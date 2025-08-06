Fidelity Auto Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

How Fidelity auto warranty compares to other companies

You have options when it comes to vehicle warranties. It’s essential to compare plans, quoted costs, and more when looking for the right vehicle warranty company for you. Start your search and comparison process below.

Fidelity vs. Endurance

Like Fidelity, Endurance has three core plans. But Endurance’s policies include extra perks, such as complete tire coverage, key fob replacement, and windshield repair. Plus, you can get a quote online through its website, and you don’t need to provide a vehicle identification number (VIN) to view sample pricing.

Endurance is a better fit for drivers who already own a car and want to purchase warranty coverage independently, while Fidelity is the better option for people buying a new car through a partner dealership.

Endurance doesn’t offer coverage to residents of Massachusetts, and it has a network of about 3,500 repair shops and service centers.[3] Fidelity, in comparison, has about 6,000 in its network.

The table below shows how Fidelity compares to Endurance.

Factor Fidelity Endurance Mileage covered Up to 150,000 No mileage limit BBB rating A+ A- Coverage plans available 3 3 Longest warranty term Not disclosed 6 years Money-back guarantee Not disclosed 30 days

Fidelity vs. CARCHEX

While CarChex allows customers to enter their information for a quote, its site doesn’t provide instant pricing. Instead, the company sends your info to third-party call centers that will call you, sometimes repeatedly.

Customer reviews frequently complain about the number of calls and texts they received after submitting a quote request. If you want to avoid that level of outreach, Fidelity is the better option.

But CarChex does have some advantages that customers appreciate. The company will accept cars with up to 250,000 miles, and it offers many coverage options.

Below is a snapshot of how CarChex compares to Fidelity.