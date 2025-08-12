Ally Auto Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
The best extended car warranties can give you peace of mind by covering repair costs when your car breaks down.[1] Ally has been in the auto warranty space for more than 50 years, offering plans for new, used, leased, and electric vehicles (EVs). While Ally offers solid coverage options, many customers have expressed dissatisfaction with Ally’s customer service.
Here’s what you need to know about Ally auto warranties to make an informed decision.
Quick Facts
Ally offers six auto warranty plans, from basic maintenance to major repairs.
The company isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has a 1.2-star rating out of 5 on Trustpilot.
You have to contact a car dealer to get a price.
Ally auto warranty at a glance
Ally Financial has been in business for more than 100 years in auto financing, banking, corporate finance, dealer services, investing, and even a credit card. It’s been part of the vehicle protection space for more than 50 years and offers six different warranty plans ranging from basic maintenance coverage to major repairs.
Ally also offers two maintenance plans that pay for tire rotations, fluid top-offs, oil changes, wiper blade replacement, brake pads and rotors, and other standard maintenance services.
Pros
Many coverage options and add-ons
Covers EVs and leased vehicles
Offers a disappearing deductible option
Cons
Low Trustpilot score (1.2 stars out of 5)
No pricing information on website
Sold only through dealerships
Ally auto warranty plans and coverage
Ally Premier Protection offers three tiers of warranties and six plans for various vehicle types. Below is a summary of each plan and what it includes:
Coverage includes the following for gas, diesel, and traditional hybrid vehicles:
Engine
Transmission
Airbags and crash sensors
Heated/cooled seats
Coverage includes the following for gas, diesel, and traditional hybrid vehicles:
Everything in the Major Guard plan, plus essential maintenance services
Coverage includes the following for battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids:
Engine drive unit
Propulsion battery pack
Cabin air filters
Heated and cooled seats
Coverage includes the following for battery-powered EVs and plug-in hybrids:
Everything in the Major Guard EV plan, plus maintenance services
Coverage includes the following for gas and diesel vehicles:
Engine and transmission
Braking system
Front, rear, and all-wheel drive
Coverage includes the following for all vehicle types:
Electronic instrument cluster
Airbags and crash sensors
Heated and cooled seats
Mechanical Coverage
Major Guard (EV)
Major Guard (EV) Plus
Essential Guard
Feature Guard
Braking system
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
DC power and battery modules
✔
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Driver’s instrument display
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Electronic climate control
✔
✔
✔
✔
Electric drive unit
✔
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Electrical
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
Engine
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
Engine cooling
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
Front and rear suspension
✔
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Front, rear, and all-wheel drive
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
Liquid thermal battery system
✔
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Propulsion battery pack
𝗫
✔ (for EV)
𝗫
✔ (for EV)
𝗫
𝗫
Steering
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
Transmission
✔
✔
✔
𝗫
Maintenance and Wear
Major Guard (EV)
Major Guard (EV) Plus
Essential Guard
Feature Guard
12V battery (1 replacement)
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Brake pads and rotors (1 replacement)
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Bulbs and headlamp bulbs (serviceable)
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Cabin air filter
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Engine air filter
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Hoses and belts
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Wiper blades
𝗫
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Safety and Tech
Major Guard (EV)
Major Guard (EV) Plus
Essential Guard
Feature Guard
Airbags and crash sensors
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Front and backup cameras and sensors
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Heads-up display
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Heated and cooled seats
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Keyless entry
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Lane-departure warning
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Power sun and moon roof
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
Radio and satellite radio
✔
✔
𝗫
✔
What does an Ally auto warranty not cover?
Most Ally plans won’t pay claims caused by:
Misuse, abuse, or negligence involving your vehicle
Lack of maintenance
Damage from an external force, such as a collision, fire, lightning, earthquake, vandalism, or hail
Water, rust, or corrosion
Contaminated fuel systems or other contaminated fluids
Ally car warranty costs depend on your chosen plan, vehicle make and model, age and mileage, and deductible. But Ally’s website doesn’t list pricing details or allow you to request a quote. The only way to get a price and purchase an Ally car warranty is through a participating car dealership. Additionally, the website doesn’t mention any potential warranty discounts, although dealerships may offer them at their discretion.
How customers feel about Ally auto warranty
Although Ally Financial has an A+ rating from the BBB, it’s not accredited. On Trustpilot, Ally has 1.2 out of 5 stars, with 94% of reviewers giving the company a single star.[2] Reviewers frequently mention poor customer service and slow payment processing.
Where Ally stands out
Several reviewers on Trustpilot called out specific helpful Ally customer service representatives who did a good job, and a few positive comments mentioned satisfaction with Ally’s banking services. Other reviewers who praised Ally Financial stated they’d never had an issue with the company and didn’t understand what all the negative reviews were about.
Good service from specific representatives
Adequate website and app
Easy to open an account with Ally
Where Ally falls short
Many of Ally’s negative reviews focus on poor customer service and slow, cumbersome processes. Customers spoke of representatives being rude and uncooperative, stating that a lot of follow-up is required to get assistance or complete a requested task. Several reviewers cited billing issues, saying Ally continued to charge them for services they’d already paid for.
Poor customer service
Delayed communication and services
Slow payment processing
How Ally auto warranty compares to other companies
Before choosing an auto warranty, it helps to compare several warranty companies. The following comparisons show how Ally auto warranty stacks up against two competitors.
Ally vs. CARCHEX
CARCHEX offers five auto warranty plans compared to Ally’s six. Like Ally, CARCHEX doesn’t have a BBB accreditation, but the BBB gives it a B rating. With 2.3 stars on Trustpilot, CARCHEX scores slightly higher than Ally’s 1.2 stars.[3]
Reviewers frequently mentioned helpful and knowledgeable representatives and a positive overall experience. Regarding coverage, both companies offer emergency roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and trip interruption benefits.
Factor
Ally
CARCHEX
Mileage covered
No information listed on website
Up to 250,000 miles
BBB rating
A+ (not accredited)
B (not accredited)
Coverage plans available
6
5
Longest warranty term
No information listed on website
10 years
Money-back guarantee
Up to 60 days
Up to 30 days
Ally vs. Endurance
The Endurance website is easy to navigate, and unlike Ally, it offers quotes online. Endurance also stands out for customer satisfaction. With more than 11,000 reviews on Trustpilot, it holds a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.[4] In contrast, Ally has 1.2 out of 5 stars.
Many reviewers cite Endurance’s great customer service, while Ally seems to fall short in this area. Although Endurance has a slightly lower BBB rating, it’s accredited — Ally isn’t.
Factor
Ally
Endurance
Mileage covered
No information listed on website
Unlimited for vehicles less than 20 years old
BBB rating
A+ (not accredited)
A- (BBB accredited)
Coverage plans available
6
6
Longest warranty term
Not available on website
Not available on website
Money-back guarantee
Up to 60 days
Up to 30 days
How to file an auto warranty claim with Ally
Follow these steps to file an auto warranty claim with Ally:
1. Access coverage
Before filing a claim, you’ll need to log in to your account and provide your last name, your ZIP code, and your car’s vehicle identification number (VIN).
2. Upload documents
Next, you’ll upload the required documentation. Examples include a vehicle factory invoice or vehicle information form from your dealership, a declarations page from your insurance company, a market valuation report, a finance agreement, a settlement check, a bill of sale, and a police report.
3. Submit your claim
Once you’ve provided documentation, you can submit your claim. Ally typically processes claims within two business days of receipt.
If you have questions about a claim, you can call Ally at 1 (800) 631-5590 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
The cost of an Ally warranty depends on several factors, including your vehicle’s make, model, condition, age, and mileage, as well as the plan you choose. The website doesn’t list prices because Ally sells its warranties directly through dealerships.
Which company has the best auto warranty?
There’s no one best company for auto warranties. The right company for you depends on your vehicle, its age and mileage, what type of coverage you want, how long you want coverage to last, and how much you want to pay.
What does Ally offer?
Ally Financial offers various financial products and services, including banking, corporate finance, auto financing, auto warranties, investing, dealer services, and a credit card.
Do Ally auto warranties have a deductible?
Ally offers several deductible options, including $0, $200, and $500. It also has a $250 deductible that “disappears” if you get your car repaired at the dealership where you bought your Ally warranty. Availability depends on the vehicle, dealership, and contract.
Do car dealerships accept Ally?
Yes. While Ally recommends taking your vehicle to the dealership where you purchased your warranty, you can choose any licensed repair shop in the United States or Canada.
How does an auto warranty claim work?
You can submit a claim if your car has an issue that your warranty covers. This typically involves submitting relevant documentation such as receipts, invoices, and police reports. Once the warranty company receives your claim, it’ll review your documentation and determine whether to approve or deny it based on your plan.
