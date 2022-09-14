>Seguros de Autos>Indiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Terre Haute, Indiana (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Terre Haute, with liability rates as low as $25 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Auto insurance in Terre Haute costs an overall average of $96 per month, which is similar to the state average of $104. The city’s location on the Wabash river, large population, and Indiana’s relatively high rate of traffic accidents could contribute to the city's near-average car insurance rates.

Like all Indiana drivers, Terre Haute residents must buy at least the minimum amount of liability insurance Indiana requires.[1]

Here's what you need to know about comparing rates and getting affordable car insurance in Terre Haute.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Terre Haute is $66 per month for liability coverage and $126 per month for full coverage.

  • Indiana law requires insurers to include uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage in policies, unless the driver rejects it in writing.[2]

  • High-risk drivers who can’t find insurance elsewhere may be able to get a policy through the Indiana Auto Insurance Plan.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Terre Haute

The following companies offer some of the best prices on car insurance in Terre Haute. The right insurer for you depends on your circumstances, so it’s a good idea to ask several companies for quotes before making your decision.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$52$27Liability coverage
State Farm4.5$55$29Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$61$32Drivers with a speeding ticket
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best company for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo

Auto-Owners started in 1916 and today sells insurance in 26 states, including Indiana. It offers consistently low rates and works only with independent agents.

In addition to selling car insurance, it sells homeowners, life, and business insurance policies. Auto-Owners has a high J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating.[3]

Ventajas

  • Discounts available for bundling policies, paying premiums on time, and more

  • Lower-than-average number of customer complaints

Contras

  • Mobile app has mixed reviews

  • Telematics program only available to teen drivers

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best company for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$51/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and sells several types of insurance, such as car, motorcycle, homeowners, life, health, and disability policies. It emphasizes community service and gives grants to nonprofits working on disaster preparedness, housing affordability, and related issues.

State Farm has an above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • Savings of up to 15% possible via Steer Clear program for young drivers

  • Good student discount can save teens up to 25%

Contras

  • Low ratings on some customer review sites

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best company for drivers with a speeding ticket: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

When it started in 1936, GEICO served customers in the government or military, but today it sells insurance to customers regardless of where they work.

GEICO is the third-largest private passenger-car insurer in the U.S. by market share.[4] It has a high J.D. Power claims satisfaction ranking.[3]

Ventajas

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • Savings of up to 10% possible for completing an approved defensive driving course

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Low ratings on some customer review sites

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Terre Haute

You’ll likely find cheaper car insurance if you have a clean driving record and drive a lower-priced car with good safety ratings. How often and how far you typically drive can also affect rates, because insurers expect someone who drives long miles for work every day to have a higher chance of filing a claim than someone who only heads out on occasional short excursions.[5]

Consider these strategies to find the best auto rate in Terre Haute:

  • Gather quotes from multiple insurers. Getting free car insurance quotes can help you understand which companies can offer you the coverage you need at the best price.

  • Bundle homeowners and car insurance. Insurance companies often quote lower rates to drivers who buy a car insurance policy with a homeowners insurance policy.

  • Boost your credit score. Paying down credit balances, catching up on paying any accounts that are overdue, and fixing errors on your credit report can improve your standing with the credit bureaus and raise your credit-based insurance scores.

  • Buy only the coverage you need. A basic policy with low coverage limits and a high deductible typically costs less than policies with extensive riders, high coverage amounts, and minimal deductibles.

Get Cheap Car Insurance in Terre Haute

Liability rates start at $25/mo.

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Terre Haute: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance protects you financially in case you cause an accident. If the other driver in the accident sues you, you could be responsible for paying their medical expenses or compensating them for property damage. Liability insurance pays what you owe, up to a set limit.

The average cost of liability insurance in the city is $66 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Terre Haute for liability-only coverage:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners25
State Farm27
USAA29
GEICO30
American Family40
Clearcover40
Progressive50
Travelers53
National General54
Farmers55
Dairyland58
Allstate63
Midvale Home & Auto63
Direct Auto64
GAINSCO66
Nationwide69
Safeco70
The General72
Elephant73
Liberty Mutual73
CSAA82
Bristol West88
Foremost103
AssuranceAmerica114
State Auto131
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Terre Haute: Auto-Owners

A full-coverage insurance policy includes liability coverage plus collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage pays for damage to your car from a crash with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage helps pay for car damages from incidents like natural disasters, hitting an animal, vandalism, or theft.

“When you have a lien holder, typically they require that you have full coverage so that they can get paid back in the event of an accident,” says Camron Moss, an agent with A Plus Insurance. “If your car is paid off, but it is a newer car, it would be a good idea to have full coverage, just so that you can get a replacement vehicle [of] the same type and quality.”

The average cost of full-coverage insurance in the city is $126 per month. The following are average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance from the most affordable insurers in Terre Haute.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners47
State Farm51
USAA54
GEICO55
Clearcover58
American Family75
Travelers84
Progressive94
Midvale Home & Auto102
Nationwide102
Farmers104
Elephant110
Direct Auto114
National General114
GAINSCO117
Allstate118
Safeco126
CSAA148
AssuranceAmerica156
Dairyland156
Liberty Mutual162
The General164
State Auto184
Bristol West193
Foremost219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Terre Haute car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Indiana

Like most other states, Indiana requires drivers to buy a minimum amount of liability coverage in case they’re responsible for an accident. You might need additional coverage types or higher limits than the minimum.

The state also requires insurers to offer the following optional coverages. Drivers who don’t want to buy these policy add-ons must state their rejection in writing.[2]

  • Uninsured motorist bodily injury: This coverage pays medical expenses for you and your passengers if an uninsured motorist causes an accident with your vehicle. The minimum limits are $25,000 per person or $50,000 per accident.

  • Uninsured motorist property damage: This compensates you for damage to your car or other property caused by an uninsured driver. Insurers must offer coverage of at least $25,000.

  • Underinsured motorist bodily injury: If an insured driver causes an accident and their policy doesn’t pay enough to cover the resulting medical expenses, this coverage can make up the difference. The coverage limit must be at least $50,000.

Indiana requires 25/50/25 liability insurance. The following table shows the mandatory types of coverage and the minimum limits for each:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability

$25,000 per person

$50,000 per accident

Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

While these are just minimums, you may want more coverages to boost your policy. Consider adding these to your auto insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your car repairs or replacement if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs or replacement after non-collision incidents. These can include theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/94dcf3f967/lender-requirement.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance can pay the difference between the remaining balance on your agreement and your insurance settlement if your car is a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of using a rental car or alternative transportation if your car is in the shop during a covered claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with an incident on their record — meaning an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation — typically face higher car insurance rates.[5] "Insurance companies try to determine how much they’re going to pay out per person," Moss says. "If you have a moving violation, maybe you would be more likely to file a claim than someone who hasn't had one."

If you have multiple incidents on your driving record, you may have trouble finding car insurance. Terre Haute drivers in this situation can apply for the Indiana Auto Insurance Plan. Any agent in the state can help a driver apply for this coverage. Launched in 1948, the program is intended to help high-risk drivers who haven’t been able to find a company to insure them voluntarily. 

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Terre Haute

Get personalized quotes from top insurers in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

How much a speeding ticket will raise your rates depends on the insurer and how serious the speeding incident was. In Terre Haute, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage.

The following are average monthly quotes for liability coverage from some of the most affordable insurance companies offering policies in Terre Haute:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2534
State Farm2735
USAA2938
GEICO3039
American Family4053
Clearcover4056
Progressive5068
Travelers5370
National General5471
Farmers5572
Dairyland5878
Allstate6382
Direct Auto6486
GAINSCO6684
Nationwide6991
Safeco7099
The General7298
Elephant7396
Liberty Mutual73103
CSAA82111
Bristol West88117
AssuranceAmerica114159
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident will typically lead to higher premiums for the following three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[6] In Terre Haute, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage.

If you have a recent accident on your driving record, consider one of the insurers listed below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2534
State Farm2736
USAA2939
GEICO3041
American Family4054
Clearcover4064
Progressive5070
Travelers5372
National General5474
Farmers5574
Dairyland5880
Allstate6385
Direct Auto6489
GAINSCO6688
Nationwide6994
Safeco70103
The General72100
Elephant73100
Liberty Mutual73106
CSAA82117
Bristol West88119
AssuranceAmerica114160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Accidents in which at least one driver was alcohol-impaired accounted for 30% of all fatal crashes in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[7] Insurers take this violation seriously and may quote higher rates to drivers with a DUI.

In Terre Haute, drivers with DUIs on their records pay an average of $110 per month for liability coverage.

Drivers with DUI convictions may find the cheapest insurance in Terre Haute from the insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2540
State Farm2743
USAA2947
GEICO3048
American Family4064
Clearcover4064
Progressive5080
Travelers5385
National General5487
Farmers5588
Dairyland5893
Allstate63101
Direct Auto64103
GAINSCO66106
Nationwide69111
Safeco70112
The General72116
Elephant73117
Liberty Mutual73117
CSAA82132
Bristol West88141
Foremost103166
AssuranceAmerica114183
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Drivers tend to pay lower car insurance rates starting around age 26, but costs go up again once they reach their 70s.[5] Older drivers get into accidents more often than middle-aged drivers, although the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that the rate at which older motorists are killed in collisions decreased between 1997 and 2021.[8]

In Terre Haute, senior drivers pay an average of $44 per month for liability coverage and $85 per month for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Terre Haute.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1834
State Farm1936
USAA2139
GEICO2239
American Family2853
Progressive3261
Clearcover3449
Travelers3860
Farmers3974
National General4084
Dairyland43114
Direct Auto4580
Allstate4686
Nationwide4769
GAINSCO4987
Elephant5278
The General53122
Liberty Mutual54121
Safeco5498
CSAA57103
Bristol West64140
AssuranceAmerica76104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Finding affordable car insurance for teens can be challenging because teens have less driving experience than adult motorists and are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents.[5] Consequently, auto rates for teens are usually significantly higher than for adults.

Teens may be able to find cheaper rates if they stay on their parents’ insurance or get on the insurance plan of another older relative or friend. Teens who can’t join another person’s auto policy should look for discounts, like good student discounts, paperless discounts, and telematics-based discounts that set a rate based on driving behavior.

"If you are trying to get an insurance policy on your own, and you’re a young driver, try not to get a vehicle that requires full coverage. So maybe stay away from newer vehicles," Moss says. The following table illustrates some full-coverage car insurance rates for teen drivers in Terre Haute.

In Terre Haute, teen drivers pay an average of $113 per month for liability coverage and $216 per month for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers in Terre Haute.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4177
State Farm4586
GEICO4685
USAA4788
American Family67125
Clearcover70102
Progressive88166
Dairyland92249
Farmers94178
Travelers94149
National General101213
Allstate109204
The General113258
Direct Auto115205
GAINSCO116206
Nationwide116172
Elephant119179
Liberty Mutual121269
Safeco123221
CSAA136245
Bristol West144315
Foremost181385
AssuranceAmerica216295
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Compare Terre Haute Car Insurance Quotes

Save up to $717 by shopping rates with Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Terre Haute car insurance quotes by credit tier

Indiana allows insurers to take drivers’ credit history into account when setting rates. Insurers generally view drivers with excellent or good credit as better risks and may quote lower premiums to them, while drivers with poor credit scores often pay higher rates.[9]

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Terre Haute?

The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Terre Haute is $126 a month. That’s less than the national average of $213 a month.

But the statewide average cost of full coverage in Indiana is just $139 per month, and auto insurance in Terre Haute is somewhat more expensive than in other nearby cities like Bloomington, Fort Wayne, and South Bend.

A variety of factors can cause car insurance premiums to be higher in some cities than in others. Insurers consider the size of the population, weather conditions, and accident rates when determining premiums.

More cities in Indiana

Here's how average rates in other Indiana cities compare to Terre Haute's rates.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Evansville$139$75
Fort Wayne$145$73
Indianapolis$158$78
Lafayette$123$66
Muncie$127$63
South Bend$139$65
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Terre Haute car insurance FAQs

Indiana drivers can learn more about how car insurance rates are increasing to better understand why it’s so important to find affordable car insurance coverage. Here are the answers to commonly asked questions about auto insurance in Terre Haute.

  • How much is car insurance in Terre Haute?

    The average cost of car insurance in Terre Haute is $66 per month for liability coverage and $126 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Terre Haute?

    The cheapest liability car insurance companies in Terre Haute are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA, with rates starting $25, $27, and $29 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Terre Haute?

    The best car insurance companies in Terre Haute are USAA, GEICO, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. These companies have low average car insurance costs, high third-party ratings, and solid IQ Scores, indicating customer satisfaction and financial strength.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Indiana?

    In Indiana, drivers must have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]

  • Is Indiana a no-fault state?

    No. Indiana follows a fault system in car insurance. This means the driver responsible for a car accident is liable for the injuries and damages they cause. The driver’s liability insurance policy will cover damages and injuries they cause.[10]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Proof of Financial Responsibility."
  2. Indiana Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance."
  3. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."
  4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Property and Casualty Insurance Industry 2022 Top 25 Groups and Companies by Countrywide Premium."
  5. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  7. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Traffic Safety Facts."
  8. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  9. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  10. Nolo. "Indiana Auto Insurance Requirements."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers