Cheapest Auto Insurance in Greeley, Colorado (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Greeley, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $42 per month.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

With an average monthly cost of $130, car insurance in Greeley is a bit less expensive than the Colorado state average of $148.

The area is prone to natural disasters like flooding due to snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains, which can theoretically increase average insurance costs in the area. However, the Front Range — a corridor of the Rockies — has reservoirs that help control the flooding, likely contributing to lower costs.

Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Greeley. Here’s what you need to know.

Datos Breves

  • Greeley drivers pay $79 per month for liability coverage and $181 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • State Farm, USAA, and American Family have the cheapest average car insurance rates in Greeley.

  • Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the responsible driver must cover the other driver’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repair costs.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Greeley

Average premiums in Colorado increased by 14% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to Insurify proprietary data. As you compare quotes to find cheaper coverage, keep in mind that the best auto insurance company for your situation depends on your needs, budget, and driver profile.

Compare three of the best insurers in Greeley below. The average quotes included reflect statewide costs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$98$47Low rates
USAA4.5$127$61Veterans
American Family4.3$135$65Teens and families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo

Cost is a big factor for Greeley drivers to consider when buying car insurance, especially because the area has the third-lowest average income among all Colorado’s metro areas.[2] State Farm has the cheapest average rates for both liability and full-coverage insurance in Greeley.

State Farm has 15 local agents in Greeley for personalized service backed by above-average ratings for claims handling and customer satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • Local insurance agents for quality service

  • Bundling policies can lower costs by up to 23%

Contras

  • Accident forgiveness coverage not available

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo

USAA is the best insurer option for the 4,950 veterans living in Greeley.[3] The company tailors coverage and benefits to current and former military members, including military discounts and flexible payment options. USAA earns high marks for customer and claims satisfaction from J.D. Power.

Ventajas

  • Telematics program can lower rates up to 30%

  • Gap and rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Coverage only for former, current, and reserve military members and their families

  • On-base discount is only for comprehensive coverage plans

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for teens and families: American Family

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo

Car insurance for teen drivers is expensive. For the nearly 160,000 licensed drivers younger than 20 in Colorado, American Family can help keep rates low.[4]

The company offers discounts for young drivers and families, such as savings for earning good grades, volunteering, students living away from home while in college, bundling insurance policies, and signing up for online billing.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for teens and families

  • Affordable rates for all drivers

Contras

  • Bundling discounts limited to specific coverages

  • Safe driving discount programs not available in Colorado

Keith - April 12, 2024
Verified

Horrible

They are uncaring, overpriced, and rude.
Hugh - April 1, 2024
Verified

Excellent

It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified

Horrible

They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greeley

Driver age, vehicle type, coverage options, driving history, and ZIP code are a few factors that determine how much you pay for car insurance. When quoting your car insurance rate, insurers consider these factors to determine your risk level.

Here are some ways to find affordable insurance coverage in Greeley:

  • Look for discounts. Qualifying for discounts is one of the easiest ways to lower your insurance costs. Ask your insurance company about savings for insuring multiple vehicles, maintaining good driving records, or completing defensive driving courses.

  • Drive safely. Practice safe driving habits behind the wheel. Avoiding car accidents, speeding tickets, and other traffic violations can help keep rates down.

  • Comparison shop. Different companies charge unique rates for the same coverages. Always compare prices from various insurers to find the best deals.

  • Understand your coverage needs. Going with the minimum required coverage can save you money on premiums up front, but it might not offer enough protection if you have a significant accident.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greeley: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers the damages or injuries you cause to others in an accident. It typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. However, it doesn’t cover damages to your vehicle or your personal injuries.

State Farm provides the most affordable liability-only car insurance in Greeley, with monthly rates of $42. 

For more insight into the cost of liability insurance in the city, refer to the average monthly quotes from various insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm42
USAA54
American Family58
Sun Coast61
GEICO64
State Auto64
Allstate65
Nationwide69
Safeco69
Progressive73
Auto-Owners75
The General77
Midvale Home & Auto86
Bristol West88
Dairyland90
Foremost99
Direct Auto103
Travelers105
Farmers110
Liberty Mutual121
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greeley: State Farm

Full coverage goes beyond basic liability to include comprehensive and collision coverage, protecting your vehicle against various types of damage. It’s often the best option if you own a newer or high-value vehicle or want extra peace of mind.

In Greeley, State Farm stands out for affordable full-coverage car insurance, with rates of $85 per month. 

The following table shows how much Greeley insurance companies charge for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm85
USAA111
American Family118
GEICO131
Allstate133
Nationwide134
Safeco146
Sun Coast149
Progressive150
Auto-Owners153
Midvale Home & Auto161
Travelers174
Direct Auto194
Liberty Mutual201
Bristol West207
State Auto218
Dairyland220
The General220
Farmers225
Foremost278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Greeley car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Colorado

Auto insurance is mandatory for Colorado drivers. Before you can legally drive your vehicle, you must have liability coverage that includes bodily injury and property damage protection. Colorado law follows a fault system that makes you responsible for injuries and vehicle damage for accidents you cause.

Here are the specific minimum insurance requirements in Colorado:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Minimum coverage amounts required by the state often aren’t enough to protect you financially, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[6] Greeley residents should consider the following additional insurance plans for more financial protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can pay for your bodily injury and loss if you have a car accident with another driver with insufficient or no insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance can cover damages to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance kicks in for non-collision damages from theft, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the difference between a vehicle’s actual cash value and the loan balance if the insurer considers it a total loss after an accident or vehicle theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Custom parts and equipment coverage

    Custom parts and equipment coverage protects aftermarket modifications or custom parts you add to your car against damage or theft.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to a traffic violation on your driving record. If you have an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or driving under the influence (DUI) charge on your record, insurers view you as having a higher risk for future claims. The city of Greeley has a higher-than-average rate of fatal vehicle crashes when compared to other Colorado cities.[7]

Insurers charge high-risk drivers more expensive rates. On average, Greeley drivers with a past incident pay $103 per month for liability car insurance. Compare average liability quotes for Greeley residents by driving record below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm42545466
USAA54717185
American Family58777791
GEICO648484100
Allstate658585102
Nationwide699191108
Safeco699899108
Progressive739999115
Auto-Owners75101100118
The General77105105121
Bristol West88117115138
Dairyland90122121141
Direct Auto103139140162
Travelers105140139165
Farmers110144144173
Liberty Mutual121170171190
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is a significant factor in how much you pay for car insurance. Teen drivers face the highest rates, mainly because driving inexperience increases their chance of having an accident. Prices decrease significantly for drivers 35 and older thanks to more experience on the road. But after age 70, senior drivers see rates increase due to aging-related risk factors.

Consider the table below for a better idea of how age affects auto insurance policy costs for Greeley drivers.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$313
20s$387
30s$361
40s$306
50s$229
60s$161
70s$120
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Greeley car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Colorado, your credit score can influence your car insurance rates. Insurers use a credit-based insurance score to assess risk but can’t cancel or refuse coverage because of credit alone. Generally, excellent or good credit scores indicate a lower risk to insurers, leading to cheaper insurance premiums for you, while drivers with poor credit scores pay more.

Here’s a look at how full-coverage car insurance quotes in Greeley vary across different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Greeley car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The following information can help you find cheap auto insurance in Greeley.

  • How much is car insurance in Greeley?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Greeley is $130 per month. On average, Greeley drivers pay $79 per month for liability coverage and $181 for full-coverage insurance. 

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Greeley?

    State Farm has the cheapest average liability coverage in Greeley, with a rate of $42 per month. Other cheap insurers include USAA and American Family, which have monthly liability rates of $54 and $58. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare multiple quotes at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Greeley?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high marks in claims and customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Greeley. On average, State Farm policyholders in Colorado pay $47 per month for liability insurance and $98 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurers in Greeley include USAA and American Family.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Nolo. "Colorado Car Accident Laws."
  2. National Low Income Housing Coalition. "Colorado."
  3. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Greeley city, Colorado."
  4. U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. "Licensed Male Drivers, by Age 1/2020."
  5. Colorado General Assembly. "Mandatory Automobile Insurance in Colorado."
  6. National Association of Auto Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
  7. City of Greeley. "Transportation Performance Measures."
