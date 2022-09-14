Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Auto insurance in Terre Haute costs an overall average of $96 per month, which is similar to the state average of $104. The city’s location on the Wabash river, large population, and Indiana’s relatively high rate of traffic accidents could contribute to the city's near-average car insurance rates.
Like all Indiana drivers, Terre Haute residents must buy at least the minimum amount of liability insurance Indiana requires.[1]
Here's what you need to know about comparing rates and getting affordable car insurance in Terre Haute.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Terre Haute is $66 per month for liability coverage and $126 per month for full coverage.
Indiana law requires insurers to include uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage in policies, unless the driver rejects it in writing.[2]
High-risk drivers who can’t find insurance elsewhere may be able to get a policy through the Indiana Auto Insurance Plan.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Terre Haute
The following companies offer some of the best prices on car insurance in Terre Haute. The right insurer for you depends on your circumstances, so it’s a good idea to ask several companies for quotes before making your decision.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$52
$27
Liability coverage
State Farm
4.5
$55
$29
Teen drivers
GEICO
4.2
$61
$32
Drivers with a speeding ticket
Best company for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$47/mo
Auto-Owners started in 1916 and today sells insurance in 26 states, including Indiana. It offers consistently low rates and works only with independent agents.
In addition to selling car insurance, it sells homeowners, life, and business insurance policies. Auto-Owners has a high J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating.[3]
Ventajas
Discounts available for bundling policies, paying premiums on time, and more
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$27/mo
Full Coverage
$51/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and sells several types of insurance, such as car, motorcycle, homeowners, life, health, and disability policies. It emphasizes community service and gives grants to nonprofits working on disaster preparedness, housing affordability, and related issues.
State Farm has an above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction.
Ventajas
Savings of up to 15% possible via Steer Clear program for young drivers
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$30/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
When it started in 1936, GEICO served customers in the government or military, but today it sells insurance to customers regardless of where they work.
GEICO is the third-largest private passenger-car insurer in the U.S. by market share.[4] It has a high J.D. Power claims satisfaction ranking.[3]
Ventajas
Offers accident forgiveness
Savings of up to 10% possible for completing an approved defensive driving course
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Terre Haute
You’ll likely find cheaper car insurance if you have a clean driving record and drive a lower-priced car with good safety ratings. How often and how far you typically drive can also affect rates, because insurers expect someone who drives long miles for work every day to have a higher chance of filing a claim than someone who only heads out on occasional short excursions.[5]
Consider these strategies to find the best auto rate in Terre Haute:
Gather quotes from multiple insurers. Getting free car insurance quotes can help you understand which companies can offer you the coverage you need at the best price.
Bundle homeowners and car insurance. Insurance companies often quote lower rates to drivers who buy a car insurance policy with a homeowners insurance policy.
Boost your credit score. Paying down credit balances, catching up on paying any accounts that are overdue, and fixing errors on your credit report can improve your standing with the credit bureaus and raise your credit-based insurance scores.
Buy only the coverage you need. A basic policy with low coverage limits and a high deductible typically costs less than policies with extensive riders, high coverage amounts, and minimal deductibles.
Get Cheap Car Insurance in Terre Haute
Liability rates start at $25/mo.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Terre Haute: Auto-Owners
Liability insurance protects you financially in case you cause an accident. If the other driver in the accident sues you, you could be responsible for paying their medical expenses or compensating them for property damage. Liability insurance pays what you owe, up to a set limit.
The average cost of liability insurance in the city is $66 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Terre Haute for liability-only coverage:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
25
State Farm
27
USAA
29
GEICO
30
American Family
40
Clearcover
40
Progressive
50
Travelers
53
National General
54
Farmers
55
Dairyland
58
Allstate
63
Midvale Home & Auto
63
Direct Auto
64
GAINSCO
66
Nationwide
69
Safeco
70
The General
72
Elephant
73
Liberty Mutual
73
CSAA
82
Bristol West
88
Foremost
103
AssuranceAmerica
114
State Auto
131
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Terre Haute: Auto-Owners
A full-coverage insurance policy includes liability coverage plus collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage pays for damage to your car from a crash with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage helps pay for car damages from incidents like natural disasters, hitting an animal, vandalism, or theft.
“When you have a lien holder, typically they require that you have full coverage so that they can get paid back in the event of an accident,” says Camron Moss, an agent with A Plus Insurance. “If your car is paid off, but it is a newer car, it would be a good idea to have full coverage, just so that you can get a replacement vehicle [of] the same type and quality.”
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in the city is $126 per month. The following are average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance from the most affordable insurers in Terre Haute.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
47
State Farm
51
USAA
54
GEICO
55
Clearcover
58
American Family
75
Travelers
84
Progressive
94
Midvale Home & Auto
102
Nationwide
102
Farmers
104
Elephant
110
Direct Auto
114
National General
114
GAINSCO
117
Allstate
118
Safeco
126
CSAA
148
AssuranceAmerica
156
Dairyland
156
Liberty Mutual
162
The General
164
State Auto
184
Bristol West
193
Foremost
219
Car insurance requirements in Indiana
Like most other states, Indiana requires drivers to buy a minimum amount of liability coverage in case they’re responsible for an accident. You might need additional coverage types or higher limits than the minimum.
The state also requires insurers to offer the following optional coverages. Drivers who don’t want to buy these policy add-ons must state their rejection in writing.[2]
Uninsured motorist bodily injury: This coverage pays medical expenses for you and your passengers if an uninsured motorist causes an accident with your vehicle. The minimum limits are $25,000 per person or $50,000 per accident.
Uninsured motorist property damage: This compensates you for damage to your car or other property caused by an uninsured driver. Insurers must offer coverage of at least $25,000.
Underinsured motorist bodily injury: If an insured driver causes an accident and their policy doesn’t pay enough to cover the resulting medical expenses, this coverage can make up the difference. The coverage limit must be at least $50,000.
Indiana requires 25/50/25 liability insurance. The following table shows the mandatory types of coverage and the minimum limits for each:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While these are just minimums, you may want more coverages to boost your policy. Consider adding these to your auto insurance policy:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for your car repairs or replacement if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs or replacement after non-collision incidents. These can include theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance can pay the difference between the remaining balance on your agreement and your insurance settlement if your car is a total loss.
Rental reimbursement coverage
Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of using a rental car or alternative transportation if your car is in the shop during a covered claim.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with an incident on their record — meaning an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation — typically face higher car insurance rates.[5] "Insurance companies try to determine how much they’re going to pay out per person," Moss says. "If you have a moving violation, maybe you would be more likely to file a claim than someone who hasn't had one."
If you have multiple incidents on your driving record, you may have trouble finding car insurance. Terre Haute drivers in this situation can apply for the Indiana Auto Insurance Plan. Any agent in the state can help a driver apply for this coverage. Launched in 1948, the program is intended to help high-risk drivers who haven’t been able to find a company to insure them voluntarily.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Terre Haute
Get personalized quotes from top insurers in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
How much a speeding ticket will raise your rates depends on the insurer and how serious the speeding incident was. In Terre Haute, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage.
The following are average monthly quotes for liability coverage from some of the most affordable insurance companies offering policies in Terre Haute:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
25
34
State Farm
27
35
USAA
29
38
GEICO
30
39
American Family
40
53
Clearcover
40
56
Progressive
50
68
Travelers
53
70
National General
54
71
Farmers
55
72
Dairyland
58
78
Allstate
63
82
Direct Auto
64
86
GAINSCO
66
84
Nationwide
69
91
Safeco
70
99
The General
72
98
Elephant
73
96
Liberty Mutual
73
103
CSAA
82
111
Bristol West
88
117
AssuranceAmerica
114
159
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident will typically lead to higher premiums for the following three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[6] In Terre Haute, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage.
If you have a recent accident on your driving record, consider one of the insurers listed below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
25
34
State Farm
27
36
USAA
29
39
GEICO
30
41
American Family
40
54
Clearcover
40
64
Progressive
50
70
Travelers
53
72
National General
54
74
Farmers
55
74
Dairyland
58
80
Allstate
63
85
Direct Auto
64
89
GAINSCO
66
88
Nationwide
69
94
Safeco
70
103
The General
72
100
Elephant
73
100
Liberty Mutual
73
106
CSAA
82
117
Bristol West
88
119
AssuranceAmerica
114
160
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Accidents in which at least one driver was alcohol-impaired accounted for 30% of all fatal crashes in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[7] Insurers take this violation seriously and may quote higher rates to drivers with a DUI.
In Terre Haute, drivers with DUIs on their records pay an average of $110 per month for liability coverage.
Drivers with DUI convictions may find the cheapest insurance in Terre Haute from the insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
25
40
State Farm
27
43
USAA
29
47
GEICO
30
48
American Family
40
64
Clearcover
40
64
Progressive
50
80
Travelers
53
85
National General
54
87
Farmers
55
88
Dairyland
58
93
Allstate
63
101
Direct Auto
64
103
GAINSCO
66
106
Nationwide
69
111
Safeco
70
112
The General
72
116
Elephant
73
117
Liberty Mutual
73
117
CSAA
82
132
Bristol West
88
141
Foremost
103
166
AssuranceAmerica
114
183
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Drivers tend to pay lower car insurance rates starting around age 26, but costs go up again once they reach their 70s.[5] Older drivers get into accidents more often than middle-aged drivers, although the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that the rate at which older motorists are killed in collisions decreased between 1997 and 2021.[8]
In Terre Haute, senior drivers pay an average of $44 per month for liability coverage and $85 per month for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Terre Haute.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
18
34
State Farm
19
36
USAA
21
39
GEICO
22
39
American Family
28
53
Progressive
32
61
Clearcover
34
49
Travelers
38
60
Farmers
39
74
National General
40
84
Dairyland
43
114
Direct Auto
45
80
Allstate
46
86
Nationwide
47
69
GAINSCO
49
87
Elephant
52
78
The General
53
122
Liberty Mutual
54
121
Safeco
54
98
CSAA
57
103
Bristol West
64
140
AssuranceAmerica
76
104
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Finding affordable car insurance for teens can be challenging because teens have less driving experience than adult motorists and are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents.[5] Consequently, auto rates for teens are usually significantly higher than for adults.
Teens may be able to find cheaper rates if they stay on their parents’ insurance or get on the insurance plan of another older relative or friend. Teens who can’t join another person’s auto policy should look for discounts, like good student discounts, paperless discounts, and telematics-based discounts that set a rate based on driving behavior.
"If you are trying to get an insurance policy on your own, and you’re a young driver, try not to get a vehicle that requires full coverage. So maybe stay away from newer vehicles," Moss says. The following table illustrates some full-coverage car insurance rates for teen drivers in Terre Haute.
In Terre Haute, teen drivers pay an average of $113 per month for liability coverage and $216 per month for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers in Terre Haute.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
41
77
State Farm
45
86
GEICO
46
85
USAA
47
88
American Family
67
125
Clearcover
70
102
Progressive
88
166
Dairyland
92
249
Farmers
94
178
Travelers
94
149
National General
101
213
Allstate
109
204
The General
113
258
Direct Auto
115
205
GAINSCO
116
206
Nationwide
116
172
Elephant
119
179
Liberty Mutual
121
269
Safeco
123
221
CSAA
136
245
Bristol West
144
315
Foremost
181
385
AssuranceAmerica
216
295
Is car insurance more expensive in Terre Haute?
The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Terre Haute is $126 a month. That’s less than the national average of $213 a month.
But the statewide average cost of full coverage in Indiana is just $139 per month, and auto insurance in Terre Haute is somewhat more expensive than in other nearby cities like Bloomington, Fort Wayne, and South Bend.
A variety of factors can cause car insurance premiums to be higher in some cities than in others. Insurers consider the size of the population, weather conditions, and accident rates when determining premiums.
More cities in Indiana
Here's how average rates in other Indiana cities compare to Terre Haute's rates.
Terre Haute car insurance FAQs
Indiana drivers can learn more about how car insurance rates are increasing to better understand why it’s so important to find affordable car insurance coverage. Here are the answers to commonly asked questions about auto insurance in Terre Haute.
How much is car insurance in Terre Haute?
The average cost of car insurance in Terre Haute is $66 per month for liability coverage and $126 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Terre Haute?
The cheapest liability car insurance companies in Terre Haute are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA, with rates starting $25, $27, and $29 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Terre Haute?
The best car insurance companies in Terre Haute are USAA, GEICO, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. These companies have low average car insurance costs, high third-party ratings, and solid IQ Scores, indicating customer satisfaction and financial strength.
How much car insurance do you need in Indiana?
In Indiana, drivers must have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Is Indiana a no-fault state?
No. Indiana follows a fault system in car insurance. This means the driver responsible for a car accident is liable for the injuries and damages they cause. The driver’s liability insurance policy will cover damages and injuries they cause.[10]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.