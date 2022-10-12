Farmers Renters Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Rates

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Reading time: 5 minutes
What does Farmers renters insurance cover?
If you rent an apartment, house, condo, or other living space, Farmers renters insurance can pay to replace your belongings if a fire, bad storm, or other covered threat damages it.
If you’re looking at renters insurance, you may have considered Farmers. It’s one of the nation’s largest insurers and provides a variety of options to customize your renters insurance policy.
But is it right for you?
In this Farmers renters insurance review, you’ll discover what a policy will cover, how to get special deals and discounts, the average cost of a policy, and if it’s a good choice for you.
Farmers Renters Insurance: The Basics
Farmers has been providing insurance products since 1928. It began as a simple operation to insure the vehicles of rural farmers and ranchers.
It has since expanded to offer various insurance products, including renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, pet insurance, and more.
What Does Farmers Renters Insurance Cover?
You face risks every day as a renter, no matter where you live. For example, maybe you lit a candle that unintentionally started a small fire in your apartment, or a guest trips on a rug in your condo and sustains an injury that needs medical attention.
The good news is that Farmers renters insurance has you covered. Policyholders can expect their coverage to include several coverages.
Personal property coverage can pay to replace your sofa, bookcase, or other belongings if damaged by a covered hazard.
Personal liability coverage can help with lawsuits, legal expenses, and court awards if you’re liable for injuring someone else.
Medical payments cover medical bills from less severe injuries if a guest is injured in your home.
Additional living expenses, also called loss of use, can help pay for housing and food costs if you have to relocate temporarily.
One of the best features of Farmers renters insurance is the ability to customize your policy.
For example, you can increase your protection by opting for replacement cost coverage. Replacement cost coverage can pay to replace an older item with a brand-new equivalent.
You can also add identity theft protection through Identity Shield. It can help notify credit bureaus, recover your identity, and compensate you for your time if your identity is stolen.
Special Deals and Discounts from Farmers
Deals and discounts from insurance companies can lower your overall cost, so it’s an important consideration when choosing an insurer.
That’s because you could end up paying significantly less even if your initial insurance quote is higher than other providers.
Luckily, Farmers renters insurance has discounts that can lower your costs, including:
Multiple policy discount when you combine your Farmers renters policy with an auto insurance, life insurance, or umbrella policy from Farmers
Smoke-free discount if you’ve been smoke-free for at least two years
Security system or fire alarm discount if you install a certain security system or fire alarm
Keep in mind that the available discounts can vary by state. So ask about ways to save through discounts before locking in your coverage.
Where Does Farmers Offer Renters Insurance?
Farmers has insurance agents in many states. However, coverage isn’t available everywhere.
You may not get renters insurance with Farmers if you live in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, D.C., or West Virginia.
Farmers Renters Insurance Ratings
|J.D. Power
|893/1000
|A.M. Best
|A (Excellent)
|BBB (Better Business Bureau)
|A-
Farmers Renters Insurance Reviews
Finding Farmers renters insurance reviews is tricky. Because each Farmers agent is an independent business owner, the reviews are specific to the individual agent.
For example, on Yelp, one Farmers review shows a rating of 1 out of 5 stars. But another scores 5 out of 5 stars.
However, customers express satisfaction overall.
John G. from Chicago, stated, “ Coming from Illinois, needed both auto and renters insurance for Los Angeles apartment and car. All easily arranged over the phone, with great advice about policy features and savings. Superb care and service continues after the policies were issued.”
And the company earned 4 out of 5 stars on Consumer Affairs.
Thomas from Washington, D.C., says, “Farmers renters customer service was excellent, always friendly, and answered my questions quickly.”
Jeffery from Henderson, Nevada, says, “The agent was easy to work with. Price and coverage were fantastic. It gives peace of mind knowing all our belongings are covered. Also gave us temporary living costs if the rented property is unusable.”
How Much Does Farmers Renters Insurance Cost?
The cost of renters insurance is usually less than most people think. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the average renters policy costs between $15 and $30 a month.
That’s less than a dollar per day for coverage that could save you thousands of dollars if the worst should happen.
How much you pay will depend on various factors, such as where you live, the value of your belongings, and the coverage options and deductible you choose.
The discounts available could also lower your cost. For instance, if you combine your renters policy with your car insurance, you could save through the multi-policy discount with Farmers.
Pros and Cons of Farmers Renters Insurance
When shopping for renters insurance, think about what’s important to you. For instance, if your budget is the most essential factor, you might be willing to sacrifice customer service if it means getting a lower rate.
Farmers is an excellent insurance company with several outstanding features. However, it’s always best to weigh the pros and cons.
Pros:
Various discounts available
Great customer reviews
Can manage your policy online or through the mobile app
Cons:
Rates may be higher than other companies
Not available in all states
Who Should Use Farmers Renters Insurance?
Home insurance doesn’t offer protection if you rent your home. Instead, you need renters insurance to protect your personal belongings and offer liability insurance.
Farmers renters insurance is an excellent choice because it offers the best of both worlds—you can quickly get a quote and manage your policy online or through the mobile app. Still, you also have the option to work with a local agent for a more personal touch.
You can customize your coverage options with add-ons for more protection. Plus, discounts are available to help you save money on renters insurance coverage.
Farmers Renters Insurance Contact Information
The Farmers renters insurance phone number to get a quote is 1 (800) 218-7175. However, you can also get an online quote.
For customer service, here’s how to contact Farmers:
|Customer Service
|1 (888) 327-6335
|Billing Questions
|1 (888) 327-6335
|Website
|www.farmers.com
|Customer Service by Mail
|6301 Owensmouth Avenue
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
|To File a Claim
|Online at farmers.com/contact-us or 1 (800) 435-7764
How to Find the Best and Cheapest Renters Insurance Quotes
If you’re living in a rental property, you need protection for your personal items. Farmers can be a great choice for renters. It covers what you’d expect in a renters insurance policy and has the option to customize your policy with add-ons and additional features.
When shopping for renters insurance, get a quote from more than one company. You can save time using an insurance comparison site like Insurify —you get multiple quotes from various insurers through one simple form.
