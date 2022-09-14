>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheap Auto Insurance in Jonesboro, Arkansas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $30 per month.

Katie Powers
Katie Powers
Katie Powers

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

Jonesboro drivers pay much more, on average, for car insurance than drivers in other states, Insurify data shows. The national cost of car insurance averages $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for minimum coverage. Average rates are higher in Arkansas ($247 and $103, respectively), and even more in Jonesboro.

On average, car insurance in Jonesboro costs $254 monthly for full coverage and $112 for liability-only policies. Inflation, a growing number of weather-related claims, and Arkansas' higher-than-average fatality rate, likely all contribute to Jonesboro's costly car insurance rates.

Jonesboro drivers have the best chance to find savings when they compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Jonesboro drivers.

  • Arkansas had 608 fatal crashes in 2023, according to state Department of Transportation data.

  • The average cost in Jonesboro is high, but some insurers offer prices significantly lower than the city average of $112 per month for liability-only coverage.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Jonesboro

The best car insurance company depends on your financial situation and insurance needs. Cost is usually one of the most important factors for you to consider, especially when dealing with unique circumstances, like a teenage driver or a speeding ticket on your record.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Jonesboro, you might want to consider State Farm, USAA, and GEICO.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$59$29Cheapest overall
USAA4.5$72$35Drivers with speeding tickets
GEICO4.2$89$44Drivers with DUIs
Cheapest overall for Jonesboro drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo

State Farm has the lowest rates in every category for Jonesboro residents, including drivers with a speeding ticket or DUI, seniors, and teens. The company has a number of coverage options and at least 10 advertised discounts. With an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best and a below-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index, State Farm has solid financial strength and customer satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • Lowest rates for all auto insurance options in Jonesboro

  • Provides insurance for every type of driver

Contras

  • Mixed customer reviews

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

USAA offers excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and unique perks for drivers — as well as 10 advertised discounts. But the company only offers coverage to current, reserve, and retired military members — and their families. USAA also earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and has below-average customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index.

Ventajas

  • Strong customer service

  • Pays policyholder dividends

Contras

  • Must have a military affiliation to qualify for coverage

  • Rates are higher than some other insurers

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurance for drivers with a DUI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

GEICO provides low rates for drivers with a DUI, especially compared to the average cost in the city. The company has experience working with drivers with high-risk violations. And customers can benefit from one or more of the 16 advertised discounts. Like the other two top Jonesboro insurers, GEICO has an A++ rating from AM Best and below-average customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index.

Ventajas

  • Competitive rates for drivers with a violation

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Limited local agent availability

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro

As you look for the best deal on car insurance, you should focus on the factors you can control, like the type of vehicle you drive, discounts you qualify for, and your driving record. But you also need to consider your coverage needs.

“Buying the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best decision for every driver,” says Bob Passmore, vice president of personal lines for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. “Consider the type of vehicle that is being insured and the assets you need to protect. Consider if you want features such as rental car coverage and other services if you file a claim.”

Consider these tips to help you secure the best rate on car insurance:

  • Ask about discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, including savings for installing vehicle safety features, completing a defensive driving course, or maintaining a clean driving record.

  • Bundle policies. Some companies offer you lower pricing when you bundle different types of insurance policies, like auto and home or renters insurance. Ask your agent about options.

  • Provide accurate mileage estimates. Try to provide correct estimates about how much you drive. Accurate lower mileage estimates often lead to a lower rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jonesboro: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance provides you financial protection if you cause an accident. It usually covers medical expenses and vehicle damages for the other driver and their passengers. It won't pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you cause an accident.

Minimum requirements vary by state, but Arkansas residents must have coverage. In Jonesboro, liability-only policies average $112 per month. The following table shows monthly quotes from some of the cheapest insurers offering minimum coverage in Jonesboro.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quotes
State Farm30
USAA36
GEICO46
Auto-Owners51
Safeco60
National General61
Shelter66
Allstate67
Farmers68
Nationwide68
Progressive72
Travelers72
State Auto81
Liberty Mutual88
Hallmark93
Midvale Home & Auto100
GAINSCO102
Dairyland109
Direct Auto113
The General134
Bristol West159
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jonesboro: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides additional financial protection for you and your vehicle. These policies include liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. With these coverages, a full-coverage policy helps ensure that your protection is robust enough to cover all the expenses associated with an accident.[1]

On average, full coverage costs $254 per month in Jonesboro.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm62
USAA76
GEICO94
Auto-Owners106
Safeco135
Shelter137
Allstate139
Travelers139
Farmers140
Nationwide140
Progressive149
National General159
Midvale Home & Auto177
State Auto197
GAINSCO215
Liberty Mutual216
Direct Auto231
Hallmark247
Dairyland250
The General274
Bristol West369
Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Almost every state requires liability coverage, and Arkansas is no exception. You must have the following minimum bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to drive in Arkansas.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

But you might want to opt for additional protection beyond the minimum requirements.

“Most drivers choose to have additional insurance to better protect themselves and others in the event of a crash,” says Passmore. “If you are in a crash and don’t have enough insurance coverage, the other driver could potentially sue you for your financial assets to help make up the difference.”

You can add more protection with single add-ons or a full-coverage policy that includes all the following in one.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    This protects your car if you face damages due to a noncollision incident, like vandalism, a natural disaster, or a falling object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    In the event of an accident, this covers the costs of your vehicle damage, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    If an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident, this coverage provides you with financial protection.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Specific driving incidents, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents, make insurers classify you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. As a result, you’ll face increased premiums.[4]

In Jonesboro, having a violation on your driving record pushes average liability-only rates from $112 per month with a clean record to $154.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

It’s a good idea to shop around for the best insurance rates if you’re dealing with the financial aftermath of a speeding ticket. You typically face an increase in insurance costs after getting a speeding ticket.

In Jonesboro, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets is $164 per month for liability-only policies and $373 for full coverage. The following table shows the difference speeding tickets make in the rates of top insurers in Jonesboro.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm3039
USAA3647
GEICO4660
Auto-Owners5169
Safeco6085
National General6180
Shelter6695
Allstate6787
Farmers6889
Nationwide6890
Progressive7298
Travelers7296
Liberty Mutual88124
GAINSCO102130
Dairyland109147
Direct Auto113152
The General134181
Bristol West159211
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident refers to when you cause an auto incident. The aftermath can feel stressful because your car insurance rate usually increases. The resulting price increase may make you want to consider a different insurer or to compare quotes.

Jonesboro drivers who cause an accident see average monthly car insurance rates of $382 for full coverage car insurance and $169 for liability-only coverage. The following table compares average monthly quotes from top Jonesboro insurers for drivers with at-fault accidents.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm3041
USAA3649
GEICO4663
Auto-Owners5171
Safeco6089
National General6185
Shelter6698
Allstate6792
Farmers6893
Nationwide6894
Progressive72102
Travelers72100
Liberty Mutual88129
GAINSCO102137
Dairyland109152
Direct Auto113160
The General134190
Bristol West159218
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence is seen as a high-risk violation with consequences like fines, license suspension, and jail time.[5] Because of the severity of the infraction, you might struggle to find competitive car insurance rates.

Car insurance for Jonesboro drivers convicted of DUI averages $191 per month for minimum coverage and $433 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm3049
USAA3659
GEICO4675
Auto-Owners5183
Safeco6098
National General6199
Shelter66101
Allstate67109
Farmers68111
Nationwide68111
Progressive72117
Travelers72117
Liberty Mutual88143
GAINSCO102166
Dairyland109177
Direct Auto113184
The General134218
Bristol West159259
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance rates usually fluctuate as you age. Young drivers pay the most, but costs decrease in adulthood — with prices reaching the lowest average around retirement age. But once a driver turns 75, they face slightly increased premiums.[6]

In Jonesboro, car insurance for seniors averages $178 per month for full coverage and $79 for liability only.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2144
USAA2756
GEICO3469
Auto-Owners3777
Shelter4492
National General46119
Nationwide4797
Safeco47107
Progressive4899
Farmers49101
Allstate50104
Travelers52101
Liberty Mutual67164
GAINSCO78164
Direct Auto80165
Dairyland82187
The General101207
Bristol West118274
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenage drivers fall into one of the riskiest driver categories for insurance companies to insure due to reckless driving habits, speeding, and inexperience on the road. As a result, companies set high rates for teenage drivers.

But you can take steps to reduce the extra expense by insuring your teen on your car insurance plan, opting for a safer vehicle, and encouraging your teen to qualify for a good student discount.[7]

Jonesboro teens face average monthly car insurance costs of $455 for full coverage and $200 for liability only.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm52107
USAA60126
GEICO73149
Auto-Owners85177
Safeco108242
Shelter114237
National General116303
Nationwide117241
Allstate118246
Farmers119245
Progressive130269
Travelers130252
Liberty Mutual149366
Dairyland178408
GAINSCO184387
Direct Auto207423
The General216441
Bristol West266617
Jonesboro car insurance quotes by credit tier

A handful of states don’t permit insurance companies to use credit history as a factor in insurance pricing, but Arkansas allows the practice.

Insurers in Jonesboro can consider an applicant’s credit when determining insurance costs. In general, excellent or good credit scores lead to lower prices, while poor credit scores lead to higher ones.

Here’s how the average rates for car insurance change based on a driver’s credit score in Jonesboro.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Jonesboro, Arkansas?

Jonesboro car insurance is more expensive than the Arkansas state averages or national averages. While nationally, liability-only insurance averages $104 per month and full coverage is $213, in Arkansas the averages are $103 and $247.

Monthly rates are even higher in Jonesboro – $112 for minimum coverage and $254 for full coverage.

More cities in Arkansas

Here’s how the rates in Jonesboro compare to other cities in the state. Drivers in other Arkansas cities usually pay around 20% less for comparable coverage.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Conway$233$109
Fayetteville$241$100
Fort Smith$223$96
Little Rock$296$139
Springdale$239$107
Jonesboro car insurance FAQs

You have a lot of factors to consider when purchasing car insurance. The following information should help guide you through the process of buying coverage in Jonesboro.

  • How much is car insurance in Jonesboro?

    In Jonesboro, full-coverage car insurance averages $254 per month while liability-only is $112 on average. Your actual rates may be more or less than the city's average, based on factors unique to you like your age, gender, and driving record.

  • Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance for Jonesboro drivers, Insurify data shows. The insurers rates for basic policies start at $30 per month. USAA and GEICO are the city's second- and third-cheapest insurance providers, with liability-only rates as low as $36 and $46, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Jonesboro?

    The best car insurance companies in Jonesboro are also the cheapest: State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. With an IQ Score of 4.5 and an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best option in Jonesboro. USAA and GEICO also have A++ ratings from AM Best and IQ Scores of 4.5 and 4.2, respectively.

  • Is car insurance cheaper in Arkansas?

    Arkansas has car insurance costs that are higher than national averages. Drivers in the state see average rates of $247 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability-only policies. By comparison, the national averages are $213 and $104, respectively.

  • What is public transportation like in Jonesboro, Arkansas?

    Jonesboro does have public transportation through the Jonesboro Economical Transportation and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Committee, but most people need a car to comfortably get around the city.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

