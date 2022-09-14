>Seguros de Autos>Colorado

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Loveland, Colorado (2024)

Loveland drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $40 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Loveland pay $122 per month for car insurance, compared to the state average of $148 and the national average of $158.

Loveland’s affordable car insurance can be partially attributed to its small population. Densely populated cities in Colorado, like Fort Collins and Denver, experience accidents at a higher rate. If you want to save even more on car insurance, take the time to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.[1]

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and American Family are the cheapest car insurance companies for Loveland drivers.

  • Loveland drivers pay an average of $75 per month for liability-only insurance and $169 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • Colorado is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning the driver responsible for the incident must pay for the damages.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Loveland

The best insurance company depends on your needs, situation, and budget. However, State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer some of the best affordable car insurance for Loveland drivers. Check out the table below to see how they stack up.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$98$47Affordability
USAA4.5$127$61Active military, veterans, and their families
American Family4.3$135$65High-risk drivers
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

You may be interested in State Farm for its affordability and stellar company reputation.[3] State Farm has excellent customer service, receiving some of the highest marks in J.D. Power’s customer and claims satisfaction survey. It also earned superior ratings for financial strength from AM Best.[4]

Ventajas

  • Nationwide availability

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Contras

  • Limited discounts

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance or accident forgiveness

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA

Colorado is home to more than 140,000 active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate family members.[5] Local families in the armed forces can turn to USAA for its affordable premiums and unique financial services.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot program gives you savings of up to 30% for safe driving

  • High marks in J.D. Power’s claim and customer satisfaction studies

Contras

  • Only available to military-affiliated members

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: American Family

The state of Colorado reported more than 13,000 cases of impaired driving in 2023.[6] An incident on your driving record, such as driving under the influence (DUI), can cause your insurance premiums to spike. American Family offers SR-22 filings and an array of discounts for high-risk drivers to secure a competitive price.

Ventajas

  • Rated high for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power

  • Variety of discounts and coverage options

Contras

  • Available in only 18 states

  • Mediocre mobile app ratings

Keith - April 12, 2024
Verified

Horrible

They are uncaring, overpriced, and rude.
Hugh - April 1, 2024
Verified

Excellent

It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified

Horrible

They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Loveland

Insurers look at various factors to determine car insurance rates, such as age and gender, driving history, vehicle type, and more. The good news is that you have several ways to find the right coverage for the best deal. 

Here’s how to snag the most affordable options for car insurance:

  • Shop around. It’s important to compare prices from multiple companies to find the best rates. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering and comparing quotes from at least three insurance companies.[7] You can also use a comparison tool from an independent insurance agency to obtain multiple quotes simultaneously.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Safe drivers pay significantly lower rates than drivers with incidents on their record. If you have a less-than-perfect driving record, taking a defensive driving course is a good idea. It’ll help improve traffic safety knowledge, keep points off your license, and potentially score you a discount.

  • Seek discounts. Stacking discounts is a great way to reduce your insurance bill. Visit your insurance company’s website or speak to your insurance agent to see if you qualify for new discounts.

  • Bundle insurance products. Save on your car insurance policy by purchasing multiple insurance products from one company, like your home insurance or life insurance policy.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Loveland: State Farm

If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability-only car insurance will cover the other party’s medical bills and vehicle repairs. However, it won’t pay for yours. For that, you’ll need full coverage.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Loveland, at $40 per month. The table below illustrates companies that offer liability-only policies with budget-friendly prices.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm40
USAA50
American Family54
Sun Coast57
GEICO60
State Auto60
Allstate61
Safeco64
Nationwide65
Progressive68
Auto-Owners70
The General73
Midvale Home & Auto81
Bristol West82
Dairyland84
Foremost93
Direct Auto96
Travelers99
Farmers103
Liberty Mutual114
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Loveland: State Farm

While liability-only insurance pays for the other party’s vehicle repairs, full-coverage car insurance also covers your own. Loveland drivers who may benefit from a full-coverage policy include those who drive regularly, owners of classic or new cars, and drivers who can’t afford to pay for damages out of pocket.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with State Farm, with rates of $80 per month. The table below illustrates other insurance companies with the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Loveland.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm80
USAA104
American Family110
GEICO123
Allstate124
Nationwide126
Safeco137
Sun Coast140
Progressive141
Auto-Owners143
Midvale Home & Auto151
Travelers163
Direct Auto182
Liberty Mutual189
Bristol West195
State Auto204
Dairyland207
The General207
Farmers211
Foremost261
Estimate your Loveland car insurance costs

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Car insurance requirements in Colorado

Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the at-fault driver must cover the other party’s property repairs and medical expenses. Colorado drivers must carry the following minimum liability coverage:[8]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Consider including these additional coverage options in your current policy to increase your protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle repairs if you’re involved in a car crash. It’s also typically included in full-coverage insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs if your car sustains damages from a non-collision event, such as theft or vandalism. This coverage is also usually included in a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If another party is at fault in an accident but doesn’t have sufficient insurance to cover your medical expenses, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance will cover the gaps.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Motorists with an incident on their record typically pay higher premiums because insurance companies view them as more likely to engage in risky behavior and cause accidents.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm40525263
USAA50656678
American Family54727185
GEICO60787994
Allstate61808096
Safeco649192100
Nationwide658686102
Progressive689393107
Auto-Owners709493110
The General739999115
Bristol West82109107129
Dairyland84114113132
Direct Auto96129130151
Travelers99132131155
Farmers103135135162
Liberty Mutual114160161179
Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies assess risk based on your age. Teen drivers usually pay the highest rates due to their limited driving experience and tendency to engage in risky behavior.

Rates typically drop significantly at age 35 because you have more experience on the road. At 70, drivers may see their insurance premiums rise due to an increased risk of age-related conditions impairing driving. Here are the average rates for drivers in Loveland in each age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$284
20s$352
30s$328
40s$278
50s$208
60s$146
70s$109
Loveland car insurance quotes by credit tier

Colorado allows insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining your auto insurance rates. Excellent or good credit typically results in lower insurance rates, while people with poor credit typically pay higher rates.

Rates by Credit Tier

Loveland car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Loveland.

  • How much is car insurance in Loveland?

    The average cost of car insurance in Loveland is $122 per month. Loveland drivers pay $75 per month for liability coverage and $169 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact auto insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and various other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Loveland?

    State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Loveland, at $40 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a monthly rate of $50. The third-cheapest insurer, American Family, has a liability-only rate of $54 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Loveland?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Loveland, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and American Family.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. City of Loveland. "About."
  2. Nolo. "Colorado Auto Insurance Requirements and Laws."
  3. Jdpower.com. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  4. Ambest.com. "AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and Certain Subsidiaries."
  5. Military One Source. "Colorado."
  6. Colorado Automobile Theft Prevention Authority. "Colorado Crime Statistics."
  7. III. "How to find the right auto insurance."
  8. Colorado General Assembly. "Mandatory Automobile Insurance in Colorado."
