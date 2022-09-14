Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Springfield drivers can find competitive rates for full-coverage car insurance, which averages $203 per month — less than the Missouri state average of $240. But its liability-only rates of $96 are more on par with the state average of $95.
The city’s comparatively high accident rate could contribute to its higher full-coverage costs. Based on the most recent Springfield Police data available, the city has an accident rate of nearly 39 crashes per 1,000 residents.[1] A high population density is also likely a factor in Springfield’s car insurance rates. More traffic congestion in an area can create more accidents and more insurance claims.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in Springfield.
Springfield is the third-largest city in Missouri, with a population of more than 170,000. A city’s population size can affect auto insurance rates.
Police in Springfield recorded 6,572 accidents in 2022, with 27 fatalities.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Springfield
Auto insurance rates can vary substantially depending on the company you choose. All companies consider the same car insurance data, but each insurer uses its own formula for setting premiums.
The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Here are some of the best options for Springfield drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$56
$29
Military members
State Farm
4.5
$67
$35
Teen drivers
Allstate
4.2
$90
$47
Good drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$26/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$50/mo
Consistently offering low rates on auto insurance, USAA is a good option for drivers with a clean record and anyone looking to insure a new vehicle. Membership is only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction ratings
Good option for insuring newer vehicles
Contras
Only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
Known for its low rates and excellent customer service, State Farm offers a wide variety of discounts and is an affordable auto insurance option for teen drivers. Plus, the savings will last until they turn 25.
Ventajas
Teen drivers can save up to 25% via good student discount
Above-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
Allstate is consistently recognized for having good customer service and received an above-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction. Good drivers can save up to 40% with DriveWise, a tool that tracks and rewards good driving behavior.
Ventajas
Good drivers can save up to 40% with DriveWise
Intuitive mobile app
Contras
Drivers with poor credit and a history of accidents may pay more
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield
Springfield drivers pay an average of $96 per month for liability-only coverage and $203 per month for a full-coverage policy. Here are the best ways to save on auto insurance:[2]
Choose a safe vehicle. Many insurance companies will give you a discount for choosing a car with certain safety features. If you’re in the market for a new car, check the safety rankings to see how it compares to other vehicles.
Improve your credit score. Improving your credit score could help you get lower rates on auto insurance. It’s a good idea to check your credit report regularly to ensure the information is accurate.
Bundle your insurance. Most insurance companies will give you a discount if you purchase multiple policies from them. For example, you can bundle your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance with your auto insurance for a discounted rate.
Talk to an insurance agent. An insurance agent can explain your coverage options, answer your questions, and help you find the best rate on auto insurance.
Shop around. Every insurance company has its own method of determining rates, so the best way to save is by shopping around among different insurers.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Springfield
Liability rates start at $26 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield: USAA
Most states in the U.S. — including Missouri — require all drivers to purchase liability insurance. Liability-only insurance pays for damages to the other driver’s car and their medical costs if you’re involved in an accident. But it won’t cover your hospital bills or pay to repair or replace your vehicle, so you should carefully consider your ability to pay out of pocket.
Most people opt for liability-only insurance as a way to save on insurance costs. In Springfield, liability-only coverage costs an average of $96 per month. Here are the cheapest liability policies in Springfield:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
26
State Farm
31
Allstate
42
GEICO
46
Safeco
50
American Family
53
Clearcover
59
Progressive
64
Shelter
70
State Auto
70
Nationwide
74
Auto-Owners
76
Travelers
77
Liberty Mutual
82
Midvale Home & Auto
82
Direct Auto
86
GAINSCO
86
AssuranceAmerica
96
The General
97
Dairyland
101
Bristol West
119
Foremost
131
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield: USAA
If you’re looking for the most comprehensive coverage, full-coverage auto insurance is the way to go. A full-coverage policy includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance.
Full coverage costs more than a liability-only policy but provides greater financial protection, as it’ll pay to repair or replace your car in an at-fault accident. If you have an auto loan or lease, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage for your vehicle.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Springfield is $203 per month. Here are the most affordable full-coverage policies in Springfield:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
50
State Farm
60
Allstate
81
GEICO
89
American Family
101
Safeco
110
Clearcover
117
Progressive
123
Travelers
128
Nationwide
133
Shelter
134
Auto-Owners
147
Midvale Home & Auto
153
State Auto
179
Direct Auto
180
Liberty Mutual
186
AssuranceAmerica
194
GAINSCO
206
The General
235
Foremost
276
Dairyland
311
Bristol West
339
Car insurance requirements in Missouri
Missouri law requires all drivers to carry liability insurance, and all drivers are required to show proof of insurance when registering their vehicle and license plate. Here are the minimum coverage requirements for Missouri drivers:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Though not required by state law, you can choose to purchase the following additional coverages:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Speeding may seem harmless, but it puts other drivers at risk. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 12,330 speeding-related deaths in the U.S. in 2021.[5]
If it’s your first violation, a speeding ticket may have a minimal effect on your insurance rates. But a history of speeding tickets will cause your rates to go up, and these tickets can stay on your driving record for up to three years. If the ticket causes your license to be suspended or revoked, it’ll stay on your record for five years.[6]
In Springfield, drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $139 for liability-only auto insurance and $294 for full-coverage auto insurance.
The following table shows rates from top insurers for drivers with speeding tickets in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
26
34
State Farm
31
40
Allstate
42
54
GEICO
46
60
Safeco
50
70
American Family
53
70
Clearcover
59
82
Progressive
64
86
Shelter
70
100
Nationwide
74
97
Auto-Owners
76
101
Travelers
77
102
Liberty Mutual
82
114
Direct Auto
86
115
GAINSCO
86
109
AssuranceAmerica
96
133
The General
97
131
Dairyland
101
135
Bristol West
119
157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Different insurance companies have different standards for what’s considered a poor driving history. But in general, you can expect your rates to go up by a certain percentage every time you file a claim with your insurer for an at-fault accident. These increases can stay on your policy for up to three years.[7]
An at-fault accident pushes average car insurance rates in Springfield to $142 per month for liability-only coverage and $301 for full coverage.
Here are average quotes for Springfield drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
26
35
State Farm
31
42
Allstate
42
57
GEICO
46
63
Safeco
50
74
American Family
53
72
Clearcover
59
95
Progressive
64
90
Shelter
70
104
Nationwide
74
101
Auto-Owners
76
104
Travelers
77
106
Liberty Mutual
82
119
Direct Auto
86
121
GAINSCO
86
115
AssuranceAmerica
96
136
The General
97
136
Dairyland
101
140
Bristol West
119
161
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Alcohol impairs your reasoning, thinking, and muscle coordination, making it incredibly dangerous to drive under the influence. Roughly 31% of all car crash fatalities in the U.S. involve some sort of drunk driving, according to NHTSA data.[8]
If you’re caught driving under the influence in Missouri, you’ll face a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, and have your license suspended for 30 days. Depending on your insurance company, you can expect to see your rates go up, and some insurers may even cancel your policy.
Average rates for Springfield drivers with a DUI are $341 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
26
42
State Farm
31
50
Allstate
42
68
GEICO
46
74
Safeco
50
81
American Family
53
86
Clearcover
59
95
Progressive
64
103
Shelter
70
106
Nationwide
74
120
Auto-Owners
76
123
Travelers
77
124
Liberty Mutual
82
133
Direct Auto
86
139
GAINSCO
86
139
AssuranceAmerica
96
155
The General
97
157
Dairyland
101
163
Bristol West
119
192
Foremost
131
212
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Your car insurance rates begin to decrease around age 35, but they increase again starting at age 70. Drivers older than 70 are at higher risk of fatal auto accidents than middle-aged drivers.[9] Seniors can save on insurance by enrolling in an approved defensive driving course and taking advantage of multi-policy discounts.
Senior drivers in Springfield pay average monthly car insurance rates of $133 for full coverage and $63 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
36
19
State Farm
41
21
Allstate
59
30
GEICO
63
33
American Family
71
37
Progressive
79
41
Safeco
84
38
Shelter
87
45
Nationwide
89
50
Travelers
90
54
Clearcover
99
50
Auto-Owners
104
54
Direct Auto
124
59
AssuranceAmerica
128
64
Liberty Mutual
137
60
GAINSCO
152
64
The General
173
71
Dairyland
226
73
Bristol West
244
86
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teen drivers pay the most for auto insurance, and that’s largely because they have crash rates nearly four times higher than drivers older than 20. Their lack of experience behind the wheel often means they often don’t know how to respond to driving hazards.[10]
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for Springfield teens is $375. Minimum coverage averages $177 per month, according to Insurify data.
Teens can save on auto insurance by taking advantage of a good student discount for maintaining at least a B average. Companies like State Farm and USAA offer policies designed to help teen drivers save on insurance. It’s also a good idea to opt for a safer car and to stay on your parents’ insurance to get the most affordable rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
85
44
State Farm
105
54
GEICO
144
74
Allstate
145
75
American Family
176
92
Safeco
201
91
Clearcover
213
108
Progressive
225
117
Nationwide
233
129
Travelers
235
142
Shelter
236
123
Auto-Owners
250
129
Liberty Mutual
321
141
Direct Auto
335
160
GAINSCO
377
157
AssuranceAmerica
380
188
The General
385
159
Foremost
503
239
Dairyland
516
168
Bristol West
576
202
Find Car Insurance in Springfield, Missouri
Compare rates from 100+ top insurance companies
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Missouri, allow insurance companies to consider your credit history when you apply for auto insurance. Insurance companies use an insurance-based credit score, which is a rating based on your credit information.[11]
Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?
Car insurance costs in Springfield are a mixed bag. While the city’s full-coverage average of $203 per month is less than the state average, its average liability rates are on par with state-level costs.
Your ZIP code plays a big role in how much you pay for insurance, and drivers who live in large cities pay more than drivers in rural areas. St. Louis, Florissant, and Kansas City are some of the most expensive cities for insurance in Missouri.
More cities in Missouri
When it comes to purchasing auto insurance, Springfield is one of the most affordable cities in Missouri. The table below outlines how Springfield rates stack up to average monthly rates in other cities in the Show-Me State.
Springfield car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Springfield, Missouri, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.
How much is car insurance in Springfield?
Car insurance in Springfield, Missouri, averages $203 per month for full coverage and $96 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Springfield?
USAA has the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield, with liability-only policies as low as $26 per month.
Springfield drivers can also find affordable rates from the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, State Farm and Allstate, which have liability-only rates of $31 and $42 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?
One of the best car insurance companies in Springfield is State Farm. It has affordable rates, above-average J.D. Power ratings, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Other top insurers in Springfield include Allstate and USAA.
Can you get car insurance without a license in Missouri?
Yes. It’s possible to get car insurance without a license in Missouri. Depending on the insurance company, you may need to list the name of the primary driver on the policy instead of yours. Your insurer may also list you as an excluded driver on the policy, which means if you drive the car illegally without a license, your insurer won’t cover any claims you may file if you’re in an accident.
What types of car insurance are required in Missouri?
Drivers in Missouri are legally required to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Driving without these minimums in Missouri could lead to jail time, fines, and license suspension.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.