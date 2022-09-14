>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Dalton, Georgia (2024)

Hugo is the cheapest insurance company in Dalton, with liability-only rates of $41 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Dalton, Georgia, enjoy plenty of parks, wildlife preserves, and national forests in the surrounding area. But before heading out on a mountain road trip in Georgia, you need car insurance. Fortunately, Dalton drivers have lower average car insurance costs than many other Georgia cities.

The average cost of car insurance in Dalton is $170 per month for full coverage and $108 for liability-only policies. This is less than the Georgia state averages of $240 and $146, respectively.

Dalton's smaller population and comparatively low fatality rate likely contribute to the city's lower-than-average car insurance costs. Here’s what you need to know about cheap car insurance in Dalton, Georgia, and how premiums change based on coverage type, incidents, and age.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and COUNTRY Financial are the cheapest insurers in Dalton.

  • Dalton had 6,021 traffic accidents in 2021, but only 11 of those were fatal, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.[1]

  • Dalton drivers have a relatively short mean commute time of just 17 minutes.[2] Fewer miles on the road can result in lower car insurance rates for drivers.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dalton

Buying auto insurance can be complicated, and you want to find the right fit for your situation. The most affordable coverage option may not fit your specific needs.

Insurify covers the cheapest car insurance in Dalton for certain categories below. In many cases, Hugo won out in the affordability category. However, the company doesn’t offer full coverage in Georgia, which can leave you more at risk. And if you finance or lease your vehicle, you won't be able to use Hugo.

Always compare options and review benefits. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dalton, Georgia, and what they’re a good fit for.

Insurance Company
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Full coverage
Hugo3.3$69$56Temporary coverage
State Farm4.5$102$70Teen drivers
Best insurance for full coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

If you want the most protection with full coverage, a good option in Dalton is Auto-Owners. Its average quotes for full-coverage and liability policies are among the lowest. Plus, Insurify gives it a high Insurify Quality Score.

Ventajas

  • Affordable full-coverage policies

  • Offers gap insurance

Contras

  • Lower mobile app rating compared to other insurers

  • Poor ratings on Trustpilot

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurance for temporary coverage: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo

Hugo offers people who don’t drive often affordable, on-demand coverage. You can turn coverage on and off as needed and pay for insurance only when you drive. This innovative insurance model results in lower premiums for people who don’t drive often.

Ventajas

  • Offers flexible payments options

  • Excellent Trustpilot ratings

Contras

  • No mobile app for account management

  • Slow communication based on customer reviews

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurance for teens: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

If you’re looking for an established, well-known insurance company for your teen driver in Dalton, State Farm is a great choice. It offers the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25 and relatively low average quotes for teens compared to other insurers.

Ventajas

  • Low quotes for liability and full coverage

  • Offers Steer Clear program for young drivers

Contras

  • Poor Trustpilot reviews

  • Can’t buy a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dalton

Finding affordable car insurance coverage in Dalton will depend on your individual needs, ZIP code, age, driving record, and more.[3] To get the cheapest car insurance in Dalton, follow these tips:

  • Compare your options. Don’t just stop at the first affordable quote you find. Research multiple insurance companies and get several quotes. Reviewing three or more options can give you a better idea of what’s competitive.

  • Research discounts. On top of low quotes, look at available discount options from insurance companies. You may be able to get a safe driving discount, good student discounts, and more.

  • Bundle coverage. If you buy multiple insurance products — like home insurance or renters insurance — from the same company you buy auto insurance from, you can usually score a lower premium.

  • Be a safe driver. What you pay for car insurance is also based on your driving record. To keep costs low, drive within the speed limit, put down your cell phone, and never drive under the influence.

  • Choose the right deductible. Consider your deductible when lowering your car insurance costs. “The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage applies. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your premium, but it is important to strike a balance that aligns with your financial capabilities,” says Grizzle.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dalton: Hugo

Liability insurance is the most basic form of car insurance that meets Georgia state minimums. It helps cover your liability to pay for property damage and bodily injury in an accident you cause. Because it only covers the other party’s vehicle repairs and medical bills, and not yours, it tends to be more affordable than full-coverage options. Liability policies in Dalton cost $108 per month on average.

Below are the companies that offer the lowest average quotes for liability-only policies in Dalton, Georgia:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo41
Auto-Owners47
COUNTRY Financial51
State Farm51
Allstate56
Mile Auto56
USAA59
Progressive69
Safeco75
Mercury78
GEICO82
State Auto82
Clearcover83
Liberty Mutual96
National General96
AssuranceAmerica98
Elephant100
Direct Auto102
GAINSCO110
Midvale Home & Auto119
Nationwide122
Infinity138
The General152
Bristol West169
Foremost181
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dalton: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance in Dalton helps provide more robust protections for a driver. Instead of just covering your liability, full coverage typically also includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Having just liability-only coverage can leave you more at risk, while full coverage is often the safer bet if you want more protection on the road. To get full coverage in Dalton, you can expect to pay an average of $170 per month.

Here are the companies that offer the cheapest average quotes for full-coverage insurance in Dalton, Georgia:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners68
State Farm73
COUNTRY Financial75
Allstate80
USAA85
Mile Auto89
Progressive109
Travelers112
GEICO119
Mercury128
Safeco129
Elephant140
State Auto148
Clearcover150
AssuranceAmerica166
Liberty Mutual167
Midvale Home & Auto167
Direct Auto172
Nationwide174
National General198
Foremost215
GAINSCO223
Infinity248
The General254
Bristol West319
Estimate your Dalton car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia is an at-fault state, sometimes called a tort state. This means that a driver who causes an accident is responsible for paying for the resulting damages and injuries, typically through their liability insurance.[4] However, even if the damages or medical costs exceed their liability limits, the driver is responsible for the excess costs. Injured parties can sue the at-fault driver for the remaining damages in Georgia as part of its fault-based system.

Georgia requires the following minimum liability limits for drivers:[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per person

    • $50,000 per incident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    • $25,000 per incident

“By meeting these minimum requirements, drivers fulfill their legal obligations and have a basic level of financial protection in case of accidents,” says Tyler Grizzle, partner at GSP Insurance Group. “However, it is important to note that these limits may not be sufficient to cover all potential damages. Drivers should carefully assess their personal circumstances, including their assets and financial situation, and consider higher coverage limits to ensure comprehensive protection.”

Drivers in Dalton should also consider adding the following coverages to an auto policy for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    This provides coverage for car repairs after accidents you cause, including hitting a stationary object like a fence or mailbox.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    This includes coverage for theft, natural disasters, vandalism, and objects falling on your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    This provides coverage for you when uninsured drivers or drivers without sufficient coverage damage your car or injure you in an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, it’s likely your car insurance premiums in Dalton will go up. Incidents can include moving violations, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Going over the speed limit can result in a speeding ticket, which may affect car insurance premiums. It can also result in two to six points on your license that won’t disappear for two years.[6] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dalton is $246 per month for full coverage and $156 for liability only. To find affordable coverage in Dalton, Georgia, after getting a speeding ticket, compare liability-only quotes from the cheapest insurance companies Insurify analyzed:

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo4159
Auto-Owners4763
COUNTRY Financial5167
State Farm5165
Allstate5672
Mile Auto5680
USAA5976
Progressive6993
Safeco75105
Mercury78116
GEICO82106
Clearcover83116
Liberty Mutual96134
National General96125
AssuranceAmerica98135
Elephant100131
Direct Auto102136
GAINSCO110139
Nationwide122159
Infinity138184
The General152204
Bristol West169223
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Having an at-fault accident on your record in Dalton, Georgia, will most likely increase your car insurance premiums. How much they increase depends on the severity of the accident and claim, so it’s important to review your policy at renewal to see how much more you’ll pay.[7] If the cost jumps too high, you can shop around for a new insurance company. The cost of car insurance for Dalton drivers with an accident is $256 per month for full coverage and $163 for liability only, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Dalton with an at-fault accident:

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo4156
Auto-Owners4765
COUNTRY Financial5173
State Farm5169
Allstate5677
Mile Auto5686
USAA5981
Progressive6998
Safeco75112
Mercury78122
GEICO82113
Clearcover83135
Liberty Mutual96141
National General96134
AssuranceAmerica98140
Elephant100139
Direct Auto102144
GAINSCO110148
Nationwide122169
Infinity138182
The General152215
Bristol West169232
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Driving under the influence is dangerous and risky to drivers and other passengers. Having a DUI conviction increases car insurance premiums due to the added risk. In Dalton, car insurance costs can double after a DUI conviction or even trigger a non-renewal with your car insurance company.[7] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DUI is $290 per month for full coverage and $184 for liability only.

Start your quote comparison for car insurance with the following cheap auto insurers for drivers in Dalton with a DUI:

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo4162
Auto-Owners4777
COUNTRY Financial5183
State Farm5183
Allstate5691
Mile Auto5695
USAA5996
Progressive69112
Safeco75122
Mercury78130
GEICO82134
Clearcover83135
Liberty Mutual96156
National General96156
AssuranceAmerica98160
Elephant100163
Direct Auto102166
GAINSCO110179
Nationwide122199
Infinity138225
The General152248
Bristol West169275
Foremost181295
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Senior drivers can take advantage of low car insurance premiums in Dalton. Car insurance prices tend to dip around the age of 25 and decrease until around age 75, when they start to rise again because that’s when reaction times and driving capabilities decline.[8] Senior drivers in Dalton pay an average of $132 per month for full coverage and $84 for liability only.

To find affordable car insurance for seniors in Dalton, Georgia, start with the following cheap auto insurers:

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2841
State Farm2942
COUNTRY Financial3146
Mile Auto3556
Progressive3555
Allstate3651
USAA3855
GEICO5174
Mercury5589
Safeco5697
AssuranceAmerica5797
Liberty Mutual63109
Direct Auto64107
Elephant6490
Nationwide6796
National General68141
Clearcover74133
GAINSCO82166
The General107179
Bristol West111209
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Teen drivers tend to pay higher premiums than other age groups due to additional risk factors. Teens and young adults are just starting to learn to drive and don’t have as much experience on the road.[3] Plus, data from the CDC shows that teens are more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident. The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Dalton is $303 per month for full coverage and $193 for liability only.

Because of these factors, teens pay more for car insurance coverage. To get affordable coverage, teens should consider staying on their parents’ insurance and research insurers that offer teen-specific discounts.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial73107
Hugo7483
Auto-Owners79114
State Farm88126
USAA98141
Allstate99141
Mile Auto108172
Progressive124196
GEICO130188
Safeco134231
Mercury144236
Clearcover149269
Liberty Mutual163283
Elephant166233
National General183377
Direct Auto187315
AssuranceAmerica189320
GAINSCO198401
Nationwide210299
Infinity233418
The General244408
Bristol West282533
Foremost324385
Dalton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Many car insurance companies use credit history as one of the criteria for determining premiums. A handful of states prohibit this practice, but Georgia allows insurers to do it.[9]

In Dalton, car insurance quotes are lowest for those with excellent or good credit. Those with poor credit pay significantly more, so it’s a good idea to work on improving your credit score when you can.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Dalton?

Insurance isn’t more expensive in Dalton. Car insurance in Dalton is about on par with the national average. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Dalton is $170 per month, while the national average for full coverage is higher, at $213 per month, based on Insurify data.

And full-coverage car insurance in Dalton is cheaper than in Georgia overall ($240 per month) and in Atlanta ($257).

More cities in Georgia

Car insurance in Dalton is relatively inexpensive compared to other cities in Georgia. Below, you can see the average monthly liability-only and full-coverage quotes from other cities. Savannah has the most expensive full-coverage insurance out of these cities, at $265 per month.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Athens$133$223
Atlanta$204$257
Augusta$142$230
Columbus$137$230
Lawrenceville$170$262
Marietta$159$223
Savannah$178$265
Woodstock$150$230
Dalton car insurance FAQs

You can learn more about gap coverage before you start shopping to determine if this coverage is right for you. Additionally, check out the answers to common questions about car insurance in Dalton, Georgia.

  • How much is car insurance in Dalton?

    The average cost of car insurance in Dalton, Georgia, is $139 a month — that’s $170 a month for full coverage and $108 for liability coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Dalton?

    Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Dalton, with a monthly liability-only rate of $41. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and COUNTRY Financial, with monthly liability rates of $47 and $51, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Dalton?

    A couple of the best car insurance companies in Dalton are Auto-Owners and State Farm. These two insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, strong J.D. Power ratings, and high financial stability ratings. But you should always get a free car insurance quote from multiple companies to find the right coverage at the best price for you.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Dalton?

    Your age, gender, vehicle, credit score, and past driving history affect the cost of your car insurance in Dalton. Additionally, accident and theft rates in the area influence how much insurers charge policyholders.[3]

  • Is Georgia a no-fault state?

    No, Georgia is not a no-fault state. Georgia follows a fault-based system, which means drivers who cause car accidents are responsible for paying for the resulting property damage and medical costs.[4]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Georgia Department of Transportation. "Georgia Crash Data."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts, Dalton city, Georgia."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Nolo. "Georgia Car Accident Laws and Statute of Limitations."
  5. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Auto Insurance."
  6. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "Points Schedule."
  7. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  8. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  9. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

