Travelers Renters Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Travelers Renters Insurance: The Basics

Travelers is a Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance provider with a staggering 165+ years in the insurance industry. It’s a top insurance competitor, offering a ton of basic and additional coverage options for customers.

In addition to renters insurance, Travelers offers homeowners insurance, auto insurance, umbrella insurance (broad-coverage liability coverage ), and several other types of coverage. If you’re thinking of getting multiple policies through Travelers, you could receive a bundling discount.

Depending on where you live, Travelers renters insurance can offer basic coverage for your belongings in addition to covering medical costs for guests injured in your home. A Travelers policy can even cover some home improvements.

What does Travelers renters insurance cover?

Travelers renters insurance coverage is customizable, and the options available to you will depend on where you live and other data about yourself. In general, a renters insurance plan will offer:

Personal property coverage: This covers property damage, loss, and theft. Personal property protection from Travelers can cover damage from:

Fire

Lightning

Windstorms

Hail

Explosions

Smoke

Vandalism

Personal liability coverage: This helps you pay legal costs and damages if there’s an insurance claim against you or you’re sued. The minimum coverage is usually $100,000.

Housing improvements: Up to 10 percent of your property coverage can be used to repair or replace improvements. This coverage can also be used for improvements your property manager makes at your expense if the improvements are for damages covered by your policy.

Medical payment coverage: If a covered accident causes bodily injury to your guests or visitors, this coverage will typically cover up to $1,000 in medical payments. This coverage might also extend outside your home, such as if your pet bites someone on a walk.

In addition to the standard coverages above, Travelers offers additional coverage such as:

Contents replacement cost: This will cover the cost of replacing your property, as opposed to offering you a payout with a deduction for depreciation.

Valuable items insurance: This optional coverage protects valuable items like jewelry, musical instruments, computers, artwork, and collectibles.

Special Deals and Discounts

The Travelers renters insurance discounts available to you can vary. Residents in each state will have access to certain discounts, and individual eligibility plays a factor, too.

However, Travelers offers common discounts for policyholders with:

Multiple bundled Travelers policies

Home security systems

Fire protective devices like smoke detectors and sprinkler systems

Smart home monitoring technologies

Loss-free history (not filing claims)

The best way to know if you qualify for a discount is to speak to a Travelers insurance representative. Each rep is knowledgeable about the discounts in their area and what it takes to qualify.

Where Does Travelers offer renters insurance?

Travelers offers customizable coverage options across the country. The policy options available to you will depend on where you live.

The best way to know the options in your area is to request a quote. You can request your quote on the Travelers website, or you can use an online comparison tool to compare Travelers to other options in your ZIP code.