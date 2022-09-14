Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Having incidents on your driving record typically increases your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean record pay because insurance companies see you as a higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

On average, Baltimore drivers with a past incident on their record pay $371 per month for liability insurance and $417 for full coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you’ll likely end up facing an increase in car insurance rates, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many you’ve gotten before.

The following table shows the cheapest car insurance options available in Baltimore for drivers with a speeding ticket. Liability insurance for Baltimore drivers with a past speeding ticket costs $370 per month on average.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 158 194 Safeco 159 212 GEICO 188 230 Liberty Mutual 200 265 State Farm 203 245 Erie 230 311 Elephant 245 303 Progressive 245 313 Travelers 275 343 CSAA 279 355 Direct Auto 291 368 Nationwide 342 423 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Finding affordable car insurance after an at-fault accident can be tough. Insurers see you as higher risk than before the accident, and many will increase your rates significantly to account for the extra risk. On average, Baltimore drivers with a past accident pay $380 per month for liability insurance.

Here are the best cheap car insurance options for Baltimore drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 204 204 Safeco 224 224 GEICO 242 242 State Farm 258 258 Liberty Mutual 277 277 Elephant 319 319 Erie 319 319 Progressive 328 328 Travelers 359 359 CSAA 380 380 Direct Auto 388 388 Nationwide 444 444 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a costly mistake that affects your car insurance rates for years. If you’re convicted of a DUI, your current insurance company might decline to renew your policy, and finding a cheap replacement policy can be difficult.

Drivers with a past DUI in Baltimore pay $437 per month for liability insurance. The following insurance companies offer the most competitive rates for Maryland drivers with a DUI.