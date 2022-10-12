How Much Does an Umbrella Policy Cost?

Who needs an umbrella policy? Anyone who needs an extra layer of protection against liability claims can benefit from umbrella insurance.

What happens if you are sued? The liability coverage in your homeowners or auto policy will provide you with some coverage to help pay for legal fees and any judgments against you, up to the limit of your policy. However, legal expenses can get out of control quickly. It can be smart to have an extra layer of liability protection outside of your auto liability coverage or homeowners liability coverage.

That’s where personal umbrella insurance coverage comes in. An umbrella policy is a liability policy that can help protect the value of your assets by stepping in when you reach the liability limit of your homeowners, renters, condo, or auto policy. It also gives the policyholder extra coverage against things like libel and slander, which other policies don’t cover.

Understand this type of extra protection with our guide to umbrella coverage.

