Endurance Auto Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
An Endurance auto warranty helps cover certain repair costs not covered by factory warranties.[1] It covers vehicles up to 20 years old, offers several plans, and gives customers peace of mind about their protection.
But the fine print lists many exclusions that limit the usefulness of this coverage, as noted in numerous customer reviews. Customers complain that the company glosses over important details. For example, the company doesn’t cover repairs for the first 30 days or on weekends, and canceling your contract is a complex process.
Quick Facts
Endurance vehicle service contracts pay the shop directly for covered repairs.
Three plan options are available in most states, but not in Massachusetts.
Customers report that Endurance marketing claims often exceed the coverage provided[2]
Endurance auto warranty at a glance
Endurance offers vehicle service plans (extended auto warranties) for most vehicle types.[3] While the company describes many different plan options on its website, it currently lists only three coverage options on its “coverage plans” page: Secure Plus, Superior, and Supreme.
Endurance labels its California plans slightly differently, but the options are similar and include a few extra add-ons.
Pros
No vehicle mileage caps
Pays shop directly for covered claims — no need to file for reimbursement
All plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption protection, and limited rental car coverage
Cons
Many reports of negative experiences with the claims process
Many coverage gaps and exclusions
30-day waiting period, and weekday-only preauthorization means no coverage for weekend repairs
Endurance auto warranty plans and coverage
Everyone has different needs when it comes to their vehicles, and that’s why Endurance offers three different coverage levels:
Coverage
Supreme
Superior
Secure Plus
Air conditioning
✔
✔
✔
Brakes
✔
✔
✔
Cooling system
✔
✔
𝗫
Drive axle
✔
✔
✔
Electrical components
✔
✔
✔
Engine
✔
✔
✔
Suspension
✔
✔
𝗫
Fuel system
✔
✔
𝗫
Gaskets
✔
𝗫
𝗫
Hybrid coverage
✔
✔
✔
Steering
✔
✔
✔
Transfer case
✔
✔
✔
Transmission
✔
✔
✔
Turbo/supercharger
✔
✔
✔
Endurance doesn’t cover all of these categories equally under each plan. For example, the Superior and Secure Plus plans list specific engine parts and drive axle components that the warranty covers. But the Supreme plan offers broader coverage, listing in the fine print that all parts are covered (as determined eligible by Endurance) unless specifically excluded.
Get Breakdown Coverage You Can Count On
Find a vehicle service contract that works for you
What does an Endurance auto warranty not cover?
Endurance won’t cover everything, even with its highest-level Supreme plan. Many exclusions are written into the warranty terms, including any claims resulting from:
Vandalism
Overloading
Business use
Cosmetic damage
Botched repair jobs
Normal maintenance
Pre-existing conditions
Driving your car on dirt roads
Car collisions or other accidents
Aftermarket/custom modifications
Outdoor damage (such as sun exposure or mold)
Neglect (such as not following recommended maintenance schedules)
Good to Know
Some endurance plans also include lifetime coverage caps. The Secure Plus plan will pay only up to $10,000, or the trade-in value of your car, for the plan’s duration. Once you hit that cap, your Endurance auto warranty coverage will terminate.
Cost of an Endurance car warranty
Endurance car warranty rates depend on several factors, including the type of vehicle you drive, its age, mileage, and other relevant details. We gathered quotes for different vehicles using a sample profile based in Ohio. In each case, the coverage term was 30 months.
Vehicle
Supreme
Superior
Secure Plus
2020 Ford F-150 with 80,000 miles
$146.68
$138.84
$124.31
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 100,000 miles
$134.59
$129.64
$119.88
2022 Honda Civic with 50,000 miles
$92.54
$92.22
$91.70
2020 Honda Accord with 90,000 miles
$123.79
$120.37
$113.54
2022 Toyota Corolla with 70,000 miles
$110.10
$108.46
$104.94
Endurance discounts
Endurance offers several coverage discounts:
$300 off new vehicle service contracts
Seasonal shopping discounts, on occasion, such as around Christmas and Thanksgiving
Discount for coverage activation during the initial quote phone call
How customers feel about Endurance’s auto warranty
Customer service ratings suggest that people generally had a positive experience with the purchase process. Many reviews mention how easy it was to buy a plan. Some also comment on the peace of mind provided by roadside assistance and vehicle breakdown coverage.
But ratings and reports from people going through the claims process tell another story. Customers frequently report that the customer service team is unhelpful and hard to reach. Others have said that Endurance denies claims the sales staff said would be covered but were excluded in the contract’s fine print.
Where Endurance stands out
Positive customer experiences frequently come from people new to Endurance coverage who haven’t yet filed a claim. These new customers commonly note things like:
Buying the policy is quick and easy.
Customer service reps are easy to talk to and answer questions well.
Coverage for high-mileage cars is easy to get.
Where Endurance falls short
Customers who’ve used their Endurance extended warranty generally tend to be much less satisfied, based on reviews from Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Common themes appearing in complaint information include:
Policies are expensive and difficult to cancel after the 30-day waiting period.
Endurance uses the fine print to deny claims customers thought would be covered.
Customer service is less friendly, representatives are hard to reach, and weekend repairs aren’t covered since preauthorization is available only on weekdays.
How Endurance compares to other companies
Endurance isn’t the only extended warranty and maintenance plan on the market. Here’s how it stacks up with competitors.
Endurance vs. CARCHEX
A significant difference between Endurance and CARCHEX is that CARCHEX subcontracts its extended warranty plans to other companies that manage your coverage. In contrast, Endurance is a direct administrator, so you’ll deal with it directly when you file a claim. Although many CARCHEX reviews mention negative customer service experiences, with Endurance, you’re at least dealing directly with the company.
Factor
Endurance
CARCHEX
Mileage covered
No mileage restriction
250,000 miles
BBB rating
A-
A+
Coverage plans available
Supreme, Superior, and Secure Plus
Titanium, Platinum, Powertrain Plus, Powertrain, and Extra Care
Longest warranty term
Varies by car make and model
10 years
Money-back guarantee
30 days
30 days
Endurance vs. CarShield
Like CARCHEX, CarShield sells extended auto warranties for another company — American Auto Shield — which determines what your policy covers. While overall customer review scores for both companies are lower than Endurance’s, CarShield has more reports of successful claims and customers being able to use the coverage they paid for.
Build a vehicle service contract that works for you
How to file an auto warranty claim with Endurance
Here’s how to use Endurance repair coverage:
1. Take your vehicle to the shop
You can take your vehicle to any licensed shop that works with Endurance to process your claim.
2. Get prior authorization
Give the shop your contract number or a copy of your contract so it can contact Endurance before beginning any work.
3. Authorize an inspection if needed
If the shop doesn’t know what’s wrong with your vehicle, you’ll need to approve an inspection.
4. Pay your deductible
After coverage is confirmed, you’ll pay your deductible before the shop makes any repairs.
5. The shop receives payment from Endurance
Since Endurance pays the shop directly, filing for reimbursement later is unnecessary.
6. Save documents
Keep copies (and backups) of your car’s repair records. Endurance requires documentation to verify covered repairs if any issues arise.
Endurance auto warranty FAQs
Since auto warranties can be complex, answers to some of the most frequently asked questions can provide additional information.
What’s the average cost of Endurance?
Endurance doesn’t provide concrete data on its vehicle protection plan pricing or the deductibles you might need to pay. To see how much an Endurance auto warranty might cost, you’ll need to request a quote from the company, compare plans, and ask about any applicable coverage discounts.
Which company has the best auto warranty?
Every driver and car combination is different, so there’s no single best extended warranty company for everyone. Insurify currently rates Endurance, American Dream, and Omega Auto Care as some of the best companies.
What does Endurance not cover?
Specific exclusions depend on the policy you pick. In general, though, Endurance doesn’t cover maintenance services, pre-existing conditions, business use, accident damage, lax maintenance, off-road driving, custom modifications, and normal wear and tear. Some Endurance warranties, like the Secure plan, cover only up to $10,000 in repairs.
Do car dealerships accept Endurance?
Yes. You can take your car to any Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified repair shop — which includes dealerships — if you choose. Some Endurance warranties, like the Secure plan, have lifetime caps of $10,000 on repairs. And since dealership repair shops can be more expensive, you may have less coverage for future repairs.
What is the waiting period for an Endurance auto warranty?
Endurance auto warranties come with a 30-day waiting period before you can file a claim.
Is it difficult to cancel an Endurance warranty?
Yes. It can be difficult to cancel an Endurance warranty, especially if you’re outside the 30-day money-back guarantee window. To cancel your plan, you must mail a written cancellation request to the customer service team, along with a Federal Odometer Statement or a notarized mileage statement.
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.