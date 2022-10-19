Pet Insurance for Pre-existing Conditions

Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 19, 2022
Every pet insurance provider is different, but most don’t cover pre-existing conditions. However, some providers will cover “cured” pre-existing conditions.
That means insurance companies will not cover future treatments for any documented accidents and illnesses before a policy’s start date, but some providers may cover them if the conditions haven’t resurfaced for a selected period of time, usually a year or 18 months. That can be hard for pet parents with older pets or pets that are already sick.
What is considered a pre-existing condition?
Pre-existing conditions are accidents and illnesses treated by a vet before a policy begins. That includes any medical condition that occurred during the policy waiting periods. Usually, waiting periods are about 14 days to a month from enrollment, while waiting periods for certain conditions like dysplasia have a waiting period of about a year from enrollment.
This rule can be especially challenging for older pets since they usually have longer medical histories. Many companies claim to cover hereditary and congenital conditions but will consider them pre-existing conditions unless they first appear after the pet insurance policy’s start date.
Some pet insurance companies, like Petplan, even consider undiagnosed symptoms a pre-existing condition. That means if your pet had gone to the vet after throwing up, but there wasn’t a diagnosis, the provider can potentially deny a future claim for pancreatitis. Denying coverage for hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament problems for pets with histories of issues on one side is another common exclusion.
For this reason, it’s really important to comb through your pet’s medical records and have a vet properly assess your pet’s condition prior to enrolling in a pet insurance plan.
“Curable” Pre-existing Conditions
Luckily, some pet insurance plans will restore coverage for “cured” pre-existing conditions. Often, this means any disease or symptom that doesn’t need treatment for 365 days will be covered. However, that still means chronic conditions, like diabetes, heart disease, or hyperthyroidism, won’t be eligible for coverage.
Here are some pet insurance companies that offer coverage for curable pre-existing conditions:
It’s important to research a company’s policies when it comes to curable conditions. These are often at the company’s discretion and usually refer to common health issues, including respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, and bladder infections.
Pet Insurance Alternatives That Cover Pre-existing Conditions
Some pet owners might want to stay away from typical pet insurance coverage and opt for alternative plans. Pets with a long medical history might benefit from vet discounts or wellness plans. These offer more flexibility when it comes to finding coverage while still offering to cover expenses from vet visits.
Pet Assure
Pet Assure is not pet insurance; it’s a discount program that takes 25 percent off the top of all vet bills. It even covers routine and preventive care and pre-existing, chronic, or hereditary conditions. That’s different from traditional insurance providers, which usually offer to reimburse between 70 and 90 percent of qualifying vet fees. But these providers typically don’t cover all the vet expenses, like rehabilitation or anesthesia. Pet Assure is one of the few options available for exotic pet owners aside from Nationwide.
Pet Assure has a flat-rate monthly cost based on a pet’s weight, the number of pets covered, and location. Small pet owners with animals like rodents, reptiles, and cats can get coverage starting at $6.58 per month. Coverage for larger animals, like dogs, horses, and farm animals, begins at $8.25 per month. Pet Assure ’s family plan covers two to four pets regardless of size and starts at $16.58 per month. The unlimited plan includes an unlimited amount of pets and starts at $21.95 per month.
Unfortunately, Pet Assure customers can only use the discount at specific locations. Pet Assure has a network of vets, emergency clinics, and specialists across the United States who are all able to take off 25 percent of the bill immediately. That means that customers won’t have to wait for reimbursements.
Wagmo
Wagmo is another alternative option for pet parents who aren’t interested in traditional pet health insurance. Wagmo is new to the pet insurance world and is known for its wellness plans. Wellness plans cover preventive and routine care rather than accidents and illnesses. That means pet owners would save on annual veterinary care like vaccinations and heartworm medication. That can be an excellent option for older pets with multiple pre-existing conditions or healthy pets that might not need full coverage.
Wagmo has three plans that vary in cost and coverage. The value plan starts at $20 per month and offers $350 in savings per year. The classic plan starts at $38 per month and provides $650 in savings per year. The deluxe plan is the most expensive option starting at $65 per month. It offers $1,100 per year in savings. Unlike typical pet insurers, each policy dedicates a certain amount of money toward each treatment. That means Wagmo will only cover up to two office visits and four vaccines per year, depending on the plan.
Wagmo is one of the few providers that sell wellness plans separately from accident and illness coverage. Customers also praise its 24-hour repayment time and excellent customer service.
Frequently Asked Questions
Currently, there aren’t any pet insurance agencies that cover pre-existing conditions. Several providers offer to reinstate coverage for cured ailments, but none offer to forgive every medical condition. That is why companies suggest buying policies for puppies and kittens. That guarantees the most coverage available as pets age and have different medical issues. Still, pet parents need to think of pet insurance as a lifetime commitment, which might seem daunting. If coverage lapses or pet owners want to try different providers, each previous health problem will become a pre-existing condition.
Each insurance provider that offers to restore coverage for pre-existing conditions does so on a case-by-case basis. That means that all situations are different. However, generally a pre-existing condition is considered “cured” if your pet is symptom-free for at least a year. Diseases like upper respiratory, bladder, urinary tract, and ear infections are likely to be reinstated. Many of these companies also restore coverage for symptoms without a formal diagnosis like vomiting and diarrhea.