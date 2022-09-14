Best car insurance companies in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, Kentucky, has several top insurance companies to choose from. While Travelers is the best option overall, the ideal choice for you depends on your situation and specific needs.

Insurance Company Best For Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. Travelers Overall N/A 4.3 Progressive Best value $155 4.0 Safeco Most affordable $83 3.7 The General Teen drivers $225 3.4 State Auto Senior drivers N/A 3.8 Liberty Mutual Military members $155 3.8 Clearcover Rideshare drivers $261 3.1

Best car insurance overall: Travelers

Travelers Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 4.3 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 829 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 106 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 148 /mo Overview Travelers has been in business for more than 165 years. Today, the company sells auto insurance, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new car replacement coverage, and more. Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, student discounts, and more. Travelers has fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. A.M. Best gives the company an A++ for financial strength. Pros and cons Ventajas Accident forgiveness available

Robust coverage selections and discount offerings Contras Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

Reviews Read our Travelers review Verified Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024 Disappointed with the Outcome We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive. Verified Willard - April 13, 2024 No Too expensive. Verified Jeffrey - March 23, 2024 Excellent Fast.

Travelers stands out as the best overall car insurance company. It has an exceptional track record in customer service and industry recognition. The company received a below-average number of complaints, based on National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data, and it’s in the top 10 for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

Thanks to its wide range of coverage options and outstanding customer service, Travelers has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5.

Best cheap car insurance in Bowling Green: Progressive

Progressive Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.9 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 819 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 108 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 162 /mo Overview Although its founding in 1937 makes Progressive comparatively young, it is among the largest car insurers in the U.S. The company offers car, home, renters, commercial, and other types of insurance. Progressive customers can enjoy savings by bundling their car insurance with another type of Progressive policy – typically homeowners or renters. Available discounts range from multi-policy and multi-car discounts, to the Snapshot save driver discount. Progressive has an A.M. Best rating of A+ for financial stability. However, the company has a slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. Pros and cons Ventajas Rewards for good drivers

Numerous coverage options and discounts available Contras Higher-than-expected amount of complaints

Ranked 11 out of 15 companies in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking Reviews Read our Progressive review Verified Sheri - April 23, 2024 Great Price Options I haven't had any issues. Verified Ellis - April 23, 2024 Very Good This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you. Verified Angie - April 22, 2024 Expensive It's getting more expensive every time.

Progressive is one of the best companies for cheap car insurance in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It might not offer the lowest rate, but the company’s blend of affordable and comprehensive coverage makes it an excellent choice for auto insurance that goes beyond the price tag.

With an IQ Score of 4.0, Progressive offers an ideal combination of competitive rates, coverage options, and policyholder perks like special discounts and coupons.

Most affordable car insurance in Bowling Green: Safeco

Safeco Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.8 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 825 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 76 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 137 /mo Overview Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability. Pros and cons Ventajas Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free

Many options for customizing car insurance Contras Limited number of discounts

Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service Reviews Read our Safeco review Verified Gary - April 13, 2024 Excellent A very good auto insurance company. Verified Tammy - April 8, 2024 Bad The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof. Verified Carol - April 6, 2024 It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship. It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

For the budget-conscious driver, Safeco is the best choice. It has the cheapest liability-only rate. The company can pass savings on to its customers because it leverages technology and focuses on essential coverage.

Safeco has a 3.7 IQ Score, making it a solid option for car insurance. But the limited selection of discounts and coverages may disappoint some customers.

Best car insurance in Bowling Green for teen drivers: The General

The General Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.3 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). A Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 239 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 403 /mo Overview Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General is an provides auto insurance to high-risk drivers and those with poor driving records. The company also sells homeowners, renters, life, pet, and other types of insurance. Available discounts include bundling, good student, multiple drivers, and more. The General has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a slightly higher than expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. The company also has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating it’s financially stable. Pros and cons Ventajas Competitively priced options for high-risk drivers or those with violations

SR-22 filing available in most states Contras Not available in all states

Mixed reviews for customer service Reviews Read our The General review Verified Amber - April 22, 2024 Disappointed I was overcharged. Verified Jaime - April 20, 2024 Too expensive It's too expensive for me. Verified Eric - April 20, 2024 No Extremely overpriced.

The General takes the wheel when it comes to teen car insurance. The company specializes in policies for teens and high-risk drivers, offering coverage options that meet their unique needs.

The company has an IQ Score of 3.4 and offers auto rates below the state average cost.

Best car insurance in Bowling Green for senior drivers: State Auto

State Auto Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 4.0 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). A- Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 97 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 159 /mo Overview Founded in 1921, State Auto is now a part of Liberty Mutual. The company sells policies in 33 states, although they don’t specify which ones on their website or Liberty Mutual’s site. State Auto offers three levels of protection with customizable coverages that can include roadside assistance, glass coverage, accident forgiveness, rideshare insurance, and more. Available discounts include one for safe driving (monitored by a telematics app) multiple policies, driver education and safety courses, anti-theft equipment, and for paying in full. State Auto has a slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. Pros and cons Ventajas Ample options for customizing coverages

Numerous discounts available Contras Not available in all states

Online quotes and purchasing not available

State Auto shines as the best car insurance for seniors, offering user-friendly packages catering to various price points and needs. Senior drivers can choose essential benefits with the Standard package or upgrade to Protection Plus or AutoXtended Premier for more options.

With an IQ Score of 3.8, State Auto ranks well for customer satisfaction and affordability. It also offers accident forgiveness and nine distinct discounts to help seniors save on auto coverage.

Best car insurance in Bowling Green for military members: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.8 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 819 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 109 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 201 /mo Overview In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber. Pros and cons Ventajas Wide range of available discounts

Accident forgiveness available Contras Many negative reviews and customer complaints

Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average Reviews Read our Liberty Mutual review Verified Kevin - April 20, 2024 Affordable Rates They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke. Verified Christine - April 20, 2024 I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month. Verified Gregory - April 18, 2024 Changing Carriers!!! Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Liberty Mutual is Insurify’s top choice for military members looking for car insurance. Active, retired, or reserve members of the armed forces can take advantage of the company’s military discount to save on premiums.

Liberty Mutual has an IQ Score of 3.8, demonstrating its financial stability and dedication to personalized coverage and support.

Best car insurance in Bowling Green for rideshare drivers: Clearcover

Clearcover Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.2 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). NR Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 97 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 139 /mo Overview Clearcover is fairly new to the insurance industry, and focuses on a tech-centric approach to customer service. Prospective customers can get a quote online, and current policyholders can access their coverages, make changes, make payments, file claims and more through the company’s mobile app. Clearcover offers traditional liability-only and full-coverage car insurance policies, as well as optional coverages like roadside assistance and alternate transport coverage. A.M. Best has not yet rated the company, but Clearcover gets mixed reviews from customers and has a higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. Pros and cons Ventajas Mobile app makes it convenient to file claims

Fast claims payment (as little as seven minutes, the company claims) Contras Only sells auto insurance, so no bundling discount is available

Not available in all states Reviews Read our Clearcover review Verified Joshua - April 14, 2024 Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down. Verified Linda - April 7, 2024 No The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior. Verified Larry - February 9, 2024 Excellent No problems.

Clearcover provides convenient access to rideshare insurance. Rideshare drivers can easily add a rideshare endorsement to their policy through the Clearcover app or by contacting customer service.

But it’s important to note that rideshare coverage applies exclusively during period 1 driving, when the rideshare app is on but no ride has been accepted.