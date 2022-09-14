Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
The average cost of liability insurance in Ann Arbor is $150 per month. This is lower than the Michigan state average of $184 but higher than the national average of $104.
Michigan drivers face expensive average rates for a few reasons, including a high percentage of uninsured drivers and high state insurance requirements.[1] Ann Arbor has fewer instances of motor vehicle theft than some of Michigan's other largest cities, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing. This can explain why residents pay lower rates on average.
Here’s what to know when purchasing your next car insurance policy in Ann Arbor, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer some of the cheapest liability insurance in Ann Arbor.
On average, Ann Arbor drivers pay $282 per month for full-coverage insurance, which exceeds the national average of $213 but is lower than the state average of $345.
Michigan is a no-fault insurance state. Drivers must carry personal injury protection and property protection insurance in addition to standard liability insurance.
The best car insurance company in Ann Arbor won’t be the same for every driver. That’s because every insurer uses different criteria to determine the rates it offers. Though insurers in Michigan can’t consider factors like your gender, marital status, ZIP code, and credit score in calculating your rates, insurers do take into account your age, driving history, and other qualities that will vary from one driver to the next.
This is why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate for your needs. As you start your search, look at coverage options from Auto-Owners, Chubb, and USAA. The quotes below reflect statewide average costs in Michigan.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Auto-Owners
4.0
$111
$66
Cheap rates
Chubb
2.9
$122
$72
Luxury vehicles
USAA
4.5
$112
$67
Military members
4.0
837
$53/mo
$89/mo
Launched in 1916, Auto-Owners sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. In the auto market, it’s known for the volume of optional coverages it provides. AM Best gives Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++ (Superior), and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Optional coverages like diminished value, additional expense, and gap coverage
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.9
A++
$58/mo
$98/mo
Based in New Jersey, the company’s personal insurance products include auto, classic car, aircraft, homeowners, renters, and condo insurance. It also provides coverage for natural disasters, including earthquakes and floods. Chubb auto insurance is only available in nine states and caters to high-net-worth individuals looking for high-limit coverage and people looking for a range of insurance products. Chubb has an A++ rating from AM Best for financial stability and credit strength.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$54/mo
$90/mo
USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including those for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength, and the company has the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction ratings according to J.D. Power
Discount of up to 30% possible with SafePilot program
Contras
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Ann Arbor
Car insurance companies in Michigan can no longer use your credit score, marital status, occupation, ZIP code, educational level, home ownership, or gender to set your premium rates. However, your driving history and age can still affect how much you pay for insurance.
Maintaining a clean driving record: A driving record free of traffic violations, accidents, or other incidents is the most effective method of keeping low insurance costs.
Bundling insurance policies: It’s common to get a discount when you purchase your homeowners or renters insurance from the same company insuring your automobile.
Adjusting your coverage: Consider increasing your deductible, dropping collision or comprehensive coverage, or decreasing your liability amounts.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ann Arbor: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, liability-only car insurance pays to repair or replace the other party’s damaged vehicle and associated medical costs. This coverage goes above and beyond the personal injury protection included in the other party’s policy. If you damage your own car, however, your liability-only coverage won’t pay to repair or replace it.
Liability-only insurance is generally the least expensive coverage option, but it can leave you financially vulnerable because it doesn’t cover your expenses beyond personal injury protection.
The average cost of liability insurance in Ann Arbor is $150 per month. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ann Arbor on average.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
53
USAA
54
Chubb
58
Safeco
67
GEICO
81
Progressive
102
Nationwide
108
State Farm
110
Direct Auto
121
Travelers
128
Liberty Mutual
130
Bristol West
148
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Ann Arbor: Auto-Owners
Drivers looking for more protection than liability-only coverage provides may want to purchase full-coverage car insurance. This kind of insurance generally includes collision coverage, which pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident you caused. It also includes comprehensive coverage, which pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged because of something other than an accident, such as weather, theft, or vandalism.
If you lease a vehicle or obtain a loan to purchase one, your insurer will generally require you to carry full-coverage insurance. On average, Ann Arbor drivers pay $282 per month for full-coverage insurance. Compare full-coverage quotes from some of the cheapest Ann Arbor insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
89
USAA
90
Chubb
98
Safeco
118
GEICO
136
Progressive
151
Nationwide
181
State Farm
185
Travelers
214
Liberty Mutual
230
Direct Auto
247
Bristol West
255
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Michigan is a no-fault insurance state, which means your insurance pays to cover you through its personal injury protection clause, no matter who’s at fault in an accident. Your liability insurance will cover the other driver if their damages exceed their own personal injury protection coverage.
Under no-fault rules, drivers must carry the following types of coverage:
Personal injury protection (PIP)
This coverage will pay for your medical bills and other associated costs (including loss of income) following an accident-related injury, regardless of fault.[2] You can choose from multiple coverage levels for PIP insurance:
Unlimited coverage, which is the default option unless the insured driver chooses a different coverage level
Up to $500,000
Up to $250,000
Up to $50,000 for drivers enrolled in Medicaid
PIP medical opt-out, for drivers who have both Medicare Part A and Part B health insurance
Property protection insurance (PPI)
This coverage pays for up to $1 million in damage your vehicle does to other peoples’ property while in the state of Michigan.
Residual bodily injury and property damage liability (BI/PD)
This pays for damages, including your legal defense, if you hurt or kill someone in an accident. It also pays for property damage done to other peoples’ property while driving outside of Michigan. The BI/PD state minimum requirements are as follows:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident (outside of Michigan)
Though the above table shows the state minimum requirements for BI/PD coverage, Michigan has set the default coverage limits as follows:
Up to $250,000 for a person hurt or killed in an accident
Up to $500,000 for each accident if several people are hurt or killed
Up to $10,000 for property damage in another state
Unless you specifically decrease or increase these amounts, any insurance policy you purchase in Michigan will come with these limits by default.[3]
Important Information
Drivers in Michigan may also choose to purchase uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This coverage is optional but highly recommended. Michigan had the fifth-highest percentage of uninsured drivers in the United States as of 2022, with an estimated 19.6% of drivers in the state without insurance.[1]
Michigan insurance laws
The current auto insurance requirements in Michigan took effect July 2, 2020. Prior to the new insurance laws, Michigan required all drivers to carry mandatory comprehensive lifetime no-fault personal injury protection. Under the new law, drivers have a tiered choice of PIP coverage.[4]
Additionally, the new law also increased the minimum amount of coverage drivers must carry for bodily injury liability. Under the previous law, drivers had to carry a minimum of $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident. The new law requires a minimum coverage of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having incidents on your driving record can affect your car insurance premiums. Whether you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another traffic citation on your record, your insurance company may consider you to be a higher-risk driver and raise your rates. In some cases, your insurer may even drop your coverage altogether.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect the rate you pay for car insurance in different ways. The average cost of insurance for an Ann Arbor driver with a past incident is $184 per month for liability insurance and $345 for full-coverage insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Driving over the speed limit may be a common practice, but it’s still dangerous. The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that 27% of Michigan traffic deaths in 2020 were speeding-related.[5] That’s why even a single speeding ticket on your driving record can lead to higher insurance rates.
Ann Arbor drivers with speeding tickets pay $342 per month for full-coverage car insurance on average. If you have a speeding ticket, the following insurance companies offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Ann Arbor.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Recoed
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
53
64
USAA
54
64
Chubb
58
70
Safeco
67
86
GEICO
81
95
Progressive
102
126
Nationwide
108
129
State Farm
110
128
Direct Auto
121
147
Travelers
128
154
Liberty Mutual
130
166
Bristol West
148
178
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you may find it difficult to get cheap car insurance. This is because many insurers will consider you a higher risk after an accident and either raise your rates or drop your coverage, depending on the circumstances and severity of the accident.
An at-fault accident increases the average cost of liability insurance to $188 per month for Ann Arbor drivers. If you’re in the market for new coverage, the following insurance companies have the cheapest liability rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Ann Arbor.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
53
67
USAA
54
67
Chubb
58
73
Safeco
67
91
GEICO
81
101
Progressive
102
132
Nationwide
108
135
State Farm
110
135
Direct Auto
121
156
Travelers
128
161
Liberty Mutual
130
174
Bristol West
148
184
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
The state of Michigan imposes severe penalties on anyone caught driving under the influence. A first offense will result in six points on your license. Depending on the judge’s discretion, you may also face the possibility of a hefty fine, some jail time, community service, or a suspension of your driving privileges.[6]
In addition to the state-level consequences, you can also expect to see your insurance rates go up significantly. Your insurer may also drop your coverage entirely. Drivers with a DUI conviction are considered a much higher risk, which means they’re less likely to be offered insurance coverage by standard insurance companies. Several insurance companies specialize in coverage for higher-risk drivers, but their rates will typically be much higher.
Drivers with a DUI in Ann Arbor have some of the highest liability insurance costs at $218 per month, on average. If you need car insurance after a DUI citation, the following insurers offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Ann Arbor for drivers in your situation.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
53
80
USAA
54
81
Chubb
58
87
Safeco
67
101
GEICO
81
122
Progressive
102
153
Nationwide
108
162
State Farm
110
165
Direct Auto
121
182
Travelers
128
192
Liberty Mutual
130
195
Bristol West
148
222
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age is the only demographic factor that insurers in Michigan can still use to set your car insurance rates. In general, insurers charge the highest rates to young drivers, in part because of their lack of experience behind the wheel. Rates tend to go down for adults around age 35 and stay low for safe drivers.
However, once senior drivers reach their 70s, insurance rates tend to go up again. That’s because reaching age 70 often coincides with a slowing of reflexes and response times, which increases the risk of getting into an accident.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Ann Arbor is $133 for liability-only coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance. Here, you can see the cheapest car insurance rates for seniors in Ann Arbor.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
44
73
Chubb
44
75
USAA
45
75
Safeco
59
104
GEICO
67
112
Progressive
77
114
Nationwide
85
142
State Farm
89
149
Direct Auto
98
199
Travelers
105
176
Liberty Mutual
111
196
Bristol West
124
213
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenage drivers have the highest insurance rates of any age demographic. Their lack of experience on the road, paired with the higher likelihood that they’ll make risky decisions, means a higher chance of accidents.
That doesn’t mean teen drivers, and their parents, are stuck paying high premiums. Here are several strategies that can help lower car insurance costs for teens:
Join your parents’ insurance. Although teens can potentially purchase their own auto insurance policy, it’ll almost always be cheaper and simpler for young drivers to join their parents’ policy.
Choose a safe car to drive. Safe cars are less expensive to insure, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has put together a list of safe, practical, and affordable vehicles suitable for teen drivers.[7]
Teen drivers in Ann Arbor have an average monthly cost of $201 for liability car insurance and $377 for full-coverage insurance. The following insurance companies offer the cheapest policies for teen drivers in Ann Arbor.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
77
129
USAA
78
129
Chubb
95
160
Safeco
105
185
GEICO
110
185
Progressive
161
238
Nationwide
162
271
State Farm
165
277
Liberty Mutual
191
338
Direct Auto
194
397
Travelers
203
339
Bristol West
214
369
Is car insurance more expensive in Ann Arbor?
The average cost of insurance in Ann Arbor is $150 per month for liability insurance and $282 for full coverage. This is significantly higher than the national average cost of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage. However, Ann Arbor drivers pay less on average than the Michigan state average of $184 for liability coverage and $345 for full-coverage insurance.
Michigan consistently ranks as one of the most expensive states for auto insurance. This is because of its no-fault insurance laws, which require all drivers to carry personal injury protection, property protection, and residual bodily injury and property damage liability. Additionally, the high cost of living in Ann Arbor may also affect the cost of full-coverage auto insurance since higher property costs generally increase the coverage needs for property protection.
More cities in Michigan
Ann Arbor’s car insurance prices fall in the middle of several Michigan cities, according to Insurify data. Compare average car insurance rates in different Michigan cities below.
Ann Arbor car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The information below can help answer your questions about finding cheap car insurance in Ann Arbor.
How much is car insurance in Ann Arbor?
Car insurance in Ann Arbor averages $282 per month for full coverage and $150 for liability coverage. While Michigan is one of the most expensive states in the country for auto insurance, Ann Arbor’s rates are more affordable than many other similarly sized cities in the Great Lakes State.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Ann Arbor?
Ann Arbor drivers can find the lowest liability-only car insurance from Auto-Owners, which has an average rate of $53 per month for liability-only insurance in the city. USAA and Chubb also offer cheap liability insurance for Ann Arbor drivers, with average monthly rates of $54 and $58, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Ann Arbor?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high auto claims satisfaction, Auto-Owners Insurance is one of the top insurers in Ann Arbor. The average cost of car insurance from Auto-Owners in Michigan is $66 per month for liability coverage and $111 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurance companies include USAA and Chubb. These insurers have been recognized for their customer service, discounts offered, and coverage options available.
Why does Michigan have such high car insurance?
Michigan’s car insurance rates are high for a number of reasons, the first of which is its place as a no-fault state. In addition, Michigan can also have severe winters and has many communities with high crime rates that can increase the cost of car insurance in the state.
What’s the bare minimum for car insurance in Michigan?
In order to drive legally in Michigan, you must carry liability coverage that includes personal injury protection, property protection insurance, and residual bodily injury and property damage liability. These last two clauses must amount to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident (outside of Michigan) in property damage liability.
Can Michigan insurance companies consider your credit history?
No. As of July 2, 2020, Michigan now legally prohibits insurers from using your credit-based insurance score to set your auto insurance rates. This makes Michigan one of only six states in the country that don’t allow insurers to use credit scores to set auto insurance premium rates.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
