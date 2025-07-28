Advance Auto Parts auto warranty at a glance

Advance Auto Parts operates more than 4,200 stores across 43 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While the majority of its retail locations are in the U.S., the retailer doesn’t have any storefront locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, or the District of Columbia.

Advance Auto Parts offers a general limited warranty policy for all auto parts purchased from the retailer. This gives customers a 90-day warranty, unless the manufacturer offers a longer warranty length, from the time of purchase. If the part fails because of a defect, Advance Auto Parts will refund or replace it.[2]

Additionally, the retailer also offers limited warranty policies for specific products, including:

A/C compressors

Batteries

Cylinder heads

Melling engine parts

Remanufactured engines

Carquest filters

Remanufactured transmissions

One notable feature of the Advance Auto Parts battery warranty is the free replacement period. During this period, the retailer guarantees it’ll replace any battery it sells that fails due to materials or workmanship defects during normal installation, use, and service.

This period begins on the day you purchase the battery and expires at the date listed on your receipt or when you sell your vehicle, whichever comes first.[3]