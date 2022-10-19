Pet Insurance for Pre-existing Conditions

Pet Insurance Alternatives That Cover Pre-existing Conditions

Some pet owners might want to stay away from typical pet insurance coverage and opt for alternative plans. Pets with a long medical history might benefit from vet discounts or wellness plans. These offer more flexibility when it comes to finding coverage while still offering to cover expenses from vet visits.

Pet Assure

Pet Assure is not pet insurance; it’s a discount program that takes 25 percent off the top of all vet bills. It even covers routine and preventive care and pre-existing, chronic, or hereditary conditions. That’s different from traditional insurance providers, which usually offer to reimburse between 70 and 90 percent of qualifying vet fees. But these providers typically don’t cover all the vet expenses, like rehabilitation or anesthesia. Pet Assure is one of the few options available for exotic pet owners aside from Nationwide.

Pet Assure has a flat-rate monthly cost based on a pet’s weight, the number of pets covered, and location. Small pet owners with animals like rodents, reptiles, and cats can get coverage starting at $6.58 per month. Coverage for larger animals, like dogs, horses, and farm animals, begins at $8.25 per month. Pet Assure ’s family plan covers two to four pets regardless of size and starts at $16.58 per month. The unlimited plan includes an unlimited amount of pets and starts at $21.95 per month.

Unfortunately, Pet Assure customers can only use the discount at specific locations. Pet Assure has a network of vets, emergency clinics, and specialists across the United States who are all able to take off 25 percent of the bill immediately. That means that customers won’t have to wait for reimbursements.

Wagmo

Wagmo is another alternative option for pet parents who aren’t interested in traditional pet health insurance. Wagmo is new to the pet insurance world and is known for its wellness plans. Wellness plans cover preventive and routine care rather than accidents and illnesses. That means pet owners would save on annual veterinary care like vaccinations and heartworm medication. That can be an excellent option for older pets with multiple pre-existing conditions or healthy pets that might not need full coverage.

Wagmo has three plans that vary in cost and coverage. The value plan starts at $20 per month and offers $350 in savings per year. The classic plan starts at $38 per month and provides $650 in savings per year. The deluxe plan is the most expensive option starting at $65 per month. It offers $1,100 per year in savings. Unlike typical pet insurers, each policy dedicates a certain amount of money toward each treatment. That means Wagmo will only cover up to two office visits and four vaccines per year, depending on the plan.

Wagmo is one of the few providers that sell wellness plans separately from accident and illness coverage. Customers also praise its 24-hour repayment time and excellent customer service.