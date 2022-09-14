Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Longmont isn’t just the home of several amazing distilleries and breweries. It also has some of the most affordable car insurance rates in Colorado. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Longmont is $137. That’s lower than both the state and national averages of $148 and $158.
Longmont’s lower rates could be due to a variety of factors, including the city’s relatively low crime rate, especially when compared to other larger cities. There’s often a direct correlation between local crime and insurance premiums.
However, just because rates are already low in Longmont doesn’t mean you can lower them a little more. Here’s how the choices you make can lead to additional savings that you can spend enjoying everything Longmont has to offer.
Datos Breves
The average full-coverage insurance premium in Longmont is $194 per month, while the average liability insurance premium is $81 per month.
Longmont drivers pay lower insurance premiums than many other popular Colorado cities, including Aurora, Boulder, and Pueblo.
State Farm, USAA, and American Family are the cheapest car insurance companies in Longmont.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Longmont
Below, you’ll find three of the top insurers in Longmont based on premiums, discounts, customer satisfaction, and other benefits for customers. However, the best insurance company for you will depend on your unique situation and needs. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from three or more insurers to find the best policy for you.
As you start your search, keep these insurers in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$47
Customer satisfaction
American Family
4.3
$135
$65
Discounts
Sun Coast
N/A
$170
$69
Coverage options
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
State Farm is one of the top auto insurance companies in the country. It consistently offers affordable rates, including cheap car insurance premiums for Longmont drivers. State Farm also has the top-rated overall customer service in the region, according to J.D. Power.[1] Finally, while State Farm doesn’t have as many savings opportunities as some competitors, it does have the Drive Safe & Save program, which allows you to save when you drive safely.
Ventajas
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$124/mo
American Family is a great option if saving is your top priority. Not only does American Family have some of the best rates for Longmont drivers, but it also has more discounts than nearly any other car insurance company. Among those discounts are its usage-based programs, which allow you to save for either driving safely or driving fewer miles.
Ventajas
Large number of discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region
Multiple usage-based savings programs
Contras
Lower AM Best financial strength rating than some competitors
Below-average J.D. Power digital experience rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$157/mo
Sun Coast is unique because it offers auto insurance policies from a variety of different insurers. This means that when you request a quote, you’ll be presented with a wider variety of coverage options. Sun Coast offers some of the cheapest policies for Longmont drivers, as well as a network of more than 3,500 local independent agents to provide personalized service.
Ventajas
Provides quotes and policies from multiple insurers
Offers coverage for travel to Mexico
Network of 3,500 local agents
Contras
Lack of website transparency
Few customer reviews available
Fewer coverage and discount options than competitors
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Longmont
A variety of factors affect the rate you pay for car insurance. While some of them are outside your control, you can do some things to land the cheapest rates when you’re shopping for insurance:
Shop around. It’s tempting to sign up for a policy with the first insurer you get a quote from or from the insurer you’ve always used. However, you may be able to get cheaper rates by shopping around and comparing rates from multiple insurers.
Take advantage of discounts. You can lower your insurance premiums with discounts, including those for paying your premiums up front, being a good driver, having certain vehicle safety features, and more. Always ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.
Bundle your home and auto policies. Most insurance companies offer a discount when you bundle your auto insurance with your other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance. You may even be able to save by bundling your auto and life insurance.
Reduce your coverage. The more coverage types you have and the higher your auto insurance coverage limits, the higher your premiums will be. You can save by reducing your coverage — just don’t adopt limits below your needs.
Increase your deductible. There’s an inverse correlation between your premiums and your deductible, which is the amount you’ll pay out of pocket for a claim. You can save on your premiums by increasing your deductible, even slightly.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Longmont, Colorado
Liability rates start at $44 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Longmont: State Farm
Liability insurance pays for the damage repair and medical bills of other parties when you’re at fault for an accident. However, it doesn’t pay for any damages to your own vehicle. This makes liability-only insurance the most affordable type of policy you can buy since it includes the least amount of coverage.
The average rate for liability-only insurance in Longmont is $81 per month, and you can see how quotes from different insurers stack up in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
44
USAA
56
American Family
61
Sun Coast
64
GEICO
68
State Auto
68
Allstate
69
Safeco
72
Nationwide
73
Progressive
77
Auto-Owners
79
The General
81
Midvale Home & Auto
91
Bristol West
93
Dairyland
94
Foremost
105
Direct Auto
108
Travelers
111
Farmers
116
Liberty Mutual
128
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Longmont: State Farm
Full-coverage insurance expands on liability insurance by adding protections for your vehicle, namely collision and comprehensive coverages.
Full coverage is more expensive, but it can be a good idea for people who would struggle to replace their vehicle if it were totaled. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will probably require you to have full coverage.
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Longmont is $194, and you can see the quotes from top insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
90
USAA
117
American Family
124
GEICO
138
Allstate
140
Nationwide
142
Safeco
154
Sun Coast
157
Progressive
158
Auto-Owners
161
Midvale Home & Auto
169
Travelers
183
Direct Auto
205
Liberty Mutual
212
Bristol West
218
State Auto
230
Dairyland
232
The General
232
Farmers
237
Foremost
293
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Colorado law requires all drivers to carry minimum liability coverage, which includes both bodily injury and property damage coverage. Colorado’s minimum coverage requirements are comparable to most other states.
Colorado offers the option to self-insure for anyone with more than 25 registered vehicles. To qualify, someone must apply for a certificate of self-insurance from the state’s insurance commissioner. However, this won’t apply to most individual drivers.
Here, you can see the mandatory minimum requirements you must meet to drive legally in Colorado:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
In addition to Colorado’s required liability insurance, you could purchase plenty of other coverage types to enhance your policy’s protection. Here are a few examples:
Rental reimbursement coverage pays for your rental car when your car is in the shop after an accident or another covered incident.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance coverage pays for roadside assistance services that could include jump-starts, tire changes, lock-outs, towing, and more.
Gap coverage
Gap insurancepays the difference between your insurance payout and your loan or lease amount if your vehicle is totaled.
Diminished value in Colorado
After an accident, your vehicle is worth less than it was before, even once it’s repaired, because it now has an accident in its history. This is known as diminished value. Fortunately, in Colorado, you’re allowed to file a claim with your insurance company to recover the diminished value, meaning the difference between the pre-accident value and the post-accident, post-repair value of the car.
You can only do so if your car was damaged in a collision that wasn’t your fault. And you have a maximum of two years to file such a claim.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
People with clean driving records pay the lowest insurance premiums. Once you have an incident on your driving record — which could include a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or other moving violation — you can expect your premiums to be higher.
In the sections below, you’ll see how different incident types affect your insurance rates in Longmont.
Shop for Car Insurance in Longmont, CO
Monthly rates start at $53 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket adds points to your license, results in financial penalties, and usually increases your insurance premiums. The amount your premiums will increase depends on several factors, including the severity of the ticket and your insurer.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Longmont, CO, is $286 per month for full coverage and $119 for liability.
The table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record compared to people with a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
44
57
USAA
56
73
American Family
61
81
GEICO
68
89
Allstate
69
90
Safeco
72
102
Nationwide
73
96
Progressive
77
105
Auto-Owners
79
106
The General
81
110
Bristol West
93
124
Dairyland
94
127
Direct Auto
108
146
Travelers
111
148
Farmers
116
152
Liberty Mutual
128
180
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Being at fault for a car accident can cause your premiums to rise for a couple reasons. First, you’ve shown your insurance company that you’re a higher-risk driver. Secondly, if there were damages, you’d have also directly cost your insurance company money.
The more serious the accident, the more you can expect your premiums to increase, and Insurify internal data shows that premiums increase an average of 26% after an at-fault accident. You may also see your premiums rise after an accident where you weren’t at fault, though that’s not always the case.
Below, you can find the cheapest insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record compared to people with a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
44
57
USAA
56
73
American Family
61
81
GEICO
68
89
Allstate
69
90
Safeco
72
103
Nationwide
73
97
Progressive
77
105
Auto-Owners
79
105
The General
81
110
Bristol West
93
122
Dairyland
94
126
Direct Auto
108
146
Travelers
111
147
Farmers
116
152
Liberty Mutual
128
180
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI — short for “driving under the influence” — is one of the most severe driving violations there is. A DUI can cause serious legal ramifications, including license suspension, fines, and even jail time. It can also make car insurance more expensive and challenging.
First, some insurance companies may drop you altogether. And when you do get insurance, it’s going to cost more. In fact, it’s not uncommon for your car insurance rates to more than double after a DUI.
In the table below, you can see the cheapest insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI compared to people with clean driving records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
44
69
USAA
56
88
American Family
61
96
GEICO
68
107
Allstate
69
108
Safeco
72
113
Nationwide
73
115
Progressive
77
121
Auto-Owners
79
124
The General
81
127
Bristol West
93
146
Dairyland
94
148
Foremost
105
165
Direct Auto
108
170
Travelers
111
174
Farmers
116
182
Liberty Mutual
128
201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Older drivers pay some of the lowest insurance premiums of all drivers. However, once you reach age 70, you may find that your insurance rates start to increase. Declining health can increase a driver’s risk for an accident, and premiums increase to guard against this heightened risk.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
30
62
USAA
40
84
American Family
43
87
GEICO
48
98
Nationwide
49
95
Progressive
49
101
Allstate
50
101
Safeco
55
118
Auto-Owners
56
114
The General
59
170
Bristol West
67
157
Dairyland
68
168
Direct Auto
74
141
Travelers
78
129
Farmers
81
166
Liberty Mutual
94
156
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenagers have less experience behind the wheel and may be more likely to engage in high-risk driving activities, such as speeding and distracted driving. As a result, they pay some of the highest rates on the market.
If you’re adding a teen driver to your insurance policy, you should consider taking advantage of certain discounts specifically targeted at teens, such as good student discounts. You can also usually save money by adding your teen to your auto policy rather than getting them their own policy.
In the table below, you’ll find the cheapest insurance quotes for teens for both liability and full coverage. State Farm offers the cheapest insurance for teen drivers in Longmont, with a premium of $76 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
76
156
USAA
94
195
American Family
105
213
GEICO
108
220
Allstate
123
249
Nationwide
126
246
Safeco
130
278
The General
131
375
Auto-Owners
133
271
Progressive
140
287
Dairyland
154
381
Bristol West
156
366
Foremost
189
529
Direct Auto
199
378
Travelers
202
333
Farmers
204
417
Liberty Mutual
218
361
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
A few states have passed legislation to prohibit insurance companies from using credit history as a determining factor in setting insurance premiums, and more are trying to do the same.
Colorado recently prohibited the use of external data that could result in unfair discrimination based on certain factors, but it hasn’t specifically addressed credit history. Therefore, insurance companies in Longmont can still take your credit into account when setting your insurance rates.[3]
To get an idea of how your credit history may affect your premiums, you can look at the chart below, which shows average monthly quotes for the four different credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Longmont?
Car insurance premiums in Colorado are slightly more expensive than the national average for full coverage and slightly cheaper for liability coverage. Meanwhile, Longmont drivers pay lower average rates than both the national and state averages.
While the national average insurance premium is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability, Longmont drivers pay just $194 for full coverage and $81 for liability, according to Insurify’s internal data.
More cities in Colorado
In addition to paying lower premiums than the state and national averages, Longmont drivers also enjoy lower premiums than many popular Colorado cities, including Aurora, Boulder, and Pueblo.
Premiums can vary by location — including state, city, or ZIP code — for a variety of reasons, including local crime rates, uninsured driver rates, accident rates, and more.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Longmont car insurance FAQs
Car insurance rates are already affordable in Longmont, but you can find information here to help you lower your rates even more.
How much is car insurance in Longmont?
The average rate for car insurance in Longmont is $137 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $81 per month, and the average rate for full coverage is $194 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Longmont?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Longmont, with rates at $44 per month. USAA and American Family also offer cheap car insurance in the area, with monthly rates of $56 and $61, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Longmont?
State Farm, American Family, and Sun Coast rank as three of the top insurers in the area. State Farm and American Family are among the largest insurers in the country, and each is known for its financial stability and customer service. Sun Coast is a smaller insurer that offers customers options not found with larger insurers by canvassing a wide array of insurance options to help you find the best policy for you.
What factors affect car insurance rates in Longmont?
Several factors affect your car insurance rates in Longmont, including your age, gender, marital status, credit, the make and model of your vehicle, and where you live. Some of these things are outside your control, but maintaining a clean driving record can have a big effect on the rates you pay.
How do you file a diminished-value claim in Longmont?
You’re allowed to file a claim with your insurance company for its diminished value after an accident. This diminished value is the difference between the pre-accident value of your car and the post-accident, post-repair value. You’ll likely need to document your vehicle’s Kelley Blue Book value, and you should be ready to prove the diminished value via photos or other documentation.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.