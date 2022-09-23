Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Missouri drivers pay average car insurance rates that are comparable to the national average of $158 per month. The cost of auto coverage will vary by city and ZIP code. Factors like your age, ZIP code, gender, and driving record will also affect how much you pay for insurance coverage in the Show-Me State.[1]
You can expect to pay more for coverage if you live in a larger city in Missouri, like St. Louis or Kansas City. Drivers in more rural parts of the state pay less because areas with lower population density typically have less traffic congestion and cars on the road.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding auto insurance in Missouri.
Datos Breves
Distracted or inattentive driving contributed to more than 15,000 vehicle crashes in the state of Missouri in 2023.[2]
Drivers in St. Louis pay the highest car insurance rates in Missouri, with an average monthly cost of $242.
Because Missouri is an at-fault state, the insurance of the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting injuries and damages.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Missouri?
Liability coverage, the minimum amount of insurance you need in Missouri, pays for the other driver’s medical bills and vehicle repair costs if you have an at-fault accident. Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, which extends protection to your own vehicle.[3]
The following insurance companies offer the cheapest car insurance in Missouri. Here are the average rates for the best car insurance companies in the state.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
29
56
State Farm
35
67
Allstate
47
90
GEICO
51
99
Safeco
56
117
American Family
59
113
Clearcover
66
134
Progressive
71
137
Shelter
77
149
Nationwide
82
148
Auto-Owners
85
164
Travelers
86
155
State Auto
88
204
Midvale Home & Auto
89
172
Liberty Mutual
91
208
Direct Auto
95
213
GAINSCO
98
234
AssuranceAmerica
107
218
The General
109
266
Dairyland
114
352
Bristol West
135
379
Foremost
151
319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Missouri car insurance rates by city
Your ZIP code affects how much you pay for car insurance, which is one of the reasons that car insurance rates vary within the same state. Drivers in Jefferson City pay the lowest rates for insurance policies in Missouri. St. Louis residents pay nearly twice as much for coverage — making it the most expensive city in the state for car insurance.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in some Missouri cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Missouri car insurance rates by age
Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance.
Young drivers, especially teen drivers, can expect higher rates due to inexperience and a higher risk of accidents. Once you’re in your 30s, costs decrease as you age, culminating in the lowest pricing around retirement age. However, rates start to slightly increase for senior drivers 70 and older due to aging-related risk factors.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Missouri based on your age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Missouri
Your gender can also affect how much you pay for car insurance. Women typically pay less for insurance. Statistically, women have fewer severe accidents and high-risk violations, which can reduce the cost of insurance.
Age also affects the insurance cost differences between male and female drivers. For example, teenage boys have much higher rates than teenage girls, but this cost difference decreases with age.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Missouri based on your age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$464
$395
35
$212
$199
50
$160
$157
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Missouri
Your driving record also influences your car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean record can secure the most competitive rates. Insurance companies review your record to predict risk. In Missouri, tickets stay on your record for up to three years.[4]
High-risk violations like a car accident, speeding ticket, or a driving under the influence charge indicate that you might be more likely to file a claim in the future. To offset the cost of future claims, car insurance companies charge more for coverage.
Depending on the type of traffic violation, your insurance can increase significantly after an accident. Here’s how much Missouri drivers with a clean driving record pay for car insurance compared to drivers with a violation.
Average Missouri car insurance rates by marital status
Marital status may affect car insurance costs. Married couples usually spend less on car insurance. Car insurance companies consider married couples more financially stable, which might indicate safer driving habits. Married couples can expect to save a few dollars each month on car insurance in Missouri.
Here’s how much car insurance costs in Missouri based on marital status.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$89
$221
Single
$93
$231
Average Missouri car insurance rates by credit tier
Based on your credit tier, here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Missouri.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$146
$362
Fair
$100
$249
Good
$91
$226
Excellent
$81
$201
Missouri car insurance FAQs
Car insurance is a monthly bill, and it’s essential to understand your coverage and costs. The following information should help you find the best deal on coverage in Missouri.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri?
Car insurance costs an average of $167 per month in Missouri. The average monthly cost of liability-only coverage is $95. Full-coverage policies cost more, and Missouri drivers can expect to pay an average of $240 per month.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Missouri?
USAA offers Missouri's cheapest car insurance rates — $29 for liability car insurance. State Farm and Allstate also have affordable liability coverage, with monthly rates of $35 and $47. The best way to find cheap coverage in Missouri is to compare coverage options and car insurance quotes from multiple insurers at once.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Missouri?
Yes. Auto insurance rates vary by city, county, and ZIP code in Missouri because of factors like population density, traffic congestion, accident rates, and more. For example, St. Louis drivers pay the highest rates, with an average of $325 per month for full-coverage auto insurance. Drivers in Columbia County spend an average of $202 for the same coverage type.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Missouri?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and a high customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Missouri. On average, State Farm policyholders in the state pay $35 per month for liability coverage and $67 for full coverage.
Other top companies in Missouri include USAA and GEICO. The best auto insurance companies for you will depend on your budget, location, vehicle year, coverage level, and more.
What are the car insurance requirements in Missouri?
Drivers in Missouri must have bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. According to state law, minimum requirements include bodily injury coverage for at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident — and equal amounts of uninsured motorist coverage. You also need $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[6]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.