Cheapest Auto Insurance in Warren, Michigan (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in the city, at $78 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Warren, Michigan, is $227 per month for liability coverage and $408 for full-coverage policies. These average rates are much higher than the national average of $104 per month for minimum coverage and $213 for full-coverage insurance.

Unfortunately, high car insurance rates are common in Michigan, where the overall state average is $265 per month. Your exact car insurance rates depend on many different factors, but state residents face high average rates due to severe winter weather, a high percentage of uninsured drivers, and robust state coverage requirements.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best cheap car insurance in Warren.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer the cheapest auto coverage in Warren, on average.

  • The overall average cost of car insurance in Warren is $318 per month.

  • Michigan is a no-fault car insurance state, which means each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their respective insurers to cover medical expenses and other losses.[2]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Warren

The best way for Michigan drivers to save money is to shop around and compare multiple auto insurance quotes. Each insurance company calculates rates in a unique way, so you won’t know which is the cheapest car insurance company for you without comparing quotes.

Below, you can start comparing quotes from three of the best insurers in the city: Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm. The quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance below depict average statewide costs for the insurers.

Auto-Owners4.0$111$66Cheap rates
USAA4.5$112$67Military members
State Farm4.5$231$137Customer service
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

4.0
837
$78/mo
$132/mo

Auto-Owners offers the lowest rates, on average, in Warren. The company is an especially good choice for Warren families looking for affordable auto insurance because it also offers many other products and discounts. For example, you can earn a discount on a multi-line policy for home insurance and life insurance, and the company has savings options for parents of teens, too.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) 

  • Above-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Contras

  • Rideshare coverage not available

  • Quotes only available through insurance agent

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for military members: USAA

4.5
880
$80/mo
$133/mo

Warren is home to nearly 7,000 military veterans and the U.S. Army Detroit Arsenal, an active-duty military base. USAA is a signature insurance company for active, reserve, and retired military members — and eligible family members.

USAA is an especially good choice if you’re looking for a single insurance company for all your needs. It offers a wide range of other policies, including homeowners coverage, RV insurance, motorcycle insurance, and — of particular interest for enthusiasts of southeast Michigan’s historic auto industry — classic car coverage.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • No in-person branch offices in Warren

  • Only available to military members and their families

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for customer service: State Farm

4.5
842
$163/mo
$272/mo

One of the largest insurance companies in the country, State Farm has solid customer satisfaction. It’s a good all-around choice for most Warren drivers, but it also offers unique coverages for classic cars and sports cars.

Although State Farm isn’t one of the top three cheapest car insurance companies in Warren, you can still find many ways to save money on auto insurance policies. For example, if you use the State Farm telematics app to record your driving, you could save up to 30% off your car insurance costs.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Above-average rankings for service and shopping in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study

Contras

  • Gap coverage not available

  • Fewer available discounts than some insurers

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Warren

Each Michigan car insurance company may charge different rates depending on risk factors like your gender, ZIP code, age, and driving history. Though Warren drivers pay high average rates, you can look for ways to lower your costs.

Consider the following tactics to find cheap rates:

  • Compare quotes. Shop around and compare multiple car insurance quotes from different companies. Finding the company with the cheapest quotes is the best way to zero in on the overall best car insurance company for you.

  • Determine the right amount of coverage. Consider whether you need full coverage if you have a paid-off car. If you can afford to replace it with out-of-pocket payments, you may not need it.

  • Set a higher deductible. Choose the highest deductible you can afford from your current savings. The higher your deductible, the lower your average annual rate.

  • Utilize discounts. Make sure you take advantage of all the discounts available to you, especially for young drivers.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Warren: Auto-Owners

Michigan requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of coverage beyond liability insurance in order to drive legally in the state. You’ll need to pay for personal injury protection (PIP) and property protection (PPI) as part of a minimum-coverage policy, as well as residual liability coverage.[4]

The cheapest liability-only insurance company in Michigan is Auto-Owners, with a rate of $78 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for minimum-coverage insurance in Warren.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners78
USAA80
Chubb85
Safeco98
GEICO120
Progressive151
Nationwide159
State Farm163
Direct Auto178
Travelers189
Liberty Mutual191
Bristol West218
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Warren: Auto-Owners

If you lease your car or take out a loan to buy it, your lender will typically require you to buy full-coverage insurance.

Unlike the state’s minimum insurance requirements, full-coverage policies also include collision and comprehensive coverage to fix or replace your vehicle after an accident. Full-coverage insurance costs more because of the extra protection it provides.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Michigan, at $132 per month.

The following Michigan car insurance companies offer the best rates for full-coverage insurance in Warren.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners132
USAA133
Chubb144
Safeco174
GEICO201
Progressive222
Nationwide267
State Farm272
Travelers316
Liberty Mutual338
Direct Auto364
Bristol West375
Estimate your Warren car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Michigan

The state of Michigan has some of the most advantageous laws in place for car accident victims. Michigan requires insurers to reimburse people for accident-related medical bills for the rest of their life under a PIP coverage policy. This benefit increases insurance costs in the state.

In addition to lifetime PIP coverage, you also need to purchase the property damage equivalent of PIP, as well as the traditional bodily injury and property damage liabilities required in other states. These insurance requirements are higher because Michigan is a no-fault state.

Here are the state’s specific minimum-coverage requirements:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)Lifetime coverage on medical bills and three-year wage replacement after accidents
Property protection (PPI)$1 million per accident
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 for property damage in other states

The minimum car insurance in Warren is already expensive, but you might want to consider additional coverage options for more protection.

Common optional coverages include the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance kicks in to cover vehicle replacement or repair costs following a collision with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can cover your needed repair or replacement costs. These incidents include severe weather, theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    More than 25% of Michigan drivers don’t carry car insurance at all. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage coverage can help you pay for costs following an accident caused by a driver without enough insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Michigan has icy and snowy weather during the winter months, and roadside assistance coverage can help if you get stuck in a ditch on the side of the road, lock yourself out of your car, or need other roadside help.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Especially helpful for new cars, gap insurance pays back the remainder of your auto loan in the event you total your car and your remaining loan balance exceeds your insurance payout.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your record can increase your car insurance rates in Warren. Incidents — which include moving violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) — act as a clear signal to insurers that you pose a higher risk as a driver.

Warren drivers with a past incident pay an average of $389 per month for car insurance. The severity and frequency of your incidents influence how much your rates increase after a violation.

Here are the average liability car insurance rates for Warren residents by driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners789598117
USAA809499120
Chubb85102106128
Safeco98126134147
GEICO120141149180
Progressive151186195227
Nationwide159189199239
State Farm163189200245
Direct Auto178217229267
Travelers189227238284
Liberty Mutual191244256287
Bristol West218262271327
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Because teens lack the driving experience of older drivers, they typically face the highest car insurance rates. Rates generally decrease with age and experience for drivers between the ages of 35 and 69, but senior drivers older than 70 usually start to face increased rates due to aging-related risk factors.

Here are the average car insurance rates by age in Warren.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$782
20s$644
30s$557
40s$543
50s$530
60s$489
70s$520
Warren car insurance FAQs

Before you begin shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying auto insurance in Warren.

  • How much is car insurance in Warren?

    The overall average cost of coverage in Warren is $318 per month. Warren drivers pay an average of $227 per month for liability coverage and $408 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, age, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Warren?

    With a liability quote of $78 per month, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Warren. USAA has the second-cheapest liability coverage option, at $80 per month. Chubb is the city’s third-cheapest insurer, with a liability rate of $85 per month.

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Warren?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Warren, thanks to an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and solid customer satisfaction. On average, Michigan drivers pay $137 per month for liability coverage from State Farm. Other top auto insurers include Auto-Owners and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  2. NOLO. "Michigan No-Fault Car Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  4. Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Sevices. "Michigan’s Auto Insurance Law Has Changed."
  5. Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "What auto insurance coverage do I have to purchase?."

