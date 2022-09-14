Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with a driving history free of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other moving violations typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. These incidents can increase your monthly auto insurance premiums, often significantly. Your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure and pass that cost to you in the form of higher prices.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

You can expect to pay more for car insurance coverage in Newark, Delaware, if you have a speeding ticket on your record. If you have several speeding tickets, your insurance costs may increase even more. In general, it’s smart to avoid speeding if you want to keep your car insurance expenses low. Always pay attention to posted speed limits, and check your speedometer periodically.

Drivers in Newark with a speeding ticket pay an average of $172 per month for liability coverage and $298 for full coverage.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 56 70 State Farm 87 108 GEICO 108 136 National General 130 165 Travelers 133 170 Progressive 156 205 Liberty Mutual 161 218 CSAA 171 223 Nationwide 181 230 Allstate 184 231 Direct Auto 208 270

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Newark drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can also expect higher monthly premiums. Again, your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure if you’ve had past accidents — especially if they resulted in costly claims. You can try lowering your premium by taking a safe driving course if your insurance company offers a related discount.

Liability insurance for Newark drivers with an accident on their record costs $168 per month, and full coverage costs $291 per month.

Here are the cheapest average car insurance rates for Newark drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 56 72 State Farm 87 111 GEICO 108 139 National General 130 171 Travelers 133 174 Progressive 156 209 Liberty Mutual 161 223 CSAA 171 233 Nationwide 181 235 Allstate 184 237 Direct Auto 208 277

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

You’ll likely pay the most for car insurance coverage if you’ve received a driving under the influence charge. DUIs typically represent high levels of risk for insurance companies, so your insurance costs may increase significantly.

Newark drivers with a DUI on their record pay monthly averages of $174 for liability coverage and $302 for full coverage. Here, you can see a collection of the most affordable insurers in the area.