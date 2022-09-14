Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Dalton, Georgia, enjoy plenty of parks, wildlife preserves, and national forests in the surrounding area. But before heading out on a mountain road trip in Georgia, you need car insurance. Fortunately, Dalton drivers have lower average car insurance costs than many other Georgia cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Dalton is $170 per month for full coverage and $108 for liability-only policies. This is less than the Georgia state averages of $240 and $146, respectively.
Dalton's smaller population and comparatively low fatality rate likely contribute to the city's lower-than-average car insurance costs. Here’s what you need to know about cheap car insurance in Dalton, Georgia, and how premiums change based on coverage type, incidents, and age.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and COUNTRY Financial are the cheapest insurers in Dalton.
Dalton had 6,021 traffic accidents in 2021, but only 11 of those were fatal, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.[1]
Dalton drivers have a relatively short mean commute time of just 17 minutes.[2] Fewer miles on the road can result in lower car insurance rates for drivers.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dalton
Buying auto insurance can be complicated, and you want to find the right fit for your situation. The most affordable coverage option may not fit your specific needs.
Insurify covers the cheapest car insurance in Dalton for certain categories below. In many cases, Hugo won out in the affordability category. However, the company doesn’t offer full coverage in Georgia, which can leave you more at risk. And if you finance or lease your vehicle, you won't be able to use Hugo.
Always compare options and review benefits. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dalton, Georgia, and what they’re a good fit for.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Full coverage
Hugo
3.3
$69
$56
Temporary coverage
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Teen drivers
4.0
837
Liability Only
Full Coverage
If you want the most protection with full coverage, a good option in Dalton is Auto-Owners. Its average quotes for full-coverage and liability policies are among the lowest. Plus, Insurify gives it a high Insurify Quality Score.
Ventajas
Affordable full-coverage policies
Offers gap insurance
Contras
Lower mobile app rating compared to other insurers
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Hugo offers people who don’t drive often affordable, on-demand coverage. You can turn coverage on and off as needed and pay for insurance only when you drive. This innovative insurance model results in lower premiums for people who don’t drive often.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
If you’re looking for an established, well-known insurance company for your teen driver in Dalton, State Farm is a great choice. It offers the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25 and relatively low average quotes for teens compared to other insurers.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dalton
Finding affordable car insurance coverage in Dalton will depend on your individual needs, ZIP code, age, driving record, and more.[3] To get the cheapest car insurance in Dalton, follow these tips:
Compare your options. Don’t just stop at the first affordable quote you find. Research multiple insurance companies and get several quotes. Reviewing three or more options can give you a better idea of what’s competitive.
Research discounts. On top of low quotes, look at available discount options from insurance companies. You may be able to get a safe driving discount, good student discounts, and more.
Bundle coverage. If you buy multiple insurance products — like home insurance or renters insurance — from the same company you buy auto insurance from, you can usually score a lower premium.
Be a safe driver. What you pay for car insurance is also based on your driving record. To keep costs low, drive within the speed limit, put down your cell phone, and never drive under the influence.
Choose the right deductible. Consider your deductible when lowering your car insurance costs. “The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage applies. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your premium, but it is important to strike a balance that aligns with your financial capabilities,” says Grizzle.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dalton: Hugo
Liability insurance is the most basic form of car insurance that meets Georgia state minimums. It helps cover your liability to pay for property damage and bodily injury in an accident you cause. Because it only covers the other party’s vehicle repairs and medical bills, and not yours, it tends to be more affordable than full-coverage options. Liability policies in Dalton cost $108 per month on average.
Below are the companies that offer the lowest average quotes for liability-only policies in Dalton, Georgia:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
41
Auto-Owners
47
COUNTRY Financial
51
State Farm
51
Allstate
56
Mile Auto
56
USAA
59
Progressive
69
Safeco
75
Mercury
78
GEICO
82
State Auto
82
Clearcover
83
Liberty Mutual
96
National General
96
AssuranceAmerica
98
Elephant
100
Direct Auto
102
GAINSCO
110
Midvale Home & Auto
119
Nationwide
122
Infinity
138
The General
152
Bristol West
169
Foremost
181
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dalton: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance in Dalton helps provide more robust protections for a driver. Instead of just covering your liability, full coverage typically also includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Having just liability-only coverage can leave you more at risk, while full coverage is often the safer bet if you want more protection on the road. To get full coverage in Dalton, you can expect to pay an average of $170 per month.
Here are the companies that offer the cheapest average quotes for full-coverage insurance in Dalton, Georgia:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
68
State Farm
73
COUNTRY Financial
75
Allstate
80
USAA
85
Mile Auto
89
Progressive
109
Travelers
112
GEICO
119
Mercury
128
Safeco
129
Elephant
140
State Auto
148
Clearcover
150
AssuranceAmerica
166
Liberty Mutual
167
Midvale Home & Auto
167
Direct Auto
172
Nationwide
174
National General
198
Foremost
215
GAINSCO
223
Infinity
248
The General
254
Bristol West
319
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia is an at-fault state, sometimes called a tort state. This means that a driver who causes an accident is responsible for paying for the resulting damages and injuries, typically through their liability insurance.[4] However, even if the damages or medical costs exceed their liability limits, the driver is responsible for the excess costs. Injured parties can sue the at-fault driver for the remaining damages in Georgia as part of its fault-based system.
Georgia requires the following minimum liability limits for drivers:[5]
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
“By meeting these minimum requirements, drivers fulfill their legal obligations and have a basic level of financial protection in case of accidents,” says Tyler Grizzle, partner at GSP Insurance Group. “However, it is important to note that these limits may not be sufficient to cover all potential damages. Drivers should carefully assess their personal circumstances, including their assets and financial situation, and consider higher coverage limits to ensure comprehensive protection.”
Drivers in Dalton should also consider adding the following coverages to an auto policy for more protection:
Collision
This provides coverage for car repairs after accidents you cause, including hitting a stationary object like a fence or mailbox.
Comprehensive
This includes coverage for theft, natural disasters, vandalism, and objects falling on your car.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
This provides coverage for you when uninsured drivers or drivers without sufficient coverage damage your car or injure you in an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Going over the speed limit can result in a speeding ticket, which may affect car insurance premiums. It can also result in two to six points on your license that won’t disappear for two years.[6] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dalton is $246 per month for full coverage and $156 for liability only. To find affordable coverage in Dalton, Georgia, after getting a speeding ticket, compare liability-only quotes from the cheapest insurance companies Insurify analyzed:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
41
59
Auto-Owners
47
63
COUNTRY Financial
51
67
State Farm
51
65
Allstate
56
72
Mile Auto
56
80
USAA
59
76
Progressive
69
93
Safeco
75
105
Mercury
78
116
GEICO
82
106
Clearcover
83
116
Liberty Mutual
96
134
National General
96
125
AssuranceAmerica
98
135
Elephant
100
131
Direct Auto
102
136
GAINSCO
110
139
Nationwide
122
159
Infinity
138
184
The General
152
204
Bristol West
169
223
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Having an at-fault accident on your record in Dalton, Georgia, will most likely increase your car insurance premiums. How much they increase depends on the severity of the accident and claim, so it’s important to review your policy at renewal to see how much more you’ll pay.[7] If the cost jumps too high, you can shop around for a new insurance company. The cost of car insurance for Dalton drivers with an accident is $256 per month for full coverage and $163 for liability only, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Dalton with an at-fault accident:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
41
56
Auto-Owners
47
65
COUNTRY Financial
51
73
State Farm
51
69
Allstate
56
77
Mile Auto
56
86
USAA
59
81
Progressive
69
98
Safeco
75
112
Mercury
78
122
GEICO
82
113
Clearcover
83
135
Liberty Mutual
96
141
National General
96
134
AssuranceAmerica
98
140
Elephant
100
139
Direct Auto
102
144
GAINSCO
110
148
Nationwide
122
169
Infinity
138
182
The General
152
215
Bristol West
169
232
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Driving under the influence is dangerous and risky to drivers and other passengers. Having a DUI conviction increases car insurance premiums due to the added risk. In Dalton, car insurance costs can double after a DUI conviction or even trigger a non-renewal with your car insurance company.[7] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DUI is $290 per month for full coverage and $184 for liability only.
Start your quote comparison for car insurance with the following cheap auto insurers for drivers in Dalton with a DUI:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
41
62
Auto-Owners
47
77
COUNTRY Financial
51
83
State Farm
51
83
Allstate
56
91
Mile Auto
56
95
USAA
59
96
Progressive
69
112
Safeco
75
122
Mercury
78
130
GEICO
82
134
Clearcover
83
135
Liberty Mutual
96
156
National General
96
156
AssuranceAmerica
98
160
Elephant
100
163
Direct Auto
102
166
GAINSCO
110
179
Nationwide
122
199
Infinity
138
225
The General
152
248
Bristol West
169
275
Foremost
181
295
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Senior drivers can take advantage of low car insurance premiums in Dalton. Car insurance prices tend to dip around the age of 25 and decrease until around age 75, when they start to rise again because that’s when reaction times and driving capabilities decline.[8] Senior drivers in Dalton pay an average of $132 per month for full coverage and $84 for liability only.
To find affordable car insurance for seniors in Dalton, Georgia, start with the following cheap auto insurers:
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
28
41
State Farm
29
42
COUNTRY Financial
31
46
Mile Auto
35
56
Progressive
35
55
Allstate
36
51
USAA
38
55
GEICO
51
74
Mercury
55
89
Safeco
56
97
AssuranceAmerica
57
97
Liberty Mutual
63
109
Direct Auto
64
107
Elephant
64
90
Nationwide
67
96
National General
68
141
Clearcover
74
133
GAINSCO
82
166
The General
107
179
Bristol West
111
209
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Teen drivers tend to pay higher premiums than other age groups due to additional risk factors. Teens and young adults are just starting to learn to drive and don’t have as much experience on the road.[3] Plus, data from the CDC shows that teens are more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident. The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Dalton is $303 per month for full coverage and $193 for liability only.
Because of these factors, teens pay more for car insurance coverage. To get affordable coverage, teens should consider staying on their parents’ insurance and research insurers that offer teen-specific discounts.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
73
107
Hugo
74
83
Auto-Owners
79
114
State Farm
88
126
USAA
98
141
Allstate
99
141
Mile Auto
108
172
Progressive
124
196
GEICO
130
188
Safeco
134
231
Mercury
144
236
Clearcover
149
269
Liberty Mutual
163
283
Elephant
166
233
National General
183
377
Direct Auto
187
315
AssuranceAmerica
189
320
GAINSCO
198
401
Nationwide
210
299
Infinity
233
418
The General
244
408
Bristol West
282
533
Foremost
324
385
Shop for Cheap Car Insurance in Dalton, GA
Monthly rates start at $41/mo. for minimum coverage in Dalton
Dalton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Many car insurance companies use credit history as one of the criteria for determining premiums. A handful of states prohibit this practice, but Georgia allows insurers to do it.[9]
In Dalton, car insurance quotes are lowest for those with excellent or good credit. Those with poor credit pay significantly more, so it’s a good idea to work on improving your credit score when you can.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Dalton?
Insurance isn’t more expensive in Dalton. Car insurance in Dalton is about on par with the national average. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Dalton is $170 per month, while the national average for full coverage is higher, at $213 per month, based on Insurify data.
And full-coverage car insurance in Dalton is cheaper than in Georgia overall ($240 per month) and in Atlanta ($257).
More cities in Georgia
Car insurance in Dalton is relatively inexpensive compared to other cities in Georgia. Below, you can see the average monthly liability-only and full-coverage quotes from other cities. Savannah has the most expensive full-coverage insurance out of these cities, at $265 per month.
Dalton car insurance FAQs
You can learn more about gap coverage before you start shopping to determine if this coverage is right for you. Additionally, check out the answers to common questions about car insurance in Dalton, Georgia.
How much is car insurance in Dalton?
The average cost of car insurance in Dalton, Georgia, is $139 a month — that’s $170 a month for full coverage and $108 for liability coverage.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Dalton?
Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Dalton, with a monthly liability-only rate of $41. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and COUNTRY Financial, with monthly liability rates of $47 and $51, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Dalton?
A couple of the best car insurance companies in Dalton are Auto-Owners and State Farm. These two insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, strong J.D. Power ratings, and high financial stability ratings. But you should always get a free car insurance quote from multiple companies to find the right coverage at the best price for you.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Dalton?
Your age, gender, vehicle, credit score, and past driving history affect the cost of your car insurance in Dalton. Additionally, accident and theft rates in the area influence how much insurers charge policyholders.[3]
Is Georgia a no-fault state?
No, Georgia is not a no-fault state. Georgia follows a fault-based system, which means drivers who cause car accidents are responsible for paying for the resulting property damage and medical costs.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.