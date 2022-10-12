Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Wildfires? Guide to Homeowners Insurance and Wildfire Damage

Does homeowners insurance cover wildfires? Home insurance policies typically cover damages caused by fires, but homes in high-risk areas may need additional fire insurance for adequate coverage.

Wildfires ravaged the U.S. in 2020, burning a record-setting 10.27 million acres of land. While these wildfires primarily affected undeveloped land across the western U.S., the 2020 wildfire season directly caused 42 deaths and $16.5 billion in damages.

Fire is an unpredictable and devastating peril, but most homeowners in fire-prone areas are used to wildfire damage being limited to the hottest months of the year, narrowing the window of time fires are likely to strike. But with the rise of global temperatures—and 2020 bringing in the highest land temperatures to date— wildfires are becoming a year-round risk.

Home insurance covers house fires, but as wildfires increase in severity nationwide, more and more home insurance companies are limiting fire protection and even choosing not to provide insurance coverage at all in areas with high wildfire risks.

Don’t go into this wildfire season unprepared. The best way to protect your home and family from wildfires is to plan ahead, understand exactly how (or if) your insurance policy covers fire, and make sure you have all the coverage you need to stay safe from potential fires and financial losses.

