Pet Assure Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Pet Assure plans and coverages

Unlike regular pet insurance, which uses a reimbursement system, the Pet Assure discount offers 25% off at checkout. This means you don’t have to file a claim and wait for reimbursement.

Pet Assure offers two overarching plan types: the Veterinary Discount Plan and the Mint Wellness Plan.

Veterinary Discount Plan

With the Veterinary Discount Plan, you get 25% off medical services and procedures when you take your pet to one of the 5,200 participating vet providers in the U.S., Canada, or Puerto Rico.[1]

The discount is applied immediately at checkout when you show your Pet Assure ID card. You can enroll in the Veterinary Discount Plan if your company offers it.

This plan covers all in-house medical services. You don’t have to fill out any forms or paperwork — just show your card when you’re ready to pay. There’s no deductible, annual or lifetime maximums, or waiting period. You can use your coverage immediately, too.

The Veterinary Discount Plan covers the following procedures and services:

Allergy treatment

Cancer care

Dental cleaning

Dental exams and X-rays

Diabetes management

Emergency care

Hospitalization

Parasite screenings

Routine care and vaccines

Sick visits

Spaying and neutering

Surgical procedures

Tumor removal

Ultrasound

Wellness visit

Mint Wellness Plan

The Mint Wellness Plan is a subscription plan that reimburses you for routine pet care visits, including wellness visits, vaccinations, and routine blood work. With this plan, you can visit any licensed veterinary company — you’re not limited to specific vets.[2]

You can easily submit claims online through your member account and expect reimbursement within five business days. The Mint Wellness Plan is available to anyone, even if your employer doesn’t offer the Veterinary Discount Plan.

Pet Assure offers three different wellness plans: Basic, Essential, and Premium.

Covers Basic Plan Essential Plan Premium Plan Dental None None One per year, up to $100 Fecal test/urinalysis One per year of either, up to $50 One per year, up to $50 One per year, up to $50 Grooming None $100 per year $200 per year Maximum reimbursement $350 $650 $1,100 Office/wellness visit One per year, up to $100 One per year, up to $100 Two per year, up to $200 Preventatives None $100 per year $200 per year Routine blood work One per year, up to $100 One per year, up to $100 One per year, up to $100 ThePetTag Included Included Included Vaccinations Two per year, up to $100 Three per year, up to $150 Four per year, up to $200

Good to Know All plans also include ThePetTag, which is a unique ID tag you can attach to your pet’s collar. If your pet is lost and someone finds it, they can scan the tag or call the number on the tag to get your contact information.

What Pet Assure doesn’t cover

While the Veterinary Discount Plan covers all in-house medical services, even for pre-existing conditions, you can’t combine this discount plan with other discounts or service packages.

It doesn’t cover outsourced services, such as blood work, food, medications, or other products, including flea or heartworm preventatives.[3]

The Mint Wellness Plan only covers certain types of routine care, like wellness visits and vaccinations. It doesn’t cover accidents or illnesses.