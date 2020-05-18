Pet Assure Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Experienced personal finance writer
Table of contents
Pet Assure doesn’t offer pet insurance plans — instead, it offers alternatives to pet insurance in the form of veterinary discounts and wellness plans. Anyone can enroll in the wellness plan. But to sign up for veterinary discounts, you’ll need to enroll through a participating employer.
The company is known for its inclusivity, offering discounts to all types of pets regardless of their age, breed, or pre-existing health conditions. Pet Assure might be a good option for pet owners who want a potentially cheaper alternative to standard pet insurance without having to submit paperwork or pay a deductible.
Here’s a closer look at what you need to know about Pet Assure.
Pet Assure offers coverage no matter the age, breed, or pre-existing conditions of your pet.
Pet Assure covers all vet medical services, including routine and emergency care.
More than 5,200 veterinarians accept Pet Assure’s discount plan, and you can use its wellness plan at any vet.
Pet Assure: Our verdict
Pet Assure
Pet Assure’s discount plan is a good option for pet owners with multiple pets or pets with pre-existing health conditions. Customers appreciate how easy it is to use the Pet Assure discount with no paperwork or submitting receipts for reimbursement.
When it comes to price, the Pet Assure discount program is cheaper than many competitors. But it only offers a 25% discount, while other insurance companies offer up to 100% coverage after paying a deductible. And you must work for an employer that offers Pet Assure as a benefit in order to sign up.
If you’re able to enroll in the discount plan through your employer, consider adding the wellness plan to get additional savings. If your employer doesn’t offer Pet Assure, you can still use the wellness plan to complement pet insurance (if you have it) for savings on routine care that your insurer may not cover.
Pet owners who want more thorough protection should consider pet insurance instead of a veterinary discount program.
No exclusions on age, breed, or type of pet
Covers pre-existing and hereditary conditions
Unlimited discount usage
Your preferred vet might not be “in network”
No discounts without Pet Assure discount card
Must enroll in discount plan through your employer
Pet Assure plans and coverages
Unlike regular pet insurance, which uses a reimbursement system, the Pet Assure discount offers 25% off at checkout. This means you don’t have to file a claim and wait for reimbursement.
Pet Assure offers two overarching plan types: the Veterinary Discount Plan and the Mint Wellness Plan.
Veterinary Discount Plan
With the Veterinary Discount Plan, you get 25% off medical services and procedures when you take your pet to one of the 5,200 participating vet providers in the U.S., Canada, or Puerto Rico.[1]
The discount is applied immediately at checkout when you show your Pet Assure ID card. You can enroll in the Veterinary Discount Plan if your company offers it.
This plan covers all in-house medical services. You don’t have to fill out any forms or paperwork — just show your card when you’re ready to pay. There’s no deductible, annual or lifetime maximums, or waiting period. You can use your coverage immediately, too.
The Veterinary Discount Plan covers the following procedures and services:
Allergy treatment
Cancer care
Dental cleaning
Dental exams and X-rays
Diabetes management
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Parasite screenings
Routine care and vaccines
Sick visits
Spaying and neutering
Surgical procedures
Tumor removal
Ultrasound
Wellness visit
Mint Wellness Plan
The Mint Wellness Plan is a subscription plan that reimburses you for routine pet care visits, including wellness visits, vaccinations, and routine blood work. With this plan, you can visit any licensed veterinary company — you’re not limited to specific vets.[2]
You can easily submit claims online through your member account and expect reimbursement within five business days. The Mint Wellness Plan is available to anyone, even if your employer doesn’t offer the Veterinary Discount Plan.
Pet Assure offers three different wellness plans: Basic, Essential, and Premium.
Covers
Basic Plan
Essential Plan
Premium Plan
|Dental
|None
|None
|One per year, up to $100
|Fecal test/urinalysis
|One per year of either, up to $50
|One per year, up to $50
|One per year, up to $50
|Grooming
|None
|$100 per year
|$200 per year
|Maximum reimbursement
|$350
|$650
|$1,100
|Office/wellness visit
|One per year, up to $100
|One per year, up to $100
|Two per year, up to $200
|Preventatives
|None
|$100 per year
|$200 per year
|Routine blood work
|One per year, up to $100
|One per year, up to $100
|One per year, up to $100
|ThePetTag
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Vaccinations
|Two per year, up to $100
|Three per year, up to $150
|Four per year, up to $200
All plans also include ThePetTag, which is a unique ID tag you can attach to your pet’s collar. If your pet is lost and someone finds it, they can scan the tag or call the number on the tag to get your contact information.
What Pet Assure doesn’t cover
While the Veterinary Discount Plan covers all in-house medical services, even for pre-existing conditions, you can’t combine this discount plan with other discounts or service packages.
It doesn’t cover outsourced services, such as blood work, food, medications, or other products, including flea or heartworm preventatives.[3]
The Mint Wellness Plan only covers certain types of routine care, like wellness visits and vaccinations. It doesn’t cover accidents or illnesses.
How much does Pet Assure cost?
Rates for the Veterinary Discount Plan aren’t available on the Pet Assure website. Instead, you’ll need to get a quote through your employer. If your employer doesn’t offer Pet Assure, you can invite your employer to join.
Unlike other pet insurance companies that typically use the age, gender, and breed of your pet to determine the cost of insurance coverage, the Pet Assure Mint Wellness Plan is billed with flat-rate monthly plans as follows:
Basic Plan: $18 per month, for up to $350 reimbursement
Essential Plan: $34 per month, for up to $650 in reimbursement
Premium Plan: $57 per month, for up to $1,100 in reimbursement
Before deciding if Pet Assure is right for you, you should compare multiple pet insurance companies to find a plan that fits your needs and budget.
Cost of Pet Assure dog insurance
Pet Assure doesn’t disclose dog pricing for its Veterinary Discount Plan, but the Mint Wellness Plan costs $18, $34, or $57 per month, depending on the plan.
Cost of Pet Assure cat insurance
While pricing for the Veterinary Discount Plan isn’t available online, the Mint Wellness Plan for cats costs the same as for dogs. You can choose from three plans for either $18, $34, or $57 per month, depending on the plan.
How customers feel about Pet Assure
Pet Assure currently has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a 4.0 rating on Trustpilot, and a 4.2 rating on Yelp. Customers who left positive Pet Assure reviews liked how easy it is to use the Pet Assure service. There are no forms to fill out, and you’ll see your savings instantly at checkout.
Customers with multiple pets found Pet Assure was a good fit, as it’s cheaper than trying to insure multiple pets. People with older pets or rescue animals with pre-existing health conditions also had positive things to say about Pet Assure, as many traditional insurance companies won’t cover pre-existing conditions.
People who gave poor Pet Assure reviews were often disappointed when a veterinarian in their area wasn’t part of the Pet Assure network. Others thought they were getting regular pet insurance and didn’t understand the concept of a veterinary discount plan.
But Pet Assure doesn’t have any recent reviews, so it’s hard to accurately gauge how customers feel about the company.
The bottom line: Is Pet Assure pet insurance worth it?
If you want a full-coverage pet insurance plan to ensure you don’t get stuck with a pricey vet bill, you might want to opt for traditional pet insurance, as Pet Assure isn’t actually pet insurance. Instead, it offers pet discounts and wellness plans.
The Pet Assure Veterinary Discount Plan only covers 25% of your pet’s medical services at participating veterinary offices. Prices are unclear, and you’ll have to work for an employer that offers coverage to enroll. But its wellness plan is open to anyone and can help cover the cost of routine care. You can also use the wellness plan in combination with pet insurance from other companies.
If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to reduce your pet’s veterinary bills, you have multiple pets, aging pets, or a pet with pre-existing health conditions, consider Pet Assure. And if your company doesn’t offer the discount program, send them an invite to join.
Pet Assure FAQs
Deciding on a pet insurance or veterinary care plan for your pet can feel difficult. The following information should help you decide whether Pet Assure’s discount or wellness plans are right for you and your pet.
Does Pet Assure cover pre-existing conditions?
Yes. Pet Assure’s Veterinary Discount Plan and Mint Wellness Plan cover all pre-existing conditions, offering a 25% discount off all veterinary services from participating providers with no annual or lifetime limit or deductible.
How do you cancel Pet Assure?
After enrolling in the Pet Assure Veterinary Discount Plan, you have 45 days to cancel your membership and request a refund. You can do this by calling Pet Assure or messaging the company via its Contact Us page.
How do you contact Pet Assure customer service?
To contact Pet Assure customer service, you can call 1 (888) 789-7387 or reach out through its website. Pet Assure customer service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.
What is the Pet Assure savings program?
The Pet Assure Veterinary Discount Plan allows for savings of 25% on all in-house medical services at participating veterinary providers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. All pets are eligible, regardless of age, breed, or pre-existing health conditions. But the discount plan is only available through participating employers.
What is the Pet Assure unlimited discount plan?
The Pet Assure Veterinary Discount Plan offers 25% off veterinary services at thousands of participating veterinarians in your area. Discounts are unlimited, with no annual or lifetime maximums, and cover every pet in your household, regardless of age, breed, or pre-existing conditions. But to get coverage, you’ll have to work for an employer that offers Pet Assure.
