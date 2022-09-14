Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance in Baltimore — the largest city in Maryland — costs $283 per month for liability insurance. This is significantly higher than the Maryland state average of $173 for liability and the national average of $104.
Baltimore is a densely populated city of about 570,000 people. This high population density can lead to more car accidents, so insurance companies typically charge higher rates to drivers in Charm City to account for the increased risk.
If you’re looking for cheap Baltimore car insurance, it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes from different insurers to find the right fit.
Datos Breves
USAA, Safeco, and GEICO have the cheapest liability insurance in Baltimore on average.
On average, Baltimore drivers pay $417 per month for full-coverage insurance, which is higher than the Maryland state average of $302.
About 15.1% of Maryland drivers are uninsured, according to estimates from the Insurance Information Institute.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Baltimore
With so many companies offering different coverages and prices, knowing which policy is best for you can be difficult. The company with the cheapest average rates may not have the specific coverages you need.
USAA is the best for active military members, veterans, and their families, offering exclusive coverage with unique discounts and perks. GEICO is one of the cheapest insurers in Baltimore and is available to more than just military-affiliated drivers. State Farm is one of the best all-around options, offering a variety of coverages and discounts to drivers of all types.
Below are the top three insurers for different types of drivers in Baltimore. The rates below reflect statewide average insurance costs in Maryland.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
USAA
4.5
$154
$105
Military members
GEICO
4.2
$183
$125
Affordable rates
State Farm
4.5
$199
$135
Teen drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$158/mo
Full Coverage
$227/mo
USAA offers insurance and a variety of financial products for veterans, military members, and their families. If you’re eligible for USAA auto insurance, you can enjoy highly rated customer service and military-centric perks.
Ventajas
Usage-based insurance (UBI) available in Maryland
Bundling discounts
Contras
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Bundling discounts not available for UBI insurance policies
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$188/mo
Full Coverage
$269/mo
Boasting some of the lowest auto insurance premiums in the city, GEICO is best for drivers looking for coverage and affordability.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$203/mo
Full Coverage
$291/mo
State Farm offers some of Baltimore’s lowest auto premiums, even if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on your record. It’s also one of the largest insurance companies in the country by market share.
Ventajas
Competitive pricing, with many available discounts
Personalized service from a network of local agents
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Baltimore
Auto insurance companies base their rates on several factors, including your age; the year, make, and model of your vehicle; the policyholder’s credit score; and the ZIP code where your car is parked at night.
While some of these factors are outside your control, you can keep your auto insurance rates low by taking the following steps:
Select a higher deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for your comprehensive and collision coverage means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you have a covered claim, but it also means you’ll pay less in premiums. If you can afford to pay your deductible out of pocket, it may be a good way to save money in the long run.
Bundle your home and auto insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts for policyholders who buy two or more policies from them. If you don’t own a home, you may qualify for lower rates when you bundle life insurance, renters, or other insurance products with your auto insurance.
Take advantage of other discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to drivers. You may qualify for a discount for things like installing a car alarm, maintaining good credit, or keeping a clean driving record. Ask your insurance agent about available discounts.
Shop around. Rates vary from company to company — even for the same coverage, location, and circumstances. Shopping for coverage with multiple different companies is a good way to find the best rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Baltimore: USAA
Liability-only car insurance covers the cost of damages to other vehicles, pedestrians, and property caused by the insured driver but not damage to the driver’s own vehicle.[2]
Liability-only coverage is cheaper than full-coverage auto insurance, so you may be interested in one of these policies if you have an older model car that isn’t worth a lot. On average, Baltimore drivers pay $283 per month for liability insurance.
The table below shows the companies offering the cheapest liability-only policies in Baltimore.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
158
Safeco
159
GEICO
188
Midvale Home & Auto
197
Liberty Mutual
200
State Farm
203
Erie
230
Elephant
245
Progressive
245
Travelers
275
CSAA
279
Direct Auto
291
Nationwide
342
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Baltimore: USAA
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability coverage, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision and comprehensive coverage protect your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident or another covered incident, such as vandalism, weather, and theft.
The table below shows the insurance companies offering the cheapest full-coverage policies in Baltimore. The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Baltimore is $417 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
227
Safeco
245
GEICO
269
State Farm
291
Erie
330
Liberty Mutual
336
Midvale Home & Auto
336
Progressive
352
CSAA
370
Elephant
382
Travelers
394
Direct Auto
409
Nationwide
455
Car insurance requirements in Maryland
Drivers in Maryland must show proof of insurance to register their vehicles. All drivers must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage purchased from an insurance company that’s licensed to do business in Maryland. The table below shows the minimum coverages you’ll need to carry to drive legally.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000
Uninsured/underinsured bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability
$15,000
You may want to consider carrying more than the minimum required insurance coverage. Some optional insurance products to consider include:
Collision coverage
This reimburses you for damage to your own vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
This reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, hail, etc.
Medical payments coverage
This covers healthcare costs if you or your passengers get injured in an accident.
Glass coverage
This coverage pays to repair or replace your windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.
Gap insurance
This pays the difference between the fair market value of your vehicle and what you owe on your auto loan if it’s stolen or totaled in an accident.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Having incidents on your driving record typically increases your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean record pay because insurance companies see you as a higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.
On average, Baltimore drivers with a past incident on their record pay $371 per month for liability insurance and $417 for full coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you’ll likely end up facing an increase in car insurance rates, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many you’ve gotten before.
The following table shows the cheapest car insurance options available in Baltimore for drivers with a speeding ticket. Liability insurance for Baltimore drivers with a past speeding ticket costs $370 per month on average.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
158
194
Safeco
159
212
GEICO
188
230
Liberty Mutual
200
265
State Farm
203
245
Erie
230
311
Elephant
245
303
Progressive
245
313
Travelers
275
343
CSAA
279
355
Direct Auto
291
368
Nationwide
342
423
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Finding affordable car insurance after an at-fault accident can be tough. Insurers see you as higher risk than before the accident, and many will increase your rates significantly to account for the extra risk. On average, Baltimore drivers with a past accident pay $380 per month for liability insurance.
Here are the best cheap car insurance options for Baltimore drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
204
204
Safeco
224
224
GEICO
242
242
State Farm
258
258
Liberty Mutual
277
277
Elephant
319
319
Erie
319
319
Progressive
328
328
Travelers
359
359
CSAA
380
380
Direct Auto
388
388
Nationwide
444
444
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a costly mistake that affects your car insurance rates for years. If you’re convicted of a DUI, your current insurance company might decline to renew your policy, and finding a cheap replacement policy can be difficult.
Drivers with a past DUI in Baltimore pay $437 per month for liability insurance. The following insurance companies offer the most competitive rates for Maryland drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
158
244
Safeco
159
246
GEICO
188
291
Liberty Mutual
200
309
State Farm
203
314
Erie
230
324
Elephant
245
379
Progressive
245
379
Travelers
275
425
CSAA
279
431
Direct Auto
291
450
Nationwide
342
529
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that drivers 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile driven than middle-aged drivers. As a result, insurance companies tend to increase rates once drivers reach around age 70.[5]
The insurance companies below offer some of the most competitive monthly rates for senior drivers in Baltimore. Senior drivers in Baltimore pay $213 per month for liability insurance and $314 for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
121
173
Safeco
130
200
GEICO
142
204
State Farm
150
215
Liberty Mutual
157
264
Erie
167
240
Progressive
169
242
Elephant
185
288
CSAA
205
272
Travelers
207
297
Direct Auto
215
302
Nationwide
246
327
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Many car insurance companies charge higher rates for teen drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel.[6] Insurers consider them high risk and charge much higher rates to account for that extra risk. You can still find ways to save on car insurance policies for teens, though.
Teens can keep rates low by staying on their parents’ policy as long as possible and taking advantage of offerings, such as discounts for good students or taking a defensive driving course.
On average, teen drivers in Baltimore pay $435 per month for liability and $641 for full coverage. Compare the cheapest car insurance companies for teenage drivers in Baltimore below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
243
348
Safeco
265
409
GEICO
274
393
Liberty Mutual
314
527
State Farm
324
464
Elephant
377
587
Erie
393
563
Progressive
411
591
CSAA
437
579
Travelers
463
664
Direct Auto
496
698
Nationwide
545
726
Baltimore car insurance quotes by credit tier
Maryland allows car insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score when determining your premiums.[7] Insurance companies view drivers with a poor credit history as riskier and more likely to file claims than drivers with a good or excellent credit history. This means drivers with low credit often pay higher rates than people with higher credit scores.
The table below shows the average monthly rates in Baltimore for each credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Baltimore?
Car insurance is more expensive in Baltimore than the national average for states in the U.S. — and even other cities in Maryland — due to a couple primary factors:
Population density: Baltimore has a large population, which means there are a lot of cars on the road, and drivers are at greater risk of being involved in an accident.
Location: Urban areas have higher crime rates, so insurance companies increase rates to offset the risk of cars being stolen or vandalized.[8]
With an average liability insurance rate of $283 per month and a full-coverage rate of $417, it costs significantly more to insure a vehicle in Baltimore than most other cities in Maryland.
More cities in Maryland
To help compare the cost of car insurance amongst several popular cities in Maryland, consider the table below. It shows the average monthly premium for full-coverage policies in several Maryland cities. See how Baltimore’s rates stack up against other major cities in the state.
Baltimore car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Baltimore.
How much is car insurance in Baltimore?
Baltimore drivers pay an average of $417 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $283 for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Baltimore?
With an average liability insurance rate of $158 per month, USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Baltimore. Safeco and GEICO also have cheap coverage, with respective average rates of $159 and $188 per month. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
What are the best car insurance companies in Baltimore?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), GEICO is the best car insurance company in Baltimore. The average cost of car insurance from GEICO in Maryland is $125 per month for liability insurance and $183 for full coverage. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Baltimore insurers include State Farm and USAA.
Why is car insurance so expensive in Baltimore?
Car insurance is so expensive in Baltimore primarily due to its population density and high crime rates. Insurers see these risk factors and consider them likely to increase the chances that you’ll need to file an insurance claim. To account for this increased risk, car insurance companies in Baltimore charge higher premiums than many other Maryland cities.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.