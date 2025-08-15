Average Cost of Extended Auto Warranties (2025)

How to save money on an extended warranty

You can save money on an extended warranty in several ways. If you decide that a warranty is the right choice for you, learn more below about how you can keep costs down.

Shop multiple providers

Don’t just buy the first extended auto warranty that you find. You should consider multiple warranties. Compare coverages, prices, customer reviews, and any other factors you think are relevant. Consider warranties from third parties, dealerships, and automakers. Shopping around and comparing warranties is the best way to find the most affordable one that’s right for you.

Negotiate with the dealer

Vehicle dealerships often mark up their extended warranties, but you can typically negotiate the price down, similarly to how you would negotiate for the car itself. Remember that the dealer wants to sell you the warranty, so you have some leverage to negotiate. Ask the dealer for discounts or show them quotes from other providers to encourage them to lower the cost.

Choose the right deductible

Make sure to pick a deductible amount that makes sense for you. The higher your deductible amount, the lower your warranty costs will be, as you’ll be on the hook for more expenses out of pocket in the event of a repair. To lower your warranty costs as much as possible, choose the highest deductible amount you can afford.

Skip unnecessary add-ons

Don’t waste money tacking on extra coverages that companies often offer with extended warranties. Choose only the coverage that you really need. Your car insurance policy or a credit card perk may even cover some of the add-ons your warranty company offers. Keeping your warranty trim will help keep costs down.