Sheila Verified Review

Train Your Online Sales & Customer Service Reps Right

Reviewed in Georgia on August 2025

First, the female representative I secured online coverage with failed to send me a temporary password as she promised. I also asked for coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists, a $250 deductible on comprehensive, and a $1000 deductible on collision. Additionally, I wanted towing, labor, and car rental for at least $40 to $50 per day. I contacted a male customer service representative, and he also failed to send me a temporary password so I could start online tracking of my new policy effective July 11, 2025. I finally got a customer service rep today, named Carmella, who graciously sent me the temporary password and helped me set up an online account. I had to inform her that the documentation they wanted did not arrive in the mail until today, August 11, 2025, and there is no way I can send copies by the August 16th deadline because it takes up to two weeks to get most mail in Albany, GA (it has to go out of state to Jacksonville, FL before they send it here). I advised her that I would send the following documentation: a copy of the closing papers on the house I currently own (which shows there is no mortgage), proof of home insurance from State Farm, and proof of the 2025 taxes from Dougherty County, GA via email after I take photos. I promised her that I would do so prior to the August 16, 2025 deadline so I do not lose any discounts currently included on my auto policy.