average cost of insurance in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is located in a larger, more congested metropolitan area, with interstate highways and other busy roads, which might be a key reason for the difference.
More cities in Pennsylvania
The widest disparity between Pittsburgh auto policy rates and rates in other Pennsylvania cities is with Bethlehem and York.
Here’s how Pittsburgh car insurance rates compare to rates in cities across the state.
Pittsburgh car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Pittsburgh.
How much is car insurance in Pittsburgh?
Car insurance in Pittsburgh costs $152 per month, on average. Drivers pay $210 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $94 per month for liability coverage. Your unique premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Pittsburgh?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Pittsburgh. Other top insurers in Pittsburgh include Mile Auto and Erie.
Is Pennsylvania a no-fault state?
Yes. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning that if you’re in an accident, you must file a claim with your own insurer, regardless of who was at fault.
How do you get cheaper car insurance in Pittsburgh?
You can find cheap car insurance in Pittsburgh by keeping your driving record clean, comparing quotes, applying for multiple discounts, bundling your auto insurance with home or renters insurance, and completing driver education programs.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.