Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record can increase your car insurance premiums considerably, depending on the offense. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents all go on your driving record, which insurance companies consider when setting rates.

If you’re ticketed, arrested, or in an accident, expect to pay more for coverage because insurers think you’re more likely to file a claim. For example, a DUI alone can double your car insurance rates in Iowa with some insurers.

Shop for Car Insurance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Liability rates start at $30 per month for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Insurance companies consider speeding tickets to be a result of high-risk driving behavior. In Linn County, authorities issued more than 4,600 speeding tickets in 2021.[5] After a speeding ticket, car insurance costs an average of $180 per month in Cedar Rapids.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 23 31 USAA 25 33 GEICO 27 35 American Family 28 37 Allstate 30 39 Farmers 35 46 Safeco 41 58 Nationwide 47 62 Travelers 47 62 Progressive 56 76 Dairyland 57 77 Bristol West 63 84 Direct Auto 70 94 Liberty Mutual 70 98 The General 97 131 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident results in higher premiums for many reasons. You could lose good driver discounts, and insurers view you as a high-risk driver, which can increase premiums. While some insurers offer accident forgiveness for small accidents, rates increase by 26% on average after an at-fault accident.

Cedar Rapids drivers pay an average of $193 per month with an at-fault accident on their record. You can also check the table below to find other affordable options for insurance in Cedar Rapids after an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 23 33 USAA 25 35 GEICO 27 38 American Family 28 39 Allstate 30 42 Farmers 35 49 Safeco 41 62 Nationwide 47 66 Travelers 47 67 Progressive 56 81 Dairyland 57 82 Bristol West 63 88 Direct Auto 70 101 Liberty Mutual 70 105 The General 97 140 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

DUIs can stay on your driving record for several years and will cause insurance rates to increase because there’s a greater risk of accidents with this type of driving behavior. Plus, you may have to file SR-22 insurance with the state after a DUI conviction to restore your driving privileges. In Cedar Rapids, drivers pay an average of $218 per month for insurance when they have a DUI on their record.

The table below includes some of the cheapest insurers for drivers in Cedar Rapids with a DUI on their records.