What Is Replacement Cost Home Insurance and How Does It Work?

Actual Cash Value vs. Replacement Cost Value

RCV isn’t the only option to insure your home. The best home insurance providers let you pick from three coverage types:

Replacement cost value pays today’s prices to replace or fix your home and personal property with the same or similar materials.

Actual cash value pays an amount minus depreciation based on factors like age or wear and tear.

Extended replacement cost is an endorsement to replacement cost value that can pay up to 20 percent or more above the coverage limit to rebuild your home.

Replacement cost value and extended replacement cost are similar. Replacement cost value will only pay up to the policy’s dwelling coverage limit. Extended replacement cost will pay more than the limit to ensure you have enough insured value to foot the bill to rebuild your home.

Actual cash value coverage generally has lower payouts because it takes depreciation into account. Instead of paying current market costs to replace or rebuild your home, your payout is lower because depreciation lowers your property’s value over time.

For example, let’s say a wildfire swept through your area and destroyed your home. Even though building materials have probably increased in price since your home was built, replacement cost value insurance would pay to rebuild or repair your home and replace your personal belongings at current prices.

However, actual cash value would reduce your payout based on age, building codes, and wear and tear. If the roof of your home had a 20-year lifespan and were 15 years old at the time of the claim, your policy would only cover the remaining value of five years while you’re stuck paying for the difference.

Under normal conditions, the $250,000 limit on your RCV policy should be sufficient to rebuild your home. But, since the wildfire wiped out many homes in the area, labor rates have skyrocketed. Extended replacement cost coverage provides the extra funds needed to cover those unexpected expenses.

Keep in mind that an actual cash value policy might have cheaper monthly insurance premiums, but the coverage may not be enough to replace or fix your home or personal items.