Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Cedar Rapids is $123 per month. This is close to Iowa’s overall average car insurance rate, which is $112 per month.
Cedar Rapids has cheaper average insurance prices than the overall national average of $158 per month. These cheaper rates could be because the state has fewer cars on the road, as Iowa is one of the least densely populated states in the country.[1] Iowa’s fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled is also lower than the national average.[2]
Datos Breves
The average cost of liability-only coverage in Cedar Rapids is $70 per month.
Full-coverage insurance in Cedar Rapids costs an average of $175 per month.
Car insurance companies in Iowa can use your credit history when determining premiums.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Cedar Rapids
Auto insurance costs vary based on each driver’s unique situation, including factors like ZIP code, driving history, vehicle, age, and more.
Some drivers can get cheaper coverage from one particular insurer, while others would do better with a different company. Still, some insurers are known for generally offering affordable policies in Cedar Rapids. Here are some of the best car insurers in the area.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$47
$23
Military members and veterans
Farmers
3.8
$66
$32
Students
The General
3.3
$200
$89
Drivers with a DUI
Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$51/mo
USAA provides affordable coverage for active-duty members of the military, which could include the 8,347 veterans who call Cedar Rapids their home. USAA’s rates are generally affordable in Iowa, compared to other car insurance companies.
USAA has excellent AM Best financial strength ratings and received an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region.
3.8
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$35/mo
Full Coverage
$72/mo
Cedar Rapids is home to Mount Mercy University and Kirkwood Community College. The area’s large student population will appreciate that Farmers offers various discount opportunities for young people, including for earning good grades, being a young driver, and using a shared family vehicle.
Ventajas
Student-specific discounts available
Bundling available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
It's too expensive. The rates increased by roughly $700.00 this year. I would not recommend it based on these rates.
Maria - April 21, 2024
Maria - April 21, 2024
Verified
No
I have had good experiences with other insurance companies I've been with before. I came to Farmers because they bought the insurance company I was with at that time.
Virginia M - April 20, 2024
Virginia M - April 20, 2024
Verified
High Rates for Good Drivers
The experience with the agent was excellent, but the rates are terrible. I am 91 years old and I've never had a ticket for speeding or drunk driving. The only claim I ever had was when a deer ran into me in Minnesota. In Minnesota, that is not considered a chargeable accident against the driver. Currently, your rates are so high. Almost $200 a month is too much considering my good record and minimal driving. I have tried everything I can think of to find something cheaper. The office staff is great and I hate to leave them, but I have to find something more affordable. If I had a bad record, that $200 amount per month would be acceptable.
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$97/mo
Full Coverage
$214/mo
Iowa reported 446 DUI arrests in 2021. Drivers with a DUI on their record face higher insurance costs because of the increased risk that they’ll file an insurance claim. However, The General offers affordable insurance in Cedar Rapids for drivers with a poor driving record and who need to file an SR-22 certificate.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cedar Rapids
Driving history, location, and many other factors can affect which insurance company offers you the cheapest coverage. To make sure you pay the lowest rates possible for your situation, follow these tips:
Get quotes. Since premium costs vary by auto insurer, it’s helpful to compare prices from several different companies. An independent insurance agent can shop for policies for you, or you can use a quote-comparison tool to look at multiple quotes at once.
Increase your deductible. A deductible is what you pay up front before your insurance covers the rest. A policy with a higher deductible comes at a lower cost, although you'll have to pay more out of pocket when you file a claim.
Look for discounts. You can get discounts for bundling coverage, as well as for other specific things, such as having a safe driving record. Take advantage of any opportunities for saving that you might be eligible for.
Increase your credit score. With some limitations, insurers are allowed to consider credit history when setting insurance premiums.[3] As a result, increasing your score could help reduce your rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cedar Rapids: Auto-Owners
The cheapest liability car insurance in Cedar Rapids comes from Auto-Owners, with a rate of $23 per month. Liability car insurance provides coverage when you’re at fault for an accident and covers damages and injuries you cause to others. Liability insurance doesn’t cover your own injuries or damages, just legal fees and liabilities you owe to others.
These companies in Cedar Rapids offer some of the lowest average car insurance quotes for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
23
USAA
25
GEICO
27
American Family
28
Allstate
30
Farmers
35
Safeco
41
Nationwide
47
Travelers
47
Progressive
56
Dairyland
57
Bristol West
63
Midvale Home & Auto
63
Direct Auto
70
Liberty Mutual
70
The General
97
Foremost
104
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cedar Rapids: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage auto insurance provides much more coverage than a liability-only policy.
In addition to liability coverage, full coverage also includes collision and comprehensive coverages. Collision coverage pays for your own property damages in an accident, and comprehensive coverage pays for your damage from non-collision events, like fires and floods.
The average cost of a full-coverage policy in Cedar Rapids is $175 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
48
USAA
51
GEICO
56
American Family
59
Allstate
63
Farmers
72
Travelers
96
Nationwide
98
Safeco
98
Midvale Home & Auto
112
Progressive
113
Direct Auto
138
State Auto
151
Dairyland
164
Liberty Mutual
200
Bristol West
210
The General
214
Foremost
222
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Iowa
Iowa requires all drivers to meet the following minimum coverage requirements:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
However, these minimum coverage requirements are just that: minimums. You may consider purchasing additional coverages to boost your protection on the road. Look into coverage options like the following:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages and repairs when you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages and losses in non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, weather events, falling objects, and more.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap coverage pays for the difference between your loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Rental car reimbursement
This pays for a rental car for you to drive while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs after a claim.
Roadside assistance
This kicks in when your car breaks down on the side of the road and you need a tow, tire change, or battery jump-start.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you’re ticketed, arrested, or in an accident, expect to pay more for coverage because insurers think you’re more likely to file a claim. For example, a DUI alone can double your car insurance rates in Iowa with some insurers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Insurance companies consider speeding tickets to be a result of high-risk driving behavior. In Linn County, authorities issued more than 4,600 speeding tickets in 2021.[5] After a speeding ticket, car insurance costs an average of $180 per month in Cedar Rapids.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
23
31
USAA
25
33
GEICO
27
35
American Family
28
37
Allstate
30
39
Farmers
35
46
Safeco
41
58
Nationwide
47
62
Travelers
47
62
Progressive
56
76
Dairyland
57
77
Bristol West
63
84
Direct Auto
70
94
Liberty Mutual
70
98
The General
97
131
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident results in higher premiums for many reasons. You could lose good driver discounts, and insurers view you as a high-risk driver, which can increase premiums. While some insurers offer accident forgiveness for small accidents, rates increase by 26% on average after an at-fault accident.
Cedar Rapids drivers pay an average of $193 per month with an at-fault accident on their record. You can also check the table below to find other affordable options for insurance in Cedar Rapids after an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
23
33
USAA
25
35
GEICO
27
38
American Family
28
39
Allstate
30
42
Farmers
35
49
Safeco
41
62
Nationwide
47
66
Travelers
47
67
Progressive
56
81
Dairyland
57
82
Bristol West
63
88
Direct Auto
70
101
Liberty Mutual
70
105
The General
97
140
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
DUIs can stay on your driving record for several years and will cause insurance rates to increase because there’s a greater risk of accidents with this type of driving behavior. Plus, you may have to file SR-22 insurancewith the state after a DUI conviction to restore your driving privileges. In Cedar Rapids, drivers pay an average of $218 per month for insurance when they have a DUI on their record.
The table below includes some of the cheapest insurers for drivers in Cedar Rapids with a DUI on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
23
38
USAA
25
42
GEICO
27
45
American Family
28
46
Allstate
30
50
Farmers
35
58
Safeco
41
68
Nationwide
47
78
Travelers
47
78
Progressive
56
93
Dairyland
57
95
Bristol West
63
105
Direct Auto
70
116
Liberty Mutual
70
116
The General
97
161
Foremost
104
173
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Older drivers often have impairments that can affect their driving abilities, such as medical issues or delayed reaction times due to advanced age.[6] As a result, while insurance premiums decrease in middle age, they begin increasing again around age 70.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers is $77 per month. But some insurers provide more affordable coverage for seniors than others. The table below shows other cheap insurance options for seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
16
33
USAA
17
36
American Family
19
41
GEICO
19
39
Allstate
21
45
Farmers
24
49
Nationwide
31
64
Safeco
31
74
Travelers
32
66
Progressive
35
70
Dairyland
40
116
Bristol West
44
148
Direct Auto
47
93
Liberty Mutual
50
144
The General
70
154
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers typically pay much more than older drivers for insurance coverage. Teens cost more to insure because they face the highest accident risks of any demographic. They don’t have a lot of experience behind the wheel, and due to underdeveloped brains and peer pressure, they may take on unnecessary risks that increase the likelihood of an accident.[7]
Teens and young adults pay an average of $206 per month for car insurance in Cedar Rapids. While insurers generally charge higher premiums for teen drivers, some companies have more affordable rates than others. Check out the table below for the cheapest insurance companies for teen drivers in Cedar Rapids.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
37
78
USAA
40
82
GEICO
41
85
American Family
46
97
Allstate
51
108
Farmers
59
122
Safeco
71
170
Nationwide
78
163
Travelers
82
168
Dairyland
90
258
Progressive
98
197
Bristol West
102
339
Liberty Mutual
115
327
Direct Auto
124
245
The General
150
332
Foremost
180
385
Here are average car insurance quotes in Cedar Rapids based on credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Cedar Rapids?
Car insurance in Cedar Rapids is very similar to the state average cost of car insurance. The Cedar Rapids average rate is $123 per month, while the state average is $112.
In general, car insurance isn’t more expensive in Cedar Rapids compared to other Iowa cities, including Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City. Several of these cities, including Council Bluffs, Davenport, and Sioux City, sit near the state border and may have more out-of-town traffic that increases collision risks and drives up insurance costs.
More cities in Iowa
Here’s how average car insurance costs in Cedar Rapids compare to other Iowa cities’ rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Cedar Rapids is $70 per month for liability insurance and $175 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Cedar Rapids?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Cedar Rapids, with liability-only rates of $23, $25, and $27 per month, respectively. However, what’s the cheapest for your neighbor or friend may not be the cheapest company for you, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find one that offers you the lowest price for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cedar Rapids?
Some of the best car insurance companies that Insurify identified in Cedar Rapids are USAA, Farmers, and The General. These companies cater to specific drivers and can help people find the coverage they need for unique situations, such as military deployment or SR-22 filing.
What is the minimum car insurance in Iowa?
Iowa requires drivers to carry 20/40/15 minimum limits. This translates to $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[4]
Is Iowa a no-fault state?
No. Iowa follows a fault-based system for car insurance. This means that after an accident, drivers can file claims with the at-fault driver’s insurance company for compensation for injuries and property damage.[8]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
