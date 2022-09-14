Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Specific driving incidents, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents, make insurers classify you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. As a result, you’ll face increased premiums.[4]

In Jonesboro, having a violation on your driving record pushes average liability-only rates from $112 per month with a clean record to $154.

In Jonesboro, having a violation on your driving record pushes average liability-only rates from $112 per month with a clean record to $154.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

It’s a good idea to shop around for the best insurance rates if you’re dealing with the financial aftermath of a speeding ticket. You typically face an increase in insurance costs after getting a speeding ticket.

In Jonesboro, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets is $164 per month for liability-only policies and $373 for full coverage. The following table shows the difference speeding tickets make in the rates of top insurers in Jonesboro.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket State Farm 30 39 USAA 36 47 GEICO 46 60 Auto-Owners 51 69 Safeco 60 85 National General 61 80 Shelter 66 95 Allstate 67 87 Farmers 68 89 Nationwide 68 90 Progressive 72 98 Travelers 72 96 Liberty Mutual 88 124 GAINSCO 102 130 Dairyland 109 147 Direct Auto 113 152 The General 134 181 Bristol West 159 211 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident refers to when you cause an auto incident. The aftermath can feel stressful because your car insurance rate usually increases. The resulting price increase may make you want to consider a different insurer or to compare quotes.

Jonesboro drivers who cause an accident see average monthly car insurance rates of $382 for full coverage car insurance and $169 for liability-only coverage. The following table compares average monthly quotes from top Jonesboro insurers for drivers with at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident State Farm 30 41 USAA 36 49 GEICO 46 63 Auto-Owners 51 71 Safeco 60 89 National General 61 85 Shelter 66 98 Allstate 67 92 Farmers 68 93 Nationwide 68 94 Progressive 72 102 Travelers 72 100 Liberty Mutual 88 129 GAINSCO 102 137 Dairyland 109 152 Direct Auto 113 160 The General 134 190 Bristol West 159 218 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence is seen as a high-risk violation with consequences like fines, license suspension, and jail time.[5] Because of the severity of the infraction, you might struggle to find competitive car insurance rates.

Car insurance for Jonesboro drivers convicted of DUI averages $191 per month for minimum coverage and $433 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.