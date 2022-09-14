Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with an incident on their record — meaning an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation — typically face higher car insurance rates.[5] "Insurance companies try to determine how much they’re going to pay out per person," Moss says. "If you have a moving violation, maybe you would be more likely to file a claim than someone who hasn't had one."

If you have multiple incidents on your driving record, you may have trouble finding car insurance. Terre Haute drivers in this situation can apply for the Indiana Auto Insurance Plan. Any agent in the state can help a driver apply for this coverage. Launched in 1948, the program is intended to help high-risk drivers who haven’t been able to find a company to insure them voluntarily.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

How much a speeding ticket will raise your rates depends on the insurer and how serious the speeding incident was. In Terre Haute, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage.

The following are average monthly quotes for liability coverage from some of the most affordable insurance companies offering policies in Terre Haute:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 25 34 State Farm 27 35 USAA 29 38 GEICO 30 39 American Family 40 53 Clearcover 40 56 Progressive 50 68 Travelers 53 70 National General 54 71 Farmers 55 72 Dairyland 58 78 Allstate 63 82 Direct Auto 64 86 GAINSCO 66 84 Nationwide 69 91 Safeco 70 99 The General 72 98 Elephant 73 96 Liberty Mutual 73 103 CSAA 82 111 Bristol West 88 117 AssuranceAmerica 114 159 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident will typically lead to higher premiums for the following three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[6] In Terre Haute, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage.

If you have a recent accident on your driving record, consider one of the insurers listed below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 25 34 State Farm 27 36 USAA 29 39 GEICO 30 41 American Family 40 54 Clearcover 40 64 Progressive 50 70 Travelers 53 72 National General 54 74 Farmers 55 74 Dairyland 58 80 Allstate 63 85 Direct Auto 64 89 GAINSCO 66 88 Nationwide 69 94 Safeco 70 103 The General 72 100 Elephant 73 100 Liberty Mutual 73 106 CSAA 82 117 Bristol West 88 119 AssuranceAmerica 114 160 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Accidents in which at least one driver was alcohol-impaired accounted for 30% of all fatal crashes in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[7] Insurers take this violation seriously and may quote higher rates to drivers with a DUI.

In Terre Haute, drivers with DUIs on their records pay an average of $110 per month for liability coverage.

Drivers with DUI convictions may find the cheapest insurance in Terre Haute from the insurers below.