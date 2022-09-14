>Seguros de Autos>Idaho

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Twin Falls, Idaho (2024)

Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Twin Falls, with a monthly liability-only rate of $50.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Idaho

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Idaho.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Twin Falls pay an average monthly auto insurance premium of $111 per month. This rate is higher than the Idaho state average of $105 but lower than the national average of $158. Idaho’s generally low insurance premiums could be the result of a number of factors, including the state’s low population density compared to most others.

Your Idaho car insurance rate may look different depending on a variety of personal factors. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best place to start. Here’s what you need to know in order to find the best rates in Twin Falls.

Datos Breves

  • Twin Falls drivers pay an average of $70 per month for liability-only coverage and $152 per month for full coverage.

  • The cheapest insurance companies in Twin Falls are Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and National General.

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $1,822 per year in Twin Falls.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Twin Falls

Twin Falls drivers have no shortage of affordable and robust auto insurance options. But a few companies stand out as having some of the best car insurance policies, thanks to their affordable rates, variety of coverage options, and more.

Keep in mind that while these insurance companies offer some of the best prices for most drivers, they won’t necessarily be the best policy for you. The best and cheapest coverage for you depends on your unique situation and needs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Safeco3.8$80$50Cheap coverage
Liberty Mutual3.8$106$52Coverage options
National General3.2$106$57High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap coverage: Safeco

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo

Safeco offers cheap insurance rates for Twin Falls drivers, making it a great option for most people. Additionally, it offers some unique optional coverages, including claims-free cash back, diminishing deductibles, a guaranteed repair network, and more.

Though Safeco offers fewer discounts than many of its competitors, it does have a discount program for safe drivers. When you sign up for the RightTrack program, you’ll immediately get a 10% discount. Then, you can save up to 30% for safe driving.

Ventajas

  • Unique coverage options

  • Savings for safe drivers

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer online quotes

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for coverage options: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

If your priority in an insurance company is having lots of coverage options, then you can’t go wrong with Liberty Mutual. The company offers nearly 20 different coverages, including unique options like better car replacement, teachers’ auto insurance, and the Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund, where you and the company set aside additional money to reduce your deductible amount in the future.

Along with its wide variety of coverages, Liberty Mutual offers plenty of discounts to choose from, including a homeowner discount, military discount, and safe driving discount through its RightTrack program.

Ventajas

  • Many coverage options

  • Lots of discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • High number of customer complaints for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo

National General is a great option for high-risk drivers, including people with DUIs and drivers who are required by their state to have SR-22 or FR-44 certificates. If you have a DUI on your record, National General allows you to access affordable coverage if you complete a Safe Driving and Substance Abuse Therapy Program.

National General also offers personalized customer service. While it doesn’t have the best customer reviews, it does have a network of more than 55,000 independent agents for people who want the added personal relationship.

Ventajas

  • Coverage for high-risk drivers

  • Large network of independent agents

Contras

  • Few optional coverages

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our National General review
David - April 17, 2024
Verified

They are okay.

They are expensive.
Karen - April 12, 2024
Verified

Look for Better Rates

Consider searching for better rates.
Rebecca - April 5, 2024
Verified

Done

Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Twin Falls

When you’re shopping for new car insurance, you’re probably looking to get the best deal. While your car insurance premiums are based on a variety of personal factors, some of which you have no control over, you can take a few steps to save money:[1]

  • Get multiple quotes. The best thing you can do to find the cheapest auto insurance coverage is to shop around and get multiple quotes. The cheapest insurer won’t be the same for everyone, so comparing quotes allows you to find the cheapest for you.

  • Ask about discounts. Most insurance companies offer a lineup of discounts that drivers can use to save money on their premiums. Popular discounts are available for safe driving, being a good student, paying your premiums up front, and more.

  • Bundle your policies. You can save money on your premiums by bundling your auto insurance policy with your home insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance policy or by insuring all your vehicles on the same policy.

  • Rethink your coverages. The more coverage types you have and the higher your coverage limits, the higher your premiums will be. While it’s important not to set your coverage limits too low, you can find a good middle ground to help you save.

  • Increase your deductible. The higher your deductible — the amount you pay out of pocket for a claim — the lower your premiums. If your premiums are too high, you can save by increasing your deductible.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Twin Falls, Idaho

Liability rates start at $50 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Twin Falls: Safeco

Liability insurance is the cheapest type of coverage you can buy. This type of auto policy pays for bodily injury and property damage that other drivers sustain when you’re responsible for a car accident. However, it doesn’t provide any protection for your vehicle.

Liability-only car insurance in Twin Falls, Idaho, costs an average of $70 per month. The table below breaks down the average prices from some top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco50
Liberty Mutual54
National General57
Dairyland59
Progressive60
Bristol West90
Foremost95
The General114
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Twin Falls: Safeco

Full-coverage insurance offers more protection than liability-only coverage. In addition to paying for damages and injuries you cause to others, it also pays for damage to your own vehicle. While there’s no set definition of full coverage, it typically includes collision, comprehensive, and uninsured motorist coverage.

If you have a newer vehicle or wouldn’t be able to replace yours out of pocket after an accident, then it’s probably a good idea to have full coverage. Additionally, most lenders require full coverage if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Full-coverage car insurance in Twin Falls costs an average of $152 per month. Explore the table below to see average full-coverage rates from some top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco85
Progressive97
National General103
Liberty Mutual112
Midvale Home & Auto121
Dairyland133
Foremost160
Bristol West214
The General220
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Twin Falls car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Idaho

Idaho law requires all drivers to carry both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. If you’re responsible for an accident, these coverages will pay for medical bills for anyone else’s injuries and repairs to other people’s personal property.

Idaho also requires all insurance companies to offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage with each policy in an amount equal to the bodily injury and property damage liability coverage limits. You don’t have to accept this coverage but must decline it in writing if you don’t want it.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages in Idaho, drivers can also choose from a variety of optional coverages, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    While the exact coverage can vary by insurance company, roadside assistance coverage can help pay for jump-starts, towing, flat-tire changes, and more if you’re stranded on the side of the road.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident, rental reimbursement coverage can pay for a rental car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your car damages if you’re in an accident, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages that happen as a result of a non-collision event, such as weather-related damage, theft, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your car, gap insurance pays the difference between what you owe on your car loan and what the insurance company pays you for the totaled car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    MedPay coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident, regardless of fault.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with clean records typically pay the cheapest price for auto insurance. Any driving incident — including a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or any other moving violation — can cause your rates to increase.[3]

Insurance premiums are based on risk. Anything that shows your insurance company you’re at increased risk of filing an insurance claim is likely to increase your premiums. The more serious the violation, the steeper the price increase.

The table below shows how your insurance rates can increase depending on which driving violations you have on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco50737481
Liberty Mutual54787988
National General57777993
Dairyland59828296
Progressive60848598
Bristol West90123123146
The General114159161185
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is another key factor that can affect your auto insurance rates. Teen drivers pay the highest premiums because of their lack of experience. They’re more likely to engage in risky driving habits, such as speeding or distracted driving.[4]

As drivers age, their insurance premiums decrease, often reaching their lowest levels around their 60s. But once someone reaches their 70s, their premiums may start to rise again. Cognitive and physical impairments may increase a senior driver’s likelihood of being in an accident, even if they generally make safe decisions.[5]

See the table below to learn more about how age affects premiums and to see the average insurance quote for Twin Falls drivers in each age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$272
20s$186
30s$134
40s$123
50s$107
60s$104
70s$114
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Twin Falls, ID

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Twin Falls car insurance quotes by credit tier

Good credit can help you land a lower insurance premium. Meanwhile, if you have poor credit, you may be more likely to pay higher premiums.

Insurers look at credit history as another indicator of risk. Drivers with poor credit may be more likely to file claims, so insurers charge higher premiums to compensate for that.[6] As a result, improving your credit can be an effective way to lower your insurance premiums.

The chart below shows how your credit can affect your insurance rates based on your credit profile.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Twin Falls car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance, and see the additional information below as you compare your coverage options in Twin Falls.

  • How much is car insurance in Twin Falls?

    Car insurance in Twin Falls costs an average of $70 per month for liability-only coverage and $152 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Twin Falls?

    Safeco has the cheapest car insurance in Twin Falls, with a monthly liability-only rate of $50. Liberty Mutual and National General also offer affordable liability coverage, with respective monthly rates of $54 and $57.

    But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, your ZIP code, type of car you drive, and coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Twin Falls?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8 out of 5, an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, and numerous coverage options, Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance companies in Twin Falls. Other top insurers include Progressive and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Idaho Department of Insurance. "Required Auto Coverage."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Insurance scoring."
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers