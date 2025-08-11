Zurich Auto Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Zurich is a well-known auto warranty company that partners with dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. Its customizable coverage options include powertrain, standard, and comprehensive plans, with add-ons like dent repair and tire and wheel protection available.[1]
Customers typically purchase plans from Zurich after a vehicle’s factory warranty expiration to provide continued protection against costly repairs.
Zurich Insurance Group backs the company and has an AM Best financial strength rating of Superior (A++). But it also has a high number of one-star ratings on Trustpilot, with many complaints about the claims process.
All of Zurich’s vehicle protection plans include roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.
Coverage is only available through participating dealerships, and costs vary based on the vehicle’s age, mileage, and deductible.
Zurich customers have left mixed reviews online, citing issues with claim rejections and delays.
Zurich auto warranty at a glance
Zurich offers three different auto warranty options: the powertrain, standard, and comprehensive plans. These plans can protect you from high vehicle repair costs and include perks like roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.
One of the benefits of a warranty is that it allows you to repair your vehicle almost anywhere. You can visit any dealership or Automotive Service Excellence-certified repair shop in the U.S. Notably, Zurich also allows you to transfer the warranty to the next owner, which can boost your car’s resale value.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Get repairs almost anywhere
Fully transferable warranty
Cons
A deductible may apply
Poor Trustpilot rating
Only offers three plans
Zurich auto warranty plans and coverage
Zurich’s three auto warranty plans offer a wide range of coverage details. And each plan comes with a written warranty agreement that outlines inclusions and coverage limitations.
The powertrain plan covers essential engine components like the engine, transmission, transfer case, and drive axles. But it excludes systems like brakes, suspension, and electrical components. The standard plan builds on powertrain coverage, adding things like suspension, steering, brakes, air conditioning, and certain electrical parts.
The comprehensive plan — often referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty — covers nearly all parts and systems of the vehicle. Every plan includes 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement. Emergency roadside assistance may also include a towing allowance if you can’t drive your vehicle.
See how the company’s three warranty plans compare below.
Coverage
Comprehensive
Standard
Powertrain
Transportation reimbursement
✔
✔
✔
Trip interruption
✔
✔
✔
Emergency roadside assistance
✔
✔
✔
Engine
✔
✔
✔
Transfer case
✔
✔
✔
Transmission
✔
✔
✔
Drive axle
✔
✔
✔
Suspension
✔
✔
𝗫
Steering
✔
�✔
𝗫
Brakes
✔
✔
𝗫
Heating and air conditioning
✔
✔
𝗫
Electrical
✔
✔
𝗫
Cooling system
✔
✔
𝗫
Interior and exterior
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Emissions system
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Convenience and tech systems
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Computer control systems
✔
𝗫
𝗫
What does Zurich auto warranty not cover?
While Zurich offers extensive coverage, the company has certain warranty exclusions.
Here’s what parts, repairs, and services Zurich’s most comprehensive auto warranty plan doesn’t cover:
Parts: Glass, lenses, sealed beams, light bulbs, wheels and wheel covers, tires, interior trim, moldings, weather strips, upholstery, convertible or vinyl tops, catalytic converter, exhaust system, brake rotors and drums, wiper blades, coolant hoses, shock absorbers, batteries other than the high voltage EV/Hybrid battery, drive belts, brake pads, brake linings and shoes, and any non-factory-installed parts or components
Repairs: Water or air leaks, rattles, squeaks and wind noise, alignment of body parts, bumpers, glass, rust, and physical damage
Maintenance: Normal maintenance services and parts, like engine tune-ups, suspension alignment, wheel balancing, and filters
Cost of Zurich car warranty
Zurich doesn’t provide online quotes for its auto warranties. You’ll need to go through a dealership for the quote process and pricing. The price you receive depends on a variety of factors, like vehicle age, mileage, plan type, and deductible.
Zurich doesn’t publish its average warranty costs, and you can only get quotes through partner dealerships. But vehicle service contracts can cost between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars, according to the Federal Trade Commission.[2]
How customers feel about Zurich auto warranties
Zurich has a mixed customer reputation. Some positive online reviews cite expansive coverage and the option for direct payments to repair shops. But numerous complaints discuss claim denials, long delays, and issues around cancellations or coverage interpretations.
Where Zurich stands out
The company received a lot of positive feedback on sites like ConsumerAffairs, where it has more than 600 five-star reviews. Many customers appreciate the following from Zurich:
Comprehensive coverage and strong add-on options
Direct payouts to repair shops
Straightforward claims process
Where Zurich falls short
Despite its 150 years of experience in the insurance industry, Zurich has quite a few negative reviews from customers on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Many of these comments focus on the following topics:
Policy cancellations
Slow response times
Disputes over claim eligibility
How Zurich auto warranty compares to other companies
You should compare auto warranties from at least a few different companies before deciding on the right auto warranty for your needs. Below, you can compare Zurich’s warranties with Endurance and CARCHEX.
Zurich vs. Endurance
Zurich has a long‑standing reputation in the industry, but Endurance offers more plans. Endurance tends to score higher on customer service for coverage and support, while Zurich earns high marks for financial strength and reliability.
Factor
Zurich
Endurance
Mileage covered
Up to 150,000 miles
Up to 150,000 miles
BBB rating
A+
A-
Coverage plans available
Comprehensive, standard, and powertrain plans
Supreme, supreme for highline vehicles, superior, select premier, secure, and secure plus plans
Longest warranty term
Varies depending on your vehicle and plan
Varies depending on your vehicle and plan
Money-back guarantee
Not clearly stated
30 days
Zurich vs. CARCHEX
CARCHEX operates as a broker rather than a warranty company. Instead of selling auto warranties directly, it acts as an intermediary for various third-party insurers. The company stands out for its high-mileage options, extended warranty terms, and free 30-day trial.
Factor
Zurich
CARCHEX
Mileage covered
Up to 150,000 miles
Up to 250,000 miles
BBB rating
A+
A+
Coverage plans available
Comprehensive, standard, and powertrain plans
Titanium, platinum, powertrain plus, powertrain, and extra care plans
Longest warranty term
Varies depending on your vehicle and plan
Up to 10 years
Money-back guarantee
Not clearly stated
30 days
How to file an auto warranty claim with Zurich
Filing a claim with Zurich is fairly straightforward as long as you adhere to the contract terms. Follow these steps to file an auto warranty claim with Zurich:
1. Drop off your vehicle
You’ll start by bringing your vehicle to a dealership or state-licensed facility.
2. Verify coverage
Next, the repair team will verify your coverage, and Zurich will authorize them to complete the repairs.
3. Submit invoice
Once the repairs are complete, you’ll submit your invoice to Zurich.
4. Pay the deductible
If you have a deductible, you’ll pay it at this time, along with any non-covered expenses. Zurich will pay the dealership directly for your remaining balance.[3]
Zurich auto warranty FAQs
The following information may help answer your additional questions about Zurich’s auto warranty plans.
Is Zurich a good warranty company?
Yes. Zurich is a reliable warranty provider with a superior financial strength rating from AM Best. Many customers appreciate its extensive coverage options, though the company has mixed reviews about claims handling.
How much does a Zurich extended warranty cost?
Zurich doesn’t publish costs or offer online quotes. Extended warranties generally cost anywhere between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars. The exact pricing depends on the vehicle’s age, mileage, coverage level, and deductible amount.
What are two items typically not covered in a car warranty?
Most extended auto warranty plans exclude routine maintenance items, like brake pads and wiper blades, as well as wear and tear.
Does Zurich cover windshield replacement?
No. Zurich’s vehicle service contracts don’t cover windshield repair or replacement. These plans focus on mechanical and electrical components rather than exterior glass damage.
Can you only buy a Zurich extended warranty through a dealership?
Yes. You can exclusively buy Zurich warranties through partner dealerships. Customers can’t purchase an auto warranty directly online and must request a quote through a participating dealer. Zurich doesn’t have an online quote process.
When would a warranty provider deny coverage?
Your auto warranty company may deny coverage if the repair involves a non-covered part or stems from a lack of maintenance. It also likely won’t cover damage caused by accidents or neglect.
