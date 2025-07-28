Advance Auto Parts Auto Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

If a battery or other auto part bought from Advance Auto Parts fails because of a workmanship or materials defect within 90 days of purchase, the retailer will refund or replace the part.

Advance Auto Parts doesn’t just offer car batteries and replacement parts that get your vehicle back on the road after a setback. This auto parts chain also offers standard and advanced warranties for the car parts and accessories it sells.

These warranties promise to refund or replace new parts that fail because of manufacturer defects, within certain limitations.

But Advance Auto Parts’ customer satisfaction ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website are very low, with many reviewers citing difficulties with using the warranty.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about the Advance Auto Parts warranty options.

Quick Facts

  • Advance Auto Parts doesn’t offer warranties for cars and repairs, just on the parts it sells.

  • The warranty claims process is simple and only requires the customer to return the part, with the original sales receipt, to any store.

  • Customer reviews reveal that the experience of claiming a warranty depends greatly on which store and staff members you work with.

Advance Auto Parts auto warranty at a glance

Advance Auto Parts operates more than 4,200 stores across 43 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While the majority of its retail locations are in the U.S., the retailer doesn’t have any storefront locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, or the District of Columbia.

Advance Auto Parts offers a general limited warranty policy for all auto parts purchased from the retailer. This gives customers a 90-day warranty, unless the manufacturer offers a longer warranty length, from the time of purchase. If the part fails because of a defect, Advance Auto Parts will refund or replace it.[2]

Additionally, the retailer also offers limited warranty policies for specific products, including:

  • A/C compressors

  • Batteries

  • Cylinder heads

  • Melling engine parts

  • Remanufactured engines

  • Carquest filters

  • Remanufactured transmissions

One notable feature of the Advance Auto Parts battery warranty is the free replacement period. During this period, the retailer guarantees it’ll replace any battery it sells that fails due to materials or workmanship defects during normal installation, use, and service.

This period begins on the day you purchase the battery and expires at the date listed on your receipt or when you sell your vehicle, whichever comes first.[3]

Pros

  • Free replacement period on all batteries sold

  • General 90-day warranty for every product sold

  • Widely available across the U.S. and Canada

Cons

  • Full refund only available within 45 days of purchase

  • Consistent negative customer reviews regarding warranties

  • Warranty coverage limits can be confusing

Advance Auto Parts auto warranty plans and coverage

Here are the specific Advance Auto Parts auto warranty plans and coverage limits.

Warranty
sort ascsort desc
Time Limit
sort ascsort desc
Applicability
sort ascsort desc
Conditions
sort ascsort desc
General Limited Warranty90 daysReplace or refund any failed or defunct parts
  • Original sales receipt
  • Must be the part purchaser and owner of the vehicle
  • Refunds are only available up to 45 days after purchase
A/C Compressors Limited Lifetime Warranty1 yearReplace a failed compressor
  • Must provide proof of proper installation and maintenance
Battery Limited WarrantyUp to 4-year free replacement, depending on brand
  • Replace any failed or defective battery
  • Recharge any discharged battery
  • Original order invoice or order confirmation email
  • Must be the original part purchaser and owner of the vehicle
Cylinder Heads Limited Warranty1 year or 12,000 milesReplace a defective cylinder head
  • Original sales receipt 
  • Must be the part purchaser and owner of the vehicle
  • Must not make any attempt to repair the cylinder head yourself
Melling Engine Parts Limited Warranty1 yearReplace or refund any failed or defective Melling-brand engine parts
  • Doesn’t apply to products that have experienced loss of oil pressure
Remanufactured Engine Limited Warranty6–36 months, depending on usage and applicationRepair and/or replace any defective remanufactured engines
  • Original sales receipt
  • Must be the engine purchaser and vehicle owner
Remanufactured transmission
  • 36 months or 75,000 miles for automatic transmission
  • 12 months or 12,000 miles for manual transmissions and commercial applications
Replace or refund a failed or defective remanufactured transmission
  • Original sales receipt
  • Must be the transmission purchaser and vehicle owner
  • Refunds are only available up to 90 days after purchase

What does Advance Auto Parts auto warranty not cover?

The warranties available through Advance Auto Parts have some important limitations:[2]

  • Improper use: Misuse, failure to engage in regular maintenance, abuse, abnormal operation, and unauthorized repairs can all void your warranty.

  • Normal wear and tear: The warranty doesn’t cover normal wear and tear.

  • Incorrect part installation: If you’re given the wrong part initially and install it without realizing it, the warranty won’t cover this kind of mistake.

Make sure you read through the warranty limitations carefully so you know what may void your warranty.

How customers feel about Advance Auto Parts’ auto warranty

Customers have mixed feelings about the warranties from Advance Auto Parts, with some receiving excellent customer service and others finding the process confusing and unpleasant.

Where Advance Auto Parts stands out

The positive reviews are generally in the minority, but they emphasize the benefit of personal customer service. Unfortunately, none of the positive reviews mention Advance Auto Parts’ warranties.

Some of the common themes of the positive reviews include:

  • Helpful staff

  • Free same-day installation of parts

  • Competitive pricing

Where Advance Auto Parts falls short

Many more negative reviews focus on the difficulty of finding parts, rude staff, and confusion over the warranty limitations.

Some of the common complaints in the negative reviews include:

  • Warranty not honored at a different store

  • Battery not replaced within the free replacement period

  • Gift card rather than refund issued for a defective part

How Advance Auto’s auto warranty compares to other companies

O’Reilly Auto Parts and AutoZone also offer warranties for their auto parts, similar to the warranty offered by Advance Auto Parts. Here’s how Advance Auto stacks up compared to its competitors.

Advance Auto Parts vs. O’Reilly Auto Parts

The O’Reilly Auto Parts limited warranty offers a generous one-year warranty term and guarantees the replacement product for up to 90 days or the remainder of the original warranty. Both companies have negative overall customer reviews, although O’Reilly has a slightly better rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Factor
sort ascsort desc
Advance Auto Parts
sort ascsort desc
O’Reilly Auto Parts
sort ascsort desc
BBB rating1.41.8
Coverage plans available
  • A/C compressors
  • Batteries
  • Cylinder heads
  • Melling engine parts
  • Remanufactured engines
  • Carquest filters
  • Remanufactured transmissions
  • Air conditioning
  • Batteries
  • Chemicals
  • Fuel pumps
  • Remanufactured engines, cylinder heads, and differentials
  • Remanufactured transmissions and transfer cases
  • Tools and equipment
Longest warranty term4 years (on certain batteries)3 years (for remanufactured transmissions)
Money-back guaranteeNoYes

Advance Auto Parts vs. AutoZone

Only batteries are eligible for warranties in addition to AutoZone’s 90-day limited warranty for all the parts it sells, unlike Advance Auto Parts. But depending on which brand of battery you purchase from AutoZone, your warranty may grant you access to reimbursement for roadside assistance, labor, and trip reimbursement if your battery fails during the warranty.

Factor
sort ascsort desc
Advance Auto Parts
sort ascsort desc
AutoZone
sort ascsort desc
BBB rating1.41.45
Coverage plans available
  • A/C compressors
  • Batteries
  • Cylinder heads
  • Melling engine parts
  • Remanufactured engines
  • Carquest filters
  • Remanufactured transmissions
Batteries
Longest warranty term4 years (on certain batteries)5 years (on certain batteries)
Money-back guaranteeNoYes

How to file an auto warranty claim with Advance Auto Parts

Filing a warranty claim with Advance Auto Parts should be easy as long as you have your original sales receipt. You simply need to return the part with your receipt to any Advance Auto Parts store.

If you ordered the part online, you’ll need your online order confirmation, but you can still handle the warranty claim in any retail location. If there aren’t stores in your area, you can contact 1 (877) 238-2623 for warranty assistance.

Advance Auto Parts warranty FAQs

If you still have questions about the Advance Auto Parts limited warranty, check out the information below.

  • Does Advance Auto Parts have a warranty on batteries?

    Yes. If you purchase a car battery through Advance Auto Parts, the battery comes with a free replacement period that may last for up to four years, depending on which brand you purchase.

  • How much does Advance Auto Parts charge to replace a battery?

    If a battery fails because of a defect while under warranty, Advance Auto Parts will replace it at no charge. Under the warranty, the free replacement period may last as long as four years from the date of purchase.

    If the battery fails and the warranty doesn’t cover it, Advanced Auto Parts will still install a new one for free, but you’ll have to buy a replacement. The price of a battery varies on what kind of car you have and the size you need.

  • Can you return a battery at Advance Auto Parts?

    Yes. You can return an unused battery for a refund within 45 days, as long as you have the original sales receipt.

  • Does Advance Auto Parts give you money for old batteries?

    Advance Auto Parts offers a $10 store gift card for an old car or light-truck battery. These batteries are safely recycled.

  • How long do Advance Auto batteries last?

    A car battery can typically last up to six years, including those sold by Advance Auto Parts. But short trips, overheating the battery, or running the stereo while the engine is off can shorten a battery’s lifespan.

