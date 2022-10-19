How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost?

How much does dog insurance cost?

Pet insurance quotes for dogs tend to be higher than those for cats, with the average dog insurance policy costing about $69 and the average cat insurance policy costing $37.

Dog insurance premiums are usually tied to the age, breed, and size of your dog. The older your dog is, and the bigger its size, the higher your monthly pet insurance premium will be. Your dog’s breed also affects your monthly premium, since certain pet breeds are more prone to hereditary and congenital conditions than others.

Health insurance for purebred dogs is also usually higher than insurance for mixed-breed dogs, with the average monthly premium for a mixed-breed dog costing $54.98 and one for a purebred dog costing $83.29. Of course, these prices are further impacted by your dog’s age, breed, and location where you reside.

With that said, let’s take a look at the average dog insurance quotes for some popular breeds:

Breed Monthly price Bulldog $111/mo Golden Retriever $77/mo German Shepherd $75/mo Labrador Retriever $74/mo Labradoodle $58/mo Cockapoo $53/mo Yorkiepoo $51/mo Maltese Mix $46/mo Shih Tzu Mix $39/mo

As you can see, dog insurance prices for mixed-breed dogs like labradoodles, cockapoos, and Maltese mixes tend to be much lower than prices for German Shepherds, bulldogs, and golden retrievers. This is because mixed-breed dogs aren’t as susceptible to hereditary conditions.

When it comes to age, younger dogs are typically cheaper to insure than older dogs, with the average quoted price for a one-year-old dog being about $60, a three-year-old dog being about $65, and a five-year-old dog being $83.58. Again, these figures are averages based on both mixed and purebred dogs in California, and you would have to find quotes based on your own pet’s information to really get an idea of how much pet insurance would cost for you.

When looking at these pet insurance figures, it’s important to remember that pet insurance providers offer varying coverage options, reimbursement levels, payout limits, and deductibles. As such, certain pet insurers offer cheaper pet insurance quotes than others. Here’s a sample of how much dog insurance costs, depending on the company you pick:

Again, remember that each pet insurance company has different coverage and payment options, and that factors into how much you pay for your monthly premium. While lower monthly premiums might go easy on your wallet, you might end up having to pay more if you pick a plan with low coverage options.

