Cheapest car insurance for Pittsburgh drivers with an incident

An incident is an event that’s reported to your insurance company and may increase your insurance rate as a result. Reportable incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents, all of which correlate with an increased risk of future incidents.

That heightened risk can prompt your auto insurance company to add a surcharge to your premium and terminate any discounts you receive based on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding car is more likely to be involved in an accident because the driver has less time to react. Speeding also makes accidents more dangerous by reducing the effectiveness of safety equipment like seat belts and airbags. Speeding contributed to 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4]

A speeding ticket — especially if it’s not your first — could drive up your auto insurance rate. On average, drivers with a speeding ticket pay $116 for liability insurance, but State Farm offers the cheapest rate for $69 per month.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 125 69 Travelers 152 108 Erie 163 91 Auto-Owners 164 91 Safeco 166 100 Nationwide 185 142 GEICO 198 109 Liberty Mutual 208 143 Progressive 208 114 Direct Auto 216 135 Allstate 223 123 National General 257 84 USAA 260 144 CSAA 270 226 The General 298 127 Chubb 307 168 Bristol West 313 168 Dairyland 340 145 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident will likely result in a rate increase that could stay with you for three years following your insurance claim. The amount of the increase depends on your claims history and how bad the damage was. If you file too many at-fault accident claims, there’s also a chance that your insurance company will decline to renew your auto insurance policy.

In Pittsburgh, State Farm offers the cheapest rates for drivers with an at-fault accident for $75 per month.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 136 75 Travelers 164 116 Erie 172 96 Auto-Owners 175 96 Safeco 180 108 Nationwide 200 153 GEICO 215 119 Liberty Mutual 224 154 Progressive 225 123 Direct Auto 234 146 Allstate 242 134 National General 282 92 USAA 282 156 CSAA 298 249 The General 321 137 Chubb 329 180 Bristol West 332 179 Dairyland 363 155 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drivers with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher are considered intoxicated under Pennsylvania law.[5] A DUI conviction is one of the most serious behind-the-wheel violations you can receive. Many companies will even decline to renew a driver following a DUI.

If you find another insurance company to insure you, it’ll likely be at a significantly higher rate than you paid before — much higher if you’ve had prior reportable incidents. However, some insurers still offer reasonable rates to drivers with DUIs. State Farm has the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI at $91 per month.

