Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, it’s likely your car insurance premiums in Dalton will go up. Incidents can include moving violations, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Going over the speed limit can result in a speeding ticket, which may affect car insurance premiums. It can also result in two to six points on your license that won’t disappear for two years.[6] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dalton is $246 per month for full coverage and $156 for liability only. To find affordable coverage in Dalton, Georgia, after getting a speeding ticket, compare liability-only quotes from the cheapest insurance companies Insurify analyzed:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 41 59 Auto-Owners 47 63 COUNTRY Financial 51 67 State Farm 51 65 Allstate 56 72 Mile Auto 56 80 USAA 59 76 Progressive 69 93 Safeco 75 105 Mercury 78 116 GEICO 82 106 Clearcover 83 116 Liberty Mutual 96 134 National General 96 125 AssuranceAmerica 98 135 Elephant 100 131 Direct Auto 102 136 GAINSCO 110 139 Nationwide 122 159 Infinity 138 184 The General 152 204 Bristol West 169 223 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Having an at-fault accident on your record in Dalton, Georgia, will most likely increase your car insurance premiums. How much they increase depends on the severity of the accident and claim, so it’s important to review your policy at renewal to see how much more you’ll pay.[7] If the cost jumps too high, you can shop around for a new insurance company. The cost of car insurance for Dalton drivers with an accident is $256 per month for full coverage and $163 for liability only, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Dalton with an at-fault accident:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 41 56 Auto-Owners 47 65 COUNTRY Financial 51 73 State Farm 51 69 Allstate 56 77 Mile Auto 56 86 USAA 59 81 Progressive 69 98 Safeco 75 112 Mercury 78 122 GEICO 82 113 Clearcover 83 135 Liberty Mutual 96 141 National General 96 134 AssuranceAmerica 98 140 Elephant 100 139 Direct Auto 102 144 GAINSCO 110 148 Nationwide 122 169 Infinity 138 182 The General 152 215 Bristol West 169 232 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Driving under the influence is dangerous and risky to drivers and other passengers. Having a DUI conviction increases car insurance premiums due to the added risk. In Dalton, car insurance costs can double after a DUI conviction or even trigger a non-renewal with your car insurance company.[7] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DUI is $290 per month for full coverage and $184 for liability only.

