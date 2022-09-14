>Seguros de Autos>Minnesota

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Duluth, Minnesota (2024)

Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Duluth, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $47 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Minnesota

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Minnesota.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Duluth pay an average of $124 per month for car insurance, which is much less than the state average of $152 and the national average of $158. Duluth has a relatively low population density and Minnesota has a slightly lower cost of living than the national average, which may explain why Duluth residents benefit from lower rates.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Duluth.

Datos Breves

  • Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto are the cheapest car insurance companies in Duluth.

  • Minnesota is a no-fault state for car insurance, which means your insurance company will cover your medical treatment costs and other losses after an accident.[1]

  • Duluth drivers pay $86 per month for liability insurance and $163 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Duluth

Insurance rates vary by company, so it’s essential to compare quotes and coverage options from multiple insurers if you’re looking for a new auto insurance policy in Duluth. Premiums will vary depending on factors like your driving record, age, gender, and insurance coverage needs.

The insurance companies below offer some of the cheapest car insurance premiums for Duluth drivers. The rates below reflect the average cost of coverage in Minnesota. Start your search below to find the right policy for you.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Safeco3.8$109$58Cheap rates
Liberty Mutual3.8$163$79Discounts
State Auto4.0$172$85Farmers and ranchers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Safeco

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$92/mo

Safeco offers some of the cheapest car insurance in Duluth, making it a great option for drivers looking to save on car insurance coverage. In addition to auto insurance, the company sells a number of additional insurance products, including home, renters, motorcycle, umbrella, and pet health insurance.

Ventajas

  • Significantly less expensive than competitors

  • Cash back for claims-free periods

Contras

  • Lower IQ Score than some competitors

  • Lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for discounts: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$127/mo

Liberty Mutual provides many discounts for its auto insurance customers, which can help bring your rates down significantly. Drivers can take advantage of homeowner, military, good student, claims-free, and multi-policy discounts.

The company also offers its RightTrack program, which uses telematics to understand your driving behaviors. Drivers receive an initial discount for participating, and people who practice safe habits on the road could receive an insurance rate discount of up to 30%.

Ventajas

  • More than a dozen available discounts

  • RightTrack program rewards safe driving

Contras

  • Higher average rates than some competitors

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Best insurer for farmers and ranchers: State Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A-
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$143/mo

Minnesota has more than 26 million acres of farmland and ranches, which make up over half of the state’s total land area.[2] Drivers seeking to insure personal and agricultural business vehicles will find what they’re looking for with State Auto. The insurer also offers farm and ranch coverage.

Ventajas

  • Bundling options available

  • Customizable coverage

Contras

  • More expensive than some competitors

  • Not ranked among insurers in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Duluth

Several factors affect the cost of your car insurance in Duluth, including your driving history, age, gender, credit score, and coverage needs. You don’t have much control over some of these factors, but taking steps to improve your credit and driving safely can help you save money.

Here are some strategies for finding cheap auto insurance:

  • Compare companies. One of the best ways to search for cheap coverage is to compare rates and coverage offerings from different companies. Insurance rates vary, so getting quotes can help you get the best coverage.

  • Research discounts. Available discounts also vary across companies, so comparing options can help you find discounts applicable to your situation. For instance, you can look into bundling multiple insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, or life insurance, with your auto coverage for additional savings.

  • Consider a telematics program. Many insurers offer telematics programs, which can help you earn a discount for installing a device in your vehicle and maintaining safe driving habits.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Duluth: Safeco

Liability-only car insurance offers basic protection. It covers you if you injure someone else on the road or damage another’s vehicle or property, but it doesn’t provide protection for financial losses you experience. 

Liability coverage in Duluth costs an average of $86 per month. Below are the insurers offering the most affordable coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco47
Liberty Mutual63
State Auto64
Midvale Home & Auto69
Direct Auto75
Progressive75
Bristol West103
The General131
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Duluth: Nationwide

Full-coverage car insurance — which typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage — gives you more financial protection than liability-only insurance. If you have an auto loan or lease, your lender may require you to purchase this type of policy. Drivers with newer vehicles and people who want additional coverage can benefit from a full-coverage policy.

Duluth drivers pay an average of $163 per month for full-coverage insurance. You can find affordable full-coverage insurance from the following companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Nationwide82
Safeco92
Travelers92
Midvale Home & Auto105
Progressive125
Liberty Mutual127
State Auto143
Direct Auto149
Bristol West217
The General338
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Duluth car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Minnesota

Minnesota is a no-fault state, which means drivers must maintain personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in addition to basic liability coverage.[3]

PIP coverage, also called no-fault insurance, protects you if you have a car accident and you or your passengers need medical attention. In addition to medical bills, it can cover other financial losses or funeral costs.

Here’s a look at the minimum car insurance requirements in Minnesota:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$40,000 per person, per accident ($20,000 for medical expenses and $20,000 for non-medical expenses)
Uninsured/underinsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Opting to buy additional coverages can give you added financial security in the event of a car accident. Consider the following common car insurance add-ons:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Following damage from non-collision incidents like natural disasters, theft, and vandalism, comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision insurance can cover your resulting motor vehicle damage regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Many insurers offer roadside assistance, which is helpful coverage to have if you run into vehicle trouble while on the road.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with one or more past incidents on their driving records typically pay higher insurance rates. These incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and other moving violations.

Rates tend to increase after these incidents because insurance companies view these drivers as higher risk or more likely to file claims. On average, Duluth drivers with a past incident pay $64 per month for liability insurance.

Below are some of the most affordable coverage options for drivers in Duluth with an incident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco47666975
Liberty Mutual638790101
Direct Auto75100104120
Progressive75101104120
Bristol West103135138164
The General131175181209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age will also affect the cost of your car insurance. Insurance rates are generally the highest for teenagers and young drivers, but costs tend to decrease steadily for drivers between 35 and 70.

New drivers are statistically more likely to have car accidents, which means their insurance costs more. Likewise, insurance companies may view senior drivers as a higher risk to insure due to aging-related risk factors.

Here’s how insurance costs compare by age of drivers in Duluth.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$292
20s$200
30s$162
40s$152
50s$128
60s$103
70s$96
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Duluth car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history can also affect your auto insurance costs in Minnesota. People with excellent or good credit scores are likely to earn lower car insurance costs than drivers with poor credit scores. If you’re unsure about your credit history, consider reviewing your reports and scores before applying for new auto coverage.

Here’s how much Duluth drivers pay for full-coverage insurance by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Duluth car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should determine the right amount of insurance for your unique needs. The following information should help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap auto coverage in Duluth.

  • How much is car insurance in Duluth?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Duluth is $124 per month. On average, drivers pay $86 per month for liability insurance and $163 for full-coverage insurance. Ultimately, your premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Duluth?

    The cost of liability car insurance from Safeco in Duluth is $47 per month, making it the cheapest insurer in the city. Liberty Mutual and State Auto also offer cheap coverage, with respective monthly premiums of $63 and $64. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Duluth?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), and ample discounts, Liberty Mutual is the best car insurance company in Duluth. Minnesota drivers pay an average of $79 per month for liability insurance and $163 for full-coverage from Liberty Mutual.

    Other top insurers include Safeco and State Auto. Compare quotes to find the best policy for you.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Minnesota No-Fault Car Insurance."
  2. Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources. "Agricultural Lands."
  3. Minnesota Commerce Department. "Auto Insurance Basics."
  4. Minnesota Commerce Department. "Auto Insurance Guide."
