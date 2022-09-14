Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Woodstock, Georgia, sits just north of Atlanta, offering residents both a quick route into the capital and a quiet suburban town where they can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether they’re driving to a Falcons game or making a quick trip to Red Top Mountain State Park, Woodstock drivers pay an average of $150 per month for liability-only car insurance and $230 per month for full coverage.
Although Georgia law only requires liability auto insurance coverage, Woodstock drivers can look to both locally owned companies, like Mountain Lakes Insurance Agency, and nationally known insurance companies, like State Farm, to find a variety of coverage options to suit their needs. Here, you can learn how to compare rates and see what people in Woodstock pay for car insurance.
Datos Breves
The cheapest insurers in Woodstock are Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm.
Woodstock’s overall average car insurance rate is $190 per month.
Georgia’s new legislation limits how much insurers can increase rates in the state.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Woodstock
Woodstock drivers have dozens of options for car insurance, though not every insurer will meet your needs. Instead of looking solely at price, compare the coverage levels, discounts, and factors like customer service ratings to determine which insurer offers the best overall experience for your needs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Liability-only coverage
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Rideshare drivers
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$104
$71
Discounts
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
Georgia is one of the limited states that Auto-Owners operates in, allowing Woodstock drivers to receive the lowest average insurance rates available. It has a strong A++ financial rating from AM Best and offers various auto insurance products, including motorcycles, converted vehicles, and classic or antique cars. But it doesn’t have a centralized agent office, so the only way to secure a policy is through a local, independent agent.
Auto-Owners also has a significant number of complaints in Georgia compared to most other states it offers auto insurance in, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) consumer complaint index.
Ventajas
Mobile Response Vehicles and storm teams available
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$69/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
If you’re a rideshare driver in Woodstock, you may benefit from State Farm’s low-cost auto coverage options. It offers basic liability and full-coverage policies at a lower average rate than other Woodstock insurers, and you can easily add transportation network company (TNC) coverage to your policy.
While it does offer a number of coverages to protect your car before, during, and following a rideshare job, State Farm doesn’t offer gap insurance. So Woodstock drivers with brand-new vehicles may be at a higher risk of loss.
4.2
JD Power
868
Liability Only
$70/mo
Full Coverage
$102/mo
COUNTRY Financial may not be as well-known as other insurers, but its 95-year history and A+ AM Best rating make it a strong contender for Woodstock drivers. Offering rates comparable to other insurers, COUNTRY Financial stands out with its diverse coverages, discounts, and products. Discounts are available for engaged couples, teachers, first responders, and students. But restrictions apply for legacy discounts.
Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock
Drivers can save money on car insurance and get the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock with a combination of strategies. Whether you commute to Atlanta for work or rarely take your car on I-575, consider these ways to get cheaper car insurance in Georgia:
Raise your deductible. Higher deductibles often lead to lower premiums. If you can afford a higher deductible when you file a claim, you can save money on your policy’s premiums.
Bundle policies. If you buy auto insurance and another policy with the same insurer, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you can usually get a discount for both policies.
Qualify for discounts. Insurers often offer a long list of discounts that drivers can qualify for to save money on car insurance. Discounts include good grades, vehicle safety features, low mileage, pay in full, and more.
Reconsider coverage. If you drive an older-model vehicle, consider reducing optional coverages or removing them altogether. The more coverage you have, the more you pay for car insurance.
Keep in Mind
Multiple factors influence your rates, like your long-term driving record and the number of miles you drive each year. Talk to your insurer to discover ways you can save specific to your driving habits and coverage needs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Woodstock: Hugo
Liability car insurance covers the injuries and damages you cause another car or person in an at-fault accident. Georgia law requires liability insurance coverage, and all drivers must meet a specific level of bodily and property liability insurance. This coverage doesn’t pay for damages that you cause to yourself, your passengers, or your vehicle.
Liability-only policies in Woodstock cost $150 per month, on average. Here’s a look at the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Woodstock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
55
Auto-Owners
64
State Farm
69
COUNTRY Financial
70
Allstate
76
Mile Auto
76
USAA
81
Progressive
94
Safeco
102
Mercury
107
GEICO
112
State Auto
112
Clearcover
114
National General
131
Liberty Mutual
132
AssuranceAmerica
134
Elephant
137
Direct Auto
140
GAINSCO
150
Midvale Home & Auto
163
Nationwide
167
Infinity
188
The General
208
Bristol West
231
Foremost
247
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Woodstock: Hugo
Whereas liability insurance is a state requirement and covers the damages or injuries you cause others, full-coverage car insurance is optional and covers your vehicle’s damages and possibly your and your passengers’ injuries, regardless of fault.
Full-coverage insurance doesn’t have a set definition, though most insurers design this policy with a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Woodstock drivers who want coverage in the event of losing control of their vehicle, such as on the dangerous curves of Dupree Road, may want to add full coverage to their policy.
Drivers in Woodstock pay an average of $230 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Woodstock.[2]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
62
Auto-Owners
93
State Farm
100
COUNTRY Financial
102
Allstate
110
USAA
117
Mile Auto
122
Progressive
149
Travelers
153
GEICO
162
Mercury
175
Safeco
176
Elephant
191
State Auto
203
Clearcover
205
AssuranceAmerica
227
Midvale Home & Auto
228
Liberty Mutual
229
Direct Auto
235
Nationwide
238
National General
270
Foremost
294
GAINSCO
305
Infinity
338
The General
347
Bristol West
436
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia is an at-fault state, and the basic coverages the state requires are property damage liability insurance and bodily injury liability insurance.
Here are Georgia’s minimum requirements for liability insurance:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
People in Woodstock can drive legally with only the minimum insurance requirements, but many choose not to because liability-only coverage doesn’t cover all types of damage. You may want to consider purchasing optional coverages for your policy, such as:
This covers rental car expenses while your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs.
Towing and labor coverage
This covers costs for towing and roadside assistance when your car breaks down.
Georgia House Bill 221
In May 2023, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to provide the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner the power to review all car insurance rate filings before they go into effect.
This new policy went into effect on July 1, 2023, and prevents insurers from taking advantage of drivers via a loophole that allowed them to raise car insurance rates as much as 25% during a single filing.[1]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Although Woodstock is just over 12 square miles in size, you can encounter a number of insurance-raising incidents in such a small area. These incidents can be speeding tickets and moving violations, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Essentially, if it can cost your insurer money, it can result in an increased premium.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Check your speedometer when you’re driving through Woodstock, and any other city in Georgia. The state assesses extra charges for drivers exceeding 75 to 85 mph on certain state roadways.[3]
Keep in mind that you don’t need to exceed the speed limit by very much to receive a speeding ticket. Even going a few miles over the speed limit is enough. Along with the penalty the officer assesses, your insurer may also increase your premium since speeding is a common factor in car accidents. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Woodstock is $332 per month for full coverage and $217 for liability only.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Woodstock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
55
79
Auto-Owners
64
85
State Farm
69
88
COUNTRY Financial
70
92
Allstate
76
98
Mile Auto
76
109
USAA
81
105
Progressive
94
127
Safeco
102
143
Mercury
107
159
GEICO
112
145
Clearcover
114
159
National General
131
171
Liberty Mutual
132
184
AssuranceAmerica
134
185
Elephant
137
179
Direct Auto
140
187
GAINSCO
150
190
Nationwide
167
218
Infinity
188
251
The General
208
279
Bristol West
231
305
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Car accidents are serious problems in Georgia; they’re a leading cause of death and hospitalizations in the state. Some yearly fatality rates in Georgia have even exceeded those in nearly all other states. But a car accident doesn’t need to be serious to lead to a policy rate increase.[4]
Even if you’re involved in an injury-free fender bender or mistakenly back into a telephone pole, this could lead to an increase in your premiums. The more often your insurer has to pay out a claim, the more likely it is to raise your rates to compensate for losses. In Woodstock, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $347 per month for full coverage and $226 for liability only.
Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Woodstock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
55
75
Auto-Owners
64
89
State Farm
69
93
COUNTRY Financial
70
100
Allstate
76
104
Mile Auto
76
116
USAA
81
111
Progressive
94
134
Safeco
102
152
Mercury
107
167
GEICO
112
154
Clearcover
114
185
National General
131
183
Liberty Mutual
132
194
AssuranceAmerica
134
191
Elephant
137
190
Direct Auto
140
198
GAINSCO
150
202
Nationwide
167
231
Infinity
188
247
The General
208
295
Bristol West
231
316
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Between 2017 and 2020, 1,626 Cherokee County drivers had their first DUI conviction, and 244 had a second or third DUI conviction, while 806 received either an administrative license suspension or an implied consent suspension.[5]
Hundreds of people in Georgia die during alcohol-related car crashes per year, which sometimes account for as much as one-fourth of all crash fatalities.[6] Drinking and driving, even when no accident occurs, is still a risky driving behavior that could cause injury or damage. Insurers often penalize DUI-convicted drivers with higher rates. Woodstock drivers pay an average of $393 per month for full coverage and $256 for liability only after a DUI conviction.
Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Woodstock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
55
83
Auto-Owners
64
104
State Farm
69
112
COUNTRY Financial
70
114
Allstate
76
124
Mile Auto
76
128
USAA
81
132
Progressive
94
153
Safeco
102
166
Mercury
107
179
GEICO
112
182
Clearcover
114
186
National General
131
213
Liberty Mutual
132
215
AssuranceAmerica
134
218
Elephant
137
223
Direct Auto
140
228
GAINSCO
150
244
Nationwide
167
272
Infinity
188
306
The General
208
339
Bristol West
231
376
Foremost
247
402
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Average car insurance rates usually decrease when adults near age 35 because their years of experience and potentially low claim rate demonstrate safe driving habits. But rates tend to rise around 70, as senior drivers have an increased likelihood of accidents due to declining health and medication use.[7]
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Woodstock is $179 per month for full coverage and $117 for liability only. Senior drivers tend to pay lower-than-average premiums compared to many other driving age groups, so seniors can still find affordable coverage, starting with the insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
38
56
State Farm
40
57
COUNTRY Financial
43
62
Allstate
48
70
Mile Auto
48
77
Progressive
48
75
USAA
52
75
GEICO
70
101
Mercury
75
122
Safeco
76
132
AssuranceAmerica
78
133
Liberty Mutual
86
150
Direct Auto
87
147
Elephant
88
123
Nationwide
92
132
National General
93
192
Clearcover
101
182
GAINSCO
112
227
The General
146
244
Bristol West
151
286
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
Teenage drivers ages 16 to 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers 20 and older.[8] Teens lack the experience and developed reaction times that many adults have. Add in their overconfidence, increased distractions, and peer pressure, and it may further increase their likelihood of getting into an accident.
Although this generally leads to higher rates, young drivers could try to reduce their premiums as much as possible by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, driving a vehicle with insurer-approved safety features, and searching for eligible discounts, like good student and defensive driving programs. Teen drivers in Woodstock pay an average of $411 per month for full coverage and $268 for liability only.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Woodstock for teens and young adults.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
100
145
Hugo
100
112
Auto-Owners
107
156
State Farm
119
172
Allstate
134
194
USAA
134
194
Mile Auto
147
236
Progressive
169
269
GEICO
177
257
Safeco
183
315
Mercury
197
322
Clearcover
204
367
Liberty Mutual
224
388
Elephant
228
317
National General
250
515
Direct Auto
256
430
AssuranceAmerica
258
438
GAINSCO
270
548
Nationwide
287
409
Infinity
317
570
The General
334
558
Bristol West
386
728
Foremost
443
527
Woodstock car insurance quotes by credit tier
Many companies in Georgia, including auto insurers, can check your credit history and use the information to determine if you’re eligible for a policy and what the rate should be.[9] This is just one of many factors insurers use, but drivers with poor credit typically pay higher premiums than drivers with excellent or good credit.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Woodstock?
Compared to the national average, car insurance is more expensive in Woodstock. The average cost of car insurance in the city is $150 per month for liability-only car insurance and $230 per month for full coverage, while the national averages are $104 and $213, respectively.
But average monthly premiums in Woodstock are very close to the state averages — car insurance in Georgia costs $146 per month for liability insurance and $240 per month for full coverage.
Car insurance in Woodstock is cheaper, on average, than in many other Georgia cities. This could be because Woodstock has fewer residents and fewer reported car crashes. For instance, the city of Marietta reported more than 4,500 car crashes in 2022, while Woodstock reported a little more than 1,400.[10]
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how Woodstock’s average full-coverage car insurance quote compares to quotes in other Georgia cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Woodstock is $150 per month for liability-only car insurance and $230 per month for full coverage.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock?
Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock, with a monthly liability-only rate of $55. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with liability rates of $64 and $69 per month, respectively. Finding the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code, and driving record.
What are the best car insurance companies in Woodstock?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Woodstock include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.
But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Compare car insurance quotes from different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.
What factors influence the cost of your car insurance in Woodstock, GA?
Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Woodstock include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors in your control are your driving record, credit history, vehicle type, and coverage options.
How much car insurance do you need in Georgia?
Georgia requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.