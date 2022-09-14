Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Delaware
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $55/mes para solo responsabilidad y $80/mes para cobertura total en Delaware.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located in New Castle County, the historic city of Newark, Delaware, is home to the University of Delaware — the state’s largest university.
Newark drivers pay an average rate of $217 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which falls slightly above the statewide full-coverage average of $207 per month. More young drivers on the road could party contribute to the city’s higher car insurance costs.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Newark.
Datos Breves
Newark is a small city, with a population of 30,453. A city’s size can have an effect on car insurance rates.
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Newark.
Newark residents pay less for auto coverage than drivers in nearby Wilmington.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Newark
While the cheapest car insurance coverage may be the best option for many drivers, the right policy for you ultimately depends on your unique situation and needs. For instance, you may feel more comfortable with higher coverage levels than a basic policy provides. In this case, purchasing more expensive auto coverage could make sense.
Included here are three of the most affordable insurers in Newark for you to consider as you search for your next policy.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$80
$55
Liability coverage
State Farm
4.5
$123
$86
Families
GEICO
4.2
$154
$107
Full coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
USAA offers affordable policies in Newark for U.S. service members and eligible family members. On average, it has the cheapest auto coverage of all insurers in the state, making it a great choice if you meet the membership requirements.
Customers can get several discounts, including good student, multi-vehicle, and bundling discounts. You can also easily access your policy anytime through the USAA mobile app.
Ventajas
Affordable coverage
Multiple discounts available
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Only for qualifying service members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$87/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo
State Farm is a good choice for Newark drivers looking for cheap coverage. While you’ll pay more for coverage than you would with USAA, you can access several discounts that could lower your monthly auto insurance costs. Policyholders benefit from multiple safe driver discounts, as well as multi-vehicle and bundling discounts. Families with multiple insurance products can benefit from bundling discounts. The company offers savings opportunities for teenagers, too.
Ventajas
A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating
Multiple discounts available
Contras
Slightly more expensive than USAA
Coverage costs likely to increase if you have past driving infractions
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$108/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$158/mo
GEICO is an affordable insurance company offering auto coverage in Newark. This insurer offers a broad range of discounts for customers, and it even advertises the overall percentage discount you may receive for certain actions or vehicle features. For instance, you could save up to 25% on your monthly premiums for insuring multiple vehicles or 22% for being accident-free for five years.
Ventajas
16 available discounts
Below-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Newark
Car insurance companies look at several factors when determining your insurance rates, including your driving record, age, location, and more. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Newark, the following tips could help you get the quality coverage you want:
Maintain a clean driving record. You should focus on maintaining a clean record, as this will make cheap car insurance coverage more accessible to you. Obey the rules of the road, and don’t drive under the influence.
Compare coverage options. It’s wise to compare insurance coverage from top companies, as the first insurer you consider won’t necessarily offer the best rate and coverage for your needs.
Research available discounts. Discounts vary depending on the insurer, so compare available discounts as you shop around for car insurance coverage. For instance, bundling discounts are common if you buy multiple insurance products from the same insurer, such as home insurance, auto insurance, or life insurance.[6]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Newark
Liability rates start at $56 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Newark: USAA
Drivers seeking liability-only coverage in Newark, Delaware, have several affordable options to choose from. Liability-only insurance may provide enough coverage if you have an older, high-mileage vehicle. It’s cheaper than full-coverage insurance, but it also provides less protection for your vehicle.
With a liability-only policy, your insurance will kick in if you injure another driver in an at-fault accident or damage someone else’s property. It won’t cover any of your vehicle damages or medical expenses following an accident.[1]
Liability policies in Newark cost $125 per month, on average. Here you can see a collection of average rates offered by top insurers in the area.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
56
State Farm
87
GEICO
108
National General
130
Travelers
133
Midvale Home & Auto
137
Progressive
156
Liberty Mutual
161
CSAA
171
Nationwide
181
Allstate
184
Direct Auto
208
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Newark: USAA
Full-coverage car insurance offers more vehicle protection and financial security than liability coverage, making it a smart choice if you drive a newer vehicle. It includes collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for your vehicle damage following an accident or non-collision incident, including vandalism, fire, and severe weather.
Full coverage is more expensive due to the added protection. Newark drivers pay a monthly average of $217 per for full-coverage policies. You can find cheap car insurance rates for full coverage below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
81
State Farm
125
GEICO
158
Midvale Home & Auto
192
Travelers
193
Progressive
226
National General
227
CSAA
236
Liberty Mutual
262
Nationwide
263
Allstate
268
Direct Auto
318
Car insurance requirements in Delaware
Delaware isn’t a no-fault car insurance state, but it does require drivers to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in addition to the minimum liability insurance requirements. PIP coverage can pay for your medical bills following an accident — regardless of fault. But drivers can still sue an at-fault driver for damages after an automobile accident.[2]
The state also requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance to cover any damage or injury they cause in an accident. You can find the specific requirements below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
People with a driving history free of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other moving violations typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. These incidents can increase your monthly auto insurance premiums, often significantly. Your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure and pass that cost to you in the form of higher prices.[3]
Find Car Insurance in Newark, Delaware
Shop for coverage after a driving incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
You can expect to pay more for car insurance coverage in Newark, Delaware, if you have a speeding ticket on your record. If you have several speeding tickets, your insurance costs may increase even more. In general, it’s smart to avoid speeding if you want to keep your car insurance expenses low. Always pay attention to posted speed limits, and check your speedometer periodically.
Drivers in Newark with a speeding ticket pay an average of $172 per month for liability coverage and $298 for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
56
70
State Farm
87
108
GEICO
108
136
National General
130
165
Travelers
133
170
Progressive
156
205
Liberty Mutual
161
218
CSAA
171
223
Nationwide
181
230
Allstate
184
231
Direct Auto
208
270
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Newark drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can also expect higher monthly premiums. Again, your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure if you’ve had past accidents — especially if they resulted in costly claims. You can try lowering your premium by taking a safe driving course if your insurance company offers a related discount.
Liability insurance for Newark drivers with an accident on their record costs $168 per month, and full coverage costs $291 per month.
Here are the cheapest average car insurance rates for Newark drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
56
72
State Farm
87
111
GEICO
108
139
National General
130
171
Travelers
133
174
Progressive
156
209
Liberty Mutual
161
223
CSAA
171
233
Nationwide
181
235
Allstate
184
237
Direct Auto
208
277
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
You’ll likely pay the most for car insurance coverage if you’ve received a driving under the influence charge. DUIs typically represent high levels of risk for insurance companies, so your insurance costs may increase significantly.
Newark drivers with a DUI on their record pay monthly averages of $174 for liability coverage and $302 for full coverage. Here, you can see a collection of the most affordable insurers in the area.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
56
82
State Farm
87
128
GEICO
108
159
National General
130
191
Travelers
133
195
Progressive
156
229
Liberty Mutual
161
237
CSAA
171
251
Nationwide
181
266
Allstate
184
270
Direct Auto
208
306
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance. In general, you’ll pay the lowest rates for auto insurance coverage between your mid-30s and around when you turn 70. Rates can begin to increase slightly after age 70 due to increased physical vulnerabilities associated with aging.
Seniors drivers in Newark pay an average of $89 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full coverage. You can find the cheapest rates for senior drivers in Newark below.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
60
42
State Farm
90
62
GEICO
116
79
Travelers
141
97
Progressive
150
104
CSAA
168
122
National General
171
98
Nationwide
183
126
Liberty Mutual
200
123
Allstate
201
138
Direct Auto
228
149
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teenage drivers often face expensive car insurance rates because insurers view them as high risk due to their inexperience. Teens in Newark pay an average of $236 per month for liability coverage and $409 for full coverage.
Still, if you’re a new driver seeking coverage in Newark, you can work on earning a lower rate in a few different ways:[4]
Stay on your parents’ insurance. You’ll generally pay lower monthly premiums if you stay on your parents’ auto policy instead of getting coverage on your own.
Get a safe car. Opting for a car with high safety ratings may help you get cheaper coverage. Cars with certain safety features could also earn you a discount on your policy.
Here, you can see the cheapest average rates for teen drivers in Newark.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
138
96
State Farm
221
154
GEICO
258
176
Travelers
359
247
CSAA
410
297
Progressive
419
289
National General
444
254
Liberty Mutual
457
281
Nationwide
465
320
Allstate
486
334
Direct Auto
598
391
Below are the average monthly rates for full-coverage insurance in Newark by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Newark?
Drivers in Newark pay an overall average of $171 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the national average rate of $158. And, at $168 per month for auto coverage, Delaware drivers pay more for coverage than people in some nearby states. For example, New Hampshire drivers pay just $91 per month, on average, for car insurance.
Full-coverage insurance is slightly cheaper in Newark than it is statewide, but liability-only coverage is slightly more expensive in Newark than throughout the rest of Delaware. Overall, the rates in Newark resemble the state’s average rates. Where you live in Delaware, including the city and ZIP code, can determine how much you pay for coverage.
More cities in Delaware
Drivers in other Delaware cities pay more for full-coverage insurance than drivers in Newark, on average. For instance, if you move from Newark to Wilmington, your monthly premiums could increase.
See how rates in other Delaware cities compare to average rates in Newark below.
City
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Dover
$194
$126
New Castle
$249
$144
Wilmington
$242
$139
Newark car insurance FAQs
Deciding on the right kind of car insurance policy — and how much coverage you need — is crucial when shopping around for auto coverage. The information below should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Newark.
How much is car insurance in Newark, Delaware?
Car insurance in Newark costs an average of $171 per month. On average, drivers in the city pay $125 per month for liability insurance and $217 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific rate will depend on your age, credit history, driving record, insurer, marital status, gender, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Newark?
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Newark, with liability rates starting at $56 per month. State Farm and GEICO also offer low rates in the area, at $87 and $108 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Newark?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Newark. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.
What are the penalties for driving without insurance in Delaware?
If you’re caught driving while uninsured in Delaware, you’ll face a fine of at least $1,500 for your first offense as well as a six-month suspension of your driver’s license. Additional offenses within three years of the initial offense result in a fine of $3,000 and suspension of your driver’s license.[5]
Can you insure a car in your name if you don’t own it in Delaware?
You typically can’t insure a car in your name if you don’t own it. But you can purchase a non-owner car insurance policy to provide liability coverage if you have an accident while driving a vehicle you don’t own.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.