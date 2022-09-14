Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having incidents on your driving record can affect your car insurance premiums. Whether you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another traffic citation on your record, your insurance company may consider you to be a higher-risk driver and raise your rates. In some cases, your insurer may even drop your coverage altogether.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect the rate you pay for car insurance in different ways. The average cost of insurance for an Ann Arbor driver with a past incident is $184 per month for liability insurance and $345 for full-coverage insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Driving over the speed limit may be a common practice, but it’s still dangerous. The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that 27% of Michigan traffic deaths in 2020 were speeding-related.[5] That’s why even a single speeding ticket on your driving record can lead to higher insurance rates.

Ann Arbor drivers with speeding tickets pay $342 per month for full-coverage car insurance on average. If you have a speeding ticket, the following insurance companies offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Ann Arbor.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Recoed With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 53 64 USAA 54 64 Chubb 58 70 Safeco 67 86 GEICO 81 95 Progressive 102 126 Nationwide 108 129 State Farm 110 128 Direct Auto 121 147 Travelers 128 154 Liberty Mutual 130 166 Bristol West 148 178 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you may find it difficult to get cheap car insurance. This is because many insurers will consider you a higher risk after an accident and either raise your rates or drop your coverage, depending on the circumstances and severity of the accident.

An at-fault accident increases the average cost of liability insurance to $188 per month for Ann Arbor drivers. If you’re in the market for new coverage, the following insurance companies have the cheapest liability rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Ann Arbor.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 53 67 USAA 54 67 Chubb 58 73 Safeco 67 91 GEICO 81 101 Progressive 102 132 Nationwide 108 135 State Farm 110 135 Direct Auto 121 156 Travelers 128 161 Liberty Mutual 130 174 Bristol West 148 184 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

The state of Michigan imposes severe penalties on anyone caught driving under the influence. A first offense will result in six points on your license. Depending on the judge’s discretion, you may also face the possibility of a hefty fine, some jail time, community service, or a suspension of your driving privileges.[6]

In addition to the state-level consequences, you can also expect to see your insurance rates go up significantly. Your insurer may also drop your coverage entirely. Drivers with a DUI conviction are considered a much higher risk, which means they’re less likely to be offered insurance coverage by standard insurance companies. Several insurance companies specialize in coverage for higher-risk drivers, but their rates will typically be much higher.

Drivers with a DUI in Ann Arbor have some of the highest liability insurance costs at $218 per month, on average. If you need car insurance after a DUI citation, the following insurers offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Ann Arbor for drivers in your situation.