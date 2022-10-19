PetFirst Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

PetFirst Pet Insurance Policies and Pricing

PetFirst is available in all 50 states, but not in U.S. territories.

PetFirst requires a copy of your pet’s 12-month medical history before your first claim to determine pre-existing conditions. If these can’t be provided or you refuse to disclose them, PetFirst will not process your claims.

Accident and Illness Coverage

PetFirst, which is a part of MetLife, Inc., has three plans that vary in annual maximum payout and offers a build-your-own plan option. Each policy covers accidents; most illnesses; hereditary, congenital, and chronic conditions; alternative therapies; prescription medications; and emergency care.

That means that PetFirst will reimburse you if your dog or cat were to contract a condition that required expensive treatments, like cancer or hip dysplasia. PetFirst will also cover the expense of ailments like cruciate ligament injuries, intervertebral disc disease, broken bones, inflammatory bowel disease, parvo, and gallbladder disease. PetFirst also doesn’t require policyholders to spay or neuter their pets and treats associated medical conditions, like prostate or uterine problems.

All three of PetFirst ’s set plans have a $250 deductible and an 80 percent reimbursement. PetFirst ’s cost-conscious plan is the cheapest option and offers a $2,000 maximum yearly payout. The most popular plan costs a bit more and provides a $5,000 maximum yearly payout. The additional coverage plan costs the most per month and offers a $10,000 annual maximum.

The build-your-own plan lets pet parents customize the annual maximum amount, the deductible, and the reimbursement level. That means that policyholders can control how much they pay each month and how much coverage they receive. There is no upper age limit on any of PetFirst ’s policies.

Wellness Plan

PetFirst also offers a routine care add-on in addition to the accident and illness plan. This add-on offers wellness and preventative veterinary coverage like annual vaccines, behavioral training, microchipping, and routine dental care.

Policyholders can choose between five different plans that vary between $125 and $575 in routine coverage. The selected amount splits between exam fees, vaccines, parasite control, routine dental or spay/neutering, regular testing, deworming, and microchipping.

PetFirst Insurance for Your Dog

Depending on the policy you choose or create, PetFirst can help cover most instances of unexpected accidents and illnesses. Policyholders can receive up to a 90 percent reimbursement for veterinary services by any licensed veterinarian, specialist, or emergency clinic.

According to PetFirst ’s website, it won’t exclude coverage, regardless of breed, old age, or breed-specific conditions.

PetFirst ’s accident and illness coverage is pretty expansive when it comes to unexpected health issues. This coverage includes treatments for cancer, parvo, urinary tract infections, periodontal disease, cataracts, renal failure, and kennel cough. It also covers chronic conditions that appear after the beginning of your policy like diabetes, arthritis, epilepsy, and onset blindness. In emergencies, PetFirst ’s coverage will also cover emergency clinic fees for things like surgery, anesthesia, X-rays, and euthanasia.

That can be combined with PetFirst ’s wellness add-on to create a comprehensive pet health insurance plan that includes routine care like vaccines and teeth cleanings.

Like every other pet insurance company, PetFirst will not cover elective or cosmetic surgeries, breeding-related conditions, or pre-existing conditions. PetFirst also does not include the expression or removal of anal glands, prescription food or supplements, grooming, organ transplants, or diseases associated with parasites. That means that if your cat contracts Lyme disease from a tick, PetFirst will not reimburse you for the treatment.