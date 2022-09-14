>Seguros de Autos>Missouri

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Springfield, Missouri (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest rates in Springfield, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $26 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Springfield drivers can find competitive rates for full-coverage car insurance, which averages $203 per month — less than the Missouri state average of $240. But its liability-only rates of $96 are more on par with the state average of $95.

The city’s comparatively high accident rate could contribute to its higher full-coverage costs. Based on the most recent Springfield Police data available, the city has an accident rate of nearly 39 crashes per 1,000 residents.[1] A high population density is also likely a factor in Springfield’s car insurance rates. More traffic congestion in an area can create more accidents and more insurance claims.

Location is just one factor that affects car insurance rates, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the most affordable coverage for your needs.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in Springfield.

  • Springfield is the third-largest city in Missouri, with a population of more than 170,000. A city’s population size can affect auto insurance rates.

  • Police in Springfield recorded 6,572 accidents in 2022, with 27 fatalities.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Springfield

Auto insurance rates can vary substantially depending on the company you choose. All companies consider the same car insurance data, but each insurer uses its own formula for setting premiums.

The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Here are some of the best options for Springfield drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$56$29Military members
State Farm4.5$67$35Teen drivers
Allstate4.2$90$47Good drivers
Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$26/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$50/mo

Consistently offering low rates on auto insurance, USAA is a good option for drivers with a clean record and anyone looking to insure a new vehicle. Membership is only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.

Ventajas

  • High customer satisfaction ratings

  • Good option for insuring newer vehicles

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families

  • Limited in-person branch locations

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$60/mo

Known for its low rates and excellent customer service, State Farm offers a wide variety of discounts and is an affordable auto insurance option for teen drivers. Plus, the savings will last until they turn 25.

Ventajas

  • Teen drivers can save up to 25% via good student discount

  • Above-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for good drivers: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$81/mo

Allstate is consistently recognized for having good customer service and received an above-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction. Good drivers can save up to 40% with DriveWise, a tool that tracks and rewards good driving behavior.

Ventajas

  • Good drivers can save up to 40% with DriveWise

  • Intuitive mobile app

Contras

  • Drivers with poor credit and a history of accidents may pay more

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield

Springfield drivers pay an average of $96 per month for liability-only coverage and $203 per month for a full-coverage policy. Here are the best ways to save on auto insurance:[2]

  • Choose a safe vehicle. Many insurance companies will give you a discount for choosing a car with certain safety features. If you’re in the market for a new car, check the safety rankings to see how it compares to other vehicles.

  • Improve your credit score. Improving your credit score could help you get lower rates on auto insurance. It’s a good idea to check your credit report regularly to ensure the information is accurate.

  • Bundle your insurance. Most insurance companies will give you a discount if you purchase multiple policies from them. For example, you can bundle your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance with your auto insurance for a discounted rate.

  • Talk to an insurance agent. An insurance agent can explain your coverage options, answer your questions, and help you find the best rate on auto insurance.

  • Shop around. Every insurance company has its own method of determining rates, so the best way to save is by shopping around among different insurers.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield: USAA

Most states in the U.S. — including Missouri — require all drivers to purchase liability insurance. Liability-only insurance pays for damages to the other driver’s car and their medical costs if you’re involved in an accident. But it won’t cover your hospital bills or pay to repair or replace your vehicle, so you should carefully consider your ability to pay out of pocket.

Most people opt for liability-only insurance as a way to save on insurance costs. In Springfield, liability-only coverage costs an average of $96 per month. Here are the cheapest liability policies in Springfield:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA26
State Farm31
Allstate42
GEICO46
Safeco50
American Family53
Clearcover59
Progressive64
Shelter70
State Auto70
Nationwide74
Auto-Owners76
Travelers77
Liberty Mutual82
Midvale Home & Auto82
Direct Auto86
GAINSCO86
AssuranceAmerica96
The General97
Dairyland101
Bristol West119
Foremost131
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield: USAA

If you’re looking for the most comprehensive coverage, full-coverage auto insurance is the way to go. A full-coverage policy includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. 

Full coverage costs more than a liability-only policy but provides greater financial protection, as it’ll pay to repair or replace your car in an at-fault accident. If you have an auto loan or lease, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage for your vehicle.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Springfield is $203 per month. Here are the most affordable full-coverage policies in Springfield:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA50
State Farm60
Allstate81
GEICO89
American Family101
Safeco110
Clearcover117
Progressive123
Travelers128
Nationwide133
Shelter134
Auto-Owners147
Midvale Home & Auto153
State Auto179
Direct Auto180
Liberty Mutual186
AssuranceAmerica194
GAINSCO206
The General235
Foremost276
Dairyland311
Bristol West339
Estimate your Springfield car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Missouri

Missouri law requires all drivers to carry liability insurance, and all drivers are required to show proof of insurance when registering their vehicle and license plate. Here are the minimum coverage requirements for Missouri drivers:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Though not required by state law, you can choose to purchase the following additional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Personal injury protection will pay for any hospital visits or funeral expenses if you or another passenger are injured in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an auto accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in a storm, stolen, or broken into.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A variety of different factors determine what you pay for auto insurance, but your driving record is one of the biggest factors.

Drivers with a clean record pay less than drivers with a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents. A history of traffic violations means you’re a bigger risk to your insurance company.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding may seem harmless, but it puts other drivers at risk. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 12,330 speeding-related deaths in the U.S. in 2021.[5]

If it’s your first violation, a speeding ticket may have a minimal effect on your insurance rates. But a history of speeding tickets will cause your rates to go up, and these tickets can stay on your driving record for up to three years. If the ticket causes your license to be suspended or revoked, it’ll stay on your record for five years.[6]

In Springfield, drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $139 for liability-only auto insurance and $294 for full-coverage auto insurance.

The following table shows rates from top insurers for drivers with speeding tickets in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA2634
State Farm3140
Allstate4254
GEICO4660
Safeco5070
American Family5370
Clearcover5982
Progressive6486
Shelter70100
Nationwide7497
Auto-Owners76101
Travelers77102
Liberty Mutual82114
Direct Auto86115
GAINSCO86109
AssuranceAmerica96133
The General97131
Dairyland101135
Bristol West119157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Different insurance companies have different standards for what’s considered a poor driving history. But in general, you can expect your rates to go up by a certain percentage every time you file a claim with your insurer for an at-fault accident. These increases can stay on your policy for up to three years.[7]

An at-fault accident pushes average car insurance rates in Springfield to $142 per month for liability-only coverage and $301 for full coverage.

Here are average quotes for Springfield drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA2635
State Farm3142
Allstate4257
GEICO4663
Safeco5074
American Family5372
Clearcover5995
Progressive6490
Shelter70104
Nationwide74101
Auto-Owners76104
Travelers77106
Liberty Mutual82119
Direct Auto86121
GAINSCO86115
AssuranceAmerica96136
The General97136
Dairyland101140
Bristol West119161
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Alcohol impairs your reasoning, thinking, and muscle coordination, making it incredibly dangerous to drive under the influence. Roughly 31% of all car crash fatalities in the U.S. involve some sort of drunk driving, according to NHTSA data.[8]

If you’re caught driving under the influence in Missouri, you’ll face a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, and have your license suspended for 30 days. Depending on your insurance company, you can expect to see your rates go up, and some insurers may even cancel your policy.

Average rates for Springfield drivers with a DUI are $341 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA2642
State Farm3150
Allstate4268
GEICO4674
Safeco5081
American Family5386
Clearcover5995
Progressive64103
Shelter70106
Nationwide74120
Auto-Owners76123
Travelers77124
Liberty Mutual82133
Direct Auto86139
GAINSCO86139
AssuranceAmerica96155
The General97157
Dairyland101163
Bristol West119192
Foremost131212
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Your car insurance rates begin to decrease around age 35, but they increase again starting at age 70. Drivers older than 70 are at higher risk of fatal auto accidents than middle-aged drivers.[9] Seniors can save on insurance by enrolling in an approved defensive driving course and taking advantage of multi-policy discounts.

Senior drivers in Springfield pay average monthly car insurance rates of $133 for full coverage and $63 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA3619
State Farm4121
Allstate5930
GEICO6333
American Family7137
Progressive7941
Safeco8438
Shelter8745
Nationwide8950
Travelers9054
Clearcover9950
Auto-Owners10454
Direct Auto12459
AssuranceAmerica12864
Liberty Mutual13760
GAINSCO15264
The General17371
Dairyland22673
Bristol West24486
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teen drivers pay the most for auto insurance, and that’s largely because they have crash rates nearly four times higher than drivers older than 20. Their lack of experience behind the wheel often means they often don’t know how to respond to driving hazards.[10]

The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for Springfield teens is $375. Minimum coverage averages $177 per month, according to Insurify data.

Teens can save on auto insurance by taking advantage of a good student discount for maintaining at least a B average. Companies like State Farm and USAA offer policies designed to help teen drivers save on insurance. It’s also a good idea to opt for a safer car and to stay on your parents’ insurance to get the most affordable rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA8544
State Farm10554
GEICO14474
Allstate14575
American Family17692
Safeco20191
Clearcover213108
Progressive225117
Nationwide233129
Travelers235142
Shelter236123
Auto-Owners250129
Liberty Mutual321141
Direct Auto335160
GAINSCO377157
AssuranceAmerica380188
The General385159
Foremost503239
Dairyland516168
Bristol West576202
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Missouri, allow insurance companies to consider your credit history when you apply for auto insurance. Insurance companies use an insurance-based credit score, which is a rating based on your credit information.[11]

A poor credit score indicates to insurers that you’re more likely to file an insurance claim. As you can see in the chart below, Springfield drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay the lowest rates for insurance.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?

Car insurance costs in Springfield are a mixed bag. While the city’s full-coverage average of $203 per month is less than the state average, its average liability rates are on par with state-level costs.

Your ZIP code plays a big role in how much you pay for insurance, and drivers who live in large cities pay more than drivers in rural areas. St. Louis, Florissant, and Kansas City are some of the most expensive cities for insurance in Missouri.

More cities in Missouri

When it comes to purchasing auto insurance, Springfield is one of the most affordable cities in Missouri. The table below outlines how Springfield rates stack up to average monthly rates in other cities in the Show-Me State.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cape Girardeau$229$102
Columbia$202$85
Independence$258$116
Jefferson City$190$77
Joplin$176$81
Kansas City$269$126
St. Louis$325$160
Springfield car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Springfield, Missouri, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Springfield?

    Car insurance in Springfield, Missouri, averages $203 per month for full coverage and $96 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Springfield?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield, with liability-only policies as low as $26 per month.

    Springfield drivers can also find affordable rates from the citys second- and third-cheapest insurers, State Farm and Allstate, which have liability-only rates of $31 and $42 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?

    One of the best car insurance companies in Springfield is State Farm. It has affordable rates, above-average J.D. Power ratings, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

    Other top insurers in Springfield include Allstate and USAA.

  • Can you get car insurance without a license in Missouri?

    Yes. It’s possible to get car insurance without a license in Missouri. Depending on the insurance company, you may need to list the name of the primary driver on the policy instead of yours. Your insurer may also list you as an excluded driver on the policy, which means if you drive the car illegally without a license, your insurer won’t cover any claims you may file if you’re in an accident.

  • What types of car insurance are required in Missouri?

    Drivers in Missouri are legally required to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Driving without these minimums in Missouri could lead to jail time, fines, and license suspension.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Springfield Police. "Traffic Services Statistics."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Missouri Department of Revenue. "Insurance Information."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding."
  6. Missouri Department of Revenue. "Tickets and Points FAQs."
  7. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  8. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Drunk Driving."
  9. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  10. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers."
  11. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

