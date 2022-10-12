Farmers Renters Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Rates

Farmers Renters Insurance: The Basics

Farmers has been providing insurance products since 1928. It began as a simple operation to insure the vehicles of rural farmers and ranchers.

It has since expanded to offer various insurance products, including renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, pet insurance, and more.

What Does Farmers Renters Insurance Cover?

You face risks every day as a renter, no matter where you live. For example, maybe you lit a candle that unintentionally started a small fire in your apartment, or a guest trips on a rug in your condo and sustains an injury that needs medical attention.

The good news is that Farmers renters insurance has you covered. Policyholders can expect their coverage to include several coverages.

Personal property coverage can pay to replace your sofa, bookcase, or other belongings if damaged by a covered hazard.

Personal liability coverage can help with lawsuits, legal expenses, and court awards if you’re liable for injuring someone else.

Medical payments cover medical bills from less severe injuries if a guest is injured in your home.

Additional living expenses, also called loss of use, can help pay for housing and food costs if you have to relocate temporarily.

One of the best features of Farmers renters insurance is the ability to customize your policy.

For example, you can increase your protection by opting for replacement cost coverage. Replacement cost coverage can pay to replace an older item with a brand-new equivalent.

You can also add identity theft protection through Identity Shield. It can help notify credit bureaus, recover your identity, and compensate you for your time if your identity is stolen.

Special Deals and Discounts from Farmers

Deals and discounts from insurance companies can lower your overall cost, so it’s an important consideration when choosing an insurer.

That’s because you could end up paying significantly less even if your initial insurance quote is higher than other providers.

Luckily, Farmers renters insurance has discounts that can lower your costs, including:

Multiple policy discount when you combine your Farmers renters policy with an auto insurance, life insurance, or umbrella policy from Farmers

Smoke-free discount if you’ve been smoke-free for at least two years

Security system or fire alarm discount if you install a certain security system or fire alarm

Keep in mind that the available discounts can vary by state. So ask about ways to save through discounts before locking in your coverage.

Where Does Farmers Offer Renters Insurance?

Farmers has insurance agents in many states. However, coverage isn’t available everywhere.

You may not get renters insurance with Farmers if you live in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, D.C., or West Virginia.

Farmers Renters Insurance Ratings

J.D. Power 893/1000 A.M. Best A (Excellent) BBB (Better Business Bureau) A-

Farmers Renters Insurance Reviews

Finding Farmers renters insurance reviews is tricky. Because each Farmers agent is an independent business owner, the reviews are specific to the individual agent.

For example, on Yelp, one Farmers review shows a rating of 1 out of 5 stars. But another scores 5 out of 5 stars.

However, customers express satisfaction overall.

John G. from Chicago, stated, “ Coming from Illinois, needed both auto and renters insurance for Los Angeles apartment and car. All easily arranged over the phone, with great advice about policy features and savings. Superb care and service continues after the policies were issued.”

And the company earned 4 out of 5 stars on Consumer Affairs.

Thomas from Washington, D.C., says, “Farmers renters customer service was excellent, always friendly, and answered my questions quickly.”

Jeffery from Henderson, Nevada, says, “The agent was easy to work with. Price and coverage were fantastic. It gives peace of mind knowing all our belongings are covered. Also gave us temporary living costs if the rented property is unusable.”