Fidelity Auto Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

Fidelity Warranty Services has a strong reputation as a vehicle warranty company, but it has mixed online reviews from customers and service technicians.

Kat Tretina
Written byKat Tretina
Kat Tretina
Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Advertiser Disclosure

Fidelity Warranty Services has been in business for more than 40 years and sells several vehicle warranty products.[1] It offers standard vehicle service contracts as well as more specialized plans for high-mileage vehicles, theft deterrent, road hazards, and more.

Fidelity stands out for its EV+ Protect plan that includes breakdown coverage for EV batteries, and for some additional coverage options like key replacement. But Fidelity plans are only available through car dealerships that partner with the company — you can’t get an online quote for one or buy one on your own.

Here’s what you should know about Fidelity auto warranties.

Quick Facts

  • You can only purchase Fidelity’s auto warranties through participating dealerships.

  • Fidelity Warranty Services offers plan perks like alternate transportation coverage, towing, and travel coverage.

  • Fidelity partners with more than 6,000 service centers nationwide.

Fidelity auto warranty at a glance

A Florida-based company in business since 1978, Fidelity Warranty Services is the factory administrator for warranty programs for major manufacturers such as Kia and Volvo. Fidelity offers a range of vehicle service contracts and protection plans. 

But you can only purchase a Fidelity warranty when you buy a car from one of its 3,800 partner dealerships.

Its plans cover unexpected auto repairs, such as mechanical breakdowns of your engine, brake malfunctions, or transmission issues.

Pros

  • Multiple warranty options

  • High-mileage service contracts available

  • Specialized coverage for electric vehicles

Cons

  • Limited information on rates and coverage online

  • Can only purchase warranties through partner dealerships

  • No 24/7 customer support

Fidelity auto warranty plans and coverage

Fidelity provides limited information about its warranty plans, coverages, and exclusions online. We contacted Fidelity for more information and reviewed sample warranty agreements from several dealerships to get more details on its plan options.

Fidelity Warranty Services doesn’t offer direct quotes, and its warranty plans typically come from subsidiaries and affiliates like Courtesy Insurance Company and Century Warranty Services.

Fidelity offers three main warranty plans to choose from:

  • Powertrain: The Powertrain plan covers mechanical breakdowns of the engine, transmission, and drive axle.

  • Gold: The Gold plan includes the coverage offered in the Powertrain plan, but it also covers the vehicle’s cooling systems, steering, brakes, front and rear suspension, and major electrical components.

  • Platinum: The Platinum plan expands Gold coverage to provide protection for other components of your vehicle.[2]

The table below highlights how each of the three plans covers different components:

Coverage
Powertrain
Gold
Platinum
Engine
Transmission
Air conditioning𝗫
Brakes𝗫
Suspension𝗫
Electrical components𝗫
Steering𝗫

Each of the three plans includes additional benefits, such as the following:

  • Alternative transportation coverage: While your car undergoes repairs, this form of coverage will pay up to $40 per day for up to 10 days for rental cars, rideshare services, or public transportation.

  • Towing coverage: Fidelity will reimburse you up to $100 for towing charges for a covered repair.

  • Travel coverage: If you’re more than 100 miles from home when you experience a mechanical breakdown, Fidelity will reimburse you up to $100 per day (up to a maximum of $500) for hotel stays and food.

  • Fluids coverage: Fidelity will pay to replace necessary fluids, such as engine oil or lubricants, during a covered repair.

What does Fidelity auto warranty not cover?

Fidelity’s plans are exclusionary. These plans cover your vehicle’s major components, except for those listed in the exclusions section of your contract.

The Platinum plan — Fidelity’s highest tier of coverage — doesn’t cover the following items:

  • Air bags

  • Catalytic converters

  • Exhaust system

  • Heater and radiator hoses

  • Safety restraint systems

  • Shock absorbers

None of Fidelity’s plans cover damages related to negligence, improper towing, or a lack of maintenance.[2]

Cost of Fidelity car warranty

Fidelity Warranty Services doesn’t offer online quotes for vehicle owners. You can only get Fidelity warranty quotes through a participating dealer when you purchase a vehicle.

That said, customers on Reddit and other online forums reported paying between $2,200 and $4,000 annually. You’ll have a deductible for your warranty, which can range from $0 to $250 per repair visit. Fidelity also doesn’t list its potential discounts.

How customers feel about Fidelity auto warranty

Fidelity has limited reviews on sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Of the available reviews, customers have expressed mixed sentiments.

Some customers who left online reviews complained about delayed response times and slow claims processing. In contrast, repair shop service technicians and advisers who work with Fidelity left fairly positive reviews about the company and its handling of repair claims.

Where Fidelity stands out

Fidelity customers who have left positive online reviews value the company’s extensive coverage, claims process, and large service network.

“Fidelity is one of, if not the, best extended warranty companies out there. You should have no trouble getting repairs approved,” said one customer on Reddit.

Here’s what Fidelity does well, based on reviews from several customers and service technicians.

  • Extensive coverage: Customers and service advisers say Fidelity’s coverage is among the most comprehensive, making it easier for customers to have repairs approved.

  • Easy claims: Customers praise the company’s claims process, citing the completion of eligible repairs and quick reimbursements.

  • Large service network: Customers can take their vehicles to one of Fidelity’s 6,000 partner repair shops, making it easy to find a qualifying mechanic.

Where Fidelity falls short

Some of the topics that negative reviews about Fidelity Warranty Services touch on include:

  • Unclear plan details: Customers express frustration with their inability to view plan details or cost information without visiting a dealership.

  • Long hold times: Many people complain about long hold times on the phone with customer support. 

  • Issues canceling policies: Some customers say they experience delays or issues canceling their policies. It’s worth noting that Fidelity Warranty Services directs website users to a separate website to cancel their policies online, but the page was down when we visited it.

How Fidelity auto warranty compares to other companies

You have options when it comes to vehicle warranties. It’s essential to compare plans, quoted costs, and more when looking for the right vehicle warranty company for you. Start your search and comparison process below.

Fidelity vs. Endurance

Like Fidelity, Endurance has three core plans. But Endurance’s policies include extra perks, such as complete tire coverage, key fob replacement, and windshield repair. Plus, you can get a quote online through its website, and you don’t need to provide a vehicle identification number (VIN) to view sample pricing.

Endurance is a better fit for drivers who already own a car and want to purchase warranty coverage independently, while Fidelity is the better option for people buying a new car through a partner dealership.

Endurance doesn’t offer coverage to residents of Massachusetts, and it has a network of about 3,500 repair shops and service centers.[3] Fidelity, in comparison, has about 6,000 in its network.

The table below shows how Fidelity compares to Endurance.

Factor
Fidelity
Endurance
Mileage coveredUp to 150,000No mileage limit
BBB ratingA+A-
Coverage plans available33
Longest warranty termNot disclosed6 years
Money-back guaranteeNot disclosed30 days

Fidelity vs. CARCHEX

While CarChex allows customers to enter their information for a quote, its site doesn’t provide instant pricing. Instead, the company sends your info to third-party call centers that will call you, sometimes repeatedly. 

Customer reviews frequently complain about the number of calls and texts they received after submitting a quote request. If you want to avoid that level of outreach, Fidelity is the better option.

But CarChex does have some advantages that customers appreciate. The company will accept cars with up to 250,000 miles, and it offers many coverage options.

Below is a snapshot of how CarChex compares to Fidelity.

Factor
Fidelity
CarChex
Mileage coveredUp to 150,000250,000
BBB ratingA+A+
Coverage plans available35
Longest warranty termNot disclosed10 years
Money-back guaranteeNot disclosed30 days

How to file an auto warranty claim with Fidelity

In the event of covered damage or issues, you’ll need to file a claim. Follow these steps to file a warranty claim with Fidelity:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/456bd9da2f/phone-call-1.svg

    1. Contact the dealer who sold you the car

    Fidelity requires you to work with the dealer who sold you the vehicle. If the dealership has closed or you’re having other issues, you’ll have to contact customer support at (800) 327-5172. Fidelity doesn’t have 24/7 claims support. The claims department is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7955361cf0/customer-support-1.svg

    2. Follow instructions

    Fidelity won’t reimburse you for any unauthorized repairs. When you call customer support, explain the situation to the Fidelity representative and follow their instructions. You may have to take your vehicle to another dealership or repair shop. You must submit your claim to Fidelity within 30 days of receiving authorization.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    3. Arrange for the car to go to the dealer

    Next, take your car to the dealership or repair shop. If your car isn’t drivable, your warranty may cover the costs of towing it to the dealer or repair shop. Check with Fidelity to confirm your coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/4aa0bc9150/contact-us-96x96-yellow_040-contact-form.svg

    4. Provide teardown authorization

    Give the repair shop or dealership teardown authorization. This will help them accurately diagnose the issues and repair the car properly.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e4d42601c7/recovery-and-repair-96x96-green_005-cog.svg

    5. Hold onto parts

    Tell the repair shop you’d like to keep all the parts you replaced from the repair. Fidelity may want to inspect them as part of the claims process.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f77dd73f2/money-96x96-orange_042-invoice.svg

    6. Wait for the repairs

    The repair shop or dealership will make the repairs and work with the warranty company for payment. If, for some reason, the dealership charges you for the repairs, submit a copy of the invoices and receipts to Fidelity.

Fidelity auto warranty FAQs

The following information can help you decide whether Fidelity Warranty Services has the right auto warranty option for you.

  • What does the Fidelity Platinum warranty cover?

    Fidelity’s Platinum plan covers mechanical breakdowns related to the engine, transmission, or electrical systems. It’s an exclusionary plan that covers all your car’s structural and functional components but has a limited list of exclusions.

  • Does a Fidelity warranty cover catalytic converters?

    No. Catalytic converters are on Fidelity’s list of exclusions, so your warranty won’t cover issues with your catalytic converter.

  • Is a Fidelity car warranty worth it for a used car?

    A Fidelity car warranty can be worth it for used cars, particularly for luxury brands like Land Rover, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, which typically have higher repair costs. Your warranty can provide coverage against costly repairs, such as engine or transmission issues.

  • How do you contact Fidelity car warranty?

    You can reach Fidelity Warranty Services’ general customer support department by calling (800) 327-5172.

  • How long does it take to resolve a warranty claim?

    Fidelity doesn’t disclose its typical claims resolution times. In general, car warranty claims can take several weeks to resolve.

  • Can you cancel a Fidelity car warranty?

    Yes. You can cancel your Fidelity car warranty at any time, but you may have to pay a cancellation fee.

Sources

  1. Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc.. "About Us."
  2. Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc.. "Vehicle Service Contract."
  3. Endurance. "FAQ: How much is the deductible?."
