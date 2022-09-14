>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Woodstock, Georgia (2024)

The cheapest car insurance company in Woodstock is Hugo with an average rate of $55 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Woodstock, Georgia, sits just north of Atlanta, offering residents both a quick route into the capital and a quiet suburban town where they can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether they’re driving to a Falcons game or making a quick trip to Red Top Mountain State Park, Woodstock drivers pay an average of $150 per month for liability-only car insurance and $230 per month for full coverage.

Although Georgia law only requires liability auto insurance coverage, Woodstock drivers can look to both locally owned companies, like Mountain Lakes Insurance Agency, and nationally known insurance companies, like State Farm, to find a variety of coverage options to suit their needs. Here, you can learn how to compare rates and see what people in Woodstock pay for car insurance.

Datos Breves

  • The cheapest insurers in Woodstock are Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm.

  • Woodstock’s overall average car insurance rate is $190 per month.

  • Georgia’s new legislation limits how much insurers can increase rates in the state.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Woodstock

Woodstock drivers have dozens of options for car insurance, though not every insurer will meet your needs. Instead of looking solely at price, compare the coverage levels, discounts, and factors like customer service ratings to determine which insurer offers the best overall experience for your needs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Liability-only coverage
State Farm4.5$102$70Rideshare drivers
COUNTRY Financial4.2$104$71Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo

Georgia is one of the limited states that Auto-Owners operates in, allowing Woodstock drivers to receive the lowest average insurance rates available. It has a strong A++ financial rating from AM Best and offers various auto insurance products, including motorcycles, converted vehicles, and classic or antique cars. But it doesn’t have a centralized agent office, so the only way to secure a policy is through a local, independent agent.

Auto-Owners also has a significant number of complaints in Georgia compared to most other states it offers auto insurance in, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) consumer complaint index.

Ventajas

  • Mobile Response Vehicles and storm teams available

  • Highly rated claims service

Contras

  • More NAIC complaints in GA than most states

  • Customers can’t purchase a policy online

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for rideshare drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

If you’re a rideshare driver in Woodstock, you may benefit from State Farm’s low-cost auto coverage options. It offers basic liability and full-coverage policies at a lower average rate than other Woodstock insurers, and you can easily add transportation network company (TNC) coverage to your policy.

While it does offer a number of coverages to protect your car before, during, and following a rideshare job, State Farm doesn’t offer gap insurance. So Woodstock drivers with brand-new vehicles may be at a higher risk of loss.

Ventajas

  • Easy-to-add rideshare coverage

  • High AM Best and S&P ratings

Contras

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

  • No gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: COUNTRY Financial

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

COUNTRY Financial may not be as well-known as other insurers, but its 95-year history and A+ AM Best rating make it a strong contender for Woodstock drivers. Offering rates comparable to other insurers, COUNTRY Financial stands out with its diverse coverages, discounts, and products. Discounts are available for engaged couples, teachers, first responders, and students. But restrictions apply for legacy discounts.

Ventajas

  • Unique discounts

  • Diverse coverage options

Contras

  • No rideshare insurance in GA

  • Legacy discounts require multiple policies

Read our Country Financial review
Margaret - April 2, 2024
Verified

Poor

They constantly raise your rates.
Margaret - March 26, 2024
Verified

Fair

Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock

Drivers can save money on car insurance and get the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock with a combination of strategies. Whether you commute to Atlanta for work or rarely take your car on I-575, consider these ways to get cheaper car insurance in Georgia:

  • Raise your deductible. Higher deductibles often lead to lower premiums. If you can afford a higher deductible when you file a claim, you can save money on your policy’s premiums.

  • Bundle policies. If you buy auto insurance and another policy with the same insurer, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you can usually get a discount for both policies.

  • Qualify for discounts. Insurers often offer a long list of discounts that drivers can qualify for to save money on car insurance. Discounts include good grades, vehicle safety features, low mileage, pay in full, and more.

  • Reconsider coverage. If you drive an older-model vehicle, consider reducing optional coverages or removing them altogether. The more coverage you have, the more you pay for car insurance.

Keep in Mind

Multiple factors influence your rates, like your long-term driving record and the number of miles you drive each year. Talk to your insurer to discover ways you can save specific to your driving habits and coverage needs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Woodstock: Hugo

Liability car insurance covers the injuries and damages you cause another car or person in an at-fault accident. Georgia law requires liability insurance coverage, and all drivers must meet a specific level of bodily and property liability insurance. This coverage doesn’t pay for damages that you cause to yourself, your passengers, or your vehicle.

Liability-only policies in Woodstock cost $150 per month, on average. Here’s a look at the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Woodstock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo55
Auto-Owners64
State Farm69
COUNTRY Financial70
Allstate76
Mile Auto76
USAA81
Progressive94
Safeco102
Mercury107
GEICO112
State Auto112
Clearcover114
National General131
Liberty Mutual132
AssuranceAmerica134
Elephant137
Direct Auto140
GAINSCO150
Midvale Home & Auto163
Nationwide167
Infinity188
The General208
Bristol West231
Foremost247
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Woodstock: Hugo

Whereas liability insurance is a state requirement and covers the damages or injuries you cause others, full-coverage car insurance is optional and covers your vehicle’s damages and possibly your and your passengers’ injuries, regardless of fault.

Full-coverage insurance doesn’t have a set definition, though most insurers design this policy with a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Woodstock drivers who want coverage in the event of losing control of their vehicle, such as on the dangerous curves of Dupree Road, may want to add full coverage to their policy.

Drivers in Woodstock pay an average of $230 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Woodstock.[2]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo62
Auto-Owners93
State Farm100
COUNTRY Financial102
Allstate110
USAA117
Mile Auto122
Progressive149
Travelers153
GEICO162
Mercury175
Safeco176
Elephant191
State Auto203
Clearcover205
AssuranceAmerica227
Midvale Home & Auto228
Liberty Mutual229
Direct Auto235
Nationwide238
National General270
Foremost294
GAINSCO305
Infinity338
The General347
Bristol West436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Woodstock car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia is an at-fault state, and the basic coverages the state requires are property damage liability insurance and bodily injury liability insurance.

Here are Georgia’s minimum requirements for liability insurance:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

People in Woodstock can drive legally with only the minimum insurance requirements, but many choose not to because liability-only coverage doesn’t cover all types of damage. You may want to consider purchasing optional coverages for your policy, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages and injuries you sustain from an at-fault driver without the proper insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage covers vehicle damages when your car collides with an object or another driver, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from events other than collisions, such as vandalism, theft, fire, falling objects, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for you and your passengers’ medical and funeral expenses resulting from a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This covers rental car expenses while your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor coverage

    This covers costs for towing and roadside assistance when your car breaks down.

Georgia House Bill 221

In May 2023, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to provide the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner the power to review all car insurance rate filings before they go into effect.

This new policy went into effect on July 1, 2023, and prevents insurers from taking advantage of drivers via a loophole that allowed them to raise car insurance rates as much as 25% during a single filing.[1]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Although Woodstock is just over 12 square miles in size, you can encounter a number of insurance-raising incidents in such a small area. These incidents can be speeding tickets and moving violations, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Essentially, if it can cost your insurer money, it can result in an increased premium.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Check your speedometer when you’re driving through Woodstock, and any other city in Georgia. The state assesses extra charges for drivers exceeding 75 to 85 mph on certain state roadways.[3]

Keep in mind that you don’t need to exceed the speed limit by very much to receive a speeding ticket. Even going a few miles over the speed limit is enough. Along with the penalty the officer assesses, your insurer may also increase your premium since speeding is a common factor in car accidents. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Woodstock is $332 per month for full coverage and $217 for liability only.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Woodstock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5579
Auto-Owners6485
State Farm6988
COUNTRY Financial7092
Allstate7698
Mile Auto76109
USAA81105
Progressive94127
Safeco102143
Mercury107159
GEICO112145
Clearcover114159
National General131171
Liberty Mutual132184
AssuranceAmerica134185
Elephant137179
Direct Auto140187
GAINSCO150190
Nationwide167218
Infinity188251
The General208279
Bristol West231305
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Car accidents are serious problems in Georgia; they’re a leading cause of death and hospitalizations in the state. Some yearly fatality rates in Georgia have even exceeded those in nearly all other states. But a car accident doesn’t need to be serious to lead to a policy rate increase.[4]

Even if you’re involved in an injury-free fender bender or mistakenly back into a telephone pole, this could lead to an increase in your premiums. The more often your insurer has to pay out a claim, the more likely it is to raise your rates to compensate for losses. In Woodstock, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $347 per month for full coverage and $226 for liability only.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Woodstock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5575
Auto-Owners6489
State Farm6993
COUNTRY Financial70100
Allstate76104
Mile Auto76116
USAA81111
Progressive94134
Safeco102152
Mercury107167
GEICO112154
Clearcover114185
National General131183
Liberty Mutual132194
AssuranceAmerica134191
Elephant137190
Direct Auto140198
GAINSCO150202
Nationwide167231
Infinity188247
The General208295
Bristol West231316
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Between 2017 and 2020, 1,626 Cherokee County drivers had their first DUI conviction, and 244 had a second or third DUI conviction, while 806 received either an administrative license suspension or an implied consent suspension.[5]

Hundreds of people in Georgia die during alcohol-related car crashes per year, which sometimes account for as much as one-fourth of all crash fatalities.[6] Drinking and driving, even when no accident occurs, is still a risky driving behavior that could cause injury or damage. Insurers often penalize DUI-convicted drivers with higher rates. Woodstock drivers pay an average of $393 per month for full coverage and $256 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Woodstock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5583
Auto-Owners64104
State Farm69112
COUNTRY Financial70114
Allstate76124
Mile Auto76128
USAA81132
Progressive94153
Safeco102166
Mercury107179
GEICO112182
Clearcover114186
National General131213
Liberty Mutual132215
AssuranceAmerica134218
Elephant137223
Direct Auto140228
GAINSCO150244
Nationwide167272
Infinity188306
The General208339
Bristol West231376
Foremost247402
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Average car insurance rates usually decrease when adults near age 35 because their years of experience and potentially low claim rate demonstrate safe driving habits. But rates tend to rise around 70, as senior drivers have an increased likelihood of accidents due to declining health and medication use.[7]

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Woodstock is $179 per month for full coverage and $117 for liability only. Senior drivers tend to pay lower-than-average premiums compared to many other driving age groups, so seniors can still find affordable coverage, starting with the insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3856
State Farm4057
COUNTRY Financial4362
Allstate4870
Mile Auto4877
Progressive4875
USAA5275
GEICO70101
Mercury75122
Safeco76132
AssuranceAmerica78133
Liberty Mutual86150
Direct Auto87147
Elephant88123
Nationwide92132
National General93192
Clearcover101182
GAINSCO112227
The General146244
Bristol West151286
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo

Teenage drivers ages 16 to 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers 20 and older.[8] Teens lack the experience and developed reaction times that many adults have. Add in their overconfidence, increased distractions, and peer pressure, and it may further increase their likelihood of getting into an accident.

Although this generally leads to higher rates, young drivers could try to reduce their premiums as much as possible by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, driving a vehicle with insurer-approved safety features, and searching for eligible discounts, like good student and defensive driving programs. Teen drivers in Woodstock pay an average of $411 per month for full coverage and $268 for liability only.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Woodstock for teens and young adults.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial100145
Hugo100112
Auto-Owners107156
State Farm119172
Allstate134194
USAA134194
Mile Auto147236
Progressive169269
GEICO177257
Safeco183315
Mercury197322
Clearcover204367
Liberty Mutual224388
Elephant228317
National General250515
Direct Auto256430
AssuranceAmerica258438
GAINSCO270548
Nationwide287409
Infinity317570
The General334558
Bristol West386728
Foremost443527
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Woodstock car insurance quotes by credit tier

Many companies in Georgia, including auto insurers, can check your credit history and use the information to determine if you’re eligible for a policy and what the rate should be.[9] This is just one of many factors insurers use, but drivers with poor credit typically pay higher premiums than drivers with excellent or good credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Woodstock?

Compared to the national average, car insurance is more expensive in Woodstock. The average cost of car insurance in the city is $150 per month for liability-only car insurance and $230 per month for full coverage, while the national averages are $104 and $213, respectively.

But average monthly premiums in Woodstock are very close to the state averages — car insurance in Georgia costs $146 per month for liability insurance and $240 per month for full coverage.

Car insurance in Woodstock is cheaper, on average, than in many other Georgia cities. This could be because Woodstock has fewer residents and fewer reported car crashes. For instance, the city of Marietta reported more than 4,500 car crashes in 2022, while Woodstock reported a little more than 1,400.[10]

More cities in Georgia

Here’s how Woodstock’s average full-coverage car insurance quote compares to quotes in other Georgia cities.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Alpharetta$162$207
Athens$133$223
Atlanta$204$257
Columbus$137$230
Marietta$159$223
Savannah$178$265
Valdosta$107$169
Warner Robins$145$233
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Woodstock car insurance FAQs

Learn why car insurance rates are increasing, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about Woodstock car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Woodstock?

    The average cost of car insurance in Woodstock is $150 per month for liability-only car insurance and $230 per month for full coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock?

    Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock, with a monthly liability-only rate of $55. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with liability rates of $64 and $69 per month, respectively. Finding the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code, and driving record.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Woodstock?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Woodstock include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.

    But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Compare car insurance quotes from different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • What factors influence the cost of your car insurance in Woodstock, GA?

    Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Woodstock include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors in your control are your driving record, credit history, vehicle type, and coverage options.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Georgia?

    Georgia requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Governor Kemp Signs Legislation Giving Insurance Commissioner More Authority Over Auto Rates."
  2. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Auto Insurance."
  3. State of Georgia. "Pay a Super Speeder Fine."
  4. Georgia Department of Public Health. "Motor Vehicle Crashes."
  5. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "DUI Data Reports."
  6. Governor's Office of Highway Safety in Georgia. "Impaired Driving."
  7. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Driver and Passenger Safety."
  9. Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. "Credit and Debt."
  10. Georgia Department of Transportation. "Georgia Crash Data."

