Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clean driving records pay the lowest insurance premiums. Once you have an incident on your driving record — which could include a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or other moving violation — you can expect your premiums to be higher.

In the sections below, you’ll see how different incident types affect your insurance rates in Longmont.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket adds points to your license, results in financial penalties, and usually increases your insurance premiums. The amount your premiums will increase depends on several factors, including the severity of the ticket and your insurer.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Longmont, CO, is $286 per month for full coverage and $119 for liability.

The table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record compared to people with a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 44 57 USAA 56 73 American Family 61 81 GEICO 68 89 Allstate 69 90 Safeco 72 102 Nationwide 73 96 Progressive 77 105 Auto-Owners 79 106 The General 81 110 Bristol West 93 124 Dairyland 94 127 Direct Auto 108 146 Travelers 111 148 Farmers 116 152 Liberty Mutual 128 180 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Being at fault for a car accident can cause your premiums to rise for a couple reasons. First, you’ve shown your insurance company that you’re a higher-risk driver. Secondly, if there were damages, you’d have also directly cost your insurance company money.

The more serious the accident, the more you can expect your premiums to increase, and Insurify internal data shows that premiums increase an average of 26% after an at-fault accident. You may also see your premiums rise after an accident where you weren’t at fault, though that’s not always the case.

Below, you can find the cheapest insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record compared to people with a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 44 57 USAA 56 73 American Family 61 81 GEICO 68 89 Allstate 69 90 Safeco 72 103 Nationwide 73 97 Progressive 77 105 Auto-Owners 79 105 The General 81 110 Bristol West 93 122 Dairyland 94 126 Direct Auto 108 146 Travelers 111 147 Farmers 116 152 Liberty Mutual 128 180

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI — short for “driving under the influence” — is one of the most severe driving violations there is. A DUI can cause serious legal ramifications, including license suspension, fines, and even jail time. It can also make car insurance more expensive and challenging.

First, some insurance companies may drop you altogether. And when you do get insurance, it’s going to cost more. In fact, it’s not uncommon for your car insurance rates to more than double after a DUI.

In the table below, you can see the cheapest insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI compared to people with clean driving records.