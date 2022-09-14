Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers who have an incident on their driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents — pay higher car insurance rates on average. Auto insurance companies will see you as a higher risk for future claims and raise your rates to offset that risk. How much your rates go up will vary based on the severity of the violation.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Colorado drivers can face steep fines if they get a speeding ticket on their driving record — along with higher car insurance rates for three to five years. On average, drivers with speeding tickets pay $339 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability-only insurance in Colorado Springs.

The table below shows the cheapest coverage options in Colorado Springs for drivers with a speeding ticket in their driving history.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 52 67 USAA 66 86 American Family 71 94 GEICO 79 103 Allstate 80 104 Safeco 84 119 Nationwide 85 112 Progressive 90 123 Auto-Owners 92 124 The General 95 129 Bristol West 108 144 Dairyland 110 149 Direct Auto 126 170 Travelers 130 173 Farmers 135 177 Liberty Mutual 149 210 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the liability insurance of the driver at fault will cover damages in the event of an accident. Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record also pay more for car insurance compared to drivers with a clean driving record. Accidents typically stay on your record for three to five years.

The average cost of liability insurance for Colorado Springs drivers with an at-fault accident is $125 per month. Full coverage averages $319 per month. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Colorado Springs for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 52 67 USAA 66 87 American Family 71 94 GEICO 79 104 Allstate 80 105 Safeco 84 120 Nationwide 85 112 Progressive 90 123 Auto-Owners 92 122 The General 95 129 Bristol West 108 142 Dairyland 110 147 Direct Auto 126 171 Travelers 130 173 Farmers 135 177 Liberty Mutual 149 210 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is the most severe traffic violation and will usually raise your rates more than other violations. People in Colorado who drive while under the influence can get fined up to $1,500 and lose their license and car registration for anywhere from nine months to five years. You can lower your rates again by practicing safe driving for several years, then qualifying for discounts.

Colorado Springs drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $365 for full coverage and $143 for liability only. The following companies offer the cheapest car insurance policies for Colorado Springs drivers who have a DUI.