Cheapest Auto Insurance in Pensacola, Florida (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Pensacola, with monthly liability rates starting at $58.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you’re searching for new car insurance in Pensacola, your auto insurance costs will probably be lower than the state’s overall average of $257 per month.

Drivers in Pensacola pay an overall average of $215 per month for car insurance. While this is less than what many Florida drivers pay, it’s still higher than the national average of $158 per month. Pensacola’s rates could be lower than other cities in Florida in part because of its smaller population size. The risk of accidents decreases with fewer people on the road.

Here’s what you should know if you’re comparing car insurance companies in Pensacola.

Datos Breves

  • Liability insurance in Pensacola costs an average of $172 per month, and full coverage costs $259 per month.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Pensacola.

  • Pensacola drivers pay a yearly average of $3,103 for full-coverage car insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Pensacola

The cost of your auto insurance coverage in Pensacola will depend on several factors, including your driving record, age, gender, credit, and more. But in general, State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer affordable policies.

Here’s how these three insurers compare.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Affordable full coverage
GEICO4.2$83$72Military members
Hugo3.3$103$77Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordable full coverage: State Farm

4.5
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Pensacola drivers seeking inexpensive auto insurance might find what they’re looking for with State Farm. This insurance company offers some of the lowest-cost full-coverage and liability-only policies in Pensacola.

It’s worth getting a quote from State Farm if you’re shopping for a new policy. This insurer offers several discounts that can help reduce your insurance premiums — including discounts for having multiple cars, bundling policies, being a safe driver, and having a vehicle with safety features.

Ventajas

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

  • Several available discounts

Contras

  • No dedicated military discount

  • Must speak with an agent to get a policy

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: GEICO

Pensacola is home to Pensacola Naval Air Station, which employs more than 16,000 service members. If you’re affiliated with the U.S. military, GEICO could be a good choice for car insurance. The company offers an emergency deployment discount of up to 25% and a dedicated military discount of up to 15% off your insurance rates.

Besides its military discounts, policyholders can also get a series of vehicle equipment, safe driving, driver education, and customer loyalty discounts. Taking advantage of multiple discounts could help reduce your insurance premiums even further.

Ventajas

  • Dedicated military discounts

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

Contras

  • Low Trustpilot ratings from online reviewers

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Hugo

Hugo is a newer insurance company offering flexible, on-demand car insurance coverage for Florida drivers. It’s Insurify’s top pick for people who don’t drive often because you can use your car insurance as you need it.

For example, if you’re on a Hugo Flex plan and only commute to the office two days a week, you can turn on your coverage for the days you drive. You can turn off your coverage for the days you’re home, and you won’t pay anything for it. But if you lease or finance your vehicle, you won’t be able to turn your coverage off and on.

Ventajas

  • Can provide temporary coverage, if needed

  • Flexible, on-demand insurance

Contras

  • Available in only 13 states

  • Only offers auto coverage, so you can’t bundle policies

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pensacola

Car insurance companies consider a number of factors when determining your insurance rates, including your age, gender, credit score, ZIP code, and driving record. Below are some tips for finding the cheapest coverage available in Pensacola.

  • Maintain a clean record. Your driving record is one of the major factors affecting your car insurance costs. Focus on maintaining a clean record and avoiding infractions behind the wheel if you want the best rates.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Many insurers offer discounts to help reduce your car insurance costs. For example, bundling your homeowners insurance or renters insurance with your auto policy could result in lower rates.

  • Shop around. Insurance rates vary by company, so comparing options before deciding on a new policy can help you find the lowest rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pensacola: State Farm

Liability insurance provides basic coverage that protects other drivers and others’ personal property if you’re responsible for a car accident. For example, if you’re at fault in an accident and another driver breaks their arm, your liability insurance can cover their medical bills. It’ll also kick in if you back into your neighbor’s fence or mailbox, for example. But liability insurance won’t cover your injuries or damage to your vehicle.

Liability insurance in Pensacola costs an average of $172 per month. These insurers offer affordable liability coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
GEICO60
Hugo65
Allstate101
Safeco111
Mile Auto113
Travelers120
Mercury125
Liberty Mutual132
Direct Auto134
Midvale Home & Auto149
Progressive152
Infinity170
Foremost179
Dairyland181
AssuranceAmerica198
Bristol West234
National General261
The General268
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pensacola: State Farm

Full coverage offers more protection than liability-only insurance. Liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance are generally components of a full-coverage policy, though insurers may offer other coverages.

A full-coverage auto insurance policy can provide added peace of mind if you drive often and have a newer vehicle. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender will probably require you to carry full coverage.

Pensacola drivers pay $259 per month for full-coverage policies, on average. Explore affordable full-coverage options in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm67
GEICO69
Hugo73
Allstate117
Travelers140
Mercury147
Safeco151
Mile Auto156
GAINSCO184
Infinity199
Liberty Mutual202
Midvale Home & Auto215
Direct Auto216
Progressive216
National General263
Foremost264
AssuranceAmerica270
Dairyland323
Bristol West335
The General380
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Pensacola car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida is a no-fault state for car insurance, meaning that you need to submit a claim to your own insurer following an accident, no matter who’s at fault. Personal injury protection, or PIP, coverage is often required in no-fault states. This type of coverage protects you and your family members if you’re injured in an accident and need medical treatment.

The table below shows the minimum-coverage amounts you must have to drive legally in Florida:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Property damage liability$10,000
Personal injury protection (PIP)$10,000

You can also purchase these optional coverages, depending on your insurance needs:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    This coverage isn’t required in Florida unless you have  a DUI conviction. It protects other drivers and their passengers if you’re at fault in an accident and they’re injured.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance protects your vehicle if you’re in an accident. It doesn’t matter who the insurer found at fault; your coverage still applies.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance can protect your car if it has damage from a natural event, such as severe weather, fire, or vandalism.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Accidents and incidents sometimes happen, though these can result in higher insurance rates. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence charges may end up paying more for auto coverage.[2] Insurance companies view these drivers as a higher risk on the road, which generally means more expensive rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, your auto insurance may be slightly more expensive than if you had a clean record. Multiple speeding tickets could result in even higher rates.

Pensacola drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $307 per month for full coverage and $204 for liability-only insurance. The table below shows how rates can increase for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to rates for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm5866
GEICO6070
Hugo6584
Allstate101117
Safeco111141
Mile Auto113147
Travelers120142
Mercury125170
Liberty Mutual132167
Direct Auto134161
Progressive152185
Infinity170204
Dairyland181219
AssuranceAmerica198247
Bristol West234278
National General261306
The General268325
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Pensacola drivers with at-fault accidents can expect to pay higher insurance rates than drivers with a clean record. An at-fault accident could make you a higher risk on the road from your insurance company’s perspective.

Pensacola drivers with an accident on their record pay a monthly average of $220 for liability insurance. Check out insurance companies offering relatively affordable coverage in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm5872
GEICO6075
Hugo6582
Allstate101127
Safeco111153
Mile Auto113160
Travelers120153
Mercury125181
Liberty Mutual132179
Direct Auto134174
Progressive152198
Infinity170204
Dairyland181232
AssuranceAmerica198260
Bristol West234294
National General261334
The General268349
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Past DUI charges also increase your auto insurance rates and change your coverage requirements in Florida.

If you have a DUI conviction after Oct. 1, 2007, state law requires you to maintain $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage for three years following your license reinstatement. You’ll also need to have $50,000 in property damage liability coverage.[3] Costs increase even further if you have multiple DUIs.

Liability-only insurance for drivers in Pensacola with a DUI costs an average of $254 per month. Full-coverage rates jump to $383 per month.

Explore rates for drivers with a DUI in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm5888
GEICO6091
Hugo6590
Allstate101153
Safeco111168
Mile Auto113178
Travelers120182
Mercury125195
Liberty Mutual132200
Direct Auto134203
Progressive152230
Infinity170257
Foremost179271
Dairyland181274
AssuranceAmerica198300
Bristol West234354
National General261395
The General268406
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Driver age also affects car insurance rates, with insurance costs decreasing around age 35 and increasing again around age 70. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in fatal crashes than middle-aged drivers, so insurance companies view them as a higher risk on the road.[4]

Senior drivers in Pensacola pay an overall average of $180 per month for car insurance. Here are some insurers offering cheap auto coverage for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm5245
GEICO5548
Allstate9582
Travelers11195
Mercury121103
Mile Auto12187
Safeco12995
Progressive157111
Liberty Mutual167109
Direct Auto168104
AssuranceAmerica203149
National General215213
Dairyland263148
Bristol West271189
The General313221
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teens are also more likely to be involved in fatal crashes than middle-aged drivers.[5] This, combined with their inexperience on the road, means higher insurance rates for teenage drivers. Young drivers pay the highest insurance rates, with coverage starting to become more affordable once they reach their late 20s.

Teen drivers in Pensacola pay monthly averages of $263 for liability coverage and $397 for full coverage. Here are some options if you’re a young driver seeking a relatively affordable car insurance policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
GEICO10187
State Farm10792
Hugo123109
Allstate192165
Travelers235202
Mercury252214
Safeco252185
Mile Auto282204
Infinity311265
Liberty Mutual317207
Progressive362255
Direct Auto368228
Foremost440298
National General468464
AssuranceAmerica486357
Dairyland486272
Bristol West517361
The General563397
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Pensacola car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies in Florida are allowed to consider your credit history when calculating your insurance rates, though it isn’t the sole factor they look at. Drivers with poor credit pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit.

Here’s what Pensacola drivers pay, on average, based on their credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Pensacola? 

Compared to the national overall average of $158 per month, car insurance in Pensacola is relatively expensive. Pensacola drivers pay an overall average of $215 per month for coverage.

Despite paying more than U.S. drivers as a whole, Pensacola drivers pay lower insurance rates than Florida drivers. The overall average cost of coverage in Florida is $257 per month. Drivers in large cities like West Palm Beach and Tampa tend to pay the most for insurance.

More cities in Florida

Five of the most expensive cities to insure a car in Florida are Tampa, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale. These cities have higher populations than Pensacola, meaning there are likely more drivers on the road per square mile. More drivers on the road can mean a higher risk for incidents, which can lead to higher insurance rates.

See how rates compare in some other Florida cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Fort Lauderdale$340$256
Miami$363$272
Naples$270$180
Orlando$312$221
Pompano Beach$358$253
Tallahassee$269$163
Tampa$373$310
West Palm Beach$368$300
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Pensacola car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Pensacola, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Pensacola?

    Car insurance in Pensacola costs $172 per month for liability coverage and $259 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Pensacola?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Pensacola, with monthly liability rates as low as $58. GEICO and Hugo also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $60 and $65.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pensacola?

    With an IQ Score of 4.0 out of 5, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Pensacola.

    Other top insurers in the city include GEICO and Hugo.

  • What factors influence the cost of a car insurance policy in Pensacola?

    Your age, credit history, ZIP code, driving record, and type of car you drive are among the many factors that influence the cost of your car insurance policy, regardless of where you live.

  • What is the average car insurance cost in Florida?

    The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $214 per month for liability-only coverage and $299 per month for full coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. The Florida Bar. "Automobile Insurance."
  4. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers."
