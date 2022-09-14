Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A variety of different factors determine what you pay for auto insurance, but your driving record is one of the biggest factors.

Drivers with a clean record pay less than drivers with a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents. A history of traffic violations means you’re a bigger risk to your insurance company.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding may seem harmless, but it puts other drivers at risk. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 12,330 speeding-related deaths in the U.S. in 2021.[5]

If it’s your first violation, a speeding ticket may have a minimal effect on your insurance rates. But a history of speeding tickets will cause your rates to go up, and these tickets can stay on your driving record for up to three years. If the ticket causes your license to be suspended or revoked, it’ll stay on your record for five years.[6]

In Springfield, drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $139 for liability-only auto insurance and $294 for full-coverage auto insurance.

The following table shows rates from top insurers for drivers with speeding tickets in Springfield.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 26 34 State Farm 31 40 Allstate 42 54 GEICO 46 60 Safeco 50 70 American Family 53 70 Clearcover 59 82 Progressive 64 86 Shelter 70 100 Nationwide 74 97 Auto-Owners 76 101 Travelers 77 102 Liberty Mutual 82 114 Direct Auto 86 115 GAINSCO 86 109 AssuranceAmerica 96 133 The General 97 131 Dairyland 101 135 Bristol West 119 157

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Different insurance companies have different standards for what’s considered a poor driving history. But in general, you can expect your rates to go up by a certain percentage every time you file a claim with your insurer for an at-fault accident. These increases can stay on your policy for up to three years.[7]

An at-fault accident pushes average car insurance rates in Springfield to $142 per month for liability-only coverage and $301 for full coverage.

Here are average quotes for Springfield drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 26 35 State Farm 31 42 Allstate 42 57 GEICO 46 63 Safeco 50 74 American Family 53 72 Clearcover 59 95 Progressive 64 90 Shelter 70 104 Nationwide 74 101 Auto-Owners 76 104 Travelers 77 106 Liberty Mutual 82 119 Direct Auto 86 121 GAINSCO 86 115 AssuranceAmerica 96 136 The General 97 136 Dairyland 101 140 Bristol West 119 161

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Alcohol impairs your reasoning, thinking, and muscle coordination, making it incredibly dangerous to drive under the influence. Roughly 31% of all car crash fatalities in the U.S. involve some sort of drunk driving, according to NHTSA data.[8]

If you’re caught driving under the influence in Missouri, you’ll face a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, and have your license suspended for 30 days. Depending on your insurance company, you can expect to see your rates go up, and some insurers may even cancel your policy.

Average rates for Springfield drivers with a DUI are $341 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability only.