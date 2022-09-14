Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Bowling Green, Kentucky (2024)
When searching for car insurance in Bowling Green, it’s important to consider factors such as affordable premiums, quick claims processing, and a reputation for fair and transparent practices to ensure peace of mind on the road.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Owning a car in Bowling Green, Kentucky, means paying for car insurance, which can be expensive. An average full-coverage policy costs $280 a month, which is slightly more than the national average of $253. Although balancing cost-effectiveness with high-quality coverage can be challenging, it’s not impossible.
Each driver’s situation is unique, and the best choice for you depends on various factors, including coverage options, customer service, financial stability, and the quality of claims handling.
Datos Breves
Drivers in Bowling Green, Kentucky, pay nearly 11% more for full-coverage car insurance than the national average.
At $83 per month, Safeco offers the cheapest liability-only coverage in Bowling Green.
The best way to find a policy that meets your budget and coverage needs is to compare quotes from at least three different insurers.
Best car insurance companies in Bowling Green
Bowling Green, Kentucky, has several top insurance companies to choose from. While Travelers is the best option overall, the ideal choice for you depends on your situation and specific needs.
Insurance Company
Best For
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
IQ Score
Travelers
Overall
N/A
4.3
Progressive
Best value
$155
4.0
Safeco
Most affordable
$83
3.7
The General
Teen drivers
$225
3.4
State Auto
Senior drivers
N/A
3.8
Liberty Mutual
Military members
$155
3.8
Clearcover
Rideshare drivers
$261
3.1
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$106/mo
Full Coverage
$148/mo
Travelers has been in business for more than 165 years. Today, the company sells auto insurance, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new car replacement coverage, and more. Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, student discounts, and more. Travelers has fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. A.M. Best gives the company an A++ for financial strength.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
Travelers stands out as the best overall car insurance company. It has an exceptional track record in customer service and industry recognition. The company received a below-average number of complaints, based on National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data, and it’s in the top 10 for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.
Thanks to its wide range of coverage options and outstanding customer service, Travelers has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5.
Best cheap car insurance in Bowling Green: Progressive
3.9
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$108/mo
Full Coverage
$162/mo
Although its founding in 1937 makes Progressive comparatively young, it is among the largest car insurers in the U.S. The company offers car, home, renters, commercial, and other types of insurance. Progressive customers can enjoy savings by bundling their car insurance with another type of Progressive policy – typically homeowners or renters. Available discounts range from multi-policy and multi-car discounts, to the Snapshot save driver discount. Progressive has an A.M. Best rating of A+ for financial stability. However, the company has a slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Rewards for good drivers
Numerous coverage options and discounts available
Contras
Higher-than-expected amount of complaints
Ranked 11 out of 15 companies in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking
This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified
Expensive
It's getting more expensive every time.
Progressive is one of the best companies for cheap car insurance in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It might not offer the lowest rate, but the company’s blend of affordable and comprehensive coverage makes it an excellent choice for auto insurance that goes beyond the price tag.
With an IQ Score of 4.0, Progressive offers an ideal combination of competitive rates, coverage options, and policyholder perks like special discounts and coupons.
Most affordable car insurance in Bowling Green: Safeco
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$76/mo
Full Coverage
$137/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
For the budget-conscious driver, Safeco is the best choice. It has the cheapest liability-only rate. The company can pass savings on to its customers because it leverages technology and focuses on essential coverage.
Safeco has a 3.7 IQ Score, making it a solid option for car insurance. But the limited selection of discounts and coverages may disappoint some customers.
Best car insurance in Bowling Green for teen drivers: The General
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$239/mo
Full Coverage
$403/mo
Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General is an provides auto insurance to high-risk drivers and those with poor driving records. The company also sells homeowners, renters, life, pet, and other types of insurance. Available discounts include bundling, good student, multiple drivers, and more. The General has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a slightly higher than expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. The company also has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating it’s financially stable.
Ventajas
Competitively priced options for high-risk drivers or those with violations
4.0
A.M. Best
A-
Liability Only
$97/mo
Full Coverage
$159/mo
Founded in 1921, State Auto is now a part of Liberty Mutual. The company sells policies in 33 states, although they don’t specify which ones on their website or Liberty Mutual’s site. State Auto offers three levels of protection with customizable coverages that can include roadside assistance, glass coverage, accident forgiveness, rideshare insurance, and more. Available discounts include one for safe driving (monitored by a telematics app) multiple policies, driver education and safety courses, anti-theft equipment, and for paying in full. State Auto has a slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Ample options for customizing coverages
Numerous discounts available
Contras
Not available in all states
Online quotes and purchasing not available
State Auto shines as the best car insurance for seniors, offering user-friendly packages catering to various price points and needs. Senior drivers can choose essential benefits with the Standard package or upgrade to Protection Plus or AutoXtended Premier for more options.
With an IQ Score of 3.8, State Auto ranks well for customer satisfaction and affordability. It also offers accident forgiveness and nine distinct discounts to help seniors save on auto coverage.
Best car insurance in Bowling Green for military members: Liberty Mutual
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$109/mo
Full Coverage
$201/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
Liberty Mutual is Insurify’s top choice for military members looking for car insurance. Active, retired, or reserve members of the armed forces can take advantage of the company’s military discount to save on premiums.
Liberty Mutual has an IQ Score of 3.8, demonstrating its financial stability and dedication to personalized coverage and support.
Best car insurance in Bowling Green for rideshare drivers: Clearcover
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$97/mo
Full Coverage
$139/mo
Clearcover is fairly new to the insurance industry, and focuses on a tech-centric approach to customer service. Prospective customers can get a quote online, and current policyholders can access their coverages, make changes, make payments, file claims and more through the company’s mobile app. Clearcover offers traditional liability-only and full-coverage car insurance policies, as well as optional coverages like roadside assistance and alternate transport coverage. A.M. Best has not yet rated the company, but Clearcover gets mixed reviews from customers and has a higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Mobile app makes it convenient to file claims
Fast claims payment (as little as seven minutes, the company claims)
Contras
Only sells auto insurance, so no bundling discount is available
They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified
No
The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified
Excellent
No problems.
Clearcover provides convenient access to rideshare insurance. Rideshare drivers can easily add a rideshare endorsement to their policy through the Clearcover app or by contacting customer service.
But it’s important to note that rideshare coverage applies exclusively during period 1 driving, when the rideshare app is on but no ride has been accepted.
How to shop for the best car insurance in Bowling Green
Shopping for car insurance isn’t complicated, but it does require a bit of precision. It’s a little like putting together a puzzle. You need to find the right pieces that fit together �— coverage that meets your needs, deductibles that match your budget, and policy limits that provide enough protection.
To get the whole picture, follow these steps:
Figure out your coverage needs. Consider your driving habits, vehicle value, and coverage options you can’t live without, like roadside assistance or rideshare coverage.
Look at different insurance companies. Many companies offer auto insurance in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but they’re not all created equal. Check their financial stability, customer satisfaction ratings, and the range of services they offer.
Compare quotes. Don’t settle for the first offer that comes your way. Shop around by getting quotes from at least three insurers to compare prices and coverage options.
Ask about discounts. Car insurance discounts vary from one company to the next. Ask about discounts to get the best price. A safe driver discount, multi-policy discount, or a discount for your vehicle’s safety features are common ways to save.
Review policy terms and conditions. Don’t sign on the dotted line until you’ve read the fine print. Check the deductibles, coverage limits, and exclusions. You need a policy that covers you when life throws a curveball.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Bowling Green
Insurance companies consider many factors when giving you a quote. Your driving history plays a significant role, with lower premiums often going to drivers with clean records, no accidents, and no traffic violations. Vehicle type, coverage options, and the number of miles you drive each year also affect your rates.
To find cheap car insurance in Bowling Green, KY, follow these tips:[1]
Shop around. Different companies may offer varying rates, so comparing quotes from multiple insurers and exploring your options is important.
Bundle your coverage. If you have home or renters insurance, bundle your car insurance with those policies. You can usually qualify for a steep discount when buying multiple policies from the same insurer.
Maintain a good credit score. Kentucky insurers can use your credit score as a factor in quoting your car insurance coverage.[2] Improving your credit can lead to lower premiums.
Review your coverage often. Over time, your insurance needs will change, so make sure you have the coverage you need. Additionally, you might be able to reduce your premiums by dropping unnecessary coverage or adjusting your deductible.
It’s also helpful to ask about discounts. “Many insurers offer discounts for having multiple policies with them (such as home and auto insurance) or having good driving records,” says Linda Chavez, founder and CEO of Seniors Life Insurance Finder. “Additionally, some companies may offer loyalty discounts for long-term customers or those who pay their premiums in full.”
Liability-only vs. full-coverage insurance in Bowling Green
In Bowling Green, like most areas across the U.S., drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability auto insurance.[3] Liability pays for medical expenses and property damage you might cause to another person.
You might choose liability-only insurance if you’re on a tight budget, own an older vehicle, or don’t drive much. However, full coverage can give you more protection.
Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage. In addition to covering the other person, it pays to repair or replace your car after an accident and covers theft, vandalism, fire, and natural disasters. If you have a new or valuable vehicle, or want more protection, a full-coverage policy makes sense. Your lender may also require full coverage if you’re financing your vehicle.
Here’s a snapshot of the cheapest auto insurance in Kentucky by policy type. Travelers has the cheapest full coverage, but Safeco offers the most affordable liability-only option. Clearcover charges 214% more for liability coverage than Safeco. However, while it has low rates for liability insurance, Safeco’s full-coverage cost is 218% higher.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
$83
$264
Progressive
$155
$193
Liberty Mutual
$155
$256
Bristol West
$217
$293
The General
$225
$374
Clearcover
$261
$237
Travelers
N/A
$188
State Auto
N/A
$216
Midvale Home & Auto
N/A
$352
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Kentucky car insurance rates by driving and accident history
The impact can vary depending on the insurance company’s guidelines and policies. The negative effects on your insurance rates can gradually decrease as your driving record improves, resulting in lower rates.
Here’s a look at average monthly quotes for the cheapest car insurance in Kentucky based on driving and accident history.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
At-Fault Accident
With a DUI
Speeding Ticket
Travelers
$188
$268
$374
$252
Progressive
$193
$276
$385
$259
State Auto
$216
$308
$429
$289
Clearcover
$237
$339
$472
$318
Liberty Mutual
$256
$366
$509
$343
Safeco
$264
$377
$525
$354
Bristol West
$293
$419
$583
$393
Midvale Home & Auto
$352
$504
$701
$472
The General
$374
$535
$744
$501
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Bowling Green car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Kentucky, insurance companies can use credit scores as a factor when determining rates. But they can’t use your score as the only factor when deciding to cancel or not renew your policy.
Age plays a major role in car insurance costs, particularly for younger drivers. Teens pay 111% more for auto insurance than drivers in their 30s because they have less experience behind the wheel and get into more accidents.[5] Drivers younger than 25 get a slight cost reduction, but motorists in their 40s pay the lowest rates in Bowling Green.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Bowling Green?
Bowling Green’s average car insurance rate is $280, only slightly higher than the national average of $253. However, premiums can be vastly different from one ZIP code to the next.
Owensboro and Lexington drivers pay cheaper rates overall than Bowling Green. Meanwhile, drivers in Louisville spend an average of 49% more for the same type of coverage.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Bowling Green
Owensboro
$155
-16%
Lexington
$199
-2%
Louisville
$321
49%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Bowling Green
Fort Smith
$148
-47%
Albany
$188
-33%
Augusta
$200
-29%
Dallas
$202
-28%
Myrtle Beach
$202
-28%
Pensacola
$249
-11%
Syracuse
$268
-4%
Bronx
$591
+111%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find local Bowling Green agents
Bowling Green car insurance FAQs
Shopping for car insurance doesn’t have to be a time-consuming process. Here’s some additional information that may help as you research your insurance options in Bowling Green.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Bowling Green?
Safeco has the lowest average rates for liability-only coverage in Bowling Green, KY, at $83, while Progressive and Liberty Mutual also offer competitive rates, at $155. Travelers and Progressive are usually the most affordable options for drivers with speeding tickets or accidents.
What are Kentucky minimum car insurance requirements?
Vehicle owners in Kentucky must have minimum liability car insurance that includes bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person ($50,000 per accident) and property damage coverage of $25,000. It’s also possible to meet the requirements with a policy that has a single limit of $60,000.
What are the best car insurance companies in Bowling Green?
Travelers is the best car insurance company overall in Bowling Green, KY. It has a 4.3 IQ Score, indicating affordable rates, and has a solid financial stability from A.M. Best. It also earned a spot on J.D. Power’s overall customer satisfaction list.
Safeco and Progressive also rank highly in Bowling Green, offering low premiums, quality coverage, and high IQ Scores.
Is Kentucky a no-fault state?
Yes. Kentucky is a no-fault state for car insurance, but drivers can opt out of no-fault coverage.[6]
If you have no-fault coverage, your own policy pays for medical expenses and other losses regardless of who caused the accident. If you opt out, you may pay higher liability insurance rates because other drivers can sue you if you’re at fault for an accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
