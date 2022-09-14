Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Jonesboro drivers pay much more, on average, for car insurance than drivers in other states, Insurify data shows. The national cost of car insurance averages $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for minimum coverage. Average rates are higher in Arkansas ($247 and $103, respectively), and even more in Jonesboro.
On average, car insurance in Jonesboro costs $254 monthly for full coverage and $112 for liability-only policies. Inflation, a growing number of weather-related claims, and Arkansas' higher-than-average fatality rate, likely all contribute to Jonesboro's costly car insurance rates.
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Jonesboro drivers.
Arkansas had 608 fatal crashes in 2023, according to state Department of Transportation data.
The average cost in Jonesboro is high, but some insurers offer prices significantly lower than the city average of $112 per month for liability-only coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Jonesboro
The best car insurance company depends on your financial situation and insurance needs. Cost is usually one of the most important factors for you to consider, especially when dealing with unique circumstances, like a teenage driver or a speeding ticket on your record.
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Jonesboro, you might want to consider State Farm, USAA, and GEICO.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$59
$29
Cheapest overall
USAA
4.5
$72
$35
Drivers with speeding tickets
GEICO
4.2
$89
$44
Drivers with DUIs
Cheapest overall for Jonesboro drivers: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$62/mo
State Farm has the lowest rates in every category for Jonesboro residents, including drivers with a speeding ticket or DUI, seniors, and teens. The company has a number of coverage options and at least 10 advertised discounts. With an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best and a below-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index, State Farm has solid financial strength and customer satisfaction.
Ventajas
Lowest rates for all auto insurance options in Jonesboro
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$76/mo
USAA offers excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and unique perks for drivers — as well as 10 advertised discounts. But the company only offers coverage to current, reserve, and retired military members — and their families. USAA also earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and has below-average customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index.
Ventajas
Strong customer service
Pays policyholder dividends
Contras
Must have a military affiliation to qualify for coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$94/mo
GEICO provides low rates for drivers with a DUI, especially compared to the average cost in the city. The company has experience working with drivers with high-risk violations. And customers can benefit from one or more of the 16 advertised discounts. Like the other two top Jonesboro insurers, GEICO has an A++ rating from AM Best and below-average customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro
As you look for the best deal on car insurance, you should focus on the factors you can control, like the type of vehicle you drive, discounts you qualify for, and your driving record. But you also need to consider your coverage needs.
“Buying the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best decision for every driver,” says Bob Passmore, vice president of personal lines for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. “Consider the type of vehicle that is being insured and the assets you need to protect. Consider if you want features such as rental car coverage and other services if you file a claim.”
Consider these tips to help you secure the best rate on car insurance:
Ask about discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, including savings for installing vehicle safety features, completing a defensive driving course, or maintaining a clean driving record.
Bundle policies. Some companies offer you lower pricing when you bundle different types of insurance policies, like auto and home or renters insurance. Ask your agent about options.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jonesboro: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance provides you financial protection if you cause an accident. It usually covers medical expenses and vehicle damages for the other driver and their passengers. It won't pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you cause an accident.
Minimum requirements vary by state, but Arkansas residents must have coverage. In Jonesboro, liability-only policies average $112 per month. The following table shows monthly quotes from some of the cheapest insurers offering minimum coverage in Jonesboro.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quotes
State Farm
30
USAA
36
GEICO
46
Auto-Owners
51
Safeco
60
National General
61
Shelter
66
Allstate
67
Farmers
68
Nationwide
68
Progressive
72
Travelers
72
State Auto
81
Liberty Mutual
88
Hallmark
93
Midvale Home & Auto
100
GAINSCO
102
Dairyland
109
Direct Auto
113
The General
134
Bristol West
159
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jonesboro: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance provides additional financial protection for you and your vehicle. These policies include liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. With these coverages, a full-coverage policy helps ensure that your protection is robust enough to cover all the expenses associated with an accident.[1]
On average, full coverage costs $254 per month in Jonesboro.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
62
USAA
76
GEICO
94
Auto-Owners
106
Safeco
135
Shelter
137
Allstate
139
Travelers
139
Farmers
140
Nationwide
140
Progressive
149
National General
159
Midvale Home & Auto
177
State Auto
197
GAINSCO
215
Liberty Mutual
216
Direct Auto
231
Hallmark
247
Dairyland
250
The General
274
Bristol West
369
Car insurance requirements in Arkansas
Almost every state requires liability coverage, and Arkansas is no exception. You must have the following minimum bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to drive in Arkansas.[2]
“Most drivers choose to have additional insurance to better protect themselves and others in the event of a crash,” says Passmore. “If you are in a crash and don’t have enough insurance coverage, the other driver could potentially sue you for your financial assets to help make up the difference.”
You can add more protection with single add-ons or a full-coverage policy that includes all the following in one.[3]
Comprehensive
This protects your car if you face damages due to a noncollision incident, like vandalism, a natural disaster, or a falling object.
Collision
In the event of an accident, this covers the costs of your vehicle damage, regardless of fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
If an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident, this coverage provides you with financial protection.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Specific driving incidents, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents, make insurers classify you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. As a result, you’ll face increased premiums.[4]
In Jonesboro, having a violation on your driving record pushes average liability-only rates from $112 per month with a clean record to $154.
Find Car Insurance in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
It’s a good idea to shop around for the best insurance rates if you’re dealing with the financial aftermath of a speeding ticket. You typically face an increase in insurance costs after getting a speeding ticket.
In Jonesboro, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets is $164 per month for liability-only policies and $373 for full coverage. The following table shows the difference speeding tickets make in the rates of top insurers in Jonesboro.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
State Farm
30
39
USAA
36
47
GEICO
46
60
Auto-Owners
51
69
Safeco
60
85
National General
61
80
Shelter
66
95
Allstate
67
87
Farmers
68
89
Nationwide
68
90
Progressive
72
98
Travelers
72
96
Liberty Mutual
88
124
GAINSCO
102
130
Dairyland
109
147
Direct Auto
113
152
The General
134
181
Bristol West
159
211
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident refers to when you cause an auto incident. The aftermath can feel stressful because your car insurance rate usually increases. The resulting price increase may make you want to consider a different insurer or to compare quotes.
Jonesboro drivers who cause an accident see average monthly car insurance rates of $382 for full coverage car insurance and $169 for liability-only coverage. The following table compares average monthly quotes from top Jonesboro insurers for drivers with at-fault accidents.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
30
41
USAA
36
49
GEICO
46
63
Auto-Owners
51
71
Safeco
60
89
National General
61
85
Shelter
66
98
Allstate
67
92
Farmers
68
93
Nationwide
68
94
Progressive
72
102
Travelers
72
100
Liberty Mutual
88
129
GAINSCO
102
137
Dairyland
109
152
Direct Auto
113
160
The General
134
190
Bristol West
159
218
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence is seen as a high-risk violation with consequences like fines, license suspension, and jail time.[5] Because of the severity of the infraction, you might struggle to find competitive car insurance rates.
Car insurance for Jonesboro drivers convicted of DUI averages $191 per month for minimum coverage and $433 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
State Farm
30
49
USAA
36
59
GEICO
46
75
Auto-Owners
51
83
Safeco
60
98
National General
61
99
Shelter
66
101
Allstate
67
109
Farmers
68
111
Nationwide
68
111
Progressive
72
117
Travelers
72
117
Liberty Mutual
88
143
GAINSCO
102
166
Dairyland
109
177
Direct Auto
113
184
The General
134
218
Bristol West
159
259
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates usually fluctuate as you age. Young drivers pay the most, but costs decrease in adulthood — with prices reaching the lowest average around retirement age. But once a driver turns 75, they face slightly increased premiums.[6]
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
21
44
USAA
27
56
GEICO
34
69
Auto-Owners
37
77
Shelter
44
92
National General
46
119
Nationwide
47
97
Safeco
47
107
Progressive
48
99
Farmers
49
101
Allstate
50
104
Travelers
52
101
Liberty Mutual
67
164
GAINSCO
78
164
Direct Auto
80
165
Dairyland
82
187
The General
101
207
Bristol West
118
274
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenage drivers fall into one of the riskiest driver categories for insurance companies to insure due to reckless driving habits, speeding, and inexperience on the road. As a result, companies set high rates for teenage drivers.
But you can take steps to reduce the extra expense by insuring your teen on your car insurance plan, opting for a safer vehicle, and encouraging your teen to qualify for a good student discount.[7]
Jonesboro teens face average monthly car insurance costs of $455 for full coverage and $200 for liability only.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
52
107
USAA
60
126
GEICO
73
149
Auto-Owners
85
177
Safeco
108
242
Shelter
114
237
National General
116
303
Nationwide
117
241
Allstate
118
246
Farmers
119
245
Progressive
130
269
Travelers
130
252
Liberty Mutual
149
366
Dairyland
178
408
GAINSCO
184
387
Direct Auto
207
423
The General
216
441
Bristol West
266
617
Jonesboro car insurance quotes by credit tier
A handful of states don’t permit insurance companies to use credit history as a factor in insurance pricing, but Arkansas allows the practice.
Here’s how the average rates for car insurance change based on a driver’s credit score in Jonesboro.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Jonesboro, Arkansas?
Jonesboro car insurance is more expensive than the Arkansas state averages or national averages. While nationally, liability-only insurance averages $104 per month and full coverage is $213, in Arkansas the averages are $103 and $247.
Monthly rates are even higher in Jonesboro – $112 for minimum coverage and $254 for full coverage.
More cities in Arkansas
Here’s how the rates in Jonesboro compare to other cities in the state. Drivers in other Arkansas cities usually pay around 20% less for comparable coverage.
Jonesboro car insurance FAQs
You have a lot of factors to consider when purchasing car insurance. The following information should help guide you through the process of buying coverage in Jonesboro.
How much is car insurance in Jonesboro?
In Jonesboro, full-coverage car insurance averages $254 per month while liability-only is $112 on average. Your actual rates may be more or less than the city's average, based on factors unique to you like your age, gender, and driving record.
Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance for Jonesboro drivers, Insurify data shows. The insurers rates for basic policies start at $30 per month. USAA and GEICO are the city's second- and third-cheapest insurance providers, with liability-only rates as low as $36 and $46, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jonesboro?
The best car insurance companies in Jonesboro are also the cheapest: State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. With an IQ Score of 4.5 and an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best option in Jonesboro. USAA and GEICO also have A++ ratings from AM Best and IQ Scores of 4.5 and 4.2, respectively.
Is car insurance cheaper in Arkansas?
Arkansas has car insurance costs that are higher than national averages. Drivers in the state see average rates of $247 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability-only policies. By comparison, the national averages are $213 and $104, respectively.
What is public transportation like in Jonesboro, Arkansas?
Jonesboro does have public transportation through the Jonesboro Economical Transportation and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Committee, but most people need a car to comfortably get around the city.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.