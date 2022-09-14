>Seguros de Autos>New York

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Syracuse, New York (2024)

CSAA has the cheapest liability insurance in Syracuse, with rates starting at $111 per month.

The average cost of liability car insurance in Syracuse is $108 per month. This is cheaper than New York state’s average rate of $145 and similar to the national average of $104 per month.

Drivers in Syracuse likely benefit from cheaper coverage than the New York state average due to lower rates of vehicle theft and property damage crimes than the much busier New York City metropolitan area.[1]

Here’s what you need to know to find cheap car insurance in Syracuse, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.

Datos Breves

  • CSAA, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual have the cheapest liability insurance in Syracuse.

  • On average, full-coverage insurance costs $154 per month in Syracuse, $169 in New York state, and $213 in the U.S.

  • New York is a no-fault state, which means each driver needs to file their own insurance claim following a car accident.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Syracuse 

Before you choose a car insurance company or policy, you should consider your budget, circumstances, and specific needs. Every insurer will have different rates, so it’s important to compare options from a number of companies.

The three car insurance companies in the table below offer some of the cheapest rates and good coverage in Syracuse. These insurers are a good place to start your search to find the best deal in your area. The quotes below reflect statewide average costs in New York.

CSAA3.5$201$140Cheap rates
Safeco3.8$126$68Classic cars
Liberty Mutual3.8$205$97Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: CSAA

Drivers looking for the cheapest possible rates should consider CSAA. It offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Syracuse. But, as CSAA is an AAA-affiliated insurance company, you’ll need a AAA membership.

Ventajas

  • High customer satisfaction levels

  • Generous roadside assistance program

Contras

  • Need to pay for an AAA membership

  • Not available in every state

Read our CSAA review
Best insurer for classic cars: Safeco

Safeco, owned by Liberty Mutual, is the best car insurance company in Syracuse for classic cars. The company provides excellent classic car insurance that includes agreed-value coverage, roadside assistance, and limited-use coverage.

Ventajas

  • Numerous options for car insurance customization

  • Claims-free customers get cash back

Contras

  • Limited discounts

  • A higher-than-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) consumer complaint index

Read our Safeco review
Best insurer for discounts: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is the best insurance company in Syracuse for discounts. Home to Syracuse University, Syracuse is home to roughly 25,000 students during the school year.

Student drivers often need ways to save money on auto insurance coverage, which makes Liberty Mutual a good option. It offers a wide variety of discounts, including paperless, claims-free, and good student discounts.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Affordable rates

Contras

  • Many customer complaints, according to the NAIC

  • Below-average rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Read our Liberty Mutual review
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Syracuse

Finding cheap car insurance in Syracuse is easier than you might think. But it’s important to understand the factors insurance companies have when setting your rates, such as your driving record, location, and even your credit history.

Here are some good ways to secure the right auto insurance policy:

If you’re still having trouble finding affordable auto policies, consider contacting an independent insurance agent and asking them any questions you might have.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Syracuse: CSAA

Liability-only car insurance covers bodily injury and property damage to other drivers’ passengers and vehicles in the event of a car accident. While you can’t use it to pay for your own damages and injuries, it can reduce the amount you have to pay out of pocket in a claim.

Drivers in New York must carry liability car insurance. A liability-only policy in Syracuse costs an average of $108 per month. The table below highlights some companies offering the cheapest liability policies in Syracuse.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA111
Safeco123
Liberty Mutual164
Midvale Home & Auto183
Progressive194
Erie260
USAA272
Travelers317
Bristol West322
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Syracuse: CSAA

Full-coverage car insurance covers everything that liability insurance covers in addition to comprehensive and collision insurance. Comprehensive coverage protects against non-collision events, such as vandalism, storm damage, and stolen vehicles. Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle if it needs repairs or replacement after a crash.

Drivers in New York don’t need to carry full coverage, but most insurance experts recommend it, given how expensive vehicle damages can be. A full-coverage policy in Syracuse costs $154 per month, on average.

Here are some of the cheapest companies selling full-coverage policies in Syracuse.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA160
Safeco170
Midvale Home & Auto221
Liberty Mutual227
Progressive284
Bristol West366
Erie383
USAA398
Travelers465
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Syracuse car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New York

Drivers in New York must have liability car insurance and be able to show proof of it to maintain an active registration. New York is a no-fault state for car insurance, meaning insurance companies will cover drivers regardless of who caused an accident.

Here are the minimum-coverage requirements for drivers in the state of New York.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person ($50,000 for death of one person) / $50,000 per accident ($100,000 for death of two or more people)
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverageEqual to amounts of liability coverage

In addition to the mandatory coverages, drivers should consider adding additional protection. Some other insurance coverages drivers should consider carrying include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages from non-collision events, such as vandalism, theft, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for repairs and medical bills if you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough or any insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for towing your vehicle to a garage if it breaks down.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is any event that results in a driver needing to file a claim. The most common incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other moving violations. Incidents almost always increase car insurance rates because they indicate to insurance companies that you’re more risky to insure than a driver without any incidents.[3]

On average, Syracuse drivers with a past incident pay $135 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
CSAA111131139159
Safeco123153160177
Liberty Mutual164202209236
Progressive194230238279
Erie260327332338
USAA272308320391
Travelers317366379455
Bristol West322373379462
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age affects your car insurance rates quite a bit. Young drivers and teens typically have the highest car insurance rates because they have little to no experience driving, making them more likely to get into an accident. Once drivers hit 35, they tend to see rates decrease as they have more experience behind the wheel.

But by age 70, senior drivers often see rates increase again due to insurers’ concerns about age-related risks. The table below shows how rates vary by age in Syracuse.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$199
20s$180
30s$162
40s$158
50s$144
60s$128
70s$120
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Syracuse car insurance quotes by credit tier

New York allows car insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your rate. Drivers with excellent credit pay the cheapest car insurance rates, while drivers with poor credit typically pay the highest rates, all else being equal.

The table below shows how much credit scores can increase if you have poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Syracuse car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about car insurance in Syracuse.

  • How much is car insurance in Syracuse?

    The average cost of car insurance in Syracuse is $108 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for car insurance ultimately depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Syracuse?

    With a liability insurance rate of $111 per month, CSAA is the cheapest car insurance company in Syracuse.

    Safeco and Liberty Mutual also have affordable liability coverage, with respective rates of $123 and $164 per month. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Syracuse?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), CSAA is one of the best car insurance companies in Syracuse. On average, drivers in the state of New York with coverage from CSAA pay $140 per month for liability coverage and $201 for full-coverage insurance.

    Other top insurance companies in Syracuse include Safeco and Liberty Mutual.

