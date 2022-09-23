Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The state average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $156 per month for liability insurance and $311 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which is much higher than the national average of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage.
Louisiana ranked as the least affordable state for car insurance in the country in 2021, based on the ratio of car insurance expenses and median household income.[1] Car insurance may cost more in Louisiana than in other states due to high risks of property damage related to severe weather during hurricane season.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Louisiana, including average costs.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest car insurance companies for Louisiana drivers on average.
The average Louisiana resident spends about 3% of their annual income on car insurance, which is twice as high as the average U.S. resident.
Residents of the Metairie neighborhood in the greater New Orleans metropolitan area pay the highest monthly car insurance rates in the state, at $193 for liability and $371 for full coverage, respectively.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana?
Louisiana state law requires all drivers to purchase the minimum liability auto insurance coverage for bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, which pays for any damage and injury you cause another driver while behind the wheel, up to the liability limits of your policy.[2] It doesn’t protect your vehicle or cover your medical expenses.
A full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive and collision coverages, protects your car against damage from other vehicles, objects, and severe weather. The state doesn’t require it, but lenders typically require it if you finance your car.[3]
Insurers often price policies differently depending on various factors, making it important to collect car insurance quotes from multiple companies. The following table shows average quotes from the best car insurance companies in Louisiana.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
75
122
USAA
95
153
Allstate
122
198
GEICO
123
198
Direct Auto
131
224
Progressive
146
235
Clearcover
150
241
The General
161
287
Liberty Mutual
185
280
Midvale Home & Auto
224
309
Bristol West
240
421
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by city
Louisiana auto insurance rates vary depending on where you live due to variations in crime rates, population density, and more. The largest cities in Louisiana, like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, tend to have higher rates of collisions and auto theft than less densely populated areas. Auto insurance rates can even vary by ZIP code.
Rural drivers don’t face quite as many insurance risks, but they can face different types of challenges like longer work commutes that increase the risk of an accident due to more time spent on the road.
Here are average car insurance quotes by city and coverage level in Louisiana.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by age
Your age affects insurance costs. Teen drivers in Louisiana pay higher insurance costs than all other age groups due to limited driving experience and risky driving behaviors. Between the ages of 30 and 69, most drivers pay rates that decrease with age. However, car insurance costs start to increase for senior drivers older than 70 due to aging-related risk factors.[4]
The good news is young drivers can take action to lower the cost of car insurance. Many insurers offer an abundance of discount options for earning good grades, leaving your car at home while you attend college far away, or taking defensive driving courses. Purchasing a car with higher safety ratings and joining your parents’ policy can also help.
Here are the average monthly car insurance costs by age in Louisiana.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Louisiana
Alongside age, insurance companies pay attention to gender — especially for drivers younger than 25. For example, teenage males are more high-risk on the road than teenage females, so insurers charge males higher rates. The cost difference by gender decreases with age, with costs balancing out for men and women older than 35.
Here are the average costs of car insurance for men and women in Louisiana by age.
Age
Male
Female
16
$633
$518
35
$302
$273
50
$232
$223
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Louisiana
One of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance cost is your driving record. Drivers with a past speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI generally pay higher rates than people with clean records.
Louisiana drivers with a past incident pay $330 per month for car insurance, on average. Depending on the severity and frequency of these incidents, it can even be difficult to find insurance at all.
Here are average car insurance quotes by driving record in Louisiana.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status might not seem important when it comes to finding the cheapest car insurance rates, but insurers consider it. Statistically speaking, married drivers tend to drive more safely, which leads to lower rates than their single peers. The savings aren’t significant, but it still plays a role.
Here are average car insurance quotes by marital status in Louisiana.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$157
$309
Married
$151
$297
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by credit tier
Insurers can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining car insurance premiums for Louisiana drivers. The majority of car insurance companies view your credit history because research shows that drivers who excel at managing their credit also tend to drive safely. Drivers with good or excellent credit typically earn lower rates than people with poor credit.
The following table shows the average price of car insurance by credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$139
$273
Good
$154
$303
Fair
$169
$333
Poor
$246
$485
Louisiana car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide on the amount of coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Louisiana.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana?
The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $156 per month for a liability-only policy and $311 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy. Louisiana drivers pay an overall average of $233 per month for auto coverage. The cost of your specific car insurance policy will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana, with a liability rate of $75 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the state, with a liability quote of $95. The third-cheapest insurer, Allstate, has a liability rate of $122 per month.
Is car insurance expensive in Louisiana?
Yes. Car insurance costs much more in Louisiana than the national average, with the average resident paying about 3% of their income each month to their car insurance company. Louisiana drivers spend a higher percentage of their income on car insurance than residents of any other state in the country.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Louisiana?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and ample coverage options, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Louisiana. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.
What are the car insurance requirements in Louisiana?
State law requires all Louisiana drivers to purchase a bodily injury liability policy with a minimum coverage limit of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident, as well as property damage liability coverage of at least $25,000 per accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
