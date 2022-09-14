Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Colorado Springs drivers pay an overall average of $160 per month for car insurance, which is higher than the Colorado state average of $148. At 6,000 feet above sea level, Colorado Springs boasts scenic mountain views that draw plenty of tourists. These visitors can increase traffic on Colorado Springs roads, which might explain the city’s higher insurance costs.
Learn which companies offer cheap insurance in Colorado Springs and how to find the lowest rate for your unique driving profile.
Datos Breves
Colorado Springs drivers pay a monthly average of $230 for full-coverage car insurance and $90 for liability-only coverage.
State Farm, USAA, and American Family are among the cheapest insurers in Colorado Springs, each with rates well below the city average.
Colorado Springs drivers pay a yearly average of $2,755 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Colorado Springs
The best car insurance company for you will depend on your budget and specific needs as a driver. The following table outlines three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Colorado Springs and the drivers best suited for each company.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$47
Liability-only coverage
GEICO
4.2
$150
$72
Drivers with DUIs
USAA
4.5
$127
$61
Military members and their families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo
State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the country by market share. Colorado Springs drivers who purchase State Farm’s liability-only insurance pay some of the lowest rates in the city.
Liability-only insurance is a good option for drivers of older vehicles or for drivers looking to save. State Farm drivers can earn discounts when they sign up for Drive Safe & Save, a telematics program that rewards safe driving.
Ventajas
Some of the lowest average rates in the city
Highest financial strength rating from AM Best
Contras
Above-average complaint frequency for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Large insurers may offer less personalized attention
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$161/mo
A DUI can cost you up to $13,500 in fines, legal fees, and increased insurance costs in Colorado. That’s why drivers who get a DUI will want to look for an affordable company that offers safe driving discounts as they rebuild their driving record.
GEICO rewards drivers who go accident-free for five years with savings of up to 22% on most coverages. GEICO customers who enroll in a defensive driving course can also save.
Ventajas
Highest financial strength rating from AM Best
Rates are well below the city average
Contras
Below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power in the Southwest region
Full-coverage rates are much higher than many competitors
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$136/mo
The military is central to Colorado Springs’ economy. The city is home to multiple military bases, 45,000 active-duty members, and more than 100,000 veterans. Luckily, USAA offers affordable rates to members of the military community.
USAA consistently earns some of the highest customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and other third-party insurance evaluators.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in the Southwest region
Discounts for teens and safe drivers
Contras
Availability limited to military members and their families
Above-average NAIC complaint frequency for a company of its size
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Colorado Springs
Several factors affect the costs of car insurance, such as age, driving history, and choice of vehicle. Luckily, you can save on car insurance by using the following strategies:[1]
Choose a higher deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket on a claim before your insurance kicks in. Generally, drivers with higher collision and comprehensive deductibles pay lower monthly car insurance rates. Liability coverage doesn’t have a deductible.
Look for discounts. When you sign up for a policy, it’s a good idea to check your company’s website or ask your agent for discounts. Most companies reward drivers who practice safe driving, install safety features, or purchase other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, from the same insurer.
Pick a safe car. Fancy sports cars are considered high-risk, meaning they have a higher chance of leading to expensive claims. Choose a vehicle with a strong safety record and safety features in order to save on car insurance.
Shop around. Different companies offer different rates. The best way to find the lowest rate is to receive quotes from several companies, then compare them side by side using an online comparison tool.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado Springs
Liability rates start as low as $52 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Colorado Springs: State Farm
If you cause an accident, liability insurance covers the costs of the other driver’s repairs and medical bills. Liability-only insurance won’t cover the cost of repairing your own vehicle. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Colorado Springs for liability-only insurance.
Liability insurance in Colorado Springs costs an average of $90 per month. Check out liability quotes in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Colorado Springs: State Farm
Full-coverage auto insurance goes a step beyond liability-only insurance by including collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage helps with the cost of repairs to your own car after an accident, while comprehensive coverage is for damage to your car from non-collision events, such as fire, severe weather, or theft.
Drivers of new, high-value, or financed cars should consider full coverage.
Colorado Springs drivers pay $230 per month for full coverage, on average. Below are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Colorado Springs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Colorado requires all drivers to carry the following minimum amounts of liability insurance:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver’s liability insurance will cover damages after an accident.[3] Colorado Springs drivers looking for some added protection should consider the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your own vehicle’s repairs after a collision, regardless of who’s at fault. This includes collisions with other vehicles, and objects such as a tree, fence, or light pole. It also covers rollover accidents and pothole damage.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle after a non-collision event, such as fire, severe weather, or theft.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you get in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your repairs and medical bills. This also covers hit-and-run accidents.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers who have an incident on their driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents — pay higher car insurance rates on average. Auto insurance companies will see you as a higher risk for future claims and raise your rates to offset that risk. How much your rates go up will vary based on the severity of the violation.
Shop for Car Insurance in Colorado Springs
Monthly rates start at $62 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Colorado drivers can face steep fines if they get a speeding ticket on their driving record — along with higher car insurance rates for three to five years. On average, drivers with speeding tickets pay $339 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability-only insurance in Colorado Springs.
The table below shows the cheapest coverage options in Colorado Springs for drivers with a speeding ticket in their driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the liability insurance of the driver at fault will cover damages in the event of an accident. Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record also pay more for car insurance compared to drivers with a clean driving record. Accidents typically stay on your record for three to five years.
The average cost of liability insurance for Colorado Springs drivers with an at-fault accident is $125 per month. Full coverage averages $319 per month. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Colorado Springs for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI is the most severe traffic violation and will usually raise your rates more than other violations. People in Colorado who drive while under the influence can get fined up to $1,500 and lose their license and car registration for anywhere from nine months to five years. You can lower your rates again by practicing safe driving for several years, then qualifying for discounts.
Colorado Springs drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $365 for full coverage and $143 for liability only. The following companies offer the cheapest car insurance policies for Colorado Springs drivers who have a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Young drivers pay the most for car insurance on average, though car insurance rates usually increase again around age 70. Senior drivers in Colorado Springs may have to look a bit harder for an affordable rate.
The overall average cost of car insurance for seniors in Colorado Springs is $105 per month. The following table outlines the cheapest car insurance options for senior drivers in Colorado Springs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Drivers younger than 20 have a fatal crash rate that’s three times as high as the fatal crash rate of drivers 20 and older, according to CDC data.[4] Car insurance companies understand that teen drivers are riskier to insure, so they charge them higher rates for car insurance.
Teens can save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ insurance policy, purchasing a safe vehicle, or earning a good student discount. To legally purchase a car insurance policy of their own, minor teens must have written consent from a parent or guardian.
In Colorado Springs, car insurance for teen drivers averages $163 per month for liability-only coverage and $416 for full coverage. Teen drivers in Colorado Springs looking for an affordable car insurance company should consider the companies below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Colorado Springs
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare car insurance with Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Colorado Springs car insurance quotes by credit tier
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Colorado Springs car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Colorado Springs, this additional information may help as you compare coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how much car insurance you need.
How much is car insurance in Colorado Springs?
Car insurance in Colorado Springs costs $230 per month for full-coverage insurance and $90 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.
What are the best car insurance companies in Colorado Springs?
The best car insurance company in Colorado Springs is State Farm, with an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, affordable rates, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5. Other top insurers include GEICO, USAA, and American Family.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Colorado Springs?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Colorado spring, with rates that start at $52 per month for liability-only coverage. USAA and American Family also offer affordable car insurance in Colorado Springs, with liability rates that start at $66 and $71, respectively.
How much car insurance do you need in Colorado?
Colorado drivers are required to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. If you’re caught driving without proof of insurance, you could face a fine, suspension of your driver’s license and registration, and mandatory community service.
Do you need a car to get around Colorado Springs?
It’s easiest to get around Colorado Springs in a car. But if you don’t have a car, the Mountain Metro Transit has more than 40 different bus routes around the city.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.